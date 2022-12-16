You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Mayyas won the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent.” (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/njm57

Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai

Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese dance group Mayyas, who won the 17th season of “America’s Got Talent,” returned this week to Dubai to wow their fans with yet another breathtaking performance.

The all-female troupe performed at a star-studded event that celebrated the Emirati property development company Damac’s 40th anniversary.

In completely black suits and hats, they showcased a brand-new routine by choreographer Nadim Cherfan.

The guests in attendance included Egyptian TV presenter Nour Al-Ghandour, Moroccan TikToker Shahinaz Al-Bouchi and Saudi TV presenter Lojain Omran.

This is not the group’s first performance in Dubai since they won “America’s Got Talent.”

They performed in October at Dubai’s The Pointe.

Later that month, they also danced at The Next Level at The View at The Palm in Dubai, marking their highest-ever stage performance at 250 meters above sea level.

Topics: Mayyas Dubai

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Just like the French baguette and the Italian pizza, Lebanon’s manakeesh has become synonymous with its Middle Eastern country of origin — so much so that it has been nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. 

Sahar Baassiri, Lebanon’s ambassador and permanent representative to UNESCO in Paris, revealed the news on her Twitter account on Thursday. 

Manakeesh is a type of soft dough that is topped with thyme, cheese or ground meat. Similarly to a pizza, it can be sliced or folded.

“Congratulations Lebanon,” Baassiri wrote on Twitter, adding that the application was submitted on Wednesday. 

Twitter users quickly celebrated the news, commenting on her post. 

“Thank you! We need more Lebanese dishes to be registered as Lebanese,” tweeted one user, while another wrote: “Congratulations, to me, manakeesh was always ranked first.” 

Topics: Manakeesh UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Historic Arab manuscripts showcased at Pearls of Wisdom exhibition in Abu Dhabi palace

Historic Arab manuscripts showcased at Pearls of Wisdom exhibition in Abu Dhabi palace
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Historic Arab manuscripts showcased at Pearls of Wisdom exhibition in Abu Dhabi palace

Historic Arab manuscripts showcased at Pearls of Wisdom exhibition in Abu Dhabi palace
  • Influence on European Renaissance highlighted
  • Display of religious, music, philosophy, science texts
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The month-long Pearls of Wisdom exhibition launched this month at Qasr Al-Watan, Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Palace, on the sidelines of the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Manuscripts Conference.

Running until Jan. 6, 2023, it will showcase valuable manuscripts in the fields of literature, heritage, religion, music, philosophy and science.

Split into seven zones, the exhibition will take visitors on a historical journey that deliberates on the influence of Arab culture in generating religious dialogue and contributing to knowledge that paved the way for the European Renaissance.

At the heart of the House of Knowledge, visitors will find themselves in an immersive gallery panel covering the Golden Age of Islamic civilization and two regions that are at the heart of medieval Europe: Al-Andalus in the Iberian Peninsula and Sicily in southern Italy.

Before visitors conclude their visit, they can head to the palace’s library to explore a collection of more than 50,000 books about the UAE’s history and politics along with topics including history, architecture, biology and ethnography.

Organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the conference is being held under the theme “Arabic Manuscripts from East to West: Spain and Italy as a Model,” and in coordination with the National Marciana Library of the Italian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, the University Library of Bologna in Italy, the National Library of Spain, and Royal Library of San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

Topics: Pearls of Wisdom

6 highlights from this year’s Ramallah Art Fair

6 highlights from this year’s Ramallah Art Fair
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

6 highlights from this year’s Ramallah Art Fair

6 highlights from this year’s Ramallah Art Fair
  • This year’s exhibition features more than 200 works from 40 artists
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: This year’s Ramallah Art Fair runs until Feb. 12 at Zawyeh Gallery in Ramallah, but can also be viewed online via the gallery’s website. This third edition of the show features more than 200 artworks, contributed by 40 Palestinian, Arab and international artists — the first time it has featured non-Palestinians.

Zawyeh director Ziad Anani said in a press release: “Artists from Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Norway, Spain, and Germany will exhibit for the first time in Palestine as part of our efforts to build bridges between Palestine and the world.”

While some of the artists may come from outside its borders, Palestine remains the main theme of most of the work on display, which includes paintings, photographs and sculptures.

Here, we take a look at some of the highlights from the show.

Amir Hazim

‘Witness’

This image comes from the young Baghdad-born visual artist’s black-and-white photography series “Above The Damage,” which chronicles the protests of 2019 on the streets of Baghdad. “This is the story of Baghdad’s renaissance: a generation whose dreams and hopes are hanging onto a thread but together weave a movement of bravery and social change,” the artist’s statement reads. “Instead of presenting these snapshots as reportage, (the photographs) speak of the Baghdad youth at the fringes of these political protests.”

The gallery’s show brochure says: “Growing up in Baghdad, where violence and disappointment have gradually become normalized, Hazim stands out. In a land where dreams have been crushed, he never lost his creative drive. His portraits purposefully show … women and men who are ready to tell their own story away from Western media and occupation. These images represent a new chapter for a city and country that has suffered from massive deaths and casualties for over two decades.”

Bryanna Millis

‘I Belong There’

Millis’ collage is part of her “multisensory” project “Unfortunately, it was Paradise,” which is named after a poem by Palestinian hero Mahmoud Darwish. Millis was born in America, but has lived and worked in Palestine for many years, and many of the works in her project are based on interviews with Palestinians. Millis says she hopes the project invites viewers “to reflect on exile and belonging through lenses of history, lived experience, and the spiritual experience of oneness — unity between the energies of the self and the universe,” as well as to explore “what it means to create an internal sense of belonging in the world.”

Ghada Hassanien

‘Rhythm 2’

The Belgium-based Palestinian photographer contributes a series of black-and-white images focusing on tree branches as living bodies. “When I photograph nature, I become her breath,” Hassanien says in her artist’s statement. “And the breathtaking rise and fall of this breath possesses me and stirs my soul. And I become the pulse of this breath; its inclination, its hints, its sway, its echo, its incantations, its ululations, the rhyme and rhythm which become secret luminescent threads for me to weave a tapestry for her ecstatic downpour.”

Inass Yassin

‘Tree and Bird’

Yassin uses idyllic scenes such as this one in a nostalgic way, in keeping with her series “We Took It For Granted,” which, she says in her artist’s statement, “is a notion that applies to our constant experiences of losing a piece of a place or a memory after they are ripped off — forcefully, not naturally.”

Majd Masri

‘Hidden 1’

Masri’s painting is one of several abstract works on display at this year’s fair. The Jerusalem-born painter and art teacher says she examines “the creation, nostalgia, and the use of contradictions from daily lives (to) explore and interact with the personal and social scenes trying to find some answers.”

Monther Jawabreh

‘Edge 1’

Jawabreh was born in Palestine’s Al-Aroub refugee camp. His “Edge” works, according to the gallery, “weave stories from the past with stories in the present.” In his artist’s statement, Jawabreh writes that by re-cutting old pencil drawings and different materials “as an attempt to dismantle the concept of demolition and construction,” he seeks “to liberate the artwork from fixed time … to become a force of construction and deletion between the past and the temporality of the work itself.”

Topics: Ramallah Art Fair

Model Baraka Merzaia: the face of a new Algeria

Model Baraka Merzaia: the face of a new Algeria
Updated 16 December 2022
Maïssa Benali Cherif

Model Baraka Merzaia: the face of a new Algeria

Model Baraka Merzaia: the face of a new Algeria
  • The multi-talented, multilingual model, actress and singer is making a name for herself beyond her homeland
Updated 16 December 2022
Maïssa Benali Cherif

ALGIERS: Baraka Merzaia is a true force of nature. Beautiful, intelligent and multi-talented, the young Algerian rising star is attracting praise and attention from across the world for a wide variety of reasons. If you don’t yet know her name, you soon will.

Merzaia was born in Adrar, in the south of Algeria, but is now based in Algiers. Her talent was first noticed aged 16, when she joined a choir to learn to improve her already impressive vocal skills.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baraka (@barakamerzaia)

Like many young people of her generation in Algeria, Merzaia is a polyglot, which has helped her gain fans across borders. In India, four years ago, when the country celebrated the 150th anniversary of the birth of Gandhi, Merzaia was praised by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her “memorable” rendition of “Vaishnava Jana To,” a hugely popular Hindu hymn “whose lyrics are imbued with empathy” that Merzaia hopes is contagious.

In 2019, Merzaia was named Miss Talent in her homeland, and has since landed several modelling contracts, and aspires to hit the international catwalks soon, inspired particularly by the career of Somali-American model Halima Aden — who famously sported the hijab on a Vogue cover and was the first model to wear a burkini in Sports Illustrated magazine. Like Aden, Merzaia aims to remain true to her faith and smash stereotypes in the fashion industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baraka (@barakamerzaia)

She tells Arab News France that she has already turned down offers of partnerships with brands who have asked her to remove her headscarf for photo shoots.

“Many consider my (headscarf) to be a fashion accessory,” she says. “That is far from the case, and I am convinced that I can carry out my projects without compromising my integrity.”

Another major inspiration, she tells Arab News, is her mother — a PhD holder whose thirst for knowledge has inspired Merzaia to pursue higher education, in addition to her artistic projects.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baraka (@barakamerzaia)

The singer, model, and actress has built up a following of more than half a million over various social-media platforms, on which she documents her daily life and her artistic projects, with a strong emphasis on Algerian culture and heritage.

One example is a video shot during a visit to her hometown of Ain Salah. “When I posted a video showing how we make kesra — a semolina pancake baked in sand — I was inundated with messages from curious people across the country asking me to share this type of content more frequently,” she says.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baraka (@barakamerzaia)

Her kesra video was widely shared online — including by NWE, a media that highlights African culture in all its diversity — and helped to highlight a little-known facet of Algerian culture.

Merzaia explains that she sees social media as an opportunity to introduce people to the south of Algeria, which is under-represented across mainstream media, and, at the same time, to disabuse people of stereotypes concerning Saharan inhabitants.

In 2006, a census estimated that the Black community in Algeria represented around 5 percent of the population, the lowest ratio in the Maghreb.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Baraka (@barakamerzaia)

While Baraka is not overtly political, her claiming of — and ability to reconcile — her Algerian and African heritage, and her faith, demonstrates that these aspects of Algerian identity complement each other, when popular wisdom might suggest that they are incompatible.

At a time when many young people in North Africa tend to look to the West for cultural inspiration, Merzaia demonstrates that Algerian culture, in addition to being plural and rich, “has a lot to offer and deserves to be discovered,” as she puts it.

“I don’t consider myself to be an influencer,” she says. “Nevertheless, I do want to shed light on my culture, by sharing with my followers my faith and culture, (and this balance) between modernism and tradition.”

Topics: Baraka Merzaia

Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a new take on a familiar story

Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a new take on a familiar story
Updated 16 December 2022
Matt Ross

Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a new take on a familiar story

Review: ‘Pinocchio’ is a new take on a familiar story
  • Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion movie is weird and wonderful
Updated 16 December 2022
Matt Ross

LONDON: Those still reeling from Disney’s bizarre live-action remake of “Pinocchio” earlier this year can take solace from the director’s name above the credits of Netflix’s stop-motion animation version of the same story. Guillermo del Toro, perhaps better than any current filmmaker, knows how to wring the weird out of a tall tale, and so it proves with his take on Carlo Collodi’s “The Adventures of Pinocchio.”

Rather than the whimsical fantasy of Disney’s 1940’s hand-drawn animation (and its decidedly inferior successor), del Toro sets his “Pinocchio” in Fascist Italy between the two World Wars and, as you may expect, imbues his wooden boy with a far darker origin story than that of a kindly old man granted a wish by a fairy.

Carpenter Geppetto (David Bradley from “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones”) loses his young son during a bombing raid and, in a drunken, grief-stricken rage, hacks down the tree by the graveside, whittling it into a puppet in a frenzied, Frankenstein-esque sequence that is as much about unfathomable grief as it is about fairy tales. Tilda Swinton’s wood sprite breathes life into the boy, and tasks Ewan McGregor’s Sebastian J Cricket (who had been living in the tree) with acting as Pinocchio’s guide. Though initially horrified by his own creation, Geppetto slowly warms to the young puppet, only to see him snatched away by the sinister Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) and Ron Perlman’s government official. Sebastian and Geppetto, having realized the danger Pinocchio is in, set out to bring him home.

Del Toro’s take makes some startingly dark turns. (Supplied)

To be clear, this is definitely not a Disney movie. Del Toro’s take makes some startingly dark turns — at one point, Perlman’s Podestà wonders aloud what the Italian army could do with an invincible wooden soldier — and Pinocchio’s descent into the underworld is every bit as surreal and visually arresting as you’d expect from the creator of “Pan’s Labyrinth.”

But there remains a heart-warming sentiment at the center of this stunningly beautiful, intriguing movie. The voice performances are all great (McGregor’s in particular), but the lovingly created world, and its painstakingly animated inhabitants, are breathtaking. To wring such an emotional experience from such well-known characters is a rare skill, but one which del Toro has in abundance.

Topics: Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro

Latest updates

Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Manakeesh nominated to be on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt
Russian culture center head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt
beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube
beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube
Colombian couple’s football fever sees them travel thousands of kilometers to experience World Cup
Colombian couple’s football fever sees them travel thousands of kilometers to experience World Cup
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.