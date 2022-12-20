You are here

  • Home
  • Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design

Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design

Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design
Short Url

https://arab.news/wk53x

Updated 20 December 2022
SPA

Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design

Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design
  • The organization talked about its role, strategic objectives and initiatives
  • Participants shared with each other their experiences, projects and aspirations
Updated 20 December 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Architecture and Design Commission hosted a virtual meeting on Thursday for people with an interest in interior design, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event, in which commission CEO Sumaya Suleiman took part, began with a discussion of the commission’s role in regulating the Kingdom’s architecture and design sector. Participants heard that architecture, urban design and planning, and landscape architecture are among the sub-sectors that the work of the organization takes in, along with a number of design fields including interior design, graphic design and industrial design.

The meeting also highlighted the commission’s “Al-Murabba” strategy, the aim of which is to establish a renewed and modernized starting point for the Saudi urban and design scenes that transcends traditional boundaries and serves those involved in the sector through the provision of a range of initiatives and programs. The strategy was named after Murabba Palace, which was built by King Abdulaziz in 1937 outside the walls of Riyadh’s old city.

Officials also outlined the six strategic objectives of the commission: sector development, increased contributions to gross domestic product, global recognition, sustainability, promoting innovation, and nurturing talent. Efforts to achieve these aims have resulted in the launch of 33 initiatives.

The participants were also given an opportunity to share with each other their experiences, projects and aspirations. They talked about the importance of relating each design project they work on to the setting, location and meaning behind it, and about the role of modern technologies in interior design.

Topics: architecture Saudi Arabia

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Emir of Qatar on success of World Cup 2022 

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Emir of Qatar on success of World Cup 2022 
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Emir of Qatar on success of World Cup 2022 

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Emir of Qatar on success of World Cup 2022 
Updated 52 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the success of organizing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“We are pleased to send to Your Highness our sincere congratulations and best wishes for further achievements..” the statement said. 

A similar message was also sent by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

“I am pleased to express to Your Highness my sincere congratulations and best wishes.”

Other Arab countries have also sent messages of congratulations to Qatar. 

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik sent a message to Sheikh Tamim in which he “lauded the efforts exerted by the government and people of Qatar in making this global football event a success.”

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim, as well as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who also dispatched similar cable of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet also issued a statement congratulating Sheikh Tamim and the people of Qatar on the “impressive” hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022.  

The Cabinet said they “appreciate the huge resources mobilized and the great efforts made by Qatar to ensure the success of this exemplary global sports event.” 

 

Topics: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Related

Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final
Media
Outrage over Western media criticism of Qatari emir’s bisht gesture at World Cup final

Young Saudi designers given boost with Adhlal mentor initiative

Young Saudi designers given boost with Adhlal mentor initiative
Updated 20 December 2022
Nada Alturki

Young Saudi designers given boost with Adhlal mentor initiative

Young Saudi designers given boost with Adhlal mentor initiative
  • Jeddah hotel embraces work of student creatives
  • Plan to extend pilot project to other businesses
Updated 20 December 2022
Nada Alturki

JEDDAH: The memorandum of understanding signed a year ago at the annual Saudi Design Festival between the research-based consultancy Adhlal and Effat University has now come to fruition with young student creatives transforming their work into action.

Shada Hotel is embracing the solutions and output of the up-and-coming Saudi design students. Located in the heart of Jeddah, the hotel is characterized by its breezy, clean aesthetic and modern interpretation of southern Asiri culture, including Al-Qatt art and Sadu embroidery.

The novel program titled “Effat University Design Project” aims to connect the dots between academia, industry and community through research-driven design solutions.

The program has students divided into four groups, each addressing a different area — customer experience, food and beverage, housekeeping and front desk. The design initiative is in line with the goals of Vision 2030, which focuses on economic growth, creativity and innovation.

HIGHLIGHT

The program has students divided into four groups, each addressing a different area — customer experience, food and beverage, housekeeping and front desk. The design initiative is in line with the goals of Vision 2030, which focuses on economic growth, creativity and innovation.

“It’s really important to give the students the tools that they need to succeed. And that’s more than just how to design. It’s how to identify problems, how to research properly, how to start a business, how to promote yourself, how to deal with deadlines, how to deal with a real-time client, which is not something that they really get the benefits of,” Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, founder of Adhlal, told Arab News.

Rumaysa Mohammed, a member of the customer-experience group, told Arab News: “I think one of the biggest things is localization … The fact that we get to work with a hotel that is very culture-centric, that is preserving the values and traditions of this place, just adds to the richness of this entire project … the fact that we’re preserving, and we’re not being influenced by the West in this. It’s very much made by our people, for our people.”

“If you look at the products that are being designed or anything that’s been designed, it is so heavily influenced by the culture, that some people argue that the design is the culture,” Mohammed added.

Dr. Sajid Khalifa, head of the design department at Effat University, told Arab News: “The objective of this project is to give our students real industry and work experience so that they are acting as design consultants.”

Dr. Ahmed Kassab, assistant professor of industrial design, said: “It gives them the empowerment of industry experience and dealing with a real customer with real needs.”

Dennis Meulenbroeks, founder and director of Dutch design consultancy NEAR, acting under Adhlal, said that during a tour of the campus their specialists found that students were not particularly research driven.

After conducting its own research, Adhlal worked with Effat faculty members to identify the disconnect between the needs of design market stakeholders and the university students.

A big goal of the initiative is to legitimize the design education system and sector within the Kingdom. As mega-projects take center stage across the Kingdom, from NEOM to The Line, industry leaders believe that design will be at the core of upcoming initiatives.

Batool Justanieh, the leader of the front-desk group, told Arab News: “Designers’ minds and hands shape the aesthetics and the structure of the product, and the Effat design department has contributed and made us capable of participating in international and national projects.

“They’re striving for our growth, and they’re giving us solid foundations and digital modeling, and rendering and sketching. It’s all tools that can help us do the research and the work that we need to do to move forward (with) the project.”

Princess Nourah was optimistic about the road ahead. “Design thinking is only a few years old (in Saudi Arabia). And the implementation of design research, design consultancy and strategy are all very new things for us here. For me, the ability to not have to start from scratch, to be able to jump off of what we can learn from the rest of the world and let that propel us into the future is really quite an opportunity,” she said.

After an initial presentation of the students’ findings earlier this month, Shada Hotel’s CEO and Creative Director Reem Garrash said she was impressed by the high standard of the students’ work.

“It’s outstanding. They’re at the level of international consultancies … We are so grateful to have worked with them and experienced the values that they’ve added to the hotel. Questioning every element in order to enrich the experience was the ultimate goal for us,” she told Arab News.

Princess Nourah said Adhlal hopes to develop this initiative and work with more institutions and businesses to grow the Saudi industry. “I’m very excited about this type of approach to empowering a new generation, and I hope that more and more universities are really going to start being open to things like this. If done correctly, I really think and believe that there’s no limit to what we could achieve,” she said.

 

Topics: SAUDI DESIGNERS saudi fashion Saudi Design Festival

Related

Basma Bouzo, founder of Saudi Design Festival at the SDF opening night at Jax in Diriyah. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Design Festival, a physical hub for creatives to highlight design
Saudi Arabia is advancing quickly and the design community must come together to share its knowledge, expertise and resources with the future generations of designers. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Design Festival opens in Riyadh

Saudi female graffiti artist hopes to showcase artwork across Kingdom

Updated 20 December 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudi female graffiti artist hopes to showcase artwork across Kingdom

  • The artist told Arab News that her participation in Riyadh Season, one of the biggest events in the country, is what every Saudi artist dreams of as it is a great opportunity to showcase his or her talents to the world
Updated 20 December 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi female graffiti artist Noura bin Saidan has unveiled her latest mural at the Riyadh Zoo.

It took Saidan two weeks to complete the 40-meter-long and 30-meter-high mural.

Speaking about her work, she described it as a “story about the relationship between animals and humans.”

The artist told Arab News that her participation in Riyadh Season, one of the biggest events in the country, is what every Saudi artist dreams of as it is a great opportunity to showcase his or her talents to the world.

 “I’m so proud that my murals are considered among the most important landmarks on the Boulevard. It makes me really happy,” she said.

I wish to leave a mark in every city of the Kingdom. My main ambition is to spread Saudi art around the world.

Noura bin Saidan

The young Saudi artist’s 16 murals of singers, writers, animals and scenery adorn walls across the Riyadh region, including Riyadh Boulevard.

“I wish to leave a mark in every city of the Kingdom, and I am hoping to create murals in AlUla and Jeddah. My main ambition is to spread Saudi art around the world,” she said.

The fine arts graduate, who has been passionate about street art since a young age, is part of a small but growing community of Saudi female graffiti artists.

“Street art is how we reach people from different classes, ideas and nationalities. Art is an easy way to reach them. It does not need translation,” she said.

 

 

Topics: Noura bin Saidan Saudi female graffiti artist Saudi Arabia

Related

Sculpture by Saudi female artist installed at Jeddah corniche
Saudi Arabia
Sculpture by Saudi female artist installed at Jeddah corniche
Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark
Saudi Arabia
Writing on the wall: Saudi graffiti artists make their mark

Saudi crown prince, King Abdullah II of Jordan review relations during phone call

Saudi crown prince, King Abdullah II of Jordan review relations during phone call
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, King Abdullah II of Jordan review relations during phone call

Saudi crown prince, King Abdullah II of Jordan review relations during phone call
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and King Abdullah II of Jordan spoke during a phone call on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The crown prince and Jordanian king reviewed fraternal relations, regional and international developments, and issues of common concern, SPA added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman King Abdullah II

Ithra event brings together key Arabic content creators in Riyadh

Ithra event brings together key Arabic content creators in Riyadh
Updated 20 December 2022
SPA

Ithra event brings together key Arabic content creators in Riyadh

Ithra event brings together key Arabic content creators in Riyadh
  • The event on Wednesday includes launch of the second Arabic Content Initiative, giving creators a chance apply for financial and other support for projects
Updated 20 December 2022
SPA

DHAHRAN: Leading Arab content creators will gather in Riyadh on Wednesday for a “content enrichment” event organized by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra.

The event, at the King Abdulaziz Financial District in Riyadh, will include the launch of the second Arabic Content Initiative, which gives creators of various types of content, including documentaries, literature, translation, online platforms, music, podcasts and mobile video games, the chance to apply for financial and other support for their projects.

Abdullah Al-Rashid, the director of Ithra, said the aim of the initiative is to develop content and provide a diverse range of opportunities in the Kingdom in the fields of culture and innovation. The program targets in particular small and medium-sized businesses interested in producing written, audio or visual content in Arabic, he added.

The initiative also seeks to boost the content creation field by helping to develop the broader cultural scene and support the diverse and dynamic growth of the field, said Al-Rashid, while aiding the development of emerging professional talents and improving the standards of Arabic content production.

Wednesday’s event also includes an exhibition showcasing the work Ithra is doing in this field, along with 13 projects that participated in the first edition of the initiative.

Creators and businesses can apply for the program through the initiative’s website. The deadline is March 31. A nominations committee will consider the applications and select those that will benefit from financial, marketing and logistic support from Ithra. The chosen projects will be announced on July 31.

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Related

The event is a good way to come together and do something with your hands as the weather cools down. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Free fun activities at Saudi Arabia’s Ithra for last 2 weeks of 2022
Ithra lights up in green to mark Saudi team’s win
Saudi Arabia
Ithra lights up in green to mark Saudi team’s win

Latest updates

Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran
Cannes Film Festival calls for release of Oscar-winning actress arrested in Iran
Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Emir of Qatar on success of World Cup 2022 
Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Emir of Qatar on success of World Cup 2022 
Children among 547 detained Syrians declared dead — rights monitor
Children among 547 detained Syrians declared dead — rights monitor
Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake
Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake
Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design
Architecture and Design Commission hosts open meeting on interior design

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.