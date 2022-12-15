You are here

Khaybar Volcano Camp opens its doors thanks to Royal Commission for AlUla

(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Khaybar Volcano Camp is opening up for adventurers. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Khaybar Volcano Camp is opening up for adventurers. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Khaybar Volcano Camp is opening up for adventurers. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Khaybar Volcano Camp is opening up for adventurers. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Each meal is curated carefully for each group and made fresh to order. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Each meal is curated carefully for each group and made fresh to order. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Guests to the Khaybar Volcano Camp are gifted warm pajamas to wear during their chilly stay—and beyond. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Guests to the Khaybar Volcano Camp are gifted warm pajamas to wear during their chilly stay—and beyond. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
(Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Chamuel of Light guides guests through sound during the sound healing sessions. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Chamuel of Light guides guests through sound during the sound healing sessions. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
The carefully-curated interiors of the 10 luxury pods are decorated in black, gray and white as an extension to colors found in the nearby rocky mountains and hardened-lava from volcanos. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
The carefully-curated interiors of the 10 luxury pods are decorated in black, gray and white as an extension to colors found in the nearby rocky mountains and hardened-lava from volcanos. (Photo by Experience AlUla, RCU)
Jasmine Bager

  • Packages start at SR1,500 ($400) per night and SR3,170 for three days and two nights
KHAYBAR: The Khaybar Volcano Camp is open for business to nature enthusiasts and explorers from Dec. 16.

The Royal Commission for AlUla is responsible for setting up the luxury eco-lodge camp in one of the largest volcanic fields in the Kingdom, and limited slots are available to visitors on Thursdays and Fridays through to March.

Camp project manager and supervisor Faisal Al-Qarni, 28, put his academic plans in the UK on hold to take the reins of the project.

He told Arab News: “I’ve been around the world and I’ve lived in Australia for eight years since 2014.

“I’ve been to different places in Bali, Indonesia, Asia — everywhere — but the unique environment in Khaybar is unlike any I’ve ever seen in my life.

“I am a Saudi but it’s my first time here, and I really love it. We’ve got different things here.”

What he most likes about Khaybar is the local people and chatting with them, sharing stories. He is also impressed that the crown prince and the RCU cared enough about the region to develop it.

He added: “We started on November 14 and we’d smashed it by December 6. We were under pressure, working 24/7 with no breaks.”

It has been quite a feat in scorching hot sun and freezing cold nights near Jabal Al-Qadr, which has been classified among the world’s top 100 geological sites by the International Union of Geosciences and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Its location is also close to Umm Jirsan cave, another important natural feature in Harrat Khaybar.

Logistics were handled carefully due to the geological importance of the region

Al-Qarni added: “We had been told not to touch anything on the land.

“We built our stuff in Riyadh. Everything you see here, the beds, furniture, everything, we just brought them in, shipped them into here, and we put them in the right place.

“We didn’t touch the land. We know that we need to keep everything organic and natural. That’s the whole idea behind this.”

Al-Qarni now feels he is truly a part of a growing project. Although he admits that he did not know about Khaybar about 30 days ago, he is excited for everyone to now discover its magic.

He said: “I only heard about Khaybar a month ago. I’ve met German people coming here, Dutch, Americans, and a lot of Saudis.

“Everyone loves this place. We’re expecting visitors from all over the world. This project is taking off globally.”

Climbing to the camp takes several hours, by car and then on foot. Passing hardened volcanic lava sculptures and wild desert plants makes the journey feel like an open-air museum.

Al-Qarni added, grinning: “It's easy to access by car, especially if you’ve got an experienced driver.

“You need a good driver and a good car — and brave passengers.”

The camp’s website says: “The nature reserve of Harrat Khaybar is an ancient volcanic landscape in one of the most spectacular locations on Earth.

“Some of the oldest creations in Arabia continue to be rediscovered here, and today the area hosts Khaybar Volcano Camp. With a first-of-its-kind experience, guests experience the extraordinary by day and the otherworldly by night.”

Each of the 10 pods is custom-built. With Wi-Fi only available in the common areas, each room offers peace and a beautiful place to disconnect.

Each room’s exterior has an outdoor deck boasting stunning views.

Inside, the colors mirror those on the outside, with even the black blankets resembling the hardened lava found nearby.

Each guest is offered a cozy gray pajama set as a souvenir to take home, with a branded warm scarf and beanie hat. Heavy jackets are also available on request.

Yoga trainer “Chamuel of Light” is a multilingual guide at Khaybar Volcano Camp and helps groups or private visitors in English or Arabic.

Visitors are instructed to lay down and wrap themselves in a warm blanket. With the guide’s help, guests close their eyes, slip into slumber, and surrender to serenity, experiencing a magical, mystical journey around the volcanoes

The meditation sound therapist told Arab News: “We are here located in the heart of Saudi Arabia around ancient volcanoes that are a manifestation of evolution, history, and heritage of Khaybar.

“And what we have is a beautiful journey, and why is that? Because guided meditation with the sound therapy raises the vibrational frequency of the guests for the intention of balance and harmony of spirit, mind and body.”

The camp is a three-hour drive from AlUla. Check-in starts at noon, with a lunch made to order. Visitors are then free to walk around the volcanic fields with an experienced guide.

The sunset meditation session starts as the sun fades, with storytelling by the fire and stargazing at night.

After a good night’s sleep, guests are invited to join a silent meditation and watch the sunrise the following morning.

After breakfast, a sound healing session is scheduled before checking out.

Packages start at SR1,500 ($400) per night and SR3,170 for three days and two nights.

To reserve a pod at Khaybar Volcano Camp or to find out more, visit ExperienceAlUla.com.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla Khaybar Volcano

Saudi Arabia launches cultural capability development strategy

Saudi Arabia launches cultural capability development strategy
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Move comes as part of Vision 2030 goal to implement arts and cultural education at all levels to boost growth of creative sectors
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has launched a cultural capability development strategy as part of the country’s Human Capabilities Development Program — a giant leap in the transformation process of the Kingdom’s education and culture sectors.

The Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education on Thursday launched the strategy in Riyadh. The plan aims to link academic output with the needs of the labor market in the cultural sector.

The 33-initiative strategy is a comprehensive national umbrella, under the support of the Saudi Vision Realization Program. It is also part of the Quality of Life Program, aiming to foster a creative generation that serves the 16 cultural sub-sectors on which the Ministry of Culture is focusing.

The strategy will help create a culture industry in accordance with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which considers culture critical to improving quality of life.

The aforementioned ministries are collaborating with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., the Education and Training Evaluation Authority, and the National eLearning Center on the strategy, which will work to include culture and the arts at all levels of public, technical and vocational education.

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud said the strategy is a natural outcome of the great support and care the education and culture sectors are receiving from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We always say that education comes first, especially in the fields of culture, arts, and creativity. So, we are, in light of this, launching the cultural capacity development strategy in order to develop the cultural and artistic capabilities and skills of society members, through a set of policies, standards, academic programs, and capacity development opportunities that can enrich cultural creativity in the Kingdom, ensure linking education outputs to the needs of the labor market and support sustainable practices in the cultural sector,” the minister said.

Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan said his ministry seeks to invest in human capital, as it is a significant element in building societies and developing nations.

“The inclusion of culture and arts in all education stages contributes to increasing competencies, developing the educational process, as well as remodeling activities and patterns of interaction; to create an attractive and inspiring learning environment,” he said.

Al-Benyan added that his ministry is implementing the strategy within an integrated project between various government entities, to hone local students’ talent and develop their capabilities to compete globally.

He affirmed his ministry’s readiness to support the strategy. The most important thing, he added, is to provide opportunities for talented minds in Saudi Arabia, and to nurture their abilities from an early age, in a way that can contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the educational and cultural sectors, regionally and globally.

In a tweet posted on his official account, he said: “The strategy of developing cultural capabilities integrates with the efforts of the Ministry of Education in enhancing the national identity of male and female students, developing their skills, and investing their cultural talents in the educational environment to build globally competitive citizens.”

The outcomes of the strategy, it is hoped, will allow younger generations of Saudis to explore their identity, culture, and community. It will also enhance their social identity and acceptance of cultural diversity, especially in an era in which societies are increasingly interconnected.

Topics: Saudi Arabia culture

Hajj and Umrah Conference returns to enrich religious, cultural experiences

Hajj and Umrah Conference returns to enrich religious, cultural experiences
Arab News

  • Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Expo Hajj 2023 will bring together decision-makers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers under one roof in Jeddah
  • Conference will involve discussions on pilgrim services, aiming to enhance the quality of pilgrimages while enriching the religious and cultural experiences of visitors
JEDDAH: The Kingdom is set to host a conference and exhibition for Hajj and Umrah services aimed at improving the pilgrim experience at the Two Holy Mosques.

Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Expo Hajj 2023 will bring together decision-makers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers under one roof in Jeddah at the beginning of January next year.

The conference will involve discussions on pilgrim services, aiming to enhance the quality of pilgrimages while enriching the religious and cultural experiences of visitors. It comes as part of the Pilgrim Experience Program, a pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Featuring a range of schemes and initiatives within the Hajj and Umrah sectors, several workshops will also be held to discuss activities through which the ministry seeks to achieve excellence and sustainability in serving pilgrims.

The conference will also present proposals for future projects to develop infrastructure and technical solutions, as well as rehabilitate religious sites and historical monuments.

On the sidelines of the conference, events and activities will take place in the presence of ministers of Islamic affairs, endowments, and Hajj, ambassadors and consuls in Saudi Arabia, in addition to pilgrim agency officials from the public and private sectors.

Expo Hajj 2023 will also target digital transformation and technology upgrades as a key focus of discussions, enabling investors to build strategic partnerships with stakeholders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

To register and take part in the conference, visit hajjumrahforum.com

Topics: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Expo Hajj 2023 Pilgrim Experience Program Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency ramps up food, winter aid

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency ramps up food, winter aid
Arab News

  • The center launched third phase of food distribution project in Nigeria
  • Over 3,000 people received winter bags in Pakistan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has upped its food and winter aid in Nigeria, Pakistan and Sudan.

The center this week launched the third phase of a food distribution project, aiming to secure to 16,000 food baskets to 96,000 displaced families in northeastern Nigeria, reported state news agency (SPA).
In Sudan’s North Darfur, the volunteering team recently finished distributing 500 food baskets to 4,231 people.
The center has also distributed 490 winter bags in the Shetral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, benefiting 3,430 people.
“This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom provides through the center to countries and peoples in need in various countries of the world,” read the SPA statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Nigeria Pakistan Sudan

Saudi university to provide Arabic-language course for students in Indonesia

Saudi university to provide Arabic-language course for students in Indonesia
Arab News

  • The self-learning format of the Arabic Online program includes interactive exercises, audio files, video-based phonetic learning, and educational graphics
RIYADH: The Saudi Electronic University has signed 45 contracts with universities in Indonesia to provide them with its Arabic Online language-learning program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

During the signing ceremony in Jakarta, SEU President Lilac Al-Safadi said that Arabic is the language of Islam for the 2 billion Muslims in the world. The program’s e-learning environment overcomes the challenges created by time zones and geography, she added, and provides the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in learning the language.

The program is split into six stages, from beginner level through to a final language proficiency test. Its self-learning format includes interactive exercises, audio files, video-based phonetic learning, and educational graphics.

The university said the agreements signed with educational institutions in Indonesia reflect its desire to contribute to the growth of the Arabic language, in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification project.

More than 18,000 students from 72 countries have so far enrolled in the Arabic Online program.

 

Topics: Arabic language The Saudi Electronic University (SEU)

Kazakhstan exempts Saudi citizens from visa requirements, says ambassador

Kazakhstan exempts Saudi citizens from visa requirements, says ambassador
Rashid Hassan

  • Ambassador Berik Aryn told Arab News: “From this year, we canceled all visa requirements for Saudi citizens as well as for citizens of all Gulf countries”
RIYADH: Kazakhstan has relaxed visa requirements for Saudis visiting the Central Asian country.

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn told Arab News: “From this year, we canceled all visa requirements for Saudi citizens as well as for citizens of all Gulf countries.”

At a roadshow titled, “Tourism in Almaty,” organized by the Kazakhstan Embassy in Riyadh in cooperation with the tourism department of Almaty in Kazakhstan, Aryn said: “There is no need of a visa to travel to Kazakhstan … up to 30 days just a stamp at the airport is required. They will go directly to different airports and it will be stamped there.”

He added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with visiting Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Jeddah in July this year. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed enhancing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan in various fields, including tourism.

Aryn said: “We have organized several roadshows this year in Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah on tourism opportunities in Kazakhstan … this is our fourth roadshow. All these measures allowed us to make Kazakhstan a choice from some of the Saudi cities. From January to September this year, we witnessed an increase in tourists to Kazakhstan.

“I would like also to mention the increase in the number of Kazakh citizens who visited Saudi Arabia this year, which reached 20,000. We understand that these figures still do not respond to the potential partnership in tourism. Nevertheless, we believe that our joint efforts are now providing favorable conditions for increasing tourism and building up trade and economic cooperation,” said the envoy.

Sabina Amankeldi, head of the Almaty Tourism Department, said: “The main purpose of this event was to demonstrate and promote the interesting potential of Almaty to people of Saudi Arabia.”

She added: “This year, we can see an impressive increase in touristic flow from Arab countries. For example, compared to last year, this year we see tourists from Saudi Arabia — a 70-times increase. Last year we had 63 tourists from Saudi Arabia. This year, it’s more than 4,500 so far.

“The Arab market is one of the main targets for us because of the way how they stay, how they tribute their respects to our country, to our people.

“As a destination we can offer a wide range of activities and services. There is very beautiful accommodation, very nice hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, and of course, what we drive, our nature.”

The roadshow was attended by Kazakhstan tour operators, and included a concert and cultural music program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan

