Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine grain deal unlikely to include new ports in near term — UN aid chief

Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. (Reuters/File)
Updated 15 December 2022
Reuters

  • Kyiv has called for an expansion of the deal with Moscow which was mediated by the UN and Turkiye
  • The official said on Nov. 30 that a deal was "close" to agreeing a resumption of Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine
KYIV: United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday it was unlikely the Black Sea grain deal would be expanded in the near term to include more Ukrainian ports or reduce inspection times.
Kyiv has called for an expansion of the deal with Moscow which was mediated by the United Nations and Turkiye and allows Ukraine, a major global grain exporter, to ship food products from three of its Black Sea ports despite Russia’s invasion.
“I don’t see that happening in the next, near term,” the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator told Reuters in an interview in the Ukrainian capital.
“I think it would be great if it could be expanded, the more grain that gets out into the world, the better clearly from our point of view, from the world’s point of view. But I don’t think that’s immediately likely.”
Griffiths traveled to Ukraine this week, visiting the southern cities of Mykolaiv and recently liberated Kherson as Ukraine grapples with winter power outages caused by Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure.
The official, who said he was not in Ukraine to mediate and that he was strictly there to review the humanitarian aid program, said on Nov. 30 that a deal was “close” to agreeing a resumption of Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine.
Ammonia, which is used to make fertilizer, would be pumped through an existing pipeline to the Black Sea. The pipeline was shut down when Russia invaded this year.
On Thursday, Griffiths said work on that agreement was still under way and that he did not know when it would go through.
“We continue to... obviously want it because ... fertilizer at the moment is almost more important than grain in terms of export to the global south,” he said. “So we’re still working at it. I don’t know when it will go through.”
Russian and Ukrainian representatives have discussed the possibility of linking a prisoner swap that would release a large number of prisoners on both side to the resumption of ammonia exports.
Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, voiced optimism earlier on Thursday that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations.
At a news conference earlier on Thursday with Ukraine’s prime minister, Griffiths said international humanitarian aid agencies had reached just under 14 million people with assistance since the beginning of the war.

Investigation launched into claims SAS troops killed 54 civilians in Afghanistan

Investigation launched into claims SAS troops killed 54 civilians in Afghanistan
  • UK Ministry of Defense caves in to demands for ‘independent statutory inquiry’
  • Afghan man claims in court father, 2 brothers, cousin killed during SAS raid in February 2011
DUBAI: British ministers have announced a statutory judge-led inquiry into allegations that crack soldiers from the UK’s Special Air Service were involved in up to 54 killings of civilians in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.
The probe into claims of summary executions carried out by members of the SAS special forces unit comes after years of reports about British troops allegedly killing civilians in cold blood.
In a statement to the British House of Commons, Minister for Defense People Andrew Murrison said the Ministry of Defense would concede to longstanding demands for an “independent statutory inquiry” after years of dismissing the idea, The Guardian reported on Thursday.
The investigation will cover the period from mid-2010 to mid-2013.
Murrison added that Lord Justice Haddon-Cave would head the inquiry and that work would start “in earnest in 2023.”
Haddon-Cave will stand down from his job as senior presiding judge for England and Wales to focus on the task, according to The Guardian.
The announcement follows allegations that Afghans were killed in suspicious circumstances by one SAS unit in Helmand province, and that their deaths amounted to war crimes.
British Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey said: “This special inquiry is welcome and must succeed. It is essential to protect the reputation of our British special forces, guarantee the integrity of military investigations, and secure justice for any of those affected.”
According to a high court case brought by law firm Leigh Day on behalf Afghan national, Saifullah, the man’s father, two brothers, and a cousin were killed during an SAS raid on a compound in southern Afghanistan in February 2011.
Court evidence indicated that Afghan men detained on SAS night raids were often separated from their families and shot dead after they were said to have unexpectedly produced a hand grenade or an AK-47 rifle.
Saifullah’s legal team sought a judicial review, arguing that the MoD did not properly investigate allegations of unlawful activity and that Britain had breached its human rights obligations by not properly examining them.
Internal correspondence revealed that an SAS sergeant-major described the episode as “the latest massacre” in an email sent the following morning, after the report on a mission that led to the deaths of Saifullah’s family members was filed.
Concerns about SAS activity in Afghanistan have been circling around the MoD for years, but criminal investigations were closed three years ago without any prosecutions being brought.
In 2014, military police launched Operation Northmoor, an investigation into allegations of more than 600 offenses by British forces in Afghanistan, including the alleged killing of civilians by the SAS. It was wound down in 2017 and closed in 2019, and the MoD said no evidence of criminality was found.
In court proceedings in July relating to Saifullah’s case, Edward Craven, a lawyer representing the claimants, said the case “concerns alleged state wrongdoings of the most serious kind” and that there was “a pattern of extrajudicial killings, allegations of a cover-up, and allegations of a failure to properly investigate them.”
The court heard that a military police officer wrote that “political pressure” was applied in 2016 to narrow the focus of a military police investigation into allegations of summary killings by SAS soldiers to limit their inquiries to “tactical-level command responsibility.”
Lawyers said the inquiry’s task would not be to determine individuals’ criminal or civil liability, but instead to focus on whether Afghans were killed unlawfully and if there was a credible pattern of unlawful killings by the SAS. It may recommend that further criminal or civil investigations are necessary.

Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian

Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian
  • Latest violence follows a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months
QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistani authorities on Thursday said one person was killed and 11 were wounded when Afghan Taliban forces fired mortars toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing, reflecting increasing tension between the neighboring nations.
The latest violence follows a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months. It was not immediately clear what preceded the shots near Chaman, a key trade route between the two sides.
Thursday’s ongoing violence came days after seven Pakistani civilians were killed in the across-border shelling by the Taliban forces. No military spokesman was immediately available for comment and there was also no comment from the Afghan Taliban.
Akhtar Mohammad, a doctor at a hospital in Chaman, said staff there received 12 wounded people following the clashes. One of them later died and some of the injured were listed in critical condition.
Abdul Hameed Zehri, a government administrator in the town of Chaman in Baluchistan province, also confirmed the casualties. Security officials say Pakistan’s army responded to the Afghan fire, but did not give further details.
Authorities say mortars fired by the Afghan Taliban forces also hit a truck near Chaman. They say accused the Afghan Taliban forces of intentionally targeting the civilian population.
Afghanistan’s Taliban seized the Afghan capital of Kabul last year. Since then, the countries have traded fire mainly over lingering disputes about Pakistan’s construction of a fence along the Afghan border. Incidents of militant attacks on Pakistani security forces have also increased since the country’s new army chief Gen. Asim Munir took the charge on Nov. 29 and replaced Qamar Javed Bajwa.
On Thursday, US CENTCOM chief Gen. Erik Kurilla visited Pakistan and met with Munir in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to a military statement. The two military leaders discussed a range of issues, including the regional stability and security cooperation. The statement said Kurilla also visited the northwestern border town of Torkham near Afghanistan.
Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul came under gunfire in an attack that was later claimed by the Daesh group. Pakistani officials at the time had called the incident an attack on its envoy there. Islamabad also has said Afghanistan’s rulers are sheltering militants who carry out deadly attacks on its soil.

EU members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions — diplomats

EU members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions — diplomats
  • Poland and some other countries still have objections
  • Some say EU restrictions pose food security threat to developing countries
BRUSSELS: European Union member states failed to agree on a ninth package of Russia sanctions in talks late on Wednesday, diplomats said as EU leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday for their last summit of the year.
Countries moved closer to a deal in Wednesday’s negotiations but Poland and some other countries still have objections, one EU diplomat told Reuters, adding a new draft was expected to be circulated on Thursday evening.
Fresh sanctions on Moscow have been held up by disagreement over whether the EU should make it easier for Russian fertilizer exports to pass through European ports, even in the case when the fertilizer companies are owned by blacklisted oligarchs.
Some say EU restrictions pose a food security threat to developing countries, while others argue that relaxing them would allow Russian oligarchs who own fertilizer businesses to dodge EU sanctions against them.
One EU diplomat said Poland and the Baltic states are telling other countries that they are deluding themselves if they think a relaxation on Russian fertilizers is not going to be abused as a loophole for oligarchs.
Some member states want the World Food Programme involved on authorization for exports of fertilizers to countries that need it.

China recalls six diplomats over Manchester violence: UK

China recalls six diplomats over Manchester violence: UK
  • Diplomats accused of assaulting a Hong Kong protester in the northern English city
LONDON: China has removed six diplomats from the UK, including its consul-general in Manchester, after they were accused of assaulting a Hong Kong protester in the northern English city, Britain said Wednesday.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the six envoys had left the country by a Wednesday deadline imposed by London for them to waive their diplomatic immunity and be questioned by police over the October incident.
Greater Manchester Police launched a criminal probe after Hong Konger Bob Chan alleged Chinese diplomats subjected him to “barbaric” treatment — dragging him inside their compound to assault him — at an anti-Beijing protest.
“As part of that investigation, we requested that six Chinese officials waive diplomatic immunity so they can be questioned,” Cleverly said Wednesday.
He added that the Chinese embassy in London had been informed of the deadline for “them to take action.”
“In response to our requests, the Chinese government has now removed from the UK those officials, including the consul-general himself,” Cleverly noted.
Britain’s top diplomat said London’s response demonstrated its “adherence to the rule of law” as well as “the seriousness with which we take these incidents.”
In response, China’s embassy to Britain issued a rebuke to Cleverly on Wednesday, saying he made “irresponsible comments by distorting facts.”
“The British government failed to effectively prevent the intrusion and assault carried out by those rioters and to protect the premises and members of the Chinese Consulate General,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement posted on its website.
“The UK side shows no respect for justice and the rule of law, and is being most irresponsible and disgraceful,” it said, adding that they had “launched solemn representations” with Britain over the issue.
In October, the UK’s Foreign Office department summoned Yang Xiaoguang, China’s Charge d’Affaires in London, after footage emerged backing up the claims of the pro-democracy protester.
Senior ruling Conservative lawmakers had accused consul-general Zheng Xiyuan, one of China’s most senior UK diplomats, of being at the Manchester scene and ripping down posters during the peaceful protest.
The removal of the six Chinese envoys is likely to please hard-liners on China in the Conservative party, who had demanded their expulsions and accused the UK government of appeasing Beijing.
MP Alicia Kearns, chair of parliament’s watchdog Foreign Affairs Committee, welcomed the development, saying the six had “fled the UK like cowards, making clear their guilt.”
“The Foreign Office must now declare those who have fled persona non grata, and make clear they are never again welcome in the UK,” she added in a statement.

Two killed in Russia oil refinery blaze

Two killed in Russia oil refinery blaze
  • In recent months Russia has seen a series of unusually frequent blazes ripping through shopping malls, factories and other facilities
  • Investigators opened a criminal probe into a violation of industrial safety regulations
MOSCOW: Two people died and five others were injured in a major fire that engulfed an oil refinery in eastern Siberia on Thursday, authorities said.
In recent months Russia has seen a series of unusually frequent blazes ripping through shopping malls, factories and other facilities.
In the latest incident, an oil refinery in the eastern Siberian city of Angarsk caught fire at around 6:00 am local time, authorities said.
Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region where the city is located, said that two people died and five more were injured, one of whom was hospitalized.
Citing the emergencies ministry, he said on messaging app Telegram that the fire was thought to have been caused by “gas contamination.”
Investigators opened a criminal probe into a violation of industrial safety regulations.

