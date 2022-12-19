You are here

Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade

Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade
Invited guests listened when the Dutch PM apologized for the Netherlands' historical role in slavery and the slave trade. (AP)
Updated 19 December 2022
AP

Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade

Dutch leader apologizes for Netherlands' role in slave trade
  Government establishing $212 million fund for initiatives to help tackle legacy of slavery, boost education
Updated 19 December 2022
AP

THE HAGUE: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized Monday on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ role in slavery and the slave trade, in a speech welcomed by activists as historic but lacking in concrete plans for repair and reparations.
“Today I apologize,” Rutte said in a 20-minute speech that was greeted with silence by an invited audience at the National Archive.
Ahead of the speech, Waldo Koendjbiharie, a retiree who was born in Suriname but lived for years in the Netherlands, said an apology was not enough.
“It’s about money. Apologies are words and with those words you can’t buy anything,” he said.
Rutte told reporters after the speech that the government is not offering compensation to “people — grandchildren or great grandchildren of enslaved people.”
Instead, it is establishing a 200 million-euro ($212 million) fund for initiatives to help tackle the legacy of slavery in the Netherlands and its former colonies and to boost education about the issue.
Rutte apologized “for the actions of the Dutch state in the past: posthumously to all enslaved people worldwide who have suffered from those actions, to their daughters and sons, and to all their descendants into the here and now.”
Describing how more than 600,000 African men, women and children were shipped, “like cattle” mostly to the former colony of Suriname, by Dutch slave traders, Rutte said that history often is “ugly, painful, and even downright shameful.”
Rutte went ahead with the apology even though some activist groups in the Netherlands and its former colonies had urged him to wait until July 1 of next year, the anniversary of the abolition of slavery 160 years ago and said they had not been sufficiently consulted in the process leading up to the speech. Activists consider next year the 150th anniversary because many enslaved people were forced to continue working in plantations for a decade after abolition.
Mitchell Esajas, director of an organization called The Black Archives and a member of activist group Black Manifest, did not attend the speech despite being invited because of what he called the “almost insulting” lack of consultations with the Black community.
He said it was a historic moment but lamented the lack of a concrete plan for reparations.
“Reparation wasn’t even mentioned,” Esajas said. “So, beautiful words, but it’s not clear what the next concrete steps will be.”
Rutte’s gave his speech at a time when many nations’ brutal colonial histories have received critical scrutiny because of the Black Lives Matter movement and the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.
The prime minister’s address was a response to a report published last year by a government-appointed advisory board. Its recommendations included the government’s apology and recognition that the slave trade and slavery from the 17th century until abolition “that happened directly or indirectly under Dutch authority were crimes against humanity.”
The report said that what it called institutional racism in the Netherlands “cannot be seen separately from centuries of slavery and colonialism and the ideas that have arisen in this context.”
Dutch ministers fanned out Monday to discuss the issue in Suriname and former colonies that make up the Kingdom of the Netherlands — Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten as well as three Caribbean islands that are officially special municipalities in the Netherlands, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.
In Suriname, , the small South American nation where Dutch plantation owners generated huge profits through the use of enslaved labor, the largest opposition party, NDP, condemned the Dutch government for failing to adequately consult descendants of enslaved people in the country. Activists in the country say that what’s really needed is compensation.
“The NDP therefore expresses its disapproval of this unilateral decision-making process and notes that the Netherlands is comfortably taking on the role of the mother country again,” the party said in a statement.
The year starting July 1, 2023, will be a slavery memorial year in which the Netherlands “will pause to reflect on this painful history. And on how this history still plays a negative role in the lives of many today,” the government says.
The Dutch first became involved in the trans-Atlantic slave trade in the late 1500s and became a major trader in the mid-1600s. Eventually, the Dutch West India Company became the largest trans-Atlantic slave trader, said Karwan Fatah-Black, an expert in Dutch colonial history and an assistant professor at Leiden University.
In 2018, Denmark apologized to Ghana, which it colonized from the mid-17th century to the mid-19th century. In June, King Philippe of Belgium expressed “deepest regrets” for abuses in Congo. In 1992, Pope John Paul II apologized for the church’s role in slavery. Americans have had emotionally charged fights over taking down statues of slaveholders in the South.
Now the Netherlands has joined their ranks.
But for some in the Black community, the notable day was tinged with disappointment.
“For a lot of people, it’s a very beautiful and historic moment but with — in Dutch we say — a bitter taste ... and it should have been a historic moment with a sweet taste,” Esajas said.

  • They were paid a maximum of £4.00 (4.60 euros) per day, and claim they were worked at a relentless pace for seven days a week and lived in tiny dormitories where they slept on a concrete floor
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Tesco is facing a UK lawsuit brought by Burmese migrants in Thailand, who claim that one of the supermarket giant’s former clothing suppliers used their forced labor, lawyers said on Monday.
“Burmese migrants were made to work up to 99 hours a week on unlawful wages and in forced labor conditions at a Thailand factory making clothes for Tesco’s F&F fashion range,” said law firm Leigh Day, which represents the 130 claimants.
The claimants are demanding compensation from Tesco and its Thai subsidiary at the time, Ek-Chai, which it sold in 2020.
They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.”
The suit will also target Intertek, the insurance and auditing group which inspected the factory where the alleged forced labor took place.
If a settlement is not reached, the case will be pursued in the High Court in London, the legal firm warned in a statement.
The workers were employed in the VK Garments factory in Mae Sot, northwest Thailand, between 2017 and 2020, where they cut, made and packed garments to be sold in Thailand.
They were paid a maximum of £4.00 (4.60 euros) per day, and claim they were worked at a relentless pace for seven days a week and lived in tiny dormitories where they slept on a concrete floor.
Tesco told AFP in a statement Monday that the claims were “incredibly serious” and that if it had “identified issues like this at the time they took place, we would have ended our relationship with this supplier immediately.”
While Tesco was not involved in the day-to-day running of the factory, it said “we would continue to urge” its former supplier “to reimburse employees for any wages they’re owed.”
Compensation has so far only been awarded by the Thai courts, and only for severance pay.
Intertek also said the allegations were serious, but it would not comment while legal proceedings were ongoing.
Separately, 10 investment companies with assets totalling around £800 billion, including Schroders and Quilter Cheviot, on Monday signed a joint appeal calling for UK food retailers and the government to be increasingly vigilant about forced migrant labor in British agriculture.
Many migrant workers in the UK have had to stump up large travel costs and “excessive fees to agents and middlemen,” often finding themselves saddled with debts, they warned.
The UK’s main farming union warned in early December that the UK was heading for a food-supply crisis, mainly due to a lack of visas to bring in seasonal workers, who are in short supply after Brexit.
The government announced on Friday plans to increase the number of seasonal visas available next year from a maximum of 40,000 to 45,000, with the possibility of an additional 10,000 if needed.
 

 

  • Depp’s camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him to settle all financial claims
Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
AP

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia: Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits following a high-profile trial earlier this year in which the former couple accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.
Heard announced the settlement Monday on social media. Both sides had filed appeals of various aspects of the jury’s verdicts in June. The seven-person civil jury had awarded Depp $10 million in damages, but also awarded $2 million to Heard.
Depp’s camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him to settle all financial claims.
Depp’s lawyers said he will donate that money to charity.
“We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light. The jury’s unanimous decision and the resulting judgment in Mr. Depp’s favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place,” Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vazquez, said.
Both sides argued to a jury in Fairfax County Circuit Court that the other had defamed them. Depp said he was libeled by Heard when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Depp’s lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name because, they argued, it clearly referenced abuse allegations Heard had made against Depp during divorce proceedings.
Heard, on the other hand, said she was defamed by Depp when one of his lawyers called her abuse allegations a “hoax.”
In a post Monday on Instagram, Heard said the decision to settle was difficult.
“I never chose this,” she wrote. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward.”
The trial stretched over several months and became something of a cultural phenomenon as millions of Americans watched the televised proceedings. Ostensibly a defamation case, the trial frequently devolved into ugly mudslinging as both Depp and Heard took the stand over multiple days denying each other’s abuse allegations and accusing each other of horrible behavior during their brief marriage.
At the courthouse and across the country, Depp’s supporters backed him fervently, and Heard was routinely mocked as she detailed allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
The ruling at the Virginia court in Depp’s favor came after a judge in the United Kingdom ruled against Depp in a libel suit he brought there against a British tabloid. The judge in that 2020 case concluded that Heard had indeed been subject to abuse at Depp’s hands on multiple occasions.

 

  • The indictment comes after an 18-month probe into the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021
  • At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers investigating last year’s assault on the US Capitol recommended Monday that Donald Trump be charged with multiple offenses including insurrection — raising the stakes in a parallel criminal investigation that could put the former president in jail.
The House of Representatives select committee called for the indictment — as well as charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States — after an 18-month probe into the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021.
At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president, ransacked the seat of US democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.
The bipartisan committee voted unanimously to refer the charges to the Justice Department after opening remarks by vice-chair Liz Cheney in which she accused Trump of “a clear dereliction of duty” in failing to immediately attempt to stop the riot and called him “unfit for any office.”
“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again,” she said.
The referrals are seen as largely symbolic, as the panel has no control over charging decisions, which rest with the Justice Department.
Jack Smith, a largely independent special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is leading his own investigation into Trump related to the 2020 election.
But the move is nevertheless historic, as Congress has never made a criminal referral against a sitting or former president, and it will add to the clamor among Trump’s opponents for prosecution.
It is also a major blow to Trump amid a series of missteps in the weeks since he announced a comeback bid for the White House — including the Republicans’ poor midterm election showing in states where the tycoon endorsed candidates.
Charges could result in a ban from public office for the 76-year-old Republican, who still wields considerable power in the Republican Party, and even prison time.
“To cast a vote in the United States is an act of faith and hope,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson said.
“That faith in our system is the foundation of American democracy. If the faith is broken, so is our democracy. Donald Trump broke that faith.”
The seven Democratic and two Republican panel members are winding down their work before the end of the year, and have compiled their findings into an eight-chapter report set to be released on Wednesday.
The committee’s case is that Trump “oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power.”
Investigators say the plot began with Trump’s campaign to spread allegations he knew were false that the election was marred by widespread fraud.
He is accused of trying to corrupt the Justice Department and of pressuring his vice president Mike Pence, as well as state election officials and legislators, to overturn the vote by violating the Constitution and the law.
Trump is also accused of summoning and assembling the mob in Washington, and directing it toward the Capitol despite knowing it was armed with assault rifles, handguns and numerous other weapons.
And for hours he ignored pleas from his team to take action to stop the violence, lawmakers say.
Democratic panel member Zoe Lofgren said Trump’s false fraud claims — far from being spontaneous — were part of a deliberate attempt to sow distrust in democracy that began long before the insurrection.
Lofgren repeated the panel’s suggestion that Trump allies had engaged in witness tampering, alleging that someone linked to the former president had offered potential employment to a witness prior to their testimony.
Lofgren said a witness was also told by a lawyer linked to Trump that she could pretend to not remember facts as she was giving evidence.
Lofgren also returned to an accusation previously leveled by the panel that Trump had “raised hundreds of millions of dollars with false representations made to his online donors.”
Trump has repeatedly disparaged the House panel on his own Truth Social platform, but his only reaction to the latest development was a confusing post that appeared to refer to Cheney’s defeat in a primary contest for November’s midterm election.
.”..But Liz Chaney lost by a record 40 points!” Trump posted, misspelling the departing congresswoman’s surname.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who became one of Trump’s biggest foes after blaming him for the insurrection in its immediate aftermath, appeared to double down on his criticism without naming the ex-president.
“The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day,” he said in a statement. “Beyond that, I don’t have any immediate observations.”

Updated 20 December 2022

  • Prisoners associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan overpowered guards at a counterterrorism center on Sunday and took several hostages
  • A spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government said authorities have opened talks in an attempt to resolve the standoff
Updated 20 December 2022
Shahjahan Khurram

BANNU: Tensions continued to run high in the northwestern Pakistani town of Bannu on Monday night, almost 24 hours after Pakistani Taliban detainees overpowered guards at a counterterrorism center and seized control of the facility.

As the standoff continued, a spokesperson for the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said authorities had opened talks with the militants who are holding several hostages inside the jail.

The center is in a cantonment, or a permanent Pakistan Army military base. Civilian and military police stood guard there on Monday evening and told Arab News that the media was not allowed inside. The streets outside the base were deserted, with no people or vehicles moving as far as the eye could see.

Residents spoke of their fears over the incident and said they had little knowledge of what was going on because there had been a “blanket internet shutdown.”

“There is fear and panic in the area; people can’t even speak to one another due to the prevailing fear,” Javed Hussain, a 25-year-old medical practitioner, told Arab News.

“They’ve shut down internet services in the area … That’s rare, it hardly ever happens.”

As a result of the internet block, most residents were unaware of the exact situation, according to a 32-year-old shopkeeper who declined to give his name because he feared for his security.

“We don’t know what is happening,” he told Arab News. “Internet, which isn’t usually shut down in the area, has been suspended. There’s no coverage on TV, as well, so residents in the area know nothing about what’s going on.”

Earlier on Monday, videos posted on social media appeared to show one of the hostages being held at the facility by members of the Pakistani Taliban — also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — appealing to authorities to reach a peaceful resolution to the standoff. He did not specify how many people were involved.

“We appeal to people that the issue be resolved peacefully and we have requested the Taliban to avoid firing or use of force,” said the man, who did not identify himself. At least two men could be seen in the video carrying guns and standing guard over a group.

In a statement on Monday, the TTP confirmed prisoners had taken “several military officers and prison staff” hostage at the counterterrorism facility in Bannu.

Mohammed Ali Saif, a spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said the facility was surrounded and an operation to regain control of the building would be “completed soon.” He denied suggestions that the jail had been infiltrated and said the prisoners had snatched weapons from their interrogators and released other inmates.

He told Reuters that authorities had initiated talks with the militants in an attempt to resolve the crisis and had not yet received a response from the TTP, but relatives of the militants and tribal elders in the area were involved in the efforts.

At least one counterterrorism official was killed by the militants, Saif said. Several significant TTP members were present at the center, he added. He did not say how many security personnel were being held hostage.

An intelligence officer told Reuters that there were six hostages: four members of the military and two counterterrorism officers.

The hostage crisis came a day after the TTP claimed responsibility for the killings of four policemen in the nearby district of Lakki Marwat.

And on Monday evening, the Pakistani military said a suicide bomber had targeted a security convoy in the restive North Waziristan region, killing at least two passersby and a soldier. In the southwestern town of Khuzdar in Balochistan province, officials said 13 people were injured in a blast at a busy marketplace. No one has claimed responsibility for the two attacks, both of which happened on Monday.

Authorities in Pakistan have been battling a TTP insurgency. The group is affiliated with but separate from the Afghan Taliban. The latter had been trying to broker talks between the Pakistani government and the TTP, but negotiations broke down this year when the group ended a ceasefire and vowed to resume its attacks.

In its statement on Sunday, the TTP denied media reports that the prisoners involved in the hostage crisis in Bannu were demanding safe passage to Afghanistan and said they wanted to be transferred to tribal areas in North or South Waziristan. The group added that the government had not sent a “positive response” in return.

“The only way to save the army personnel and prison staff taken hostage is to accept the prisoners’ demands and let them go to North or South Waziristan,” the TTP said.

Bannu district is just outside of North Waziristan, a tribal region that borders Afghanistan and has long been a safe haven for militants.

Pakistan’s military has conducted several operations in the tribal regions since 2009, forcing militants and their leaders to flee across the border to neighboring Afghan districts, where Islamabad said they have set up training centers to plan and launch attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul denies this is true.

  Agreements brokered by the UN, Turkey to restart grain deliveries from Ukraine and other exports from Russia "are making a difference", Guterres says
Updated 20 December 2022
AP

LONDON: The United Nations chief expressed strong hopes Monday that the Ukraine war will end in 2023 and on other global hotspots condemned the Iranian government’s crackdown on demonstrators, urged all countries to fight terrorist threats from the extreme right and called on the international community to tell Israel’s new right-wing government that “there is no alternative to the two-state solution.”
In a wide-ranging end-of-year news conference, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he sees no prospect of talks to end the war in Ukraine in the immediate future and expects the already escalating military conflict to continue. But he called for everything possible to be done to halt the most devastating conflict in Europe since World War II by the end of 2023 — which he strongly hopes will happen.
On other issues, Guterres urged Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to include all ethnic groups in the government, restore girls’ rights to education at all levels and women’s rights to work, and to stop all terrorist activity on its territory. And he reiterated the UN’s determination to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, saying the international community must also pursue this goal which “is fundamental for peace and security in east Asia and in the world.”
The secretary-general also had some advice for the managers of all social media platforms including Twitter: You have a responsibility to preserve freedom of the press and at the same time ensure that hate speech and extremist views, including of neo-Nazis and white supremacists, don’t find their way onto your platforms.
Looking back at 2022, Guterres said “there may be plenty of reasons for despair” — geopolitical divides that have made solving global problems difficult if not impossible, a cost-of-living crisis, growing inequalities with most of the world’s poorest countries “staring down the abyss of insolvency and default,” with debt service payments skyrocketing by 35 percent, the largest increase in decades.
But as the year ends, he said, “we are working to push back against despair, to fight back against disillusion and to find real solutions.”
The secretary-general pointed to the historic agreement reached early Monday on protecting the world’s lands and oceans that provides critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world, saying, “We are finally starting to forge a peace pact with nature.”
He also cited “a measure of progress” in some conflicts.
In Ethiopia, he said, “efforts by the African Union to broker peace are a reason for hope.” In Congo, diplomatic efforts led by Angola and the East African Community have created “a framework for political dialogue” to end the crisis in the country’s mineral-rich east. In Yemen, a six-month truce “delivered real dividends for people” and even though it wasn’t renewed, “there have been no major military operations” and flights and fuel and food deliveries are continuing.
Even in Ukraine, he said, the July agreements brokered by the UN and Turkiye to restart grain deliveries from Ukraine and food and fertilizer exports from Russia “are making a difference.”
Without an immediate prospect for talks, Guterres said the UN is currently concentrating its efforts on expanding the initiative that has seen over 14 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain shipped from three Black Sea ports by increasing exports and inspections.
He said Russian wheat exports “have multiplied three-fold,” and the UN is looking into possibly exporting Russian ammonia — a key ingredient of desperately needed fertilizer — from a Black Sea port.
The UN is also very interested in accelerating the exchange of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war before Orthodox Christmas which both countries celebrate in January, the UN chief said.
On terrorism, Guterres urged condemnation of every form of extremism including neo-Nazism, white supremacism, anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred in Western countries and elsewhere in the world.
“This is clearly a threat, and we must fight that threat with enormous determination,” he said. Guterres pointed to the recent alleged coup plot in Germany in which more than 20 people linked to a far-right movement were detained as just one example of the threat to democratic societies around the world.
The secretary-general was also sharply critical of Iran’s crackdown on peaceful protesters, who took to the streets in September after the death of a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by the morality police and accused of not wearing her headscarf properly. Over 450 people have been killed and over 18,000 detained, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the protests.
“We are witnessing massive violations of human rights that we strongly condemned,” Guterres said, calling the Iranian government’s actions “totally unacceptable.” He said he raised the issue with Iran’s president in September and the UN has continued to protest to Iran.
As for the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers known as the JCPOA, which former US President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018, Guterres said “we will do everything we can in the context of our limited sphere of confidence to make sure” the agreement isn’t lost.
Negotiations on the US rejoining the deal, which eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, have stalled. “We are at the present moment, in a serious risk of losing the JCPOA,” Guterres said, “which in my opinion would be a very negative factor for peace and stability in the region and further afield.”
On the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Guterres was asked about more than 200 Palestinians killed this year, most of them civilians, and Israel’s election of the most right-wing government in its history, including members opposed to a Palestinian state.
He said the UN has been very clear in condemning violence against the Palestinians and is concerned “because we believe there is no Plan B to the two-state solution, and we are very concerned with what the next Israeli government might do in that regard.”
“I think it’s very important that the whole of the international community be very clear explaining to the government in Israel that there is no alternative to the two-state solution, and that no unilateral actions should be taken putting into question the two-state solution,” Guterres said.

