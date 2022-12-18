You are here

  • Home
  • James Doyle lands Crown Prince Cup on Saudi return

James Doyle lands Crown Prince Cup on Saudi return

James Doyle and My Frankel seen winning the Crown Prince Cup. (Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia)
James Doyle and My Frankel seen winning the Crown Prince Cup. (Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia)
Short Url

https://arab.news/527yw

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

James Doyle lands Crown Prince Cup on Saudi return

James Doyle lands Crown Prince Cup on Saudi return
  • Jockey steers My Frankel to victory on first ride in Kingdom since February
  • ‘The race worked out beautifully,’ Englishman says
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: James Doyle partnered My Frankel to a comfortable success in the Crown Prince Cup (Domestic Group 1) at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Saturday.

The Godolphin-retained jockey was having his first rides in Saudi Arabia since the Saudi Cup meeting in February and struck on the former Sir Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old to land the feature SAR1 million ($266,000) contest.

Doyle first rode in Saudi Arabia in the 2013-14 season and before Saturday his last winner was in the 2019-20 season. My Frankel was his seventh winner from 63 rides in the country.

Speaking after the ride, Doyle said: “My Frankel was brilliant. They had said he would rate the highest of the runners, so he was pretty well fancied.

“The race worked out beautifully. He’s a horse that can lead, but we were a little unsure on how the race would set up, with pacemakers from other stables. We ignored the pacemakers and just rode our own race.

“He was stepping up in trip for the first time in Saudi, but he’d seen the mile and a half out quite well from his time in England, so I knew he’d stay. It was just a case of trying to keep the fractions as smooth as possible as he’s a relentless galloper, rather than a real quickener.

“The straight in Saudi is quite long, so when you’re in front for the whole way, it does seem a long way, but he had plenty left and was a ready winner.

“I think the penciled in plans for him are to drop back to 2,000 meters and be targeted at the King’s Cups (on Jan. 14.) The drop back in trip wouldn’t be a worry,” he added.

Doyle also mentioned the special atmosphere on the day and his hopes of returning to ride in Saudi Arabia.

“From spending a lot of time in Saudi over the years, it was nice to see such a big crowd there. The reception My Frankel got was pretty incredible,” he said.

“It’s a huge team HRH Prince Faisal Bin Khaled Bin Abdulaziz has and they’re very passionate about their horse and the racing, so it was great to see.

“I look forward to hopefully coming back here again soon.”

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Saudi Cup

Related

Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Saudi Sport
Saudi Cup double win is aim of top UK horse trainer
Saudi Cup to feature German Derby winner Sisfahan for Red Sea Turf
Sport
Saudi Cup to feature German Derby winner Sisfahan for Red Sea Turf

Argentina crowned world champions after beating France in Qatar World Cup final

Argentina crowned world champions after beating France in Qatar World Cup final
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Argentina crowned world champions after beating France in Qatar World Cup final

Argentina crowned world champions after beating France in Qatar World Cup final
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: Lionel Messi scored two goals in the FIFA World Cup final in Doha on Sunday, which went to extra time and penalties after a 2-2 full-time result and 3-3 in extra time, to give Argentina victory over France and the country's third title.

More to follow...

Topics: World Cup 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup Argentina France

Related

Five most memorable goals of 2022 World Cup

Five most memorable goals of 2022 World Cup
Brazil's forward Richarlison eyes the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final match against Croatia. AFP
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

Five most memorable goals of 2022 World Cup

Five most memorable goals of 2022 World Cup
  • A stunning goal to produce the most stunning result as Saudi Arabia upset the South American giants 2-1 in their opening game
  • Portugal coach Fernando Santos had made the big decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and in his place start the 21-year-old Benfica forward who had only made his debut in a pre-tournament friendly
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Acrobatic volleys, long-range piledrivers and sweeping team goals: AFP looks at some of the most memorable goals of the 2022 World Cup:

RICHARLISON (BRA)
Brazil v Serbia, Group G
Without doubt the most acrobatic goal of the tournament came after the Brazilian striker had already made his mark in Qatar by putting his team 1-0 up in their opening group game.
A Vinicius cross with the outside of his right boot was controlled by Richarlison with his left foot, before he spun around and leapt to score with an outrageous mid-air volley with his right.
It was a goal which led one commentator to declare “That’s Brazil” and it suggested they could be about to light up the tournament with flair, technique and improvization but despite some more moments of magic they were eliminated in the last eight by Croatia.

SALEM AL-DAWSARI (KSA)
Argentina v Saudi Arabia, Group C
A stunning goal to produce the most stunning result as Saudi Arabia upset the South American giants 2-1 in their opening game.
Al-Dawsari turned sharply in the box, beating two defenders in the process, before he shifted the ball past a third and then, with Leandro Paredes lunging at him, drilled an unstoppable shot into the top far corner.
It was a goal that sent Arabic language commentators wild with delight and will ensure the 31-year-old Al-Dawsari lifelong fame but Argentina were able to recover from the shock it caused and go on to reach the final.

WOUT WEGHORST (NED)
Netherlands v Argentina, Quarter-final
It wasn’t spectacular and it didn’t take extraordinary technique but Wout Weghorst’s equalizer in the 11th minute of injury time was a moment of sheer impudence and high drama.
2-1 down and with nothing left on the clock, the Dutch got a free-kick five meters outside the penalty area. Argentina, lined up a five-man defensive wall and the Dutch placed a three-man wall of their own alongside them.
But instead of the expected last-gasp shot on goal, Teun Koopmeiners slipped a pass to Weghorst, who moved out of the Dutch wall and turned to poked the ball in and force extra-time. It was a classic training ground routine, executed to perfection, but the dazed Argentines recovered to win the shoot-out and progress.

GONCALO RAMOS (POR)
Portugal v Switzerland, Round of 16
Portugal coach Fernando Santos had made the big decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and in his place start the 21-year-old Benfica forward who had only made his debut in a pre-tournament friendly.
But Santos’ selection choice proved inspired with Ramos putting Portugal ahead in the 17th minute with a blistering left-foot strike on the turn from the tightest of angles.
The ball whistled past helpless Swiss keeper Yann Sommer, who had barely moved and Ramos went on to score a hattrick in a 6-1 win.

LUIS CHAVEZ (MEX)
Mexico v Saudi Arabia, Group C
There have been very few long-range goals at this World Cup and not many from free-kicks either but Luis Chavez showed how both are done with a wonderful strike.
Over 25 meters out, Chavez struck his direct free-kick to perfection, curling the ball high over the wall but with speed and whip that sent it beyond the reach of the diving Mohammed Al-Owais.
It proved to be in vain, as Mexico were eliminated despite beating the Saudis 2-1 in their final group game, but Chavez had shown that while the data-crunchers may discourage it, there is something wonderful about a perfectly struck free-kick goal.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Salem Al-dawsari  Goncalo Ramos Richarlison

Related

Special Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books
Sport
Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books
Special Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup
Sport
Croatia beat Morocco to finish third at World Cup

Quotes of the World Cup

Quotes of the World Cup
FIFA's Gianni Infantino arrives for medal ceremony after World Cup third place play-off match between Croatia and Morocco. AFP
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

Quotes of the World Cup

Quotes of the World Cup
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Rousing team talks, feuding teammates and pithy one-liners — AFP looks back at some of the best quotes of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:
“Take your phone and take a picture with him if you want!” — Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard suggests a novel approach to dealing with Argentina’s Lionel Messi in his half-time team-talk. Renard’s words did the trick as Saudi Arabia upset the South Americans 2-1.
“People say the favorites are France. But we have the greatest player of all time.” — Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on his team’s not-so-secret weapon, Lionel Messi.
“It’s high time we stop with this conversation, stop the controversies. It’s high time for you to leave (Cristiano) Ronaldo alone, in acknowledgement for what he’s done for Portuguese football.” — Portugal coach Fernando Santos tries to shift the focus from his superstar.
“When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa because of his hard work and commitment and I think we’re the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup.” — Morocco coach Walid Regragui sums up his team’s underdog spirit.
“It’s not my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty.” — Uruguay veteran Luis Suarez is unrepentant about his infamous 2010 World Cup handball against Ghana.
“No chance, we’re too old. I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is aging.” — Belgium talisman Kevin De Bruyne dismisses the Red Devils’ chances of winning the World Cup.
“Where did it go wrong? We probably also attack badly because we are too old, that must be it now, surely?” — Belgium’s veteran defender Jan Vertonghen hits back at De Bruyne after defeat to Morocco.
“You talk of human rights, racism, kids dying in schools with shootings, we have solidarity with all those causes. But here our mission is to bring smiles to all people for 90 minutes.” — Iran coach Carlos Queiroz takes a dig at American culture ahead of the Iranians’ game with the USA.
“I am psychologically destroyed. It is definitely the defeat which has hurt me the most, which left me paralyzed for 10 minutes after the match, after which I burst into tears without being able to stop.” — Distraught Brazil star Neymar after his team’s shock exit to Croatia.
“As the captain, I’ll take that on the chin and that responsibility.” — England captain Harry Kane after a missed penalty proves crucial in a 2-1 quarter-final loss to France.
“There’s nobody I would have rather had in that situation and if we had one tomorrow I’d feel exactly the same way.” — England manager Gareth Southgate rallies to Kane’s defense.
“When it happens this way, it feels like watching like a horror movie.” — Kai Havertz after Germany’s stunning first-round exit.
“I’m going to go home and hug my kids, maybe find a camel and go and ride in the desert for a couple of days and get my head straight.” — Canada coach John Herdman after his team’s elimination.

Topics: World Cup 2022 2022 FIFA World Cup Herve Renard

Related

‘No small teams anymore’, FIFA chief hails best group stage
Sport
‘No small teams anymore’, FIFA chief hails best group stage
Herve Renard has reason to smile at Saudi Arabia’s World Cup draw
Sport
Herve Renard has reason to smile at Saudi Arabia’s World Cup draw

World Cup hits and misses

World Cup hits and misses
Argentina's Lionel Messi and Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match. AFP
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

World Cup hits and misses

World Cup hits and misses
  • Morocco became the first African side and the first Arab team to reach the semifinals of a World Cup. And it was no fluke
  • Japan shocked Germany and Spain to top their group before losing on penalties to Croatia in the round of 16
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have dazzled at the World Cup in Qatar, while Morocco caught the imagination of a continent on their run to the semifinals.
But the host nation flopped badly, Germany made a swift exit and Cristiano Ronaldo discovered he was no longer an automatic pick for Portugal.
AFP Sport looks at the hits and misses from a month-long festival of football.
Overachievers
Morocco became the first African side and the first Arab team to reach the semifinals of a World Cup. And it was no fluke.
Walid Regragui’s men, ranked 22nd in the world, beat Belgium and drew with Croatia on the way to topping their group before dumping 2010 champions Spain and Portugal out of the tournament.
Roared on by tens of thousands of fans and supported across Africa and the Arab world, they came up short in the semifinals, losing 2-0 to France, but they have broken new ground.
Japan shocked Germany and Spain to top their group before losing on penalties to Croatia in the round of 16.
South Korea underlined the progress Asian football is making by beating Portugal to qualify from their group but came unstuck against Brazil in the first knockout round.

Superstars shine
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who will go head to head in Sunday’s final, have certainly lived up to their stellar billing.
The forward have five goals apiece as they vie for the Golden Boot.
Messi, 35, though lacking his former pace, has shown an uncanny knack to turn on the style at key moments, highlighted by his dazzling run to set up Julian Alvarez for the third goal against Croatia in the semifinals.
Mbappe, 23, is ready to take on his Paris Saint-Germain teammate’s mantle as the best player in the world, looking unstoppable at times for defending champions France.
Young guns
A clutch of young players have announced themselves on football’s biggest stage in Qatar, and already look like they belong.
Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has already scored four goals while Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos smashed a hat-trick in a 6-1 win against Switzerland after being brought in to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.
England pair Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham caught the eye along with Dutch forward Cody Gakpo, while Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol enjoyed an outstanding tournament.

Fallen giants
Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch in tears after Morocco ended his World Cup dream.
The superstar forward, without a club after his painful divorce from Manchester United, scored Portugal’s first goal of the World Cup from the penalty spot in their win against Ghana.
But he was left out of the starting line-up for their last-16 clash and watched from the sidelines as Portugal ripped Switzerland apart.
Neymar equalled Pele’s record haul of 77 goals for Brazil but watched in agony as his side lost to Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals. 
The Brazil great announced after his side’s exit that he might have played his final match for his country, saying he was “psychologically destroyed.”
Early exits
Qatar came into the World Cup with high hopes as reigning Asian champions but left their own party embarrassingly early.
They became only the second home team to crash out of a World Cup in the group stage after South Africa in 2010, losing all three of their matches and scoring just once.
Four-time winners Germany were also humiliated, exiting at the group stage for the second straight World Cup.
Coach Hansi Flick as clung on to his job but German football chiefs have launched a review to find out what went wrong.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Kylian Mbappé Lionel Messi

Related

Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
Sport
Japan confident of bright future despite World Cup heartbreak
South Korea hold Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup
Sport
South Korea hold Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup

World Cup of firsts ends with clash of titans

World Cup of firsts ends with clash of titans
France's Kylian Mbappe (L) and Argentina's Lionel Messi. AFP
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

World Cup of firsts ends with clash of titans

World Cup of firsts ends with clash of titans
  • Heavyweights France and Argentina progressed to the final, each looking to win the trophy for a third time after a tournament packed with shocks and surprises
Updated 18 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: There is no new name on the trophy and many of football’s global superstars are taking their final bow but the most controversial World Cup in history will be remembered as a tournament of firsts.
Heavyweights France and Argentina progressed to the final, each looking to win the trophy for a third time after a tournament packed with shocks and surprises.
Four-time winners Germany crashed out at the group stage for the second successive time while Argentina were beaten by Saudi Arabia in their opener in one of the biggest shocks in the tournament’s history.
Japan beat Germany and Spain to progress to the last 16 while South Korea also made it to the knockout rounds in a strong showing for Asian teams.
But Morocco were the nation that caught the imagination — becoming the first side from Africa or the Arab world to reach the semifinals, before losing 2-0 to defending champions France.
The north African nation beat fancied Belgium in the group stage before eliminating Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds, with their victories celebrated in Doha and across the Arab world.
Walid Regragui’s team showed other African and Arab sides what is possible, especially as the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams from 2026 increases the number of qualifiers. Africa will have nine slots while Asia will have eight.
“With nine participants, we’re going to learn. In 15, 20 years, I’m sure an African team will win the World Cup because we’ll have learned,” said Regragui.
No African teams made it beyond the group stage in Russia four years ago, but this time Senegal also reached the last 16 while Cameroon became the first team from the continent to defeat Brazil at a World Cup.
Every inhabited continent was represented in the knockout stages, allowing Infantino to celebrate the sport “becoming truly global.”

- Qatar flop -

It was a different story for Asian champions Qatar, who produced the worst performance by a World Cup host — dumped out of the group stage without a point and with just one goal.
Other notable milestones included Stephanie Frappart becoming the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match.
Another talking point is that officials have added unprecedented amounts of stoppage time to games.
“People want to watch football, more football. And we, FIFA and IFAB have been asked to do something about it for years,” said FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina, referring to football’s lawmakers.
The quality of football has not suffered from the decision to shift the World Cup to a November and December timeslot — the middle of the European season — for the first time.
There had been seven goalless draws before the final — up from just one four years ago, but FIFA’s head of football development Arsene Wenger was adamant that the shorter preparation time had not impacted the tournament.
A total of 166 goals were scored before Sunday’s showpiece, an average of 2.6 goals per game — almost identical to 2018.

- Messi’s brilliance -

Brazil failed to live up to their status as pre-tournament favorites, eliminated by European opposition before the final at a fifth consecutive World Cup.
Neymar said he was “psychologically destroyed” by the result, indicating he could quit international football.
New heroes emerged — Jude Bellingham shone for England while Argentina unearthed a new star in Julian Alvarez — but the veterans still dominated the headlines.
Luka Modric, at 37, and 36-year-old Olivier Giroud stood out, while Cristiano Ronaldo — reduced to the role of substitute — and Luis Suarez bowed out in disappointing fashion.
Lionel Messi, at 35 and playing at his fifth finals, has arguably been better than ever for Argentina.
“It’s been a tournament of players who are ready earlier and earlier in top-level sport and players who have lasted longer and longer than ever before,” said Wenger.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Argentina France Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Messi’s Argentina in World Cup final showdown with France
Sport
Messi’s Argentina in World Cup final showdown with France
In footsteps of France’s Mbappe, kids and parents dream big
Sport
In footsteps of France’s Mbappe, kids and parents dream big

follow us

Latest updates

Argentina beat France to win World Cup final in Qatar
Argentina beat France to win World Cup final in Qatar
Pakistan faces fresh uncertainties with Imran Khan’s party set to dissolve assemblies
Imran Khan gestures. (REUTERS)
Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition
Grieving family of Philippine COVID-19 frontliner finds solace in UAE recognition
Jordanian, Saudi charities support 23,529 people in Jordan with winter clothes
Jordanian, Saudi charities support 23,529 people in Jordan with winter clothes
Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats
Smugglers offer slashed Christmas discounts to cross Channel on overcrowded boats

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.