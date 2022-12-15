4 chimps loose in monkey house in Swedish zoo, 3 shot dead

You are here

A view of the main entrance to Furuvik Zoo, from where five chimpanzees escaped from their enclosure, near Gavle, Sweden. December 15, 2022.
Updated 15 December 2022
  • Swedish officials and media said the wounded animal has not received veterinary attention because no one can get inside the building at the Furuvik Zoo safely
  • The wounded animal returned to its enclosure on its own
STOCKHOLM: Four chimpanzees, one of which is wounded, were on the loose inside a building in a Swedish zoo on Thursday, a day after they escaped from their enclosure. Three others have been shot dead.
Swedish officials and media said the wounded animal has not received veterinary attention because no one can get inside the building at the Furuvik Zoo safely.
The chimps are inside the monkey house, but the staff have not been able to get the three uninjured ones back into their enclosure, the animal park management said in a statement. The wounded animal returned to its enclosure on its own.
“This means that we cannot yet allow people to move freely in the park and we are still on full alert,” the zoo said.
The situation is “extremely serious and tragic, both for our animals and our employees,” the animal park said, adding it did not know how the primates got out.
The animals got out of their enclosure on Wednesday, prompting the zoo to alert the authorities. Three chimps were shot dead by local staff, while the fourth was wounded. The zoo told Swedish media that the animals had to be killed because there was not enough tranquilizer for all of them.
“Our focus right now is to get an overview of where the four are now so that we can start working on getting them back to their enclosures in a safe way,” Annika Troselius, a spokeswoman for the group operating the zoo, told Swedish broadcaster SVT.
“We have to think about people’s lives and safety in the first place. No employees are allowed to work in close contact with animals like this.”
The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 165 kilometers (100 miles) north of Stockholm. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park’s web page, it is also the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.
It is not the first time in recent months that animals have briefly escaped from Swedish zoos. In October, a venomous king cobra escaped from its terrarium at a zoo in Sweden but returned by itself after a week. Daniel Roth of the Swedish Zoo Association told Swedish news wire TT that he sees no connection between the events.

  • Layla Abdullatif had ‘a feeling’ about Morocco
  • Declined to forecast upcoming games Wednesday
DUBAI: It was the most likely of outcomes, but for Lebanese astrologer Layla Abdullatif it was no surprise at all that Morocco made it to the World Cup semifinals by defeating the more favored Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

It was such a shocking result that football great Cristiano Ronaldo, devastated and in disbelief, was in tears when he stormed out of Al-Thumama Stadium after the game.

Even Morocco’s goalie Yassine Bounou, living up to the team’s nickname of the Atlas Lions with his fierce performance, thought it was an illusion. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” he said.

Now the North African side could dare think the impossible, as coach Walid Regragui intimated: “Why shouldn’t we dream of winning the World Cup?”

But Abdullatif had thought it all possible. Famous for her close-to-perfect forecasts, she had on Wednesday posted on her Instagram and YouTube channel a video in which she said: “There is an Arab team that will qualify (for) the semifinals of the World Cup 2022.”

Her posts have since gone viral online with hundreds hoping that it would all come true. And it certainly did, much to the joy of fans in Morocco, the African continent and across the Arab world.

Abdullatif, however, insists that she cannot read the future and relies on intuition. She had also predicted that Saudi Arabia would surprise Argentina before the World Cup kickoff. The Green Falcons beat Lionel Messi’s side 2-1 in the group stages.

One of her most famous predictions was the assassination of Lebanon’s Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri.

Shortly after the game, Abdullatif told Arab News, via her agent Ziyad Al-Shami, that she “had a feeling” that Morocco was the Arab team that would qualify.

When asked about Morocco’s chances to make the World Cup final, she preferred not to make a prediction, and would only “wish them the best of luck.”

Shortly after Saturday’s game, Abdullatif took to her Instagram and said it was a historic win and “a 1,000 congratulations for the Atlas Lions.”

Amongst her 58,000 followers, many commended the accuracy of her forecasts and wanted her to make one for the upcoming semifinals.

DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia's Makkah

DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia's Makkah
  • The former heavyweight champion reportedly converted to Islam while spending time in prison in 1992
DUBAI: Famous DJ and record producer DJ Khaled shared a video on Instagram on Friday of himself, alongside former professional American Boxer Mike Tyson, in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah city.

Khalid and Tyson are seen in the video praying in front of the Holy Kaaba and performing Umrah. The former heavyweight champion reportedly converted to Islam while spending time in prison in 1992.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“The second I walked in to [Makkah] tears came down my eyes. Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to [Makkah] to pray and to give my gratitude to Allah,” wrote Khaled.

DJ Khaled, center, with former heavyweight boxer MIke Tyson and his father in Makkah.

The record producer is also seen at the end of the video feeling thankful for doing ‘this beautiful experience’ with his friend Tyson.

Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene

Hia Hub opens 2nd annual fashion hub, placing spotlight on Saudi fashion scene
  • Event marks rapid rise of Kingdom’s fashion industry, with Riyadh as new regional hub
  • 3-day event sees attendance of US designer Zac Posen, model Amber Valletta and entrepreneur Mona Kattan
RIYADH: A fashionably dressed crowd donning elegant abayas and upscale streetwear paired with high-end accessories made its way once again into the sleekly decorated Hia Hub, a platform for fashion, beauty, art and culture spearheaded by Hia magazine in the JAX creative district of Riyadh’s historic Diriyah area.
The three-day program, which also marks the magazine’s 30-year anniversary, kicked off Thursday night and runs until Dec. 10. It features a program of workshops, talks, master classes by luxury brands such as Piaget, exhibitions and the display and sale of regional and international fashion, jewelry and accessory brands.
“When Hia was launched 30 years ago, we made a promise to share the stories of Arab women and become their ultimate reference point, serving all of their interests, and today will celebrate the fulfillment of that promise,” Mai Badr, editor-in-chief of Hia, said during her opening keynote speech on the first day.
This year’s hub, larger in scale and content than its first edition, reflected Saudi Arabia’s growing fashion industry and Riyadh’s position as a burgeoning hub for the regional and global fashion scene — a fact demonstrated by the increased number of international brands, designers and fashion personalities slated to attend over the event’s three-day duration. These include US fashion designer Zac Posen, fashion model Amber Valletta and Iraqi US beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan.
“Arabic luxury fashion is a means of self-expression, creating a dialogue that engages people from all parts of the world,” said Posen during his keynote speech. “In many ways, it is a global reflection of the culture around us. Today, fashion plays an ever-increasing role in forming and representing women in their multifaceted and elegant lives.”
The fashion industry, like other sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is rising rapidly. According to Statista, the fashion sector in the Kingdom is projected to grow by 18.97 percent from 2022 to 2027, resulting in a market volume of $8.56 billion in 2027.
“Saudi Arabia is our second biggest market,” Stephanie Legg, senior vice president at Threads Styling, a 12-year-old UK-based personal styling platform acquired this year by Chalhoub, the Dubai-based largest retailer operator in the Middle East. “We’ve got a really loyal, incredible client base here. Threads’ first business was in the Middle East, so the region, particularly Saudi Arabia, is a really important market to us,” Legg said. It was Threads’ second time participating. “Last year was much smaller,” added Legg.
Among the local brands exhibited was Saudi designer Mohammed Khoja’s brand Hindamme, offering a fusion of Eastern and Western contemporary styles. Khoja is one Saudi designer gaining increased visibility internationally. His designs are now on display at the V&A Museum in London.
Taking up the entirety of a large glass vitrine was the mesmerizing “Sherihan” dress by Adnan Akbar, dubbed the Kingdom’s first couture designer. The dress was made in 1987 and shown that same year in the Trocadero Gardens in Paris.
A variety of master classes on offer aim to teach attendees vital creative and entrepreneurial skills pertinent to work in the luxury market.
Workshops include jewelry styling with Swarovski, fashion styling with Law Roach in partnership with Harvey Nichols, and master classes with Piaget on diamonds, watch and jewelry making. There is also a design master class with Zac Posen.
Another highlight to discover is watch brand Richard Mille’s exhibition of Saudi painter Faisal Alkheriji, titled “Art in the Gulf.” The show marks the first motion sensory exhibition to combine AI and leap motion technology, providing an interactive experience of Alkheriji’s portrayals of Saudi culture through his abstract and vibrant paintings. The exhibition complements the launch of the brand’s inaugural “Art in the Gulf” book, launched in early November this year, where they first discovered Alkheriji’s work.
The week kicked off with a panel chaired by veteran Arab fashion journalist Jamila Halfichi with Burak Cakmak, fashion designer and CEO of the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission, as well as Elie Saab Junior. The panel tackled fashion’s role in climate change, as well as our fast-paced, technological world and its role in preserving the cultural narratives of the Middle East and forging cross-cultural dialogue.
“When you’re in a place like Saudi, you can actually tap into your own local community, not just to create, but also to sell, create new solutions and test your products,” said Cakmak. “The growing demand for fashion in the Kingdom allows Saudis to start in their home country first and then expand abroad, and that is exciting.”

Ugandan president's son agrees to take over from his father — if he gets enough likes on Twitter

Muhoozi Kainerugaba.
Muhoozi Kainerugaba. (Wikipedia)
  • Muhoozi Kainerugaba said he has no ambition to lead his country but could be convinced to do it if there was good enough response to his offer on the social media platform
  • As of Tuesday evening, a day after the tweet was posted, it had racked up more than 2,100 retweets and 7,400 likes; Uganda has a population of more than 47 million
DUBAI: Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, said that he will succeed his father — if he gets enough likes on Twitter.

Kainerugaba, a general in his country’s armed forces and a prolific tweeter, wrote on Monday: “Okay, let those who want me to be president after my father retweet and like. If you convince me, I will do it.”

As of Tuesday evening, the tweet had racked up more than 2,100 retweets and 7,400 likes. Uganda has a population of more than 47 million.

Kainerugaba, who is commonly referred to by his first name, which means “avenger,” has a track record of ambitious tweets. For example, he previously offered to give Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni a gift of 100 cows. “In our culture you give a girl you like a cow,” he wrote. He has also shared musings about the possibility of invading Kenya.

In response to previous criticism of his tweets, and an apparent suggestion by a journalist in Kenya that he be banned from Twitter, Kainerugaba posted a message in October that said: “I am an adult and NO ONE will ban me from anything!”

While Kainerugaba’s latest tweet might seem to be just his latest bizarre and outrageous comment, some observers have suggested that it might very well be part of a carefully considered political strategy, as his 78-year-old father, who has been Uganda’s ruler since 1986, is thought to be grooming him to take the reins of power.

“That family controls Uganda,” said Peter Kagwanja, president and CEO of the Africa Policy Institute. “His mother is in the cabinet and he is the prince, waiting to succeed his father.

“Muhoozi provokes, then his father arranges for him to go and apologize, and in this way he is introduced into the circles of leaders.”

However, Kainerugaba denies any ambition to rule his country. In a message posted immediately before the one saying that he would take over from his father if he got enough retweets and likes, he wrote: “Some people keep saying I want to be president? Frankly speaking that has never been in my mind.”

Time will tell whether he gets enough likes and retweets to convince him to change his mind.

Not everyone in Uganda enjoys as much freedom on Twitter. Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a prominent Ugandan author and lawyer, has said he was tortured while in detention after sharing a series of tweets that were judged to be insulting to Kainerugaba and his father.

 

NASA's Orion spaceship slingshots around Moon, heads for home

NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP)
  • The European Service Module, which powers the capsule, fired its main engine for over three minutes to put the gumdrop-shaped Orion on course for home
WASHINGTON: NASA’s Orion spaceship made a close pass of the Moon and used a gravity assist to whip itself back toward Earth on Monday, marking the start of the return journey for the Artemis-1 mission.
At its nearest point, the uncrewed capsule flew less than 80 miles (130 kilometers) from the surface, testing maneuvers that will be used during later Artemis missions that return humans to the rocky celestial body.
Communication with the capsule was interrupted for 30 minutes when it was behind the far side of the Moon — an area more cratered than the near side and first seen by humans during the Apollo era, although they didn’t land there.
The European Service Module, which powers the capsule, fired its main engine for over three minutes to put the gumdrop-shaped Orion on course for home.
“We couldn’t be more pleased about how the spacecraft is performing,” Debbie Korth, Orion Program deputy manager, said later.
As spectacular footage flashed on their screens once communication was restored, she told a news conference, “everybody in the room, we just kind of had to stop and pause, and just really look — Wow, we’re saying goodbye to the moon.”
Monday’s was the last major maneuver of the mission, which began when NASA’s mega Moon rocket SLS blasted off from Florida on November 16. From start to finish, the journey should last 25 and a half days.
Orion will now make only slight course corrections until it splashes down in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego on Sunday, December 11 at 9:40 am local time (1740 GMT). It will then be recovered and hoisted aboard a US Navy ship.
Earlier in the mission, Orion spent about six days in “distant retrograde orbit” around the Moon, meaning at high altitude and traveling opposite the direction the Moon revolves around Earth.
A week ago, Orion broke the distance record for a habitable capsule, venturing 280,000 miles (450,000 kilometers) from our planet.
Once it returns to Earth, Orion will have traveled more than 1.4 million miles, said Mike Sarafin, the Artemis mission manager.
Re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere will present a harsh test for the spacecraft’s heat shield, which will need to withstand temperatures of around 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,800degrees Celsius) — or about half the surface of the Sun.
Under the Artemis program — named for the sister of Apollo in Greek mythology — the United States is seeking to build a lasting presence on the Moon in preparation for an onward voyage to Mars.
Artemis 2 will involve a crewed journey to the Moon, once again without landing.
The first woman and next man are to land on the lunar south pole during Artemis 3, which is set for no sooner than 2025, though likely significantly later given timeline delays.

 

