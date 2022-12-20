You are here

UK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at center of political row

A general view of the financial district in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
A general view of the financial district in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

UK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at center of political row

A general view of the financial district in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
  • Opposition politicians have accused the government of running a “chumocracy,” awarding deals to those with family or business links to people in power, including for what turned out to be unusable PPE in some cases
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government has started legal action to recover money from a firm at the center of a row over the supply of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) filed a lawsuit against PPE MedPro at London’s High Court on Monday, according to court records.
“We can confirm that we have commenced legal proceedings in the High Court against PPE Medpro Limited for breach of contract regarding gowns delivered under a contract dated 26 June 2020,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
PPE MedPro said it would “refute all their claims which are portrayed in a one sided predictably biased way” and the legal action would “make uncomfortable reading” for the government.
The company has been at the center of a row for weeks with Britain’s main opposition Labour Party winning a vote earlier this month to force the government to release documents related to 200 million pounds ($243 million) of personal protective equipment contracts given to the firm.
Opposition politicians have accused the government of running a “chumocracy,” awarding deals to those with family or business links to people in power, including for what turned out to be unusable PPE in some cases.
According to local media, Michelle Mone, who sits as a Conservative in parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, had recommended MedPro to ministers at the beginning of the pandemic.
The government has repeatedly defended its actions to award contracts quickly at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, saying there was a global race for PPE and Britain had to be competitive to make sure its needs were met.
But since then, there has been criticism over the way the contracts were awarded.
A report by the Public Accounts Committee earlier this year said the government had spent more than 12 billion pounds on protective equipment in 2020–21, 4 billion of which did not meet the standards needed by the National Health Service and so was not used.

Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake

Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake

Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake
  • Over 1,000 people were killed and scores more made homeless after 5.9-magnitude quake hit Afghanistan in June
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

Barmal District, Afghanistan: Labourer Rasool Badshah has moved into a new home six months after a deadly earthquake rocked eastern Afghanistan, but without his mother, who was killed by collapsing walls.
More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands made homeless after the 5.9-magnitude quake — the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century — struck the impoverished province of Paktika on June 22.
“When I reached here, my mother, brothers, everyone was already buried,” Badshah, 21, told AFP, explaining how he rushed back to his village from Pakistan, where he was working.
Hundreds of earthquake-resilient concrete homes, many built by local laborers with the support of the United Nations refugee agency, have now been handed over to survivors who were until now living in makeshift tent cities.
“We couldn’t have built these houses, not even our children or grandchildren (could have)... we could not afford it. We were living in huts,” Badshah said.
The UNHCR said the new homes are equipped with solar panels, independent toilets and traditional heaters to help residents face harsh winters.
Even before the earthquake, Afghanistan was in the grip of a humanitarian disaster made worse by the Taliban takeover in August 2021.
International development funding on which the South Asian country relied dried up after the takeover and assets held abroad were frozen.
The remote east where the quake struck had been neglected by authorities for years, said survivor Bara Khan.
“After the earthquake, people came and saw that residents of the area were in trouble. We don’t even have a clinic or a school,” Khan said.
“Everybody has grown up illiterate.”
The UNHCR will start work to build two schools and a clinic in the area, still strewn with rubble, after the winter.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

North Korea says sanctions won't stop its missile development -KCNA

Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

North Korea says sanctions won’t stop its missile development -KCNA

Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea said on Tuesday additional sanctions won’t stop its missile program, days after launching what appeared to be two medium-ranged ballistic missiles in what it called an “important” test for the development of a spy satellite.
Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, made the remark in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, saying such a development is directly linked to the country’s security.

 

Tesco faces UK lawsuit over forced labor in Thailand

They accuse the companies of being "unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers." (AFP)
They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.” (AFP)
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

Tesco faces UK lawsuit over forced labor in Thailand

They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.” (AFP)
  • They were paid a maximum of £4.00 (4.60 euros) per day, and claim they were worked at a relentless pace for seven days a week and lived in tiny dormitories where they slept on a concrete floor
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Tesco is facing a UK lawsuit brought by Burmese migrants in Thailand, who claim that one of the supermarket giant’s former clothing suppliers used their forced labor, lawyers said on Monday.
“Burmese migrants were made to work up to 99 hours a week on unlawful wages and in forced labor conditions at a Thailand factory making clothes for Tesco’s F&F fashion range,” said law firm Leigh Day, which represents the 130 claimants.
The claimants are demanding compensation from Tesco and its Thai subsidiary at the time, Ek-Chai, which it sold in 2020.
They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.”
The suit will also target Intertek, the insurance and auditing group which inspected the factory where the alleged forced labor took place.
If a settlement is not reached, the case will be pursued in the High Court in London, the legal firm warned in a statement.
The workers were employed in the VK Garments factory in Mae Sot, northwest Thailand, between 2017 and 2020, where they cut, made and packed garments to be sold in Thailand.
They were paid a maximum of £4.00 (4.60 euros) per day, and claim they were worked at a relentless pace for seven days a week and lived in tiny dormitories where they slept on a concrete floor.
Tesco told AFP in a statement Monday that the claims were “incredibly serious” and that if it had “identified issues like this at the time they took place, we would have ended our relationship with this supplier immediately.”
While Tesco was not involved in the day-to-day running of the factory, it said “we would continue to urge” its former supplier “to reimburse employees for any wages they’re owed.”
Compensation has so far only been awarded by the Thai courts, and only for severance pay.
Intertek also said the allegations were serious, but it would not comment while legal proceedings were ongoing.
Separately, 10 investment companies with assets totalling around £800 billion, including Schroders and Quilter Cheviot, on Monday signed a joint appeal calling for UK food retailers and the government to be increasingly vigilant about forced migrant labor in British agriculture.
Many migrant workers in the UK have had to stump up large travel costs and “excessive fees to agents and middlemen,” often finding themselves saddled with debts, they warned.
The UK’s main farming union warned in early December that the UK was heading for a food-supply crisis, mainly due to a lack of visas to bring in seasonal workers, who are in short supply after Brexit.
The government announced on Friday plans to increase the number of seasonal visas available next year from a maximum of 40,000 to 45,000, with the possibility of an additional 10,000 if needed.
 

 

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settle defamation appeals

Actor Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp. (Agencies)
Actor Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp. (Agencies)
Updated 20 December 2022
AP

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settle defamation appeals

Actor Amber Heard (L) and Johnny Depp. (Agencies)
  • Depp’s camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him to settle all financial claims
Updated 20 December 2022
AP

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia: Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits following a high-profile trial earlier this year in which the former couple accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.
Heard announced the settlement Monday on social media. Both sides had filed appeals of various aspects of the jury’s verdicts in June. The seven-person civil jury had awarded Depp $10 million in damages, but also awarded $2 million to Heard.
Depp’s camp said the deal includes a $1 million payment from her to him to settle all financial claims.
Depp’s lawyers said he will donate that money to charity.
“We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light. The jury’s unanimous decision and the resulting judgment in Mr. Depp’s favor against Ms. Heard remain fully in place,” Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vazquez, said.
Both sides argued to a jury in Fairfax County Circuit Court that the other had defamed them. Depp said he was libeled by Heard when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Depp’s lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name because, they argued, it clearly referenced abuse allegations Heard had made against Depp during divorce proceedings.
Heard, on the other hand, said she was defamed by Depp when one of his lawyers called her abuse allegations a “hoax.”
In a post Monday on Instagram, Heard said the decision to settle was difficult.
“I never chose this,” she wrote. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward.”
The trial stretched over several months and became something of a cultural phenomenon as millions of Americans watched the televised proceedings. Ostensibly a defamation case, the trial frequently devolved into ugly mudslinging as both Depp and Heard took the stand over multiple days denying each other’s abuse allegations and accusing each other of horrible behavior during their brief marriage.
At the courthouse and across the country, Depp’s supporters backed him fervently, and Heard was routinely mocked as she detailed allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
The ruling at the Virginia court in Depp’s favor came after a judge in the United Kingdom ruled against Depp in a libel suit he brought there against a British tabloid. The judge in that 2020 case concluded that Heard had indeed been subject to abuse at Depp’s hands on multiple occasions.

 

US lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump

US lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

US lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump

US lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump
  • The indictment comes after an 18-month probe into the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021
  • At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers investigating last year’s assault on the US Capitol recommended Monday that Donald Trump be charged with multiple offenses including insurrection — raising the stakes in a parallel criminal investigation that could put the former president in jail.
The House of Representatives select committee called for the indictment — as well as charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States — after an 18-month probe into the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021.
At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president, ransacked the seat of US democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.
The bipartisan committee voted unanimously to refer the charges to the Justice Department after opening remarks by vice-chair Liz Cheney in which she accused Trump of “a clear dereliction of duty” in failing to immediately attempt to stop the riot and called him “unfit for any office.”
“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again,” she said.
The referrals are seen as largely symbolic, as the panel has no control over charging decisions, which rest with the Justice Department.
Jack Smith, a largely independent special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is leading his own investigation into Trump related to the 2020 election.
But the move is nevertheless historic, as Congress has never made a criminal referral against a sitting or former president, and it will add to the clamor among Trump’s opponents for prosecution.
It is also a major blow to Trump amid a series of missteps in the weeks since he announced a comeback bid for the White House — including the Republicans’ poor midterm election showing in states where the tycoon endorsed candidates.
Charges could result in a ban from public office for the 76-year-old Republican, who still wields considerable power in the Republican Party, and even prison time.
“To cast a vote in the United States is an act of faith and hope,” committee chairman Bennie Thompson said.
“That faith in our system is the foundation of American democracy. If the faith is broken, so is our democracy. Donald Trump broke that faith.”
The seven Democratic and two Republican panel members are winding down their work before the end of the year, and have compiled their findings into an eight-chapter report set to be released on Wednesday.
The committee’s case is that Trump “oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power.”
Investigators say the plot began with Trump’s campaign to spread allegations he knew were false that the election was marred by widespread fraud.
He is accused of trying to corrupt the Justice Department and of pressuring his vice president Mike Pence, as well as state election officials and legislators, to overturn the vote by violating the Constitution and the law.
Trump is also accused of summoning and assembling the mob in Washington, and directing it toward the Capitol despite knowing it was armed with assault rifles, handguns and numerous other weapons.
And for hours he ignored pleas from his team to take action to stop the violence, lawmakers say.
Democratic panel member Zoe Lofgren said Trump’s false fraud claims — far from being spontaneous — were part of a deliberate attempt to sow distrust in democracy that began long before the insurrection.
Lofgren repeated the panel’s suggestion that Trump allies had engaged in witness tampering, alleging that someone linked to the former president had offered potential employment to a witness prior to their testimony.
Lofgren said a witness was also told by a lawyer linked to Trump that she could pretend to not remember facts as she was giving evidence.
Lofgren also returned to an accusation previously leveled by the panel that Trump had “raised hundreds of millions of dollars with false representations made to his online donors.”
Trump has repeatedly disparaged the House panel on his own Truth Social platform, but his only reaction to the latest development was a confusing post that appeared to refer to Cheney’s defeat in a primary contest for November’s midterm election.
.”..But Liz Chaney lost by a record 40 points!” Trump posted, misspelling the departing congresswoman’s surname.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who became one of Trump’s biggest foes after blaming him for the insurrection in its immediate aftermath, appeared to double down on his criticism without naming the ex-president.
“The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day,” he said in a statement. “Beyond that, I don’t have any immediate observations.”

