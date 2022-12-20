You are here

Oil Updates — Oil prices gain; Rising supply from Kuwait, Russia to weigh on Asia fuel
Brent crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.65 percent, at $80.30 a barrel by 1035 GMT, adding to a 76-cent gain in the previous session. (Shutterstock)
Oil Updates — Oil prices gain; Rising supply from Kuwait, Russia to weigh on Asia fuel
RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by uncertainty over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China. 

Brent crude futures were up 50 cents, or 0.65 percent, at $80.30 a barrel by 1035 GMT, adding to a 76-cent gain in the previous session. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1, or 1.31 percent, to $76.19 after climbing 90 cents on Monday. 

Oil prices have been buoyed by US plans announced last week to buy up to 3 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after this year's record release of 180 million barrels. 

A weaker dollar has also supported prices, making oil cheaper for those holding other currencies. 

"Oil prices could see further upside, as we expect physical markets to tighten further on the back of supply constraints and stronger global demand," Qatari bank QNB said in a note, predicting prices at $90-$115 a barrel in the coming quarters. 

Rising supply from Kuwait, Russia to weigh on Asia fuel oil in 2023 

Asia is expected to be flooded with more fuel oil supplies in 2023 as Kuwait's new Al-Zour refinery ramps up output and as Russia diverts record volumes from Europe to the East ahead of sanctions. 

Higher supplies are expected to weigh on Asia's fuel oil prices and refiners' margins next year amid steady demand from the ship fueling and power generation sectors. 

The 615,000 barrels-per-day Al Zour refinery, which started exporting products in November, is poised to be a major supplier of very-low sulfur fuel oil, commonly used for ship refueling, known as bunkering. 

Once fully operational, the refinery will export between 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes of VLSFO per month, meeting 8 percent to 10 percent of Asia's demand if the supplies flow East, according to industry sources and Reuters calculations. 

Meanwhile, high-sulfur fuel oil has also come under pressure since May as Russian barrels flooded Asia after Western sanctions following their invasion of Ukraine. Asian refiners’ crack spread for the product fell to an all-time low in October.  

Asia's fuel oil imports from Russia rose to a record of 736,000 bpd in October and were at 410,000 tons as of Dec. 13, data from Kpler showed, ahead of a complete European Union ban on Russian imports on Feb. 5. 

Russia's Transneft receives Polish and German requests for oil 

Russia's Transneft has received requests from Poland and Germany for oil in 2023, the state oil pipeline monopoly's head told Rossiya-24 TV, adding that supplies via the Druzhba pipeline's southern spur are expected to hold steady next year. 

The EU has pledged to stop buying Russian oil via maritime routes from Dec. 5, with Western nations also imposing price caps on Russian crude oil, but the Druzhba pipeline remains exempt from sanctions. 

Transneft's comments are at odds with suggestions last month that Poland aimed to abandon a deal to buy Russian crude. 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Umrah pilgrims boost Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector 

Umrah pilgrims boost Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector 
Umrah pilgrims boost Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector 
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia successfully emerges from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels and businesses in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah are experiencing a revival thanks to an increased flow of Umrah pilgrims.  

The Kingdom's hotel, restaurant, transportation, food and commercial sectors have benefited from the influx of Umrah pilgrims, according to a Saudi Press Agency report. It said that ready-made clothes were the most demanded goods among pilgrims, along with gifts and Zamzam water. 

The economic benefits result from steps taken to make the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah more accessible to pilgrims, including lifting COVID-19 and age restrictions, extending the duration of Umrah visas from 30 to 90 days, and reversing the need to be accompanied by a male guardian.  

Since the start of this year’s season, the Kingdom has issued 4 million Umrah visas for pilgrims from around the world, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said last week.  

Also, in September, the ministry launched a new unified government platform through which pilgrims can plan and book their visits to Makkah and Madinah.  

The platform provides a wide range of services and information for pilgrims and visitors, enabling them to perform their Umrah rituals easily. It is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to better the quality of services provided and enrich the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims.  

Speaking about the platform at the Umrah+ Connect event in London last month, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said: “Saudi Arabia is eager to serve the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims from all over the world, and this is why we have also worked to digitize the process for all visa types.”  

Of all the industries impacted by the pandemic, the hospitality sector was the worst hit in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, as in all other territories.  

In 2020, hotel occupancy rates declined to 49 percent in Riyadh from 60 percent in 2019. Likewise, Makkah witnessed a decline from 61 percent to 25 percent, and Jeddah from 58 percent to 37 percent, according to professional services firm Deloitte.  

However, reports from global hospitality data provider STR showed that Saudi Arabia’s hotel industry continues on its trajectory to a full recovery. While occupancy and room tariffs in Riyadh in October hit their highest levels for any month since March 2022, Jeddah hotel occupancy exceeded pre-pandemic levels in November.  

A report by Colliers International, released in June, expects Makkah and Madinah to see the addition of 110,000 rooms by 2030 to cater to pilgrims.  

Over 100,000 rooms are expected to be supplied across the Gulf Cooperation Council region by 2026, with the total supply estimated to exceed 1 million rooms, Colliers International said.   

The large majority will be in Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE.  

If planned mega projects in Makkah and Madinah are taken into account, these projects would require approximately 50,000 further skilled and trained hospitality professionals by 2030, the consultancy said.  

When working on their post-recovery plan, Saudi Arabia factored in tourism as a major sector to focus on.   

Speaking at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh last month, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb announced that the Kingdom is offering investment opportunities worth $6 trillion in the travel and tourism sector through to 2030.  

“We built our tourism industry against the backdrop of a global disaster (COVID-19 pandemic). And we now have $6 trillion of investment opportunities through 2030,” said Al-Khateeb.  

He added: “We value collaboration. We have proved that it will work. Our shared commitment to partnerships will drive the global industry forward. Saudi Arabia is reimagining tourism, making use of the power of partnership and ensuring that no one is left behind.”  

In an October report, the World Tourism Organization listed Saudi Arabia as top of the G20 countries for the flow rating of international tourists in the first seven months of 2022.  

US poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

US poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
US poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON: The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year.
Sales of US crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.
But the United States consumes 20 million barrels of crude a day, the most in the world, and its output has never exceeded 13 million bpd. Until recently, the idea that it would be anything but a big crude importer was folly.
Last month, US government data showed net US crude oil imports fell to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since record keeping began in 2001. That is down sharply from five years ago, when the United States imported more than 7 million barrels per day.
Factors changing that equation this year include sanctions hurting Russia’s exports of oil and natural gas following its invasion of Ukraine, and Washington’s massive release of oil from emergency reserves to combat spiking gasoline prices.
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has spurred new demand for US energy and should push oil exports above imports late next year assuming shale output accelerates,” said Rohit Rathod, market analyst at energy researcher Vortexa.
To become a net exporter of crude, the United States needs either to boost production or curtail consumption. US petroleum demand is expected to rise 0.7 percent to 20.51 million bpd next year, so that means production would have to rise.
The United States already produces more oil than any other country in the world including Saudi Arabia and Russia. US shale fields are aging and production growth this year has been sluggish. Overall output should reach a record 12.34 million bpd next year — but only if prices are lucrative enough to encourage oil drillers to pump more.
European refiners have snapped up US grades to offset the loss of Russian oil, and with US crude’s deeper discounts to global benchmarks, Asian refiners have stepped up purchases to 1.75 million barrels per day, data analytics firm Kpler said.
Export terminal operators are rushing to boost their capacity to better service the giant tankers that can carry more than 2 million barrels of oil.
“Russia has proven to be an unreliable supplier,” said Sean Strawbridge, chief executive of the largest US oil export facility, Port of Corpus Christi. “That really creates a wonderful opportunity for American producers and American energy.”
Corpus Christi could see a 100,000 bpd increase in exports next year, Strawbridge said, on top of the record third quarter shipments of 2.2 million bpd in the most recent quarter.
Analysts said net exports could taper off if numerous countries worldwide fall into a recession, hampering demand, and if further relaxation of sanctions on Venezuelan crude oil boosts that country’s shipments.
LNG HITS RECORD
The United States became the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas during the first half of 2022, surpassing Qatar and Australia, on the back of demand from Europe and surging prices.
LNG exports likely will continue to rise into 2023 as Europe scrambles to refill storage depleted this winter, said Matt Smith, analyst at Kpler.
Refining products exports have dropped due to plant closings and lower consumer demand. The US exported an average of 3.1 million bpd of fuels through September this year, EIA data showed, down from the 3.2 million bpd in the same period in 2019.
One exception to that was diesel, where exports rose to a three-year high in July of 1.3 million bpd, Kpler data showed. Europe’s upcoming ban on Russian fuel has driven diesel shipments to Europe to average 330,000 bpd in the first 15 days of December, more than five times its monthly average so far this year.

Saudi-held US Treasury bonds rise 3.9% in Oct to reach $121.1bn

Saudi-held US Treasury bonds rise 3.9% in Oct to reach $121.1bn
Saudi-held US Treasury bonds rise 3.9% in Oct to reach $121.1bn
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s holdings of US Treasuries reached $121.1 billion in October, up 3.95 percent from $116.5 billion in the same month last year, according to recent data released by the US Treasury.

The Kingdom’s holdings in long-term bonds in October amounted to $103.1 billion, representing 85 percent of the total, while short-term bonds were worth $17.99 billion, equal to 15 percent of the total. 

Moreover, its holdings increased by $100 million in October compared to the month before.  

This helped Saudi Arabia maintain 16th place among the largest holders of US debt in October and the first among Arab nations.   

The Kingdom’s bonds increased $4.5 billion in just one month from $114.7 billion in May 2022 to $119.2 billion in June, representing a decrease of $8.4 billion compared to the same period last year.  

Its long-term investments in US treasury bonds last June accounted for $102.02 billion, representing 86 percent of the total, while the short-term bonds amounted to $17.1 billion.  

The debt issued to the Kingdom in January 2022 stood at $119.4 billion and decreased until mid-year to reach a low of $114.7 billion in May.  

Japan, China, and the UK are the largest holders of bonds, in that order, standing at $1078.2 billion, $909.6 billion, and $638.5 billion, respectively, in October 2022.  

Other Arab nations in the major holders’ list were the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq, with securities at $53.9 billion, $50.3 billion, and $38 billion, respectively, in the same month.

The largest three holders saw a decrease in issued bonds in October 2022 compared to September, with Japan and China decreasing annually. The UK securities increased compared to the same period last year.

In October 2022, the US issued a total of $7,185.4 billion in treasury bonds to foreign nations compared to $7,660.7 billion in the same period last year. 

Saudi Ministry of Culture signs MoU with ROSHN to further develop cultural sector  

Saudi Ministry of Culture signs MoU with ROSHN to further develop cultural sector  
Saudi Ministry of Culture signs MoU with ROSHN to further develop cultural sector  
RIYADH: In an attempt to preserve and further develop Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture has signed a memorandum of understanding with national property developer ROSHN Real Estate. 

Through strategic collaborations, the ministry looks to further develop the Kingdom’s cultural system and raise the level of efficiency and effectiveness of the sector as a whole, said Deputy Minister of Culture Hamid Fayez. 

The agreement includes strategic sponsorship that falls in line with the activities and cultural sponsorship programs launched by the Ministry of Culture, according to a press statement. 

Moreover, ROSHN CEO David Grover said the MoU also cements the company's efforts to preserve and further develop the Kingdom's ancient heritage.  

Under the new MoU, the Public Investment Fund-owned developer is planning a number of worldwide cultural programs as well as events for 2023 to enrich the lives of citizens across Saudi Arabia, the press release added. 

In turn, those programs and events will contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s cultural sector as well as the sustainability of cooperation between both ROSHN and the Ministry of Culture, it added. 

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will work together to develop campaigns targeting groups of society aimed at creating a cultural heritage along with rich experiences for Saudi society. 

The MoU comes amid efforts by the Ministry of Culture to propel the Kingdom’s cultural sector through collaborations with various governmental, private, and non-profit sectors. 

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Culture signed an MoU with Diriyah Gate Development Authority to cultivate cooperation in the preservation of Saudi cultural heritage.  

The agreement between the ministry and DGDA was signed by the Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, and the Minister of Tourism and Secretary-General of the authority, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib.  

Badr said: “We are delighted to sign this MoU with DGDA; a clear attestation to the synergies and strong collaboration between our two teams. Partnerships such as these are fundamental to our collective mission to support the development and preservation of the cultural ecosystem here in Saudi Arabia.”  

The agreement included multiple aspects of cooperation between the ministry and the DGDA, the most prominent of which was the collaboration in the development of cultural infrastructure with different assets that serve the cultural and artistic sector located within Diriyah. 

Saudi Monsha'at issues establishment size certificates to 24.5k SMEs in 2022

Saudi Monsha’at issues establishment size certificates to 24.5k SMEs in 2022
Saudi Monsha'at issues establishment size certificates to 24.5k SMEs in 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, has issued establishment size certificates to 24,540 micro, small, and medium enterprises in 2022, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The establishment size certificate comes with a lot of advantages including providing a greater opportunity for enterprises to take part in governmental projects. 

This is done through a mechanism that favors local SMEs by assuming that the bid prices for any other enterprises are 10 percent higher in all contracts aside from supply contracts. 

Another benefit of the certificate is that it gives priority in limited competitions as well as direct purchases. 

Facilities located in Riyadh obtained the highest number of certificates with a rate of 36 percent, followed by the governorate of Jeddah with a rate of 13 percent. 

In order for an SME to obtain the establishment size certificate, it must have a valid commercial register for the establishment or the number of the work file in the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. Both the commercial register and the establishment file must also be in their active state. 

The SMEs must also provide the availability of revenue data or declaration filling in the process of issuing the certificate as well as a declaration that the number of the establishment’s employees is not less than one employee and does not exceed 249 employees on the unified number of the establishment. 

In addition to this, the SMEs should also provide proof that annual revenues do not exceed SR200 million ($53 million) and that the applicant has a role among the roles approved by the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development respectively. 

This comes as the SME sector is perceived as a vital economic engine, a key generator of new employment, and the foundation of the global economy. 

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector contribution in the Kingdom is eyeing a 35 percent contribution to the national gross domestic product by 2030. 

In addition to this, SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent. 

