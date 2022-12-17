Argentina fans at Doha parties believe Messi’s day has come

You are here

An Argentina fan with Lionel Messi’s name and number on the back of his shirt is seen at Souq Waqif market during World Cup Qatar 2022 at Doha on December 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

  • Argentina fans packed the Souq Waqif market and fan zones around the Qatar capital.
  • The prospect of Lionel Messi finally winning a World Cup in his last tournament has brought extra flights of Argentina fans to the Gulf state
DOHA: Thousands of Argentina fans packed the center of Doha ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final against France, amid a desperate scramble to find tickets.
Even as Croatia beat Morocco in the third-place contest Saturday, Argentina fans packed the Souq Waqif market and fan zones around the Qatar capital.
The prospect of Lionel Messi finally winning a World Cup in his last tournament has brought extra flights of Argentina fans to the Gulf state.
At least 40,000 Argentinians are estimated to be in Doha, many wearing blue and white number 10 Messi shirts around the streets.
About 10,000 supporters of Kylian Mbappe’s France, who are looking to win a second straight title, are in Qatar, officials say.
“Tomorrow we will be champions,” chanted a crowd of more than 2,000 Argentinians in the Souq Waqif market.
“It’s crazy. I have never experienced anything like this in my whole life,” said 23-year-old Camila Bernstein, who is in Doha with her father and brothers.
“I never thought we would reach the final. It’s the best moment of my life, we are going to win and become champions,” she said.
“We all believe this will be Messi’s day,” said Ricardo Schwarz, a teacher from Cordoba, his voice hoarse from singing the fan songs for more than an hour.
“I still don’t have a ticket but I have not given up hope yet,” he added. “They are on the market but they are expensive.”
Supporters have told AFP that tickets with a face value of $750 are being offered for more than $4,000 on WhatsApp groups set up to trade in seats at the 88,500 capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Similar big crowds of sky blue and white shirts were seen at the FIFA fan festival and other fan parks set up for the World Cup.
The rare French fans on the streets of Doha said they were wary of the atmosphere.
“They are not hostile, but it is clear there are more Argentinians than French here,” said Luc Gardez, who sat at a restaurant in the Msheireb district wearing a national team shirt.
“It is Messi’s last tournament and there will be a lot of emotion but I think France have the mentality to cope,” added the supporter from Rennes.
France coach Didier Deschamps has also said he expects a one-sided atmosphere in the stadium on Sunday.
“I expect a festive atmosphere with the Argentine people who are passionate and will be right behind their team.
“They sing a lot and are very expressive. That’s good, it’s a World Cup final after all, but our opponents are not in the stands.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina Lionel Messi football fans

Updated 12 sec ago

DOHA: Luka Modric led Croatia to the bronze medal at the World Cup on Saturday and revealed he will extend his international career into 2023 in an attempt to win the Nations League.
The 37-year-old won his 162nd cap in the 2-1 win over Morocco, four years after helping his country to the World Cup runners-up spot behind France.
Croatia will now attempt to win the Nations League title next June in the four-team finals also featuring Netherlands, Italy and Spain.
“That’s the plan,” said Modric when asked if he intends to keep playing international football.
“It would be a nonsense not to play in the Nations League, and then we’ll see how to proceed. I definitely want to stay for the Nations League.”
Croatia were defeated by a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina in the World Cup semifinals but Modric insisted that his team have cemented a place among the heavyweights of the sport.
“We achieved something major for the Croatian football. We wanted the gold, we were close,” he told broadcaster HRT.
Croatia is not a miracle that appears every 20 years. We proved that we are constant, that we cannot be seen as dark horses but as a football power."

Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has cast doubt over the return of Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.
The 30-year-old suffered what was described as a “minor strain” while at the World Cup, although he was named on the bench for England’s quarterfinal loss to France.
Following United’s 2-1 friendly win over Rayo Vallecano, Howe revealed he does not believe the injury-prone frontman is still suffering with that problem, but was cryptic when asked why he held Wilson back from a United return, unlike the Magpies’ other two Three Lions.
On Wilson, Howe said: “We’ve only seen Callum briefly. I don’t want to give too much away to be honest.”
When quizzed further on his vague answer, he continued: “Callum’s come back OK. As I say, with different training loads. I don’t want to get too technical with everybody but with different training loads, we’ve just had to tread carefully with one or two players.”
United eased to victory against Rayo, who fielded Radamel Falcao and former Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune, thanks to goals from Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood. Matt Targett netted an own goal to reduce the winning margin.
Victory was claimed without the services of Wilson, as mentioned, and also Sweden international forward Alexander Isak, who has been out of action since September.
And according to Howe, it does not look like Isak, the Magpies’ club record signing, will be available when they return to competitive action on Tuesday, when Bournemouth are the visitors in the Carabao Cup.
“With Alex there was no fixed return date with him. I think we’ve just tried to look at his recovery day by day, and get him to the best physical place he can be, in the ideal time,” said Howe.
“We hope to have him fit for the Bournemouth game but that is (at this stage) looking unlikely. And then we just take it on a game-by-game basis.”
The head coach was without 16 players for the St. James’ Park friendly with key men such as Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Isak still sidelined.
Returning from World Cup duty with England, Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope were both thrown straight back into the action.
And the goalkeeper, who sat on the bench for all of England’s run to the quarterfinals in Qatar, was called into action early, making a smart reaction stop to deny Raul de Tomas an opener.
It did not take long for the Magpies, fresh from their trip to Riyadh, to burst into life, and it was one of this season’s success stories.
Trippier found Jacob Murphy, who laid into the midfielder in the area and faced with the sprawling Stole Dimitrievski, Longstaff lashed into the roof of the net for 1-0.
In an even affair, the La Liga high-flyers looked bright on the break but United controlled the possession for large periods, with Joe Willock and Longstaff particularly prominent. The latter had a header cleared off the line as Newcastle pushed for a second.
That second did not come until after the break, and it was Wood who netted it.
Having dropped into pockets of space with ease and impressed in his forward role, Wood got himself on the scoresheet in the second period when he hammered into the top corner from the spot after Willock was felled in the area.
And while the Magpies pushed for a third in front of another bumper home crowd, it was the visitors — who sit just two points off the Champions League spots in Spain — who netted a consolation as an Alvaro Garcia center from the left was unfortunately turned into his own net by Targett.
“It was hugely important to win the game, and we wanted to play well,” said Howe. “I thought the character of the players was important as these games aren’t always easy. The players managed themselves really well, and I thought we could’ve scored more. Most players got through unscathed and with some good minutes under their belt.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Callum Wilson

Updated 30 min 11 sec ago
DOHA: It is finally over, and Morocco can go home to a heroes’ welcome.

The third-place playoff at the World Cup can be a downbeat and pointless affair when teams are heartbroken at missing out on a place in the final, but there are times when it is a chance for the fans and the players to celebrate something special, and to say “thank you” to each other.

That was the case for both teams when South Korea lost 3-2 to Turkey in 2002 in Daegu, and that was certainly the case for Morocco on Saturday evening.

Croatia won the game 2-1, scoring two fabulous first half goals and probably just about deserved to take bronze. It would have been pleasant for Morocco to say they had finished third in the World Cup but as time passes, few will remember this game, though will never forget everything that happened before it.

As a spectacle and contest, however, it was an enthralling one. Josko Gvardial’s beautiful diving header after seven minutes was a perfect end to a well-worked free-kick. Less than two minutes later, Achraf Dari equalized, another header from a set piece.

And three minutes before the break, Mislav Orsic’s delightful chip from the left side of the area ended up in the top opposite corner.

Both teams continued to have chances. They met in the opening group game in what now seems like a year ago and played out a cagey 0-0 draw. Few then would have predicted that they would face each other again in this tournament, but a lot has happened since then.

As all know by now, Morocco went on to win their next two games, against Belgium and Canada and to deservedly top Group F.

Then came a penalty shootout win over Spain that sent the country wild with delight, with Achraf Hakimi’s decisive panenka penalty and penguin celebration already iconic World Cup moments. That was followed by an even bigger deal, a 1-0 win over Portugal in last Saturday’s quarterfinal, a victory that was as heroic as it was deserved. The semifinal against France ended in a 2-0 defeat, though the Atlas Lions pushed the defending champions all the way and had chances.

Morocco then were exhausted and racked with injuries but managed to produce a game against Croatia which was a feast of football — another worthy achievement by both teams.

It was also an atmosphere to drink in. The BBC said that while Argentine fans had brought their A game to stadiums during this World Cup,they had just been outdone by the supporters of Morocco who were the best in Qatar.

The game was not only a chance for the players and fans to say farewell, but also one more opportunity for everyone to enjoy the best atmosphere at the tournament.

The supporters did their utmost to roar their heroes on to victory, but there was just not enough in the tank.

The injuries that took centre-backs Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd out of the game with France — and fans will long debate as to what would have happened in that game had they, along with Bayern Munich defender Nasser Mazraoui, been fit to play — were on display here, as both the central defensive understudies were unable to finish the game.

Sofyan Amrabat, who had been the standout defensive midfielder at the whole tournament, had to drop back into the defense in the second-half and was somewhat fortunate to get away with a clear foul in the area on Gvardiol.

Yet Morocco kept going until the end and Youssef En-Nesyri headed just over in the 96th minute when he could have taken the game into extra-time.

In this seventh game in 25 days for both teams, the Reds, with all their injuries and exhaustion, never stopped running and fighting.

The fans wanted nothing less and were rewarded for their support. There was disappointment at the end from the players but when the dust settles, they will look back at a hugely successful tournament.

Hakim Ziyech and Hakimi came into the World Cup as the team’s biggest stars and produced performances worthy of that label.

They were joined by the likes of Amrabat, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, striker En-Nesryi and midfielder Azz-Eddine Ounahi.

It will not be too long before such names are appearing in the UEFA Champions League and we have not seen the last of them playing at the highest levels of club football.

We have also not seen the last of Morocco. Coach Walid Regragui will be targeting the African Cup of Nations, which they will enter as the team to beat, and then there is qualification for the 2026 World Cup to consider.

Morocco have shown they can compete with the best in Qatar, and have shown the rest of the Arab world — and anyone else watching — what is possible.

Topics: World Cup 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup Morocco Croatia

Updated 17 December 2022
DUBAI: FIFA has reportedly rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to deliver a peace message ahead of the World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday.
Zelensky’s office was said to have offered for him to appear in a video link to fans in the stadium ahead of the match, but was surprised by the negative response, a source told CNN.
No clarifications were made as to whether Zelensky’s message would be live or taped.
“We thought FIFA wanted to use its platform for the greater good,” a CNN exclusive said.
Talks between Ukraine and the football governing body are still underway, added the source.
It is understood that no immediate response could be obtained from FIFA despite being asked to a comment.
Ukraine has repeatedly tried to use major world events, regardless of their theme, to keep the global spotlight on the invasion launched by Russia earlier this year.
Zelensky has appeared via video at everything from the G20 Summit to the Grammys and the Cannes Film Festival. He has also done interviews with a wide array of journalists and famous faces, including Sean Penn and David Letterman, employing the charm and media savvy he developed in the entertainment industry — he was an actor before becoming a politician — to rally international support for Kyiv.
Meanwhile, FIFA has gone to extreme lengths to keep political messaging out of the Qatar World Cup, the first ever to be hosted by a Middle Eastern nation.
Addressing a news conference on Friday, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino said the sport’s governing body had stopped some “political statements” in Qatar because it has to “take care” of everyone.
“We are a global organization and we don’t discriminate against anyone,” he said.
“We are defending values, we are defending rights of everyone at the World Cup. Those fans and the billions watching on TV, they have their own problems. They just want to watch 90 or 120 minutes without having to think about anything, but just enjoying a little moment of pleasure and joy. We have to give them a moment when they can forget about their problems and enjoy football,” concluded Infantino.

Topics: FIFA Gianni Infantino Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Updated 17 December 2022
KARACHI, Pakistan: Spinner Jack Leach snared 4-140 and England’s youngest ever test debutant Rehan Ahmed picked up two wickets to dismiss Pakistan for 304 in the third and final test on Saturday.
Pakistan hit back early through spinner Abrar Ahmed, who claimed Zak Crawley leg before wicket without scoring in his first over, and England finished the opening day at 7-1. Ben Duckett (4 not out) and Ollie Pope (3 not out) are at the crease.
Abrar had a terrific test debut when he grabbed 11-234 at Multan in the second test but Pakistan still lost that thrilling game by 26 runs inside four days.
Leach bowled an 11-over spell in Karachi with the new ball and Ahmed overcame his nervy first five overs to finish with 2-89.
Ahmed’s father, Naeem, was among a sparse crowd at the National Stadium and the proud dad was earlier in the England team’s huddle when former captain Nasser Hussain handed Ahmed his test cap before the toss.
“Probably the best moment, it’s great to be part of it,” Ahmed said as he posed with his arms around his father soon after getting his test cap. “They (teammates) backed me the whole day and I couldn’t ask for more. To play at such a young age is a blessing.”
At the age of 18 years, 126 days, Ahmed is 23 days younger than Brian Close, who made his test debut for England against New Zealand at Manchester in 1949.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (78) and Agha Salman (56) hit composed half centuries for the hosts, but England always came back hard on another dry wicket which offered slow turn to both Leach and Ahmed.
Babar looked set for his second century of the series but couldn’t beat Harry Brook’s timely throw and good work by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes in the final session and was run out. Leach had Salman stumped off a delivery which spun sharply away from the righthander before wrapping up the innings.
“We could have done much better,” Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said. “Babar’s dismissal came at a wrong time because we were looking at a total of around 350-375.
“We will now rely heavily on our spinners and try to restrict them with some controlled, intelligent cricket.”
Ahmed replaced James Anderson after England rested the 40-year-old seamer with an unassailable 2-0 lead while Foakes returned after missing the first test due to illness.
Ahmed dismissed Saud Shakeel (23) for his lowest score in the series when he had the lefthander caught close to the wicket by a diving Ollie Pope in his seventh over, but Babar continued to dominate the leg-spinner and took Pakistan to 204-5 by tea.
Ahmed then dried up the runs in the last session and also had Faheem Ashraf trapped lbw off a perfect googly from round the wicket.
England, looking for a rare 3-0 clean sweep in their first test tour to Pakistan in 17 years, had made early inroads after Babar won his first toss in the series and chose to bat.
Azhar Ali fell for 45 in his farewell test match at the stroke of lunch after Ollie Robinson’s short pitch delivery down the legside caught the gloves of the righthander. Azhar, who announced his retirement from test cricket on Friday, was snapped up by Foakes and the television replays confirmed it was a clean catch as Pakistan reached 117-3.
Azhar was recalled for his last test after being left out of the second test due to poor form. Azhar, playing in his 97th test, replaced allrounder Mohammad Nawaz.
England continued to experiment with their unconventional and aggressive style of play in test matches that saw the visitors win the first test by 74 runs at Rawalpindi on a flat wicket and also win a thriller in Multan.
England surprised Pakistan from the onset when Leach bowled for more than an hour with the new ball. Leach featured in the dismissals of both openers before Azhar and Babar showed plenty of aggression against Ahmed.
Babar shared a 71-run stand with Azhar and dominated spinners before Robinson broke the threatening stand just before the first session.
Lefthanded Shan Masood — one of the four changes Pakistan made from the last test – scored a brisk 30 off 37 balls before he top-edged Mark Wood to fine leg midway into the first session.
Masood, replacing injured Imam-ul-Haq up in the order, showed early aggression when he hit Leach for two successive boundaries to the onside before Leach took a smart catch in the deep.
Leach had earlier struck in his second over when he had Abdullah Shafique trapped lbw for 8 in his third over with a new ball that skidded off the wicket and hit the batter on the front pad.
Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, who took 12 wickets in two test matches, was dropped and leftarm spinner Nauman Ali made his first appearance of the series.
Pakistan, already without their key fast bowlers for the series because of injuries, awarded a test debut to Mohammad Wasim. The 21-year-old fast bowler replaced seamer Mohammad Ali.

Topics: England Pakistan Jack Leach Abrar Ahmed wicket

