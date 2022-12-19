You are here

An Ambitious Nation: Annual Forum Discusses The Rights of People with Disabilities 

An Ambitious Nation: Annual Forum Discusses The Rights of People with Disabilities 
the forum contributes to making qualitative leaps in all areas related to disability, as it raises the status of its children, appreciates their achievements, and integrates them within the Saudi community. (Supplied)
An Ambitious Nation: Annual Forum Discusses The Rights of People with Disabilities 
The association (Li Ajlehum) kicked off the gathering on Saturday at Al-Faisal University in Riyadh, from December 17 to 19. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2022
Ghadi Joudah

An Ambitious Nation: Annual Forum Discusses The Rights of People with Disabilities 

An Ambitious Nation: Annual Forum Discusses The Rights of People with Disabilities 
  • Scientific sessions and panel dicussions featured experts on topics that seek to empower people with disabilities
Updated 19 December 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Li Ajlehum Association for Disability continues its scientific panel discussions for the second day of the fourth annual meeting for families of persons with disabilities under the slogan “An Ambitious Nation”, which it is being held under the auspices of Governor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz. 

The association (Li Ajlehum) kicked off the gathering on Saturday at Al-Faisal University in Riyadh, from December 17 to 19. 

The fourth forum hosts the participation of 41 speakers from education, health, social care, sports, entertainment and tourism sectors.

Scientific sessions and panel dicussions took place from 9 am to 3 pm, featuring experts on topics that seek to empower people with disabilities, educate them about their duties towards themselves, and enhance their role in society. 

Princess Nouf bint Abdulrahman bin Farhan Al-Saud, chairwoman of Li Ajlehum Association for Disability, told Arab News about the objectives of the fourth forum.

“This fourth forum’s theme is of an ambitious nation, so we want to see recommendations that serve people with disabilities from all sides. There are recommendations we have worked on, and some of them are still under implementation.”

During day two panel discussions, four memoranda of understanding were signed to enable and serve this crucial segment of society. 

Princess Nouf told Arab News, “The association’s goal is to empower and raise the quality of life for people with disabilities. We will not give them fish to eat; we will provide them with a fishing rod and teach them to fish for themselves.”

On day two, the scientific sessions were summarized by highlighting the rights of people with disabilities in the sports and tourism fields, the mechanisms of their participation in social activities and programmes, and ensuring their active participation in society.

The last scientific sessions of the forum highlighted the role of family counseling in supporting, guiding families of people with disabilities to face the challenges they encounter, in addition to proposing solutions and promoting best health practices. 

Dr. Sarah Al-Faisal, a member of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, spoke about the authority's role in protecting the right of people with disabilities from psychological and physical abuse, and its keenness to follow up on government and private agencies and their implementation of the rights of people with disabilities, their effective participation in society and the preservation of their rights to education, work, recreational and sports activities.

In his session, Dr. Khalifa Mehrzi touched on the biggest challenges facing the disabled in his life, which is bullying, and talked about the indicators of hidden bullying and its treatment among children.

Princess Nouf said in her speech on the forum’s opening day that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, pay great attention to humanitarian work, stressing that the society that appreciates its children with disabilities and harnesses all possible support and care for them is the society that is closest to achieving the greatest rates of development, progress and comprehensive renaissance in all fields. 

The Princess added that the forum contributes to making qualitative leaps in all areas related to disability, as it raises the status of its children, appreciates their achievements, and integrates them within the Saudi community.

The association will conclude tomorrow the fourth annual meeting for families of persons with disabilities with a closing ceremony sponsored by the Prince Governor of Riyadh, and in the presence of a number of partners of success from the participating and supporting entities.

KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Nigeria, Yemen and Jordan

KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Nigeria, Yemen and Jordan
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Nigeria, Yemen and Jordan

KSRelief continues humanitarian efforts in Nigeria, Yemen and Jordan
  • This comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia, through the KSRelief, to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief ) humanitarian efforts in Nigeria, Yemen and Jordan continue with the provision of educational training, medical care and shelter.

At the Zaatari camp in Jordan, the Saudi relief agency, represented by the Saudi Center for Community Service, has provided educational programs and training courses for 747 individuals for the year.

In Yemen, KSRelief mobile clinics stationed in Hajjah governorate conducted provided the necessary medical care to 774 patients suffering from various medical conditions while 387 individuals were issued medications.

Mobile medical clinics at Waalan camp for displaced people in Hajjah governorate meanwhile received 290 individuals with various health conditions, and provided them with the required treatments while providing 145 patients with medications.

KSRelief also distributed shelter aid, including 50 tents, in Aden governorate, benefiting 50 families.

This comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia, through the KSRelief, to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, state news agency SPA reported

And in Nigeria, KSRelief distributed 2,007 food baskets to displaced people, benefiting 12,042 individuals.

INTERVIEW: French minister affirms France’s commitment to increase, diversify investments in Saudi economy

Olivier Becht, Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad. (Supplied)
Olivier Becht, Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2022
Sarah Sfeir

INTERVIEW: French minister affirms France’s commitment to increase, diversify investments in Saudi economy

Olivier Becht, Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad. (Supplied)
  • French companies recognize economic attractiveness of the Kingdom, and in 2023 many of them will settle there
  • Becht confirms that several partnerships between French startups, Saudi companies and investors have been established
Updated 19 December 2022
Sarah Sfeir

PARIS: Arab News en Français met with Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht on the eve of his first visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss his program, which will strengthen Saudi-French economic and commercial ties.

“This year, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of the very first Franco-Saudi archaeological mission launched in Hegra under the supervision of archaeologist Laila Nehme. This cooperation has, since then, flourished, and now we have more than 15 Franco-Saudi archaeological missions, 11 of which are still being explored today,” said Becht.

He highlighted that the signing of the intergovernmental agreement for the development of AlUla on April 10, 2018 was a real boost to cooperation in the field of archeology and heritage conservation.

Our companies recognize the economic attractiveness of the Kingdom, and I am sure that in 2023 many of them will take the leap and settle there.

Olivier Becht, Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad

“As illustrated in the case of AlUla, archaeological cooperation is a main pillar of our bilateral relationship, and it paves the way for many partnerships in the fields of tourism, culture, research and training,” he said.

“The main goal of my visit is to strengthen our economic and commercial partnerships, (as well as cooperation) in the health sector. I am delighted that a strong delegation of companies from the sector, led by the Health Care Association, is accompanying me on this visit,” said Becht.

“Our companies recognize the economic attractiveness of the Kingdom, and I am sure that in 2023 many of them will take the leap and settle there,” he added.

During his first visit to Saudi Arabia, the minister will have the opportunity to meet Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Trade and Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khorayef.

“We will mainly discuss ways to strengthen our economic partnership in the health sector, but also in all the other strategic sectors,” said Becht, stressing that his hope is to make the discussions as fruitful as possible.

“French companies are committed to increasing and diversifying their investments in the Saudi economy, in line with the priorities of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, particularly in renewable energies, hydrogen, water, the environment, the digital economy, the smart city and, of course, tourism services and infrastructure,” he said.

“Several partnerships between French startups and Saudi companies and investors have been established in the recent years…in particular the delegation of startups led by Generation 2030, during the last Future Investment Initiative in 2022 in Riyadh,” Becht said.

The minister added that France is ready to use its expertise in many high-tech and digital fields — including smart cities, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence — to develop new economic partnerships with the Kingdom.

“In this context, we are pleased to welcome a delegation of Saudi startups and investors, led by the Ministry of Investment, to tour the French tech ecosystem (such as Station F, Saclay and Toulouse) in early 2023 and strengthen the ties between both countries in this field,” he said.

The Kingdom launched several projects in 2022, including The Line in NEOM, considered one of the largest projects in the world. Becht told Arab News en Français that French companies are fully committed to participating in the giga-projects of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification plan.

“Several French companies are already participating in the development of NEOM, particularly in the transport and infrastructure sectors. Many other sectors hold opportunities for our companies: information and communication technologies, energy and sustainable development, construction, engineering consultancy, tourism and security,” Becht said.

The French minister’s visit, which begins on Monday, Dec. 19 and extends over several days, is not limited to Riyadh. He also expressed his intention to visit AlUla to discover the region and the richness of its archeological sites, particularly from the Nabataean, Dadanite and Lihyanite eras.

“This visit will also provide us with the opportunity to reiterate the full commitment of the French government to support the development of AlUla on each of the following aspects: culture, archaeology, tourism, agriculture and energy,” he said, adding that the French Agency for the Development of AlUla “works daily” with the Royal Commission for AlUla to this end.

 

 

Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week

Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week
Updated 19 December 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week

Saudi, Omani artists on show during Misk Art Week
  • Event at Naila Art Gallery showcases work by four creatives
  • This year’s art week centered on the theme of nostalgia
Updated 19 December 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: An exhibition celebrating the work of three Saudi and one Omani artists at the Naila Art Gallery in Riyadh ended on Saturday.

The Almariyyah exhibition, titled “Takamol Alarba’ah (Integration of the Four),” is now in its second year and was held in conjunction with Misk Art Week.

The show featured works by the Kingdom’s Fatimah Al-Nemer, Zaman Jassim and Najla Al-Saleem, and guest of honor Hasan Meer, from Oman.

Interested audiences and specialized experts in plastic art exist at the Almariyyah exhibition, which is being held in Riyadh. Four artists, 3 of them are Saudis and one Omani, participate in the exhibition. (Supplied)

Al-Nemer said her painting “The Beautiful in the Fire” represented the pictures and words of popular female artists from the Qatif region burning with fire, adding that it “embodies a state of internal conflict despite their happiness during weddings.”

Al-Saleem said: “My paintings and my combination work seek to express the transparency of the popular mud architecture of the houses, in order to feel the water and feel its impact on us.”

HIGHLIGHT

The Almariyyah exhibition, titled ‘Takamol Alarba’ah (Integration of the Four),’ featured works by the Kingdom’s Fatimah Al-Nemer, Zaman Jassim and Najla Al-Saleem, and guest of honor Hasan Meer, from Oman.

Jassim said his works were “embodied in the air ... dispersing the soul in search of the sanctuary that it finds in spirituality and worshiping.”

Meer said his artwork focused on the desert, the greatness of the creator (Allah), the manifestation of the human spirit and the return of the body to its origins in the dust.

A visitor to the exhibition takes a picture of a group of artworks by Najla AlSaleem called "Jamshiyyat" within the activities of Almariyyah exhibition, which is being held for the second consecutive year, and concludes its activities on Saturday (December 17). Four artists, 3 of them are Saudis and one Omani, participate in the exhibition. (Supplied)

The sixth Misk Art Week, organized by the Misk Art Institute of the Misk Foundation, opened on Dec. 5 in Riyadh.

The event, which centered on the concept of nostalgia, comprised art exhibitions, a creative forum, training courses and workshops, an art and design market, and musical performances.

The forum brought together art experts from different backgrounds to discuss topics related to memory and nostalgia. It also called for action to archive collective cultural memories, and share information to ensure they are properly researched and preserved.

The art and design market provided a platform for more than 80 artists and designers to show off their work.

Educational programs within Misk Art Week help emerging artists, students and art enthusiasts to nurture their creative talents.

 

Free fun activities at Saudi Arabia’s Ithra for last 2 weeks of 2022

The event is a good way to come together and do something with your hands as the weather cools down. (SPA)
The event is a good way to come together and do something with your hands as the weather cools down. (SPA)
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Free fun activities at Saudi Arabia’s Ithra for last 2 weeks of 2022

The event is a good way to come together and do something with your hands as the weather cools down. (SPA)
  • Residents and visitors at Ithra can support sustainability by taking part in arts and crafts projects, and conducting scientific experiments
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

DHAHRAN: Ithra’s Sustainability Studio is offering fun and educational free activities for people of all ages from Dec. 19-31 at the center’s Lush Garden.

Between the hours of 4 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., adults and children can dig into nature and explore.

For the last month of the Gregorian calendar year, residents and visitors at Ithra can support sustainability by taking part in arts and crafts projects, and conducting scientific experiments.

The event is also a good way to come together and do something with your hands as the weather cools down.

Each day will adhere to a certain theme.

HIGHLIGHTS

• On Mondays, visitors can make boats and kites while exploring geometry in nature. On Tuesdays, the center will explore the warmth of nature.

• On Wednesdays, guests will dive into waters. On Thursdays, participants will explore how wind and its properties change nature around us.

• On Fridays, guests will explore the earth and its treasures. Saturdays will be dedicated to discovering experiences that help us preserve the environment by creating fun and diverse products.

On Mondays, visitors can make boats and kites while exploring geometry in nature. The day’s theme will be: “Engineering in Nature: Engineering lovers’ day.”

On Tuesdays, the center will explore the warmth of nature, starting from the sun’s energy to the heat of the earth’s interior. The day’s theme is “The Warmth of Nature.”

On Wednesdays, guests will dive into waters with the theme of “The Water Wonders.”

On Thursdays, Lush Garden participants will explore how wind and its properties change nature around us. The day’s theme will be: “The Air Around us: How do the turbines move? Why did man try to harvest wind energy?”

On Fridays, the day’s theme will be: “The Treasures of The Earth: From mud to the diversity of plants.” On this day, guests will explore the earth and its treasures by connecting with nature to create a green world, rich in sustainability.

On Saturdays, the day’s theme will be: “The Sustainable Art: To enhance our role towards a green future.” It will be dedicated to discovering experiences that help us preserve the environment by creating fun and diverse products.

For more information, visit the Ithra website or social media channels.

 

 

Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack on Iraqi security forces

Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack on Iraqi security forces
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack on Iraqi security forces

Saudi Arabia condemns terror attack on Iraqi security forces
  • The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed nine federal officers
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has condemned a terrorist attack which targeted Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed nine federal officers.

The ministry of foreign affairs affirmed Saudi Arabia’s rejection of all forms of violence and terrorist activities and reiterated the Kingdom’s support for eliminating terrorism and extremism in all its forms and dismantling its funding, said a statement carried by SPA on Sunday.

The ministry expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

 

