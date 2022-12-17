You are here

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

The financing has been among the most contentious issues, with delegates from 70 African, South American and Asian countries walking out of negotiations Wednesday. (AFP)
AP

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world’s nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts.
The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up Monday in Montreal and delegates were racing to agree on language in a framework that calls for protecting 30 percent of global land and marine areas by 2030, a goal known as “30 by 30.” Currently, 17 percent of terrestrial and 10 percent of marine areas globally are protected.
They also have to settle on amounts of funding that would go to financing projects to protect and restore natural areas. The draft framework calls for closing a $700 billion gap in financing by 2030. Most of that would come from reforming subsidies in the agriculture, fisheries and energy sectors but there are also calls for tens of billions of dollars in new funding that would flow from rich to poor nations.
“From the beginning of the negotiations, we’ve been seeing systematically some countries weakening the ambition. The ambition needs to come back,” Marco Lambertini, the director general of WWF International said, adding that they needed a “clear conservation target” that “sets the world on a clear trajectory toward delivering a nature positive future.”
Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault expressed more optimism. Guilbeault told The Associated Press Saturday morning that he has heard “few people talk about red lines” and that means “people are willing to talk. People are willing to negotiate.”
“I’ve heard a lot of support for ambition from all corners of the world,” Guilbeault said. “Everyone wants to leave here with an ambitious agreement.”
The ministers and government officials from about 190 countries mostly agree that protecting biodiversity has to be a priority, with many comparing those efforts to climate talks that wrapped up last month in Egypt.
Climate change coupled with habitat loss, pollution and development have hammered the world’s biodiversity, with one estimate in 2019 warning that a million plant and animal species face extinction within decades — a rate of loss 1,000 times greater than expected. Humans use about 50,000 wild species routinely, and 1 out of 5 people of the world’s 8 billion population depend on those species for food and income, the report said.
But they are struggling to agree on what that protection looks like and who will pay for it.
The financing has been among the most contentious issues, with delegates from 70 African, South American and Asian countries walking out of negotiations Wednesday. They returned several hours later.
In a statement released on behalf of the group by Brazil after the walkout, they demanded that a new funding mechanism dedicated to biodiversity be established and that developed countries provide $100 billion annually in financial grants to emerging economies until 2030.
“Only a framework with clear targets and an architecture for resource mobilization and access can be considered an ambitious framework,” the group said in a joint statement.
The donor countries — the European Union and 13 countries — responded Friday with a statement promising to increase biodiversity financing. They noted they doubled biodiversity spending from 2010 to 2015 and committed to several billion dollars more in biodiversity funding since then.
Zac Goldsmith, the UK’s minister for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment, acknowledged the focus cannot only be on popular protection measures like the 30 by 30 goal.
“The 30-by-30 is a headline target, but you can’t deliver 30-by-30 without a whole range of other things being agreed as well,” he said. “We’re not gonna have 30-by-30 without finance. We’re not going to have it unless other countries do as Costa Rica has and break the link between agricultural productivity and land degradation and deforestation. And we’re not gonna be able to do any of these things if we don’t address ... subsidies.”
Even protection targets are still being squabbled over. Many countries believe 30 percent is an admirable goal but some countries are pushing to water the language down to allow among other things sustainable activities in those areas that conservationists fear could result in destructive logging and mining. Others want language referencing ways to better manage the other 70 percent of the world that wouldn’t be protected.
Other disagreements revolve around how best to share the benefits from genetic resources and enshrining the rights of Indigenous groups in any agreement. Some Indigenous groups want direct access to funding and a voice in designating protected areas that impact Indigenous peoples.
“Any protected areas that affect Indigenous peoples need to have the free prior informed consent of Indigenous peoples, otherwise there will be the same old patters of Indigenous peoples being displaced by protected areas,” Atossa Soltani, the director of global strategy for the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative, an alliance of 30 Indigenous nations in Ecuador and Peru working to working to permanently protect 86 million acres of rainforest, said in an email interview.
The other challenge is including language — similar to the Paris Agreement on climate change — that creates a stronger system to report and verify the progress countries make. Many point to the failures of the 2010 biodiversity framework, which saw only six of the 20 targets partially met by a 2020 deadline.
“It’s very important for parties to see what others are doing. It’s important for civil society, people like you to track our progress or sometimes unfortunately lack thereof,” Guilbeault said. “It’s an important tool to help keep our feet to the fire. If it’s effective on climate. We should have it on nature as well.”

Pakistani FM’s ‘butcher of Gujarat’ remark on Modi sparks nationwide protest in India

Updated 17 December 2022

  • Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s comment came after Indian FM said Pakistan was ‘epicenter of terrorism’
  • Indian ruling party workers burnt Pakistan’s flag, minister’s effigy during rallies on Saturday
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday staged a nationwide protest after Pakistan’s top envoy referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “butcher of Gujarat” on the sidelines of a UN meeting.
Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India are nuclear-armed neighbors and archrivals, who gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.
In a war of words after a UN session on terrorism in New York earlier in the week, India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, accused Pakistan of being the “epicenter of terrorism.”
In response, his counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hit back saying Pakistan had lost far more lives to terrorism than India, which sought to conflate Muslims and terrorists in both countries.
He told Jaishankar that “(the late Al-Qaeda leader) Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives, and he is the prime minister of India.”
Bhutto-Zardari was referring to Modi, who was accused of not doing enough to prevent the killings of nearly 1,000 Muslims during 2002 riots in India’s western state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister.
The remark sparked outrage among Indian government officials, with foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, saying it was a “new low even for Pakistan.”
On Friday evening, BJP party workers held a demonstration in front of the Pakistani High Commission embassy in New Delhi. And on Saturday, in rallies throughout the country, they burnt the Pakistani flag and Bhutto-Zardari’s effigy.
“India cannot accept the remarks of the Pakistani foreign minister and that’s why we have held demonstrations at different places,” Rakesh Tripathi, BJP spokesperson in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, told Arab News.
“This low-level comment against the Indian prime minister is not acceptable to us. As a democratic country we have burnt the effigies of the Pakistani leader to register our anger. This protest took place everywhere in India.”
Tripathi said that the Pakistani foreign minister’s remark would affect attempts to normalize ties.
“India has always taken the initiative to improve ties with Pakistan. But we cannot accept such wordings against the Indian prime minister,” he added.
Sudheendra Kulkarni, political commentator and adviser to former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said: “Bilawal Bhutto should have been self-restrained in referring to the Indian prime minister. Nothing can be achieved by India and Pakistan maligning each other.
“The two governments should immediately work to reduce the temperature and begin to improve relations which have remained frozen for a long time.”
He pointed out that it was India, which next year was due to host two major international summits, that could set a good example.
“India is going to host the G20 and the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summits in 2023. Both India and Pakistan are members of the SCO. Therefore, India has a responsibility to engage Pakistan constructively and thereby give leadership to South Asia,” Kulkarni, a former BJP leader, told Arab News.
He added that Modi had used the Sanskrit phrase vasudhaiva kutumbakam (meaning, the world is one family) as the motto for the Indian-hosted G20 Summit.
“The concept of global family should begin from the neighborhood, that is South Asia should be regarded as one civilizational family. Unfortunately, there is a gap between India’s slogan and its actions to promote cooperation,” he said.
“India has a responsibility to engage Pakistan constructively and thereby give leadership to South Asia.”
 

Updated 17 December 2022

  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari praised ‘very brave’ Iranian women during his recent UN address
  • Pakistani politicians, too, have been expressing support for Iranian protesters
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: As anti-government demonstrations in Iran enter their fourth month, prominent Pakistani activists and politicians have continued to express solidarity with the Iranian women who initiated the protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police.
Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was visiting Tehran, went into a coma at a police station on Sept. 13 after being detained for not wearing her headscarf properly. She died three days later.
Her death sparked the protests which were initially driven by women’s rights activists but have since expanded to include other grievances against the authorities and have spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces — the largest manifestation of dissent in over a decade — despite a violent response from the government.
“Brave protesters aren’t giving up. We are four months into a youth-led movement,” Benazir Jatoi, an Islamabad-based lawyer whose work focuses on women’s and minority rights, told Arab News on Saturday. “As neighbors and women from Pakistan who have had a history of repressive laws targeted at women, we must show solidarity and empathy.”
Hundreds of people, including children, have been killed by Iranian security forces and thousands arrested, leading to international sanctions, condemnation and Iran’s removal from a United Nations women’s rights body earlier this week.
Pakistani rights activists including Farzana Bari also condemned Iranian state repression.
“I condemn the way they are treating the protesters and the kind of injustice they inflicted on the protesters,” Bari said. “I salute the resistance in the field.”
Pakistani politicians, too, have been expressing support for Iranian protesters.
“The Iranian women protesting in their country are very brave. And they are not only being encouraged by us, but also from within Iran,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said during an address to the UN earlier this week. “We have seen that, time and time again, Iranians have been very brave in their political activities, their activism, and their protesting.”
Sharmila Sahibah Faruqui, a lawmaker from Pakistan’s Sindh province, told Arab News when the protests were in full swing in September that state brutality in any country must be condemned.
“It is heartbreaking to see how Mahsa Amini was brutally killed by law enforcement authorities for not wearing a hijab,” she said. “The voices of women must not be oppressed by the state. Women, who have been trying to break the glass ceiling, must be empowered, not silenced by state authorities.”

Social media report protests by Iranian oil workers for higher wages

Updated 17 December 2022
Reuters

Social media posts on Saturday purported to show a group of protesting oil workers in southern Iran demanding higher wages and retirment bonuses.
The reported oil workers’ protests, which Reuters could not verify, comes amid an uprising across Iran, the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.
The nationwide protests were triggered by the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran’s Kurdish region, for wearing “inappropriate attire”.
Iran’s oil ministry was not immediately available to comment.
The activist HRANA news agency said on Saturday that a group of oil workers protested outside the Pars Oil and Petrochemical Company in Asaluyeh in the southern Bushehr Province on the Gulf coast.
It said in addition to wage increases and pension bonuses, the removal of high income taxes and salary cap, improved welfare services and health conditions were among the protesters’ demands.
A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and Bazaar merchants helped to sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago.

Death toll at Malaysia campsite landslide rises to 24, 10 still missing

Updated 17 December 2022
Reuters

  • Landslide in Batang Kali tore through the campsite while people slept in their tents
  • Initial investigation showed an embankment of about 450,000 cubic meters of earth collapsed
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Rescue teams searching for missing campers caught in Friday’s landslide at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia recovered the bodies of a woman and a boy, raising the death toll to 24.
The landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50km north of Kuala Lumpur, tore through the campsite while people slept in their tents, killing the victims including six children.
Of the 94 people caught in the slide, 61 were safe and 10 still missing, according to the Selangor state fire and rescue department.
Search and rescue operations continued for a second day on Saturday after a halt overnight due to heavy rains that have complicated the operation, said the state fire and rescue chief, Norazam Khamis.
“We have to be careful because there is strong water flow from the top and in the soil. This complicates search operations because the ground is soft,” he said.
A total of 135 responders resumed scouring through thick mud and downed trees around 8.30 a.m. (0030 GMT) with the assistance of excavators and seven canines, according to Norazam.
Norazam told reporters chances were slim of more missing people being able to survive the lack of oxygen and the weight of the mud.
An initial investigation showed an embankment of about 450,000 cubic meters of earth had collapsed. The earth fell from an estimated height of 30 meters (100 ft) and covered an area of about an acre (0.4 hectares).
The Malaysia National Disaster Management Agency said they have identified six victims. The youngest was a 9-year-old boy.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told reporters late on Friday the government would provide 10,000 ringgit ($2,260) in aid to families of every person killed in the tragedy, while survivors would receive 1,000 ringgit per household.
The Forestry Department in several states ordered the closure of campsites and hiking and off-road trails considered as high risk following the disaster.
Landslides are common in Malaysia, but typically only after heavy rains. Flooding occurs often, with about 21,000 people displaced last year by torrential rain in seven states.

Kyiv warns of long cuts after Russian missiles batter grid

Updated 17 December 2022
AFP

  • Ukraine’s national energy provider imposes emergency blackouts
  • Strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are a response to an explosion on the Kerch bridge
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine was working Saturday to restore electricity to hospitals, heating systems and other critical infrastructure in major cities after Russia’s latest wave of attacks on the power grid prompted accusations of “war crimes.”

The volley of missiles unleashed Friday pitched multiple cities into darkness, cutting water and heat and forcing people to endure below-freezing temperatures.

In the capital, where the mayor said only a third of residents had heat or water, people wrapped in winter coats crammed into underground metro stations after air raid sirens rang out in the morning.

“I woke up, I saw a rocket in the sky,” Kyiv resident 25-year-old Lada Korovai said. “I saw it and understood that I have to go to the tube.”

Ukraine’s national energy provider imposed emergency blackouts, saying its system had lost more than half its capacity after strikes targeted “backbone networks and generation facilities.”

Ukrenergo warned the extent of the damage in the north, south and center of the country meant it could take longer to restore supplies than after previous attacks.

“Priority will be given to critical infrastructure: hospitals, water supply facilities, heat supply facilities, sewage treatment plants,” Ukrenergo said in a statement Friday.

By evening, second city Kharkiv had restored power to just over half its residents, while hoping to have a fully operational grid by midnight.

After a series of embarrassing battlefield defeats, Russia since October has pursued an aerial onslaught against what Moscow says are military-linked facilities.

But France and the European Union said the suffering inflicted on freezing civilians constitutes war crimes, with the bloc’s foreign policy chief calling the bombings “barbaric.”

“These cruel, inhumane attacks aim to increase human suffering and deprive Ukrainian people,” Josep Borrell said.

Russia fired 74 missiles — mainly cruise missiles — on Friday, 60 of which were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses, according to the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes left the capital Kyiv and 14 regions affected by power and water cuts.

“All their targets today are civilian, and these are mainly energy and heat supply facilities,” he said in his nightly address.

“Probably, as a result of this war, the meaning of the word ‘terror’ for most people in the world will be associated primarily with such crazy actions of Russia.”

In the central city of Kryvyi Rig, where Zelensky was born, the airstrikes hit a residential building.

“A 64 year old woman and a young couple died. Their little son still remains under the rubble of the house,” regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said, adding that 13 others had been wounded.

Oleksandr Starukh, head of the frontline Zaporizhzhia region, home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, said his territory had been targeted by more than a dozen Russian missiles.

Kyiv, meanwhile, withstood one of the biggest missile attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Regional officials said their air defense forces had shot down 37 out of 40 missiles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said only 40 percent of residents had electricity and that the metro had stopped running so people could take shelter underground.

With about half of Ukraine’s energy grid damaged, the national operator warned Friday of emergency blackouts.

In Ukrainian-held Bakhmut — an eastern city at the epicenter of the war — some residents received wood stoves distributed by volunteers, journalists said.

Oleksandra, 85, braved the cold to collect medication at a pharmacy in the Donetsk region city.

“I’ll survive winter. I’ll just walk more to get warm,” the old woman said.

In the south, fresh Russian shelling in Kherson, recently recaptured by Ukraine, killed one person and wounded three more.

Kherson has been subjected to persistent Russian shelling since Moscow’s forces retreated in November, and power was cut in the city earlier this week.

On Thursday, Russian attacks killed 14 people, deputy head of the president’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

In the Russian-controlled region of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, Moscow-installed officials said shelling from Kyiv’s forces had killed eight and wounded 23.

“The enemy is conducting barbaric shelling of cities and districts of the republic,” Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian-installed leader of Lugansk, said on social media.

Moscow has said the strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure are a response to an explosion on the Kerch bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the Crimean peninsula.

The Kremlin has said it holds Kyiv ultimately responsible for the humanitarian impact for refusing Russian negotiation terms.

Ukrainian defense officials said this week that their forces had shot down more than a dozen Iranian-made attack drones launched at Kyiv, a sign that Western-supplied systems are having an impact.

Ukrainian military leaders have warned Moscow is preparing for a major winter offensive, including a fresh attempt to take Kyiv.

Aiming to push Moscow to the negotiating table, the EU on Friday imposed further sanctions, adding restrictions on the export of drone engines to Russia or countries like Iran looking to supply Moscow with weapons.

But NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia was readying for a protracted war.

“We see that they are mobilizing more forces, that they are willing to suffer also a lot of casualties, that they are trying to get access to more weapons and ammunition,” he said.

