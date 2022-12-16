You are here

Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including 5 children
The fire occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at a seven-story residential building. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 December 2022
  • Cause of fire remains unknown
  • Probe launched over blast
Reuters

PARIS: Ten people, including five children aged 3 to 15 years, were killed after a fire broke out on Friday morning at a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
Darmanin said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.
“There are several scenarios and a probe will be opened,” he said, adding he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron over the incident.
Around 180 firefighters were at the site. The fire was now extinguished, Darmanin said, adding he was heading to the site.
The fire occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at a seven-story residential building. A security cordon has been set up at the site, the authority of the Rhone area said.

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish
  • Speculations says that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak
  • Operators say the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world
BERLIN: A huge aquarium in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction, German police said Friday.
Police spokesman Martin Stralau said officers were alerted shortly before 6 a.m. that there was a leak at the aquarium.
One person was lightly injured, he said.
There was speculation that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak, but Stralau said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.
Operators say the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world. It contained 1,500 tropical fish before the incident and is a major tourist attraction in Berlin.

China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near

China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near
China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near

China braces for COVID-19 spread to countryside as holidays near
  • Millions set to travel across country for Lunar New Year
  • National Health Commission ramping up vaccinations and building stocks of ventilators, and test kits in rural areas
BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China set out urgent plans to protect rural communities from COVID-19 on Friday as millions of city-dwellers planned holidays for the first time in years after the government abandoned its stringent system of lockdowns and travel curbs.
China's move last week to start aligning with a world that has largely opened up to live with the virus, followed historic protests against President Xi Jinping's signature 'zero-COVID' policies designed to stamp out COVID-19.
But the excitement that met this dramatic u-turn has quickly given way to concerns that China is unprepared for the coming wave of infections, and the blow it could deliver to the world's second-largest economy.
China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections for Dec. 15 compared with 2,000 a day.
The official figures, however, do not capture the whole picture as testing has dropped, and are at odds with signs of wider spread in cities where long queues outside fever clinics and empty pharmacy shelves have become a common sight.
There is particular concern about China's hinterland in the run up to local Lunar New Year holidays starting on Jan. 22.
Rural areas are likely to be inundated with travelers returning to their hometowns and villages, which have had little exposure to the virus during the three years since the pandemic erupted.
China's National Health Commission on Friday said it was ramping up vaccinations and building stocks of ventilators, essential drugs, and test kits in rural areas. It also advised travellers to reduce contact with elderly relatives.
Mainland China's international borders remain largely shut, but recent decisions to abandon testing prior to domestic travel and disable apps that tracked people's journey history have freed up people to move around the country.
One of China’s most populous provinces Henan cancelled all holidays for healthcare staff until the end of March to ensure “a smooth transition” as COVID-19 restrictions ease, state media reported late Thursday.
Multiple cities across the country of 1.4 billion people also opened new vaccination sites to encourage the public to take booster shots, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported.
“Go all out” was the message from China’s state asset regulator in a statement late Thursday that urged government-owned drug makers to ensure supplies of COVID-19 related medicines to meet “the rapid increase” in demand.
SF Express, one of China’s largest courier services, said on its official WeChat account that it sent in workers from across the country to keep deliveries going in Beijing amid staff shortages and soaring demand.
It also said it had started a “fast track” for emergency shipments such as medicines and daily necessities, with demand in the capital 300 percent above normal levels.
The COVID-19 scare in China also led people in Hong Kong, Macau and in some neighborhoods in Australia to go in search for fever medicines and test kits for family and friends on the mainland.
Thanks to the government’s previously uncompromising controls, China got off lightly compared with many other countries during the pandemic over the past three years, but now many Chinese are resigned to catching the virus at some point.
“Everyone will get it, I guess,” a 29-year-old Beijing resident who requested to be identified by her surname Du, said on the streets of Beijing.
Analysts fear China will pay a price for letting the virus rapidly rip through a population that lacks “herd immunity” and has low vaccination rates among the elderly.
That has dented prospects for near-term growth, even if the opening up should eventually revive China’s battered economy.
JPMorgan on Friday revised down its expectations for China’s 2022 growth to 2.8 percent, which is well below China’s official target of 5.5 percent and would mark one of its worst performances in almost half a century.
China is bracing for “a transitional pain period”, analysts at the bank said, adding they expected infections to spike after the Lunar New Year before the economy starts to recover in mid-2023.
The holidays will be a “big testing ground for how far these COVID-19 cases are going to rise,” said Rob Drijkoningen, co-head of emerging market debt at Neuberger Berman.
President Xi, his ruling Politburo and senior government officials are holding their annual Central Economic Work Conference this week, sources said.
China’s top state planning body, the National Development and Reform Commission, said “arduous efforts” are needed to sustain the recovery in growth due to an adverse external environment and the global economy’s loss of momentum.
Companies that are already suffering from China’s policy shift are the swathes of firms involved in its quarantining, COVID-19-tracking and movement-monitoring products and services, which had become big employers over the past three years.
China’s yuan firmed on Friday as traders remained optimistic that more measures to support the economy would emerge from the conference.

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, causes new power outages

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, causes new power outages
Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, causes new power outages

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine, causes new power outages
  • Infrastructure hit in the eastern region of Kharkiv, the Black Sea region of Odesa and in Vinnytsia
KYIV: Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure across the country and knocking out power as people took cover in shelters, Ukrainian officials said.

Local officials said infrastructure had been hit in the eastern region of Kharkiv, the Black Sea region of Odesa and in Vinnytsia in west central Ukraine in the lastest big wave of missile strikessince October.

Kharkiv, the central city of Poltava and parts of Kyiv were left without electricity and the northern Sumy region suffered power outages, regional officials said.

Loud explosions echoed through Kyiv, Reuters witnesses in the capital said, and air defenses systems were in operation across Ukraine. Ukraine’s railway operator said a number of railway lines were left without power.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said a residential building had been hit in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, where he said people could be trapped under the rubble.

Russia was “massively attacking” Ukraine,” said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region.

There was no immediate word of casualties and it was not clear exactly what critical infrastructure had been hit.

“Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, has been attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing repeated power outages across the country at the start of winter.

Moscow says the attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate. Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing
Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing

Landslide at Malaysia campground leaves 16 dead, 17 missing
  • An estimated 94 Malaysians were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali
  • The landslide fell from the side of a road from about 30m height
BATANG KALI, Malaysia: A landslide Friday at a tourist campground in Malaysia left 16 people dead and authorities said 17 others were feared buried at the site on an organic farm outside the capital of Kuala Lumpur.
An estimated 94 Malaysians were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali in central Selangor state, around 50 kilometers north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred, said district police chief Suffian Abdullah.
“The death toll has risen to 16, including a five-year-old boy. And Seven people have been hospitalized with injuries and rescuers were searching for an estimated 17 missing people,” he said.
Another 53 people were rescued without harm.
Suffian said the victims had entered the area, a popular recreational site for locals to pitch or rent tents from the farm, on Wednesday. More than 400 personnel, including tracking dogs, were involved in the search and rescue efforts.
The Selangor fire department said firefighters began arriving at the scene half an hour after receiving a distress call at 2:24a.m. The landslide fell from the side of a road from an estimated height of 30m and covered an area of about 1.2 hectares. Photos of rescuers with flashlights digging through soil and rubble were posted in the early hours of the morning.
Some families with young children who were rescued took refuge at a nearby police station. Survivors reportedly said they heard a loud thundering noise before the soil came crashing down.
Leong Jim Meng, 57, was quoted by the New Straits Times, an English-language daily, saying he and his family were awakened by a loud bang “that sounded like an explosion” and felt the earth move.
“My family and I were trapped as soil covered our tent. We managed to escape to a carpark area and heard a second landslide happening,” he told the newspaper. He said it was surprising because there was no heavy rain in recent days, only light drizzles.
The campsite is located on an organic farm not far from the Genting Highlands hill resort, a popular tourist destination with theme parks and Malaysia’s only casino. Access to roads leading to the area have been blocked.

Prayers in Thailand for king’s hospitalized daughter

Prayers in Thailand for king’s hospitalized daughter
Prayers in Thailand for king’s hospitalized daughter

Prayers in Thailand for king’s hospitalized daughter
  • Princess Bajrakitiyabha lost consciousness early on Wednesday
  • The princess is one of three children of King Vajiralongkorn who has a formal title
BANGKOK: Thai temples held prayers and senior leaders including the prime minister visited a hospital on Friday to wish a quick recovery for the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who collapsed earlier in the week with a heart condition.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, lost consciousness early on Wednesday in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima and was flown by helicopter to Chulalongkorn hospital in Bangkok after her condition stabilized “to a certain level,” the palace said in a statement on Thursday.
There was no further official update of her condition on Friday.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and many senior officials, politicians and religious leaders visited Chulalongkorn hospital on Friday to lay orange flowers, the color associated with the princess, and sign a book of well wishes.
Thailand’s Buddhist Supreme Patriarch, Somdet Phra Ariyavangsagatayana has requested all Thai temples at home and abroad to conduct special daily chanting sessions for the princess, an official announcement from the National Office of Buddhism said.
The princess is one of three children of King Vajiralongkorn who has a formal title, making her eligible for the throne under a 1924 Palace Law of Succession and the country’s constitution.
The king has yet to formally designate an heir since becoming king in 2016, and there has been no official discussion on the prospect of the princess taking the throne.

