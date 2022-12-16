Doctors, architects, and engineers flock to Riyadh Winter Wonderland for Professions Day

RIYADH: Riyadh Winter Wonderland hosted a special Professions Day on Thursday as part of Riyadh Season. Participants who came along dressed in their uniforms received a free pass to Winter Wonderland — one of Riyadh Season’s main zones.

“As doctors, my friends and I arrived today to celebrate with everyone else, check out their uniforms, and have fun,” Mussab Jaber, who is studying medicine, told Arab News.

According to architects Nasser Bahamdan and Abdulrahman Al-Bahoth, who wore safety helmets and vests, the event demonstrates the variety of professions practiced by Saudis.







Visitors to Riyadh Winter Wonderland wore their professional attire in honor of special Professions Day, organized by Riyadh season on Thursday, where participants also received a free pass to the zone. (Photo/Abdulaziz Al-Arify)



“We heard about Professions Day and came to see how everyone was dressed and if there were any other architects here,” Bahamdan said. “Everyone is dressed to reflect their profession, which is cool.”

Ateeq Al-Shahrani, a student of aviation technology, arrived with his peers in an aviation uniform. He said his college had encouraged him to participate.

“Our college emailed us about Professions Day and encouraged us to participate and show off our uniform, which bears the International Aviation Technical College logo, our names, and this red line on the shoulder that represents which year you are in; I’m a freshman, so I have one line,” Al-Shahrani said.







Ghaith Al-Enazi, a refrigeration technician, said he had heard that many people were coming, so he wanted to come and see what people were wearing.

“We refrigeration technicians wear overalls or jumpsuits, safety shoes, and a helmet,” he said. “I think it’s great to be proud of what you do for a living.”

Doctor Zahraa Al-Abdullah arrived wearing a lab coat and said she had come to play with her children.







“I’m happy to see how my profession is influencing my children,” she told Arab News. “As a mother and a doctor, work can sometimes cause us to drift from our families, but today I find it amusing that I can come in with my lab coat and feel appreciated by my kids, who are asking me why people are taking pictures of me.”

Many children took part in the festival themselves, dressing up as musicians, astronauts, chefs, and other professionals.

One of them, Baraa Halwani, who was dressed as a chef, told Arab News: “I’m wearing a chef’s uniform because I enjoy cooking and want to have fun and play in Winter Wonderland with my friends.”