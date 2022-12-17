Temperature rising on Soyuz, crew not in danger

You are here

This undated handout photo taken by Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows a Soyuz capsule of the International Space Station (ISS) during its fly. (AP)
Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

  • Roscosmos said that a number of tests had been conducted on Soyuz on Friday, and the temperature in the capsule increased to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit)
MOSCOW: The temperature in the Soyuz capsule docked with the International Space Station has risen but the crew was not in danger, the Russian space agency said on Friday.
On Thursday, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos and the US space agency NASA said a coolant leak had been detected on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft. The leak forced the last-minute cancelation of a spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts on Wednesday.
Roscosmos said that a number of tests had been conducted on Soyuz on Friday, and the temperature in the capsule increased to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).
“This is a slight change in temperature,” the space agency said in a statement.
The development was for now “not critical” for the operation of the equipment and the comfort of the crew, Roscosmos said.
The coolant leak could potentially affect a return flight to Earth by three crew members.
Sergei Krikalev, a former cosmonaut who heads the crewed space flight program for Roscosmos, said the leak may have been caused by a tiny meteorite striking Soyuz.
Space has been a rare avenue of cooperation between Moscow and Washington since the start of Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine in February and ensuing Western sanctions on Russia that shredded ties between the two countries.

 

Updated 17 December 2022
Reuters

  • A government report last year documented more than 140 cases of what the US military officially calls “unidentified aerial phenomena,” or UAPs, observed since 2004
WASHINGTON: The Pentagon’s new push to investigate reports of UFOs has so far not yielded any evidence to suggest that aliens have visited Earth or crash-landed here, senior military leaders said on Friday.
However, the Pentagon’s effort to investigate anomalous, unidentified objects — whether they are in space, the skies or even underwater — led to hundreds of new reports that are now being investigated, they say.
But so far they have seen nothing that indicates intelligent alien life.
“I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation, an alien crash or anything like that,” said Ronald Moultrie, under secretary of defense for intelligence and security.
Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon’s newly formed All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), did not rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial life and said he was taking a scientific approach to the research.
“I would just say that we are structuring our analysis to be very thorough and rigorous. We will go through it all,” Kirkpatrick said, speaking at the first news conference since AARO was established in July.
“And as a physicist, I have to adhere to the scientific method, and I will follow that data and science wherever it goes.”
AARO’s mission focuses on unexplained activity around military installations, restricted airspace and “other areas of interest” and is aimed at helping identify possible threats to the safety of US military operations and to national security.
A government report last year documented more than 140 cases of what the US military officially calls “unidentified aerial phenomena,” or UAPs, observed since 2004.
All but one of the listed sightings — an instance attributed to a large, deflating balloon — remain unexplained, subject to further analysis, the report said.
For the other 143 cases, the report found that too little data exists to conclude whether they represent some exotic aerial system developed either by a US government or commercial entity, or by a foreign power such as China or Russia.
The 2021 report included some UAPs revealed in previously released Pentagon video of enigmatic objects exhibiting speed and maneuverability exceeding known aviation technology and lacking any visible means of propulsion or flight-control surfaces.
Kirkpatrick said several hundred more cases have been documented since then. The exact figure will be disclosed soon, but a senior Navy official said in May the total number of reported cases had already reached 400.
Congress focused on the new Pentagon push in its annual defense policy bill, which it passed this week. The legislation, which has not yet been signed by President Joe Biden, calls for the Pentagon to prepare a report looking at the historical record of the US government related to UFOs, or unidentified flying objects, going back to 1945.
“That is going to be quite a research project,” Kirkpatrick said, acknowledging that Congress sought to ensure that AARO researches all records — even ones so highly classified that few people know about them.
The Air Force conducted a previous investigation called Project Blue Book, ended in 1969, that compiled a list of 12,618 sightings, 701 of which involved objects that officially remained “unidentified.”
In 1994, the Air Force said it had completed a study to locate records relating to the 1947 “Roswell incident” in New Mexico. It said materials recovered near Roswell were consistent with a crashed balloon, the military’s long-standing explanation, and that no records indicated that there had been the recovery of alien bodies or extraterrestrial materials.

 

Updated 16 December 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

  • William Noun, Maria Fares plan to name their children after their siblings
  • The Lebanese couple tell Arab News how their romance blossomed within four months
DUBAI: William Noun and Maria Fares were left heartbroken by the devastating Beirut Port explosion of August 2020, with both of them losing a sibling as a result of the blast.
Noun’s brother Joe and Fares’ sister Sahar were both volunteers at the Beirut Firefighting Brigade. Joe was a firefighter and Sahar was a paramedic. They were killed in the line of duty outside Hangar 12 at the Beirut Port when over 2,500 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded. Noun also lost his cousin and uncle who were in another fire truck that had been dispatched to the same location.
But from those losses, romance has bloomed. Noun and Fares announced their engagement on Sunday.
Noun told Arab News on Friday that their “unforeseen love story” began just four months ago, although “tragedy and pain” meant they have known each other for more than two years.
Noun, a 28-year-old restaurant owner, said he has been friends with Fares since they first met during protests and memorial services conducted by families of victims of the explosion.
It was not until September, however, that he finally opened up and expressed his true feelings to Fares, also 28, and was surprised and relieved to hear that she shared those same feelings.
Fares, a brand manager, told Arab News: “He told me that he had been having feelings for me, but that didn’t surprise me as I had also started having feelings for him. It’s pretty amazing. I’m so happy.”
“I was attracted by her personality and charm. She is so special and a wonderful person,” Noun said of his fiancée. “To be honest, I’ve always played hard to get with girls until I met Maria. It was like something hit me on the head!”
The couple believe that their engagement has brought “something positive to this massive group of heartbroken families” who have suffered similar losses.
“They were genuinely happy for us, probably more than our parents,” said Noun. “The news of our engagement spread like wildfire among them, and they rushed to congratulate us.”
Fares said the pair are convinced their siblings would bless their love story “and are happy for us.” She added: “We both believe that had we not been meant for each other then things wouldn’t have progressed so smoothly.”
The couple revealed that the proposal took place in Noun’s home village, Mechmech, situated in the mountains 62 kilometers away from Beirut, and they plan to get married next summer. They hope to have children and intend to name them after their late siblings, they added.

Updated 15 December 2022
AP

  • Swedish officials and media said the wounded animal has not received veterinary attention because no one can get inside the building at the Furuvik Zoo safely
  • The wounded animal returned to its enclosure on its own
STOCKHOLM: Four chimpanzees, one of which is wounded, were on the loose inside a building in a Swedish zoo on Thursday, a day after they escaped from their enclosure. Three others have been shot dead.
Swedish officials and media said the wounded animal has not received veterinary attention because no one can get inside the building at the Furuvik Zoo safely.
The chimps are inside the monkey house, but the staff have not been able to get the three uninjured ones back into their enclosure, the animal park management said in a statement. The wounded animal returned to its enclosure on its own.
“This means that we cannot yet allow people to move freely in the park and we are still on full alert,” the zoo said.
The situation is “extremely serious and tragic, both for our animals and our employees,” the animal park said, adding it did not know how the primates got out.
The animals got out of their enclosure on Wednesday, prompting the zoo to alert the authorities. Three chimps were shot dead by local staff, while the fourth was wounded. The zoo told Swedish media that the animals had to be killed because there was not enough tranquilizer for all of them.
“Our focus right now is to get an overview of where the four are now so that we can start working on getting them back to their enclosures in a safe way,” Annika Troselius, a spokeswoman for the group operating the zoo, told Swedish broadcaster SVT.
“We have to think about people’s lives and safety in the first place. No employees are allowed to work in close contact with animals like this.”
The Furuvik zoo is located near Gavle, 165 kilometers (100 miles) north of Stockholm. It is part of an amusement park. According to the park’s web page, it is also the only primate research station in the Nordic countries.
It is not the first time in recent months that animals have briefly escaped from Swedish zoos. In October, a venomous king cobra escaped from its terrarium at a zoo in Sweden but returned by itself after a week. Daniel Roth of the Swedish Zoo Association told Swedish news wire TT that he sees no connection between the events.

Updated 11 December 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

  • Layla Abdullatif had ‘a feeling’ about Morocco
  • Declined to forecast upcoming games Wednesday
DUBAI: It was the most likely of outcomes, but for Lebanese astrologer Layla Abdullatif it was no surprise at all that Morocco made it to the World Cup semifinals by defeating the more favored Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

It was such a shocking result that football great Cristiano Ronaldo, devastated and in disbelief, was in tears when he stormed out of Al-Thumama Stadium after the game.

Even Morocco’s goalie Yassine Bounou, living up to the team’s nickname of the Atlas Lions with his fierce performance, thought it was an illusion. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” he said.

Now the North African side could dare think the impossible, as coach Walid Regragui intimated: “Why shouldn’t we dream of winning the World Cup?”

But Abdullatif had thought it all possible. Famous for her close-to-perfect forecasts, she had on Wednesday posted on her Instagram and YouTube channel a video in which she said: “There is an Arab team that will qualify (for) the semifinals of the World Cup 2022.”

Her posts have since gone viral online with hundreds hoping that it would all come true. And it certainly did, much to the joy of fans in Morocco, the African continent and across the Arab world.

Abdullatif, however, insists that she cannot read the future and relies on intuition. She had also predicted that Saudi Arabia would surprise Argentina before the World Cup kickoff. The Green Falcons beat Lionel Messi’s side 2-1 in the group stages.

One of her most famous predictions was the assassination of Lebanon’s Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri.

Shortly after the game, Abdullatif told Arab News, via her agent Ziyad Al-Shami, that she “had a feeling” that Morocco was the Arab team that would qualify.

When asked about Morocco’s chances to make the World Cup final, she preferred not to make a prediction, and would only “wish them the best of luck.”

Shortly after Saturday’s game, Abdullatif took to her Instagram and said it was a historic win and “a 1,000 congratulations for the Atlas Lions.”

Amongst her 58,000 followers, many commended the accuracy of her forecasts and wanted her to make one for the upcoming semifinals.

Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

  • The former heavyweight champion reportedly converted to Islam while spending time in prison in 1992
DUBAI: Famous DJ and record producer DJ Khaled shared a video on Instagram on Friday of himself, alongside former professional American Boxer Mike Tyson, in Saudi Arabia’s Makkah city.

Khalid and Tyson are seen in the video praying in front of the Holy Kaaba and performing Umrah. The former heavyweight champion reportedly converted to Islam while spending time in prison in 1992.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

“The second I walked in to [Makkah] tears came down my eyes. Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to [Makkah] to pray and to give my gratitude to Allah,” wrote Khaled.

DJ Khaled, center, with former heavyweight boxer MIke Tyson and his father in Makkah. (djkhaled Instagram)

The record producer is also seen at the end of the video feeling thankful for doing ‘this beautiful experience’ with his friend Tyson.

