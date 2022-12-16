Doctors, architects, and engineers flock to Riyadh Winter Wonderland for Professions Day
Doctors, architects, and engineers flock to Riyadh Winter Wonderland for Professions Day
Visitors to Riyadh Winter Wonderland wore their professional attire in honor of special Professions Day, organized by Riyadh season on Thursday, where participants also received a free pass to the zone. (Photo/Abdulaziz Al-Arify)
RIYADH: Riyadh Winter Wonderland hosted a special Professions Day on Thursday as part of Riyadh Season. Participants who came along dressed in their uniforms received a free pass to Winter Wonderland — one of Riyadh Season’s main zones.
“As doctors, my friends and I arrived today to celebrate with everyone else, check out their uniforms, and have fun,” Mussab Jaber, who is studying medicine, told Arab News.
According to architects Nasser Bahamdan and Abdulrahman Al-Bahoth, who wore safety helmets and vests, the event demonstrates the variety of professions practiced by Saudis.
“We heard about Professions Day and came to see how everyone was dressed and if there were any other architects here,” Bahamdan said. “Everyone is dressed to reflect their profession, which is cool.”
Ateeq Al-Shahrani, a student of aviation technology, arrived with his peers in an aviation uniform. He said his college had encouraged him to participate.
“Our college emailed us about Professions Day and encouraged us to participate and show off our uniform, which bears the International Aviation Technical College logo, our names, and this red line on the shoulder that represents which year you are in; I’m a freshman, so I have one line,” Al-Shahrani said.
Ghaith Al-Enazi, a refrigeration technician, said he had heard that many people were coming, so he wanted to come and see what people were wearing.
“We refrigeration technicians wear overalls or jumpsuits, safety shoes, and a helmet,” he said. “I think it’s great to be proud of what you do for a living.”
Doctor Zahraa Al-Abdullah arrived wearing a lab coat and said she had come to play with her children.
“I’m happy to see how my profession is influencing my children,” she told Arab News. “As a mother and a doctor, work can sometimes cause us to drift from our families, but today I find it amusing that I can come in with my lab coat and feel appreciated by my kids, who are asking me why people are taking pictures of me.”
Many children took part in the festival themselves, dressing up as musicians, astronauts, chefs, and other professionals.
One of them, Baraa Halwani, who was dressed as a chef, told Arab News: “I’m wearing a chef’s uniform because I enjoy cooking and want to have fun and play in Winter Wonderland with my friends.”
Saudi sport minister hosts world football leaders at Saudi House in Qatar
Updated 17 December 2022
SPA
DOHA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on Friday hosted a number of international football sports federations and Qatari officials at the “Saudi House” zone.
The zone was founded by the Saudi Football Federation in the Doha Corniche to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2022 being hosted by Qatar.
The celebration included a dinner party at the Saudi House, attended by the President of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joa’an bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatari Minister of Youth and Sports Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, and a number of international sports leaders.
They praised the activities they witnessed that enriched the experience of fans of all nationalities.
The guests toured the zone and were briefed on the more than 21 activities it offers across 10 pavilions.
The Saudi House offers an integrated experience for fans, with cultural, social, tourist and entertainment dimensions, highlighting the culture, heritage and football passion of the Saudis.
Why many Italians are choosing Saudi Arabia as their holiday destination
Year 2022 placed Italy among top five countries for tourists who chose KSA as holiday destination
Archaeological wonders of AlUla, historical centers of Riyadh and Jeddah carry special appeal for Italians
Updated 17 December 2022
Francesco Bongarra
ROME: In 2022, Italy was among the top five countries of origin for tourists who chose Saudi Arabia as their holiday destination.
Italian tourism in the Kingdom has been seeing steady growth. In just the first 6 months of 2022, around 1,500 Italians traveled to the country.
AlUla, with its archaeological wonders, remains the favorite destination for Italian tourists, followed by Riyadh and Jeddah, the historical centers of which carry obvious appeal to Italians.
“When they go back home, all Italian tourists say they were enthusiastic and incredibly surprised by Saudi Arabia,” Eleonora Bertuzzi, director of Bertel, one of the first Italian tour operators to organize trips to Saudi Arabia, beginning in 2002, told Arab News.
FASTFACT
• In the first 6 months of 2022, about 1,500 Italians traveled to Saudi Arabia.
• In 2022, Italy was among the top 5 countries of origin for tourists who chose KSA as their holiday destination.
Bertuzzi lives in Milan and collaborates with Kel12, a tour operator in the city. However, she says she prefers to cooperate with Saudi suppliers who maintain authentic local traditions.
“Before getting there, Italian tourists expect to find an extremely closed country where nothing can be done. Instead, they see a modern and interesting country, where young people have a great desire to enjoy life and do interesting things.”
She says Italians always tell her they are “impressed” by the Saudi people, especially those “engaged in promoting heritage, trying to offer tourists new experiences, like those who have opened their homes to organize lunches and show how a middle-class Saudi family lives every day.”
Italian tourists are equally fascinated by the archaeological heritage of the Kingdom.
“AlUla is an open-air museum, and Riyadh with its antiquities is also much loved by our tourists who seek to understand the country by studying its origins,” Bertuzzi said.
“Fifty percent of Italian tourists say they want to return to Saudi Arabia. We are now studying alternative itineraries and destinations. Among these, NEOM will be very interesting,” she added.
According to Bertuzzi, there are “excellent prospects” for the growth of Italian tourism in Saudi Arabia. “At the moment, prices are still high for Italians. But we’re working on that.”
From energy and innovation to culture and tourism, Saudi-Italy bonds are stronger than ever
Growing trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Italy exceeded $8 billion in 2021
Saudi logistics, petrochemical and telecom companies have gained a foothold in Italy
Updated 17 December 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: It was in February 1932 that Saudi Arabia and Italy signed a Treaty of Friendship that marked the origin of the bilateral relationship between the two countries — and 90 years on the partnership is more fruitful than ever.
In 2021, the trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Italy exceeded $8 billion, higher than the pre-pandemic period, showing an accelerating economic relationship between the two countries.
Italy is currently the seventh biggest exporter to Saudi Arabia and the second within the EU, while the Kingdom is Italy’s 21st highest exporter, supplying about 9 percent of Saudi Arabia’s oil imports.
As Saudi Arabia leapfrogs in the business sector through economic diversification, a strong strategic partner like Italy could also reap benefits.
In line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is now steadily diversifying its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. The Kingdom now eyes becoming one of the world’s top tourist destinations by 2030, along with accelerating the flow of foreign direct investments to the nation.
With several regulatory reforms and by creating a business-friendly environment, Saudi Arabia is attracting foreign companies to the Kingdom.
These firms are now enjoying all the benefits, guarantees, support and incentives offered to Saudi entities, and the government even allows full foreign ownership in most industries.
Until now, Italy’s capital expenditure in Saudi Arabia focused mainly on manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade, but these regulatory reforms could help Italian entrepreneurs to explore more sectors in the Kingdom.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian firms are also establishing a foothold in Italy, with SABIC being the most prominent one operating in the European nation.
FASTFACT
About 160 Italian companies operate in Saudi Arabia in management and consulting services, engineering and construction projects, telecommunications, health care, artificial intelligence, new technologies, art and culture, renewable energy and many others.
Other notable firms from the Kingdom operating in Italy include Saudi Arabian Airlines in the logistics and storage sectors and Gulf Infonet in the telecommunications sector.
Earlier in June, in an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Italian-Saudi Joint Commission, Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s then-foreign minister, stressed the importance of consolidating his country’s historic relations with the Kingdom.
Di Maio said: “Italy was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the early 1930s and 2022 marks a very important anniversary in our longstanding friendship.”
Di Maio further noted that high-tech Italian companies could contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification journey, especially in the fields of sustainability and energy transition.
On the sidelines of the event, the Saudi Space Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) to collaborate on projects of common interest in Earth observation, technology and communication in deep space, scientific missions and human exploration programs, as well as joint efforts in satellites and training.
“ASI and SSC agree to cooperate through the exchange of information and scientific data, the joint organization of seminars and workshops and the development of joint projects and research activities,” a spokesman for ASI told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia and Italy already have strong bilateral exchanges on energy, innovation, machinery and space. As the countries celebrate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations, these ties could be further extended to other sectors like culture and tourism.
Decoder
IN NUMBERS:
* $4.5bn Foreign direct investments from Italy to Saudi Arabia in 2020.
Saudi Ministry of Culture opens Fenaa Alawwal Center to encourage global cultural exchange
Explaining the center’s mission, director Rola Alghrair told Arab News: “Fenaa Alawwal will gather diverse minds in a unique space that inspires cultural exploration and discovery through creative and artistic activities”
Updated 17 December 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Culture opened its first cultural center, Fenaa Alawwal, on Thursday in Riyadh.
The new arts and culture center is located in the former headquarters of the Kingdom’s first commercial bank — Alawwal Bank — in the Saudi capital’s Diplomatic Quarter. It is one of Riyadh’s most-recognizable landmarks, with traditional geometric patterns typical of Saudi Arabia around its cylindrical edifice.
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and various other dignitaries from the cultural and diplomatic sectors attended the opening ceremony, which was marked by a light show.
The ministry established Fenaa Alawwal as part of its efforts to fulfill the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and to “encourage culture as a way of life.” It is intended to be a cultural and creative hub which will offer a wide range of cultural activities, including exhibitions and workshops, and bring together a diverse community of thinkers, creators and leading talents.
The center includes a library dedicated to art books, and a restaurant and cafe called Circle 3 by Acoustic.
Explaining the center’s mission, director Rola Alghrair told Arab News: “Fenaa Alawwal will gather diverse minds in a unique space that inspires cultural exploration and discovery through creative and artistic activities.”
She added: “From next year, our programs aim to directly involve embassies; from ideation to implementation, all activities will be the product of cross-cultural collaboration and exchange.”
The center’s opening exhibition is “The Memory Deposit,” which runs until Feb. 28. Entry is free from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Inspired by the building’s former role as a bank, the exhibition explores the history of Saudi currency and features work from six contemporary artists based on from milestones of Saudi heritage, identity and culture depicted on the Kingdom’s coinage and banknotes.
Saudi artist Saddek Wassel, whose work is part of the show, told Arab News: “My artwork shows a man sitting on a rock, contemplating nature and (his surroundings). This artwork is in close dialogue with the historical depth behind the place that hosts it — the sculpture garden at the Fenaa Alawwal Culture Center — because this center has a history. It is also about a man contemplating the history and background of his people and his country.”
Argentinian artist Carola Zech contributed a mirrored work called “Us” to the show. “It is meant to be an interactive work,” she said. “People can move through most of the parts and then can build different spaces, but they are collective social spaces because when you interact with one of these, other people can interact with you. It is a work without hard limits. You construct the limits.”
The landmark building that is now Fenaa Alawwal first opened in 1988 and was recently placed under the custody of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s National Transformation Program, of which culture is an essential component.
Marvels of Saudi urban landscape testify to abiding Italian design influence
From skyscrapers to subways to concert halls, Italy’s top architects have left their mark on the Kingdom
World-class design has formed cornerstone of Saudi Arabia and Italy’s 90-year diplomatic relationship
Updated 17 December 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia and Italy mark 90 years of formal diplomatic relations, evidence of their strong bonds of friendship can be found in the brick and mortar of their respective cities, from architectural masterpieces to unique design innovations.
Among the most striking examples of this collaboration is Al-Balad cultural square, the permanent venue of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, renovated by Rome-based architectural design firm Schiattarella Associati.
In the historic Diriyah district near Riyadh, Italian architect Amedeo Schiattarella, founder and chairman of the eponymous firm, is also responsible for Diriyah Art Futures — the world’s first education-focused digital arts center — which will be completed next year.
The 10,000-square-meter site will not only act as an innovation hub but also as a tourist attraction, dotted with hotels, restaurants, parks and coffee shops, set in the historic grounds where the Saudi state was born.
Incidentally, Diriyah is also home to the Qasr Al-Hukm (Palace of Justice), renovated by Italian architect Marco Albini in the mid-1970s.
In the space of just a few years, the long-neglected region of AlUla in the Kingdom’s northwest has also been transformed into an enchanting living museum, attracting visitors from across the globe and gaining recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
AlUla’s awe-inspiring Maraya Concert Hall — an edifice covered in 9,740 mirrors, allowing it to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape — was developed by Italian architecture firm Gio Forma and designed by architect Florian Boje.
Maraya was the first development under the Journey Through Time Masterplan, a Saudi initiative to preserve the Kingdom’s cultural oasis and explore 200,000 years of heritage in AlUla dating back to the Nabataeans.
As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda, Maraya aims to raise awareness about the region’s cultural legacy and remarkable topography.
The Maraya Concert Hall’s ties to Italy do not end with its architecture. The venue regularly hosts performances by Italian artists. Tenor Andreas Bocelli has performed four times at the annual Winter at Tantora.
Gio Forma is also responsible for the Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Airport in AlUla and has submitted a proposal to refurbish Al-Muazzam Fort Hotel in Tabuk, northwest Saudi Arabia.
Italian involvement in the Kingdom’s infrastructure projects is not a recent phenomenon. Webuild, a Milan-based engineering firm, originally founded as Impregilo in 1959, is behind multiple sustainable infrastructure projects in the Kingdom dating back to 1966.
The firm, today headed by CEO Pietro Salini, has built several housing units, the architectural frameworks for hospitals, and sustainable methods of water sourcing. Its most notable work is the Kingdom Tower, a 41-story, 302.3-meter-tall skyscraper located in Riyadh’s Olaya district.
More recently, Webuild has contributed to the design of the Riyadh Metro.
Pescara-based engineering company Proger is another Italian firm that has contributed to the Kingdom’s cultural life through managing Riyadh Art, the entity behind Noor Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s largest annual light festival, which transforms the capital into an open-air gallery.
The 2022 festival broke six world records, including one for the biggest celebration of light-based art.
Saudi Arabia has left its own indelible touches on Italy’s religious, social and cultural landscape, chief among which is the Grand Mosque of Rome — the biggest in the Western world, able to accommodate 12,000 worshippers.
King Faisal provided nearly EUR20 million ($21 million) to fund the mosque’s construction, which was designed and developed by Italian and Arab architects.
Design cooperation between Italy and Saudi Arabia does not end with architecture.
In recent times, the Fashion Commission’s Saudi 100 Brands, an initiative championing Saudi creatives and placing them on a global platform, saw the first set of designers showcase their work at Milan Fashion Week, in collaboration with White Milano.
As the Kingdom diversifies its economy into leisure, hospitality and tourism, develops its creative industries, academic institutions, and entertainment venues, and becomes a major regional destination for retail, dining and doing business, the ties that bind Saudi and Italian designers, architects and engineers will no doubt continue to flourish.