An Ambitious Nation: Annual Forum Discusses The Rights of People with Disabilities 

RIYADH: Li Ajlehum Association for Disability continues its scientific panel discussions for the second day of the fourth annual meeting for families of persons with disabilities under the slogan “An Ambitious Nation”, which it is being held under the auspices of Governor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz.

The association (Li Ajlehum) kicked off the gathering on Saturday at Al-Faisal University in Riyadh, from December 17 to 19.

The fourth forum hosts the participation of 41 speakers from education, health, social care, sports, entertainment and tourism sectors.

Scientific sessions and panel dicussions took place from 9 am to 3 pm, featuring experts on topics that seek to empower people with disabilities, educate them about their duties towards themselves, and enhance their role in society.

Princess Nouf bint Abdulrahman bin Farhan Al-Saud, chairwoman of Li Ajlehum Association for Disability, told Arab News about the objectives of the fourth forum.

“This fourth forum’s theme is of an ambitious nation, so we want to see recommendations that serve people with disabilities from all sides. There are recommendations we have worked on, and some of them are still under implementation.”

During day two panel discussions, four memoranda of understanding were signed to enable and serve this crucial segment of society.

Princess Nouf told Arab News, “The association’s goal is to empower and raise the quality of life for people with disabilities. We will not give them fish to eat; we will provide them with a fishing rod and teach them to fish for themselves.”

On day two, the scientific sessions were summarized by highlighting the rights of people with disabilities in the sports and tourism fields, the mechanisms of their participation in social activities and programmes, and ensuring their active participation in society.

The last scientific sessions of the forum highlighted the role of family counseling in supporting, guiding families of people with disabilities to face the challenges they encounter, in addition to proposing solutions and promoting best health practices.

Dr. Sarah Al-Faisal, a member of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, spoke about the authority's role in protecting the right of people with disabilities from psychological and physical abuse, and its keenness to follow up on government and private agencies and their implementation of the rights of people with disabilities, their effective participation in society and the preservation of their rights to education, work, recreational and sports activities.

In his session, Dr. Khalifa Mehrzi touched on the biggest challenges facing the disabled in his life, which is bullying, and talked about the indicators of hidden bullying and its treatment among children.

Princess Nouf said in her speech on the forum’s opening day that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, pay great attention to humanitarian work, stressing that the society that appreciates its children with disabilities and harnesses all possible support and care for them is the society that is closest to achieving the greatest rates of development, progress and comprehensive renaissance in all fields.

The Princess added that the forum contributes to making qualitative leaps in all areas related to disability, as it raises the status of its children, appreciates their achievements, and integrates them within the Saudi community.

The association will conclude tomorrow the fourth annual meeting for families of persons with disabilities with a closing ceremony sponsored by the Prince Governor of Riyadh, and in the presence of a number of partners of success from the participating and supporting entities.