You are here

  • Home
  • Three Jordanian police killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of officer

Three Jordanian police killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of officer

Update Three Jordanian police killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of officer
A forensic and laboratories department team collects evidence on December 16, 2022 from the scene of riots, hours after a senior police officer was shot dead in the southern Jordanian city of Maan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w6rd6

Updated 19 December 2022
Reuters

Three Jordanian police killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of officer

Three Jordanian police killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of officer
  • Police say one of the suspects believed to be a militant was killed
Updated 19 December 2022
Reuters

AMMAN: Three Jordanian police personnel were killed in a raid on hideout of suspected killers of a policeman in the southern city of Maan, a police statement said on Monday.

The police said one of the suspects believed to be a militant was killed. The statement said investigations were ongoing on the incident.

The Public Security Directorate mourned the death of three officers and the wounding of five others during a raid this morning, a statement carried by Petra News Agency said.

Tensions have mounted in Maan and several cities in southern Jordan in particular after sporadic strikes by truck drivers protesting against high fuel prices.

Brigadier General Abdul Razzaq Dalabeh, the deputy police chief of Maan province and who was posthumously promoted by the Jordanian Cabinet, was shot in the head on Thursday as rioters clashed with security forces who had entered a neighborhood of the desert city of Maan to quell riots.

The government vowed to take tough steps and redeploy more anti-riot police against people who protest violently against a squeeze in living conditions.

Police said over forty security personnel were wounded in the clashes where protesters smashed cars, burnt tires and mounted roadblocks to close a highway in some of the most widespread civil unrest in recent years.

The authorities said they arrested 44 people in connection with the unrest among over 200 suspects wanted by the authorities in connection with the troubles.

Topics: Jordan

Related

Middle-East
Jordan’s striking truck drivers sign deal with lawmakers to end protest
Jordan arrests 44 after deadly fuel protests
Middle-East
Jordan arrests 44 after deadly fuel protests

Hopes of sailing free of war and poverty dashed for Gazans as bodies return in coffins

Hopes of sailing free of war and poverty dashed for Gazans as bodies return in coffins
Updated 19 December 2022
Reuters

Hopes of sailing free of war and poverty dashed for Gazans as bodies return in coffins

Hopes of sailing free of war and poverty dashed for Gazans as bodies return in coffins
  • Eight young Palestinian men who drowned off the coast of Tunisia nearly two months ago tried to sail to new lives in Europe.
  • Unemployment in Gaza runs at about 50 percent and more than half its population lives in poverty
Updated 19 December 2022
Reuters

GAZA: Months ago, Talal Al-Shaer bid his two sons safe travels as they set off from the Gaza Strip on a tortuous route that they prayed would bring them new lives in Europe, free of poverty and war.
But the boat taking them across the Mediterranean Sea from Libya sank soon after leaving. One son drowned, his body recovered. The other was lost.
Rather than regaling friends about their successful migration, Al-Shaer received condolences on Sunday.
“A whole generation is lost, suffering, blockade, scarce jobs, bad mental health. That is what pushes them to migrate,” he said ahead of the funeral for his son Mohammad, whose body was returned along with those of seven other Palestinians.
Three others, among them his son Maher, they remain missing.
The eight young Palestinian men who drowned off the coast of Tunisia nearly two months ago tried to sail to new lives in Europe.
Gaza’s 2.3 million people are no strangers to hardship, after decades of war with Israel, economic clampdowns aided by neighboring Egypt that starve the economy and splits between Palestinian factions. According to the World Bank, unemployment in Gaza runs at about 50 percent and more than half its population lives in poverty.
But among the thousands attending the migrants’ funerals, there was added outrage and despair at the October shipwreck.
While dangerous migrations to Europe have picked up pace in recent years from across the Middle East, Palestinians feel especially driven to hazard them — and vulnerable to smugglers.
“Human-trafficking gangs are behind these illegal migration trips and they exploit these youths, charging up to $10,000 per person,” Palestinian Foreign Ministry official Ahmad Al-Deek said. “These are death trips.”
He said the total number of Palestinian migrants was unknown. The young men who were buried on Sunday crossed Egypt before flying to Libya where they waited months to set sail. Deek said smugglers sometimes sank boats themselves if they felt threatened and deceived people about the risks.
Al-Shaer recalled sending off Mohammed with the words: “Go. May you find a better life - a dignified life.”

Topics: Gaza Palestine

Related

Gaza conservatives win battle to cancel girls’ football match
Middle-East
Gaza conservatives win battle to cancel girls’ football match
Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth
Media
Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth

Houthi-controlled court sentences 16 Yemenis to death, 13 others to prison

Yemeni fighters, loyal to the Shiite Houthi movement, secure a rally in the capital Sanaa. (AFP file photo)
Yemeni fighters, loyal to the Shiite Houthi movement, secure a rally in the capital Sanaa. (AFP file photo)
Updated 19 December 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi-controlled court sentences 16 Yemenis to death, 13 others to prison

Yemeni fighters, loyal to the Shiite Houthi movement, secure a rally in the capital Sanaa. (AFP file photo)
  • These acts of mass killing expose militia’s criminal attitude against Saada population, top Justice Ministry official says
Updated 19 December 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Sanaa-based attorney said that a Houthi-run court has condemned 16 Yemenis to death on grounds of working with the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and the militia’s Yemeni opponents.

Abdul Majeed Sabra, a Yemeni lawyer who defends abductees held in Houthi prisons, said that the Specialized Criminal Court of First Instance has commuted the death sentences of 16 Yemenis, including seven held by the Houthis, and sentenced 13 others to prison terms of varying lengths after convicting them of communicating with the coalition and sending the locations of military facilities and leaders.

All 29 people hail from Saada, the Houthi movement’s heartland.

The same group of individuals was placed on trial for the first time in October, when a Houthi court accused them of communicating with the coalition and Yemeni governments between January 2014 and December 2020.

Sabra told Arab News that the ruling is the primary one and that he filed an appeal against it, adding that the convicts being detained by the Houthis are civilians, including teachers and farmers.

“The trial and appeal will go before the same court, and if it sustains the judgment, we will file an appeal with the Supreme Court,” he said.

A Yemeni government official and other activists have branded the charges as “malicious” and intended as retaliation against Yemenis who oppose the militia and the confiscation of their property in Houthi-controlled regions.

Faisal Al-Majidi, undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Justice, accused the Houthis of using the court system to punish Yemeni government supporters and to legitimize rampant looting of the property of militia opponents.

“The court is used as a glove to settle rivalries with individuals who oppose the ideology of the Houthi militia, and their money is taken on the pretext of communicating with the aggressors,” Al-Majidi told Arab News.

“These acts of mass killing expose the Houthi group's criminal attitude against the Saada population.”

Since the first day of their military coup against the Yemeni government in late 2014, the Houthis have abducted hundreds of Yemenis, severely tortured them in jail, and charged them with collaborating with the Yemeni government and the coalition.

A large number of politicians, including the former president, top government officials, activists, journalists, and military and security personnel were also punished in absentia by the Houthis, who took their houses and property in Sanaa and the other places they control.

The province of Saada in Yemen’s north has been home to the Houthi militia for almost two decades, and it has been the site of six wars between the Yemeni government and the Houthis since 2004, when the Houthis initiated a military insurrection against the government.

Separately, the UN’s International Organization for Migration reported that 9,849 Yemeni families (59,094 individuals) had been displaced from their homes in war-torn provinces from Jan. 1 to Dec. 10, 2022, despite the significant cessation of hostilities over the past eight months as a result of the UN-brokered ceasefire.

Eighty percent of the displaced individuals in Marib, Lahj, Dhale and other Yemeni cities were forced from their homes owing to safety concerns, while 20 percent left for economic reasons, according to the organization.

More than 2 million people who have escaped Houthi repression and conflict in their homes reside in camps and buildings in the government-controlled city of Marib, which has the highest concentration of displaced persons in Yemen.

 

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Iran

Related

Special Yemeni academic drowns off Spanish coast after boat carrying illegal immigrants to Europe capsizes
Middle-East
Yemeni academic drowns off Spanish coast after boat carrying illegal immigrants to Europe capsizes
At least 3,774 children killed in Yemen’s civil war: UNICEF
Middle-East
At least 3,774 children killed in Yemen’s civil war: UNICEF

Iran under fire for detaining top actor

Iran under fire for detaining top actor
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

Iran under fire for detaining top actor

Iran under fire for detaining top actor
  • Inmate killed in prison riot
  • Unrest blamed for currency fall
Updated 19 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Celebrities and rights groups have called on the Iranian regime to free actor Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most prominent figures yet arrested in its three-month crackdown on protests.

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Saturday, after issuing a string of social media posts supporting the protest movement and condemning the execution of protesters — and removing her headscarf.

Her Instagram account, which boasts more than 8 million followers, was no longer accessible on Sunday.

Her arrest has also generated anger on social media, with exiled actor Golshifteh Farahani calling Alidoosti “the brave actress of Iran” and demanding her release.

The unrest was sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who was accused by the morality police of violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Alidoosti has considerable international renown, performing in award-winning films by director Asghar Farhadi, including the 2016 film “The Salesman.”

Somayeh Mirshamsi, assistant director on “The Salesman,” said Alidoosti had called her father to say she was being held in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, run by the Intelligence Ministry.

Prominent figures from the country’s cinema gathered outside Evin Prison, Iranian daily Shargh reported, including co-stars from “Leila’s Brothers,” a film which Alidoosti went to the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to promote.

The group included actor Payman Maadi and director Saeed Roustayi, as well as Alidoosti’s father Hamid, who played football for Iran in the 1970s.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran said women including Alidoosti “are being arrested and jailed in Iran for refusing to wear forced hijabs.”

Also on Sunday, a rights group said a prison inmate had been shot dead and more than a dozen wounded in a riot that erupted when detainees protested an imminent execution.

The unrest, which took place at the central prison in the northern city of Karaj, began on Saturday when prisoners opposed the transfer of an inmate to solitary confinement ahead of execution, the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights said.

Separately, Central Bank Gov. Ali Salehabadi acknowledged that “the events of the past two months” had contributed, along with US sanctions, to a record fall of the Iranian currency, but suggested dollars could be injected into the market to shore up the troubled rial.

Iran’s troubled currency fell to a new low against the US dollar on Saturday as Iranians desperate to find safe havens for their savings tried to buy dollars, other hard currencies or gold.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Iraq torches giant haul of illegal drugs

Iraq torches giant haul of illegal drugs
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

Iraq torches giant haul of illegal drugs

Iraq torches giant haul of illegal drugs
  • The drugs had been seized by “forces at border crossings” and other sites in Iraq, he said, with some of them stored for several years
Updated 19 December 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Sunday burnt some six tons of illegal drugs including vast piles of cannabis, Captagon and cocaine, in what officials said was the largest destruction for over a decade.
Government officials, wearing white coveralls and face masks, piled the drugs in holes dug into the sand, doused them with fuel and set them on fire.
Health Minister Saleh Al-Hasnawi, speaking at the event outside a military base near Baghdad, said it was the first “destruction operation of this magnitude” since 2009.
The drugs had been seized by “forces at border crossings” and other sites in Iraq, he said, with some of them stored for several years.
Security forces have intensified narcotics operations in recent years with near-daily announcements of drug seizures and arrests of traffickers.
Areas bordering Iran have become major narcotic trafficking routes for drugs, including crystal methamphetamine. Vast plumes of black smoke rose into the sky as the stocks were set on fire, which included 350 kg of cocaine and 54 million pills — including 5 million pills of the amphetamine-type stimulant Captagon, a government official said.
Quantities of crystal methamphetamine and hashish were also destroyed.
The majority of the destroyed drugs originated from Iran, but Lebanon and Syria were also sources, the government official said.
While some drug traffickers use Iraq as a transit point, the country has also seen an explosion in domestic sales and consumption in recent years.

 

Topics: Iraq

Related

Update Daesh group gunmen kill several Iraqi police officers
Middle-East
Daesh group gunmen kill several Iraqi police officers
Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts photos
Middle-East
Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts

Jordan’s striking truck drivers sign deal with lawmakers to end protest

Updated 19 December 2022
Raed Omari

Jordan’s striking truck drivers sign deal with lawmakers to end protest

  • Workers told their demands for lower fuel prices, taxes will be met
  • Agreement comes after police officer was killed in clashes last week
Updated 19 December 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Truck drivers in Jordan’s southern city of Maan have signed an agreement with lawmakers to end a 17-day strike that has seen major disruption to traffic and supply chains and the death of a senior police officer.

Under the deal, which was signed by six members of parliament, the drivers agreed to evacuate main highways and go back to work under a pledge that their demands would be met.

The workers — most of whom hail from the southern cities of Maan, Tafileh and Karak — have demanded lower fuel prices and the cancellation of a special tax on fuel derivatives.

The price of fuel, especially diesel and kerosene, has increased considerably in Jordan over the past few months, with the government blaming international markets.

The government also said it generated about 1 billion Jordanian dinars ($1.4 billion) from the tax on fuel derivatives.

Despite the agreement, a copy of which was seen by Arab News, some of the protesting workers, who include bus and taxi drivers from other cities across Jordan, said they would continue to strike.

Several truck drivers from Maan, which is about 350 km south of Amman, told the Jo24 news website that they would go on with their “peaceful” protest until their demands were met.

Meanwhile, bus drivers and passengers traveling from the port city of Aqaba through Maan to Amman told Arab News that the desert highway was quiet on Sunday but with a heavy presence of security forces.

One driver, who asked not to be named, said the scores of trucks that had lined the road over the past two weeks were nowhere to be seen.

Besides the disruption to traffic, Jordanian authorities said that a senior police officer had died after being shot in a clash with protesters in Maan’s Al-Husseiniya district on Thursday.

He was identified as Col. Abdul Razzaq Al-Dalabeeh, deputy police chief of Maan. Three other officers were hurt in the clashes.

During a press conference following Al-Dalabeeh’s funeral on Friday, the government said security agencies would maintain a “strict approach” to dealing with rioting and violence, while respecting people’s right to demonstrate peacefully.

Interior Minister Mazen Farayeh said some of the sit-ins in Maan and other regions had turned violent, with protesters blocking streets and attacking government institutions.

The Public Security Department said that 44 people accused of involvement in protests against rising fuel prices were arrested over the weekend.

“Forty-four people who participated in the riots in a number of regions in the kingdom have been arrested and they will be referred to the judiciary,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the department’s cybercrime unit announced the temporary suspension of the social platform TikTok in Jordan, citing “user misuse and the platform’s failure to deal with content inciting violence.”

Police teams are investigating posts on several social media platforms for possible links to hate speech, incitement to violence, and attacks on law enforcement agencies and property.

 

 

Topics: Jordan fuel hike

Related

Jordan arrests 44 after deadly fuel protests
Middle-East
Jordan arrests 44 after deadly fuel protests
Jordan buries police officer killed during fuel protests
Middle-East
Jordan buries police officer killed during fuel protests

Latest updates

China reports first COVID-19 deaths since hard-line policy eased
China reports first COVID-19 deaths since hard-line policy eased
Pakistani Taliban seize counter-terrorism center in Bannu, government says operation to be completed soon
Pakistani Taliban seize counter-terrorism center in Bannu, government says operation to be completed soon
Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances
Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances
Hopes of sailing free of war and poverty dashed for Gazans as bodies return in coffins
Hopes of sailing free of war and poverty dashed for Gazans as bodies return in coffins
Three Jordanian police killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of officer
Three Jordanian police killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of officer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.