Militants kill 4 in attack on police station in northwest Pakistan

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on the police. (File: Reuters)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Updated 16 sec ago
AP

PESHAWAR: Four Pakistani police officers were killed and another four critically wounded Sunday when suspected militants attacked a police station in the country’s volatile northwest, police said.
The suspects used grenades and automatic weapons on the station in Lakki Marwat district before fleeing the scene overnight, said Nawaz Khan, an officer of the targeted police station.
Khan said police on duty retaliated and called for reinforcement before the attackers, their ammunition apparently exhausted, fled the scene before help arrived. Police were searching for the attackers.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but previous attacks on police in the district have been claimed by Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, TTP.
Last month, militants ambushed a routine police patrol, killing all six policemen in the vehicle in the Dadewala area of the Lakki Marwat district. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the Dadewala ambush. The militant group is separate but allied with the Afghan Taliban.
A suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers near Quetta, in southwestern Pakistan late last month, killing a police officer and three family members traveling in a car nearby. The bombing wounded 23 others, mostly police.
Both southwestern Baluchistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province borders Afghanistan, where Taliban rule last year emboldened Pakistani Taliban.

  • A quarter of Kyiv remains without heating but metro system back in service
  • Only around one-third of the city remained without electricity
KYIV: Basic services were being restored in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Saturday after the latest wave of Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure, as residents navigated a city gripped by fog and girded for a holiday season marked by uncertainty.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a quarter of Kyiv remained without heating but that the metro system was back in service and all residents had been reconnected to water supply by early morning.

Only around one-third of the city remained without electricity, he said, but emergency outages would still be implemented to save power. “Because the deficit of electricity is significant,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian officials said Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Friday in one of its heaviest barrages since the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion, forcing emergency blackouts nationwide.

Ukraine has managed to restore power to almost 6 million people in the last 24 hours, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

“Repair work continues without a break after yesterday’s terrorist attack. ... Of course, there is still a lot of work to do to stabilize the system,” he said.

“There are problems with the heat supplies. There are big problems with water supplies,” Zelensky added, saying Kyiv as well as Vinnytsia and Lviv further to the west were experiencing the most difficulty.

Earlier this month, Kyiv Mayor Klitschko had warned of an “apocalypse” scenario for the capital if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continued, though he also said there was no need yet for people to evacuate.

“We are fighting and doing everything we can to make sure that this does not happen,” he told Reuters on Dec. 7.

In a gloomy winter haze on Saturday, officials reopened a popular pedestrian bridge that had been damaged during an earlier air strike and were setting up a smaller-than-usual Christmas tree in a central square.

The vast space in front of the centuries-old St. Sophia Cathedral is traditionally anchored by a hulking evergreen at Christmas. But officials this year opted for a 12-meter (40-foot) artificial tree festooned with energy-saving lights powered by a generator.

Orthodox Christians make up the majority of Ukraine’s 43 million people.

Klitschko said the tree was funded by donors and businesses, and that no public celebrations would take place.

“I doubt this will be a true holiday,” said Kyiv resident Iryna Soloychuk, who arrived with her daughter to see the tree just hours after another round of air-raid alerts wailed across the country.

“But we should understand that we’re all together, that we should help one another.”

  • The fired ballistic missiles landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone
  • North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year
SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Sunday, South Korea’s military said.
Japan’s Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said the North Korean-fired ballistic missiles seemed to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
The missiles flew to an altitude of 550km and covered a range of 250km, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.
Ino said there had been no report of damage from the missiles so far.
The North’s missile launch comes just days after the country tested a high-thrust solid-fuel engine that experts said would allow quicker and more mobile launch of ballistic missiles, as it seeks to develop a new strategic weapon and speed up its nuclear and missile programs.
The test, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, was conducted on Thursday at North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Ground which has been used to test missile technologies, including rocket engines and space launch vehicles, the official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the US mainland, despite international bans and sanctions.
In November, North Korea test-fired an ICMB that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200km off Japan.
Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict.

Rebecca Ikumelo. (Socialmedia)
Rebecca Ikumelo. (Socialmedia)
Rebecca Ikumelo. (Socialmedia)
  • The police force said emergency services were called after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and they found people suffering from crush injuries
LONDON: A woman injured in a crush outside a London concert venue has died, police said Saturday.
London resident Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem outside the O2 Brixton Academy on Thursday night, where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform.
The Metropolitan Police force said she died on Saturday morning. Two other women, aged 21 and 23, remain in critical condition.
Asake said he was “overwhelmed with grief” at Ikumelo’s death.
“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so,” he wrote on Instagram.
The police force said emergency services were called after “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets” and they found people suffering from crush injuries.
It urged people with photos or video of the scene to submit it to help the police investigation.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” by Ikumelo’s death.
“Rebecca had her whole life ahead of her and on behalf of all Londoners, I would like to extend my condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time,” he said.
“My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. It’s vital that the investigation into what happened concludes as soon as possible.”
The Brixton Academy in south London is one of the city’s most famous music venues. Built as a movie theater in the 1920s, it has a capacity of just under 5,000.

 

  • Around 50 people on board a boat "in difficulty" off the northern French coast were rescued by a Navy vessel
  • Another Navy vessel rescued 31 other shipwrecked migrants in the same area and took them to the port of Boulogne
LILLE, France: More than 160 migrants who tried to reach England on flimsy boats were rescued from freezing waters in the Channel overnight Friday, just days after a fatal shipwreck, French officials said Saturday.
Around 50 people on board a boat “in difficulty” off the northern French coast were rescued by a Navy vessel and taken to the port of Calais, regional maritime officials said.
Another Navy vessel rescued 31 other shipwrecked migrants in the same area and took them to the port of Boulogne.
Coast Guards brought 45 more people onshore in Calais after they issued a distress call, while a lifeboat went to the aid of a further 40 people nearby.
All were attended to by rescue services.
More than 40,000 migrants — a record — have reached England by boat from northern France this year, risking their lives to cross one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, often under dangerous weather conditions.
On Wednesday, at least four people died in a shipwreck off the southern English port of Dover.
That tragedy came just over a year after at least 27 people died in the Channel in another incident.
The UK government is trying to pass new laws to prevent the record numbers of migrants from attempting the Channel crossing, including making any such arrivals inadmissible for asylum claims.

LESBOS ISLAND: A two-month-old baby was recovered dead from a migrant wreckage off Lesbos in the early hours of Friday, a coroner told AFP on Saturday.
The baby boy was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, coroner Theodoros Nousias said.
The wreckage occurred when the plastic dinghy carrying migrants of mostly African origin hit rocks on the shore in the Fara area, sources at the Lesbos migrant reception center told AFP.
The migrants managed to reach shore and inform the local authorities.
The Greek coast guard service said on Saturday it had been called to the area at noon on Friday. It found 30 migrants alive and the dead baby.
Two migrants were slightly injured.
Humanitarian organization MSF Sea tweeted on Saturday evening that it had received an alert about people in need.
Its team “provided medical and psychological support to 34 survivors,” it said, giving a higher tally than the coast guards. “Tragically, a two-month-old baby was found dead.”
The NGO complained that police blocked its team from reaching the migrants for two hours and coast guards did the same with another team.
“We will never know if these two hours would have allowed us to save the life of the baby,” it said.
MSF Sea said it believed 16 other people from the boat had reached Lesbos and were now missing, including the baby’s mother.
The Greek coast guard service says it rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of 2023, compared to fewer than 600 over the same period last year.
Many people fleeing Africa and the Middle East seek to enter Greece, Italy and Spain in hope of better lives in the European Union.
The International Organization for Migration has recorded nearly 2,000 migrants as dead or missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year.

