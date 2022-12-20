You are here

Ithra event brings together key Arabic content creators in Riyadh

The initiative seeks to boost the content creation field by helping to develop the broader cultural scene and support the diverse and dynamic growth of the field. (SPA)
The initiative seeks to boost the content creation field by helping to develop the broader cultural scene and support the diverse and dynamic growth of the field. (SPA)
  • The event on Wednesday includes launch of the second Arabic Content Initiative, giving creators a chance apply for financial and other support for projects
DHAHRAN: Leading Arab content creators will gather in Riyadh on Wednesday for a “content enrichment” event organized by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra.

The event, at the King Abdulaziz Financial District in Riyadh, will include the launch of the second Arabic Content Initiative, which gives creators of various types of content, including documentaries, literature, translation, online platforms, music, podcasts and mobile video games, the chance to apply for financial and other support for their projects.

Abdullah Al-Rashid, the director of Ithra, said the aim of the initiative is to develop content and provide a diverse range of opportunities in the Kingdom in the fields of culture and innovation. The program targets in particular small and medium-sized businesses interested in producing written, audio or visual content in Arabic, he added.

The initiative also seeks to boost the content creation field by helping to develop the broader cultural scene and support the diverse and dynamic growth of the field, said Al-Rashid, while aiding the development of emerging professional talents and improving the standards of Arabic content production.

Wednesday’s event also includes an exhibition showcasing the work Ithra is doing in this field, along with 13 projects that participated in the first edition of the initiative.

Creators and businesses can apply for the program through the initiative’s website. The deadline is March 31. A nominations committee will consider the applications and select those that will benefit from financial, marketing and logistic support from Ithra. The chosen projects will be announced on July 31.

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Saudi FM meets Turkmenistan counterpart in Ashgabat

Saudi FM meets Turkmenistan counterpart in Ashgabat

  • The Saudi minister conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their wishes for further advancement and development for the country’s government and people
ASHGABAT: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday met with Turkmenistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in the country’s capital, Ashgabat.

During the official talks, both parties reviewed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Turkmenistan and ways to promote them in all areas.

In addition, they discussed consolidating bilateral coordination across political, security and multilateral areas at different levels, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Meredov organized a luncheon in honor of Prince Faisal and his delegation.

The official session was attended by Said bin Osman Suwaid, Saudi ambassador to Turkmenistan, and Abdulrahman bin Arkan Al-Dawood, director general of the office of the minister of foreign affairs.

Earlier, Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Prince Faisal.

The Saudi minister conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their wishes for further advancement and development for the country’s government and people.

During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed and the latest international developments were discussed.

In a statement to Turkmenistan media, Prince Faisal praised the positive encounter with Berdimuhamedov and said that relations between the Kingdom and Turkmenistan have been “remarkable” for 30 years.

He expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for Turkmenistan’s government and people, adding that the visit came in the context of strengthening close ties and expanding new opportunities in all areas.

 

 

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud

OIC discusses endorsement of Saudi initiative to combat corruption

OIC discusses endorsement of Saudi initiative to combat corruption

  • Dr. Tariq Al-Shammari told Arab News that the crown prince’s sponsorship of the meeting underscores the Kingdom’s eagerness to promote regional and global collaboration in the fight against corruption, “especially as corruption is a cross-border crime
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will convene on Tuesday the first ministerial meeting on anti-corruption law enforcement with its member states and heads of international anti-corruption organizations, such as the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Interpol and the Financial Intelligence Unit Group.

The two-day meeting will be hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah and will discuss the adoption of the Makkah Agreement, offered by Saudi Arabia, for collaboration among the organization’s member states in combating corruption.

Mazin Al-Kahmous, president of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, known as Nazaha, said that the meeting will discuss the draft adoption of the agreement, which “will establish a new phase in the fight against corruption as it is the first of its kind to facilitate cooperation (in this regard) among the OIC member states.”

HIGHLIGHT

Mazin Al-Kahmous, president of the Oversight and Anti- Corruption Authority, said that this convention is expected to support efforts in protecting integrity, promoting the principle of transparency, and combating corruption to achieve further progress and prosperity in our Muslim societies.

With 57 member states, the OIC is the second largest international organization after the UN, and “this convention is expected to support efforts in protecting integrity, promoting the principle of transparency, and combating corruption to achieve further progress and prosperity in our Muslim societies,” Al-Khamous said.

“This meeting is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s interest to activate its unique international anti-corruption initiatives, to engage the international community in efforts to...combat corruption, to draw on the expertise of states and international governmental organizations, and to share experiences in the fight against corruption,” he added.

Dr. Tariq Al-Shammari, a member of the Shoura Council, told Arab News that the crown prince’s sponsorship of the meeting underscores the Kingdom’s eagerness to promote regional and global collaboration in the fight against corruption, “especially as corruption is a cross-border crime...(that) requires close international cooperation” in order to counter.

 

 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Saudi female graffiti artist hopes to showcase artwork across Kingdom

Updated 1 min ago
SALEH FAREED

Saudi female graffiti artist hopes to showcase artwork across Kingdom

  • The artist told Arab News that her participation in Riyadh Season, one of the biggest events in the country, is what every Saudi artist dreams of as it is a great opportunity to showcase his or her talents to the world
Updated 1 min ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi female graffiti artist Noura bin Saidan has unveiled her latest mural at the Riyadh Zoo.

It took Saidan two weeks to complete the 40-meter-long and 30-meter-high mural.

Speaking about her work, she described it as a “story about the relationship between animals and humans.”

The artist told Arab News that her participation in Riyadh Season, one of the biggest events in the country, is what every Saudi artist dreams of as it is a great opportunity to showcase his or her talents to the world.

 “I’m so proud that my murals are considered among the most important landmarks on the Boulevard. It makes me really happy,” she said.

I wish to leave a mark in every city of the Kingdom. My main ambition is to spread Saudi art around the world.

Noura bin Saidan

The young Saudi artist’s 16 murals of singers, writers, animals and scenery adorn walls across the Riyadh region, including Riyadh Boulevard.

“I wish to leave a mark in every city of the Kingdom, and I am hoping to create murals in AlUla and Jeddah. My main ambition is to spread Saudi art around the world,” she said.

The fine arts graduate, who has been passionate about street art since a young age, is part of a small but growing community of Saudi female graffiti artists.

“Street art is how we reach people from different classes, ideas and nationalities. Art is an easy way to reach them. It does not need translation,” she said.

 

 

Topics: Noura bin Saidan Saudi female graffiti artist Saudi Arabia

Young Saudi designers given boost with Adhlal mentor initiative

Young Saudi designers given boost with Adhlal mentor initiative

  • Jeddah hotel embraces work of student creatives
  • Plan to extend pilot project to other businesses
JEDDAH: The memorandum of understanding signed a year ago at the annual Saudi Design Festival between the research-based consultancy Adhlal and Effat University has now come to fruition with young student creatives transforming their work into action.

Shada Hotel is embracing the solutions and output of the up-and-coming Saudi design students. Located in the heart of Jeddah, the hotel is characterized by its breezy, clean aesthetic and modern interpretation of southern Asiri culture, including Al-Qatt art and Sadu embroidery.

The novel program titled “Effat University Design Project” aims to connect the dots between academia, industry and community through research-driven design solutions.

The program has students divided into four groups, each addressing a different area — customer experience, food and beverage, housekeeping and front desk. The design initiative is in line with the goals of Vision 2030, which focuses on economic growth, creativity and innovation.

HIGHLIGHT

The program has students divided into four groups, each addressing a different area — customer experience, food and beverage, housekeeping and front desk. The design initiative is in line with the goals of Vision 2030, which focuses on economic growth, creativity and innovation.

“It’s really important to give the students the tools that they need to succeed. And that’s more than just how to design. It’s how to identify problems, how to research properly, how to start a business, how to promote yourself, how to deal with deadlines, how to deal with a real-time client, which is not something that they really get the benefits of,” Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, founder of Adhlal, told Arab News.

Rumaysa Mohammed, a member of the customer-experience group, told Arab News: “I think one of the biggest things is localization … The fact that we get to work with a hotel that is very culture-centric, that is preserving the values and traditions of this place, just adds to the richness of this entire project … the fact that we’re preserving, and we’re not being influenced by the West in this. It’s very much made by our people, for our people.”

“If you look at the products that are being designed or anything that’s been designed, it is so heavily influenced by the culture, that some people argue that the design is the culture,” Mohammed added.

Dr. Sajid Khalifa, head of the design department at Effat University, told Arab News: “The objective of this project is to give our students real industry and work experience so that they are acting as design consultants.”

Dr. Ahmed Kassab, assistant professor of industrial design, said: “It gives them the empowerment of industry experience and dealing with a real customer with real needs.”

Dennis Meulenbroeks, founder and director of Dutch design consultancy NEAR, acting under Adhlal, said that during a tour of the campus their specialists found that students were not particularly research driven.

After conducting its own research, Adhlal worked with Effat faculty members to identify the disconnect between the needs of design market stakeholders and the university students.

A big goal of the initiative is to legitimize the design education system and sector within the Kingdom. As mega-projects take center stage across the Kingdom, from NEOM to The Line, industry leaders believe that design will be at the core of upcoming initiatives.

Batool Justanieh, the leader of the front-desk group, told Arab News: “Designers’ minds and hands shape the aesthetics and the structure of the product, and the Effat design department has contributed and made us capable of participating in international and national projects.

“They’re striving for our growth, and they’re giving us solid foundations and digital modeling, and rendering and sketching. It’s all tools that can help us do the research and the work that we need to do to move forward (with) the project.”

Princess Nourah was optimistic about the road ahead. “Design thinking is only a few years old (in Saudi Arabia). And the implementation of design research, design consultancy and strategy are all very new things for us here. For me, the ability to not have to start from scratch, to be able to jump off of what we can learn from the rest of the world and let that propel us into the future is really quite an opportunity,” she said.

After an initial presentation of the students’ findings earlier this month, Shada Hotel’s CEO and Creative Director Reem Garrash said she was impressed by the high standard of the students’ work.

“It’s outstanding. They’re at the level of international consultancies … We are so grateful to have worked with them and experienced the values that they’ve added to the hotel. Questioning every element in order to enrich the experience was the ultimate goal for us,” she told Arab News.

Princess Nourah said Adhlal hopes to develop this initiative and work with more institutions and businesses to grow the Saudi industry. “I’m very excited about this type of approach to empowering a new generation, and I hope that more and more universities are really going to start being open to things like this. If done correctly, I really think and believe that there’s no limit to what we could achieve,” she said.

 

Topics: SAUDI DESIGNERS saudi fashion Saudi Design Festival

King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing 14 judges at Board of Grievances

King Salman issues royal order promoting, appointing 14 judges at Board of Grievances

  • President of Board of Grievances and Administrative Judicial Council said royal order confirms confirm the keenness of leadership on everything to support administrative judiciary
RIYADH: King Salman issued a royal order promoting and appointing 14 judges at the Board of Grievances on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The President of the Board of Grievances and Administrative Judicial Council, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, said that the royal order comes to confirm the keenness of the leadership on everything that supports the administrative judiciary.

The royal decree included the promotion of a judge from the rank of appeal judge to the rank of Chairman of the Court of Appeal, and the promotion of three judges from the rank of Deputy Court B to the rank of Deputy Court A. 

It also included two judges promoted from the rank of Judge / B to the rank of Judge / A, four judges promoted from the rank of Judge / C to the rank of Judge / B.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman

