Japan, Sweden Foreign Ministers agree on greater security cooperation

Japan, Sweden Foreign Ministers agree on greater security cooperation
Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. (ANJP)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan, Sweden Foreign Ministers agree on greater security cooperation

Japan, Sweden Foreign Ministers agree on greater security cooperation
  • The ministers discussed regional situations that included Russia’s aggression against Ukraine
  • Hayashi expressed his intention to pursue further cooperation between Japan and Sweden
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa talked with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström by phone on Tuesday and emphasized the importance of “like-minded countries” strengthening cooperation on security issues under the current international situation.
The ministers discussed regional situations that included Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the East and South China Seas and North Korea, and confirmed that they would continue to work together to strengthen cooperation in the international arena.
The two ministers also welcomed the signing and entry into force of the “Agreement on the Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology between Japan and Sweden”.
Minister Hayashi congratulated Billström on his appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs, with the latter stating that he would like to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Japan.
Noting that Japan would hold the G7 Presidency and become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council next year, and that Sweden would hold the EU Presidency in the first half of the year, Hayashi expressed his intention to pursue further cooperation between Japan and Sweden as well as between Japan and the EU in order to address common challenges of the international community and realize a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

Topics: Japan Sweden Hayashi Yoshimasa

All hostages freed and captors killed as Pakistan police siege ends

All hostages freed and captors killed as Pakistan police siege ends
Updated 14 sec ago

All hostages freed and captors killed as Pakistan police siege ends

All hostages freed and captors killed as Pakistan police siege ends
Updated 14 sec ago
BANNU: All 33 suspected militant prisoners who seized a Pakistan police station over the weekend were killed and their hostages freed in a clearance operation by special forces on Tuesday, the defense minister said.
The hostage takers, who were suspected of being members of various militant groups including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), overpowered their jailors and snatched weapons on Sunday.
“All the hostages have been freed,” Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told parliament. “Ten to 15 men from the SSG (special forces) including an officer were wounded while two were martyred.”
Elite troops stormed the police station around noon when differences broke out between the hostage takers over how to handle their captives, with witnesses reporting blasts and heavy firing.
The suspected militants, who were being held on suspicion of terrorism, had demanded safe passage to Afghanistan in return for releasing the hostages — at least eight police officers and military intelligence officials — Muhammad Ali Saif, a spokesman for the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, said earlier.
“There were 33 terrorists from different groups who had been arrested and jailed in the counter-terrorism department compound,” Asif said.
“One of them hit his guard on the head with a brick while going to the toilet and snatched his weapon,” he added, explaining how the siege unfolded.
The police station is within a cantonment area in Bannu, adjacent to Pakistan’s formerly self-governed tribal areas and near the border with Afghanistan.
Offices and roads were closed and checkpoints have been set up around the area.
Local schools were also ordered shut on Tuesday out of fear of more kidnappings, a senior government official at the scene told AFP.
The same source earlier said Pakistani officials had asked the government in Kabul to help with the release of the hostages.
The TTP, separate from the Afghan Taliban but with a similar hard-line Islamist ideology, said its members were behind the incident and demanded authorities provide them safe passage to border areas.
A spokesman told AFP that special forces suffered heavy casualties and had not been able to enter the police station.
The TTP emerged in 2007 and carried out a horrific wave of violence in Pakistan that was largely crushed after a military operation beginning in 2014.
However, attacks are on the rise again since the Afghan Taliban seized control of Kabul last year, with most targeting security forces.
A shaky months-long cease-fire between the TTP and Islamabad ended last month.

Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake

Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake

Afghan survivors get new homes six months after deadly quake
  • Over 1,000 people were killed and scores more made homeless after 5.9-magnitude quake hit Afghanistan in June
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

Barmal District, Afghanistan: Labourer Rasool Badshah has moved into a new home six months after a deadly earthquake rocked eastern Afghanistan, but without his mother, who was killed by collapsing walls.
More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands made homeless after the 5.9-magnitude quake — the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century — struck the impoverished province of Paktika on June 22.
“When I reached here, my mother, brothers, everyone was already buried,” Badshah, 21, told AFP, explaining how he rushed back to his village from Pakistan, where he was working.
Hundreds of earthquake-resilient concrete homes, many built by local laborers with the support of the United Nations refugee agency, have now been handed over to survivors who were until now living in makeshift tent cities.
“We couldn’t have built these houses, not even our children or grandchildren (could have)... we could not afford it. We were living in huts,” Badshah said.
The UNHCR said the new homes are equipped with solar panels, independent toilets and traditional heaters to help residents face harsh winters.
Even before the earthquake, Afghanistan was in the grip of a humanitarian disaster made worse by the Taliban takeover in August 2021.
International development funding on which the South Asian country relied dried up after the takeover and assets held abroad were frozen.
The remote east where the quake struck had been neglected by authorities for years, said survivor Bara Khan.
“After the earthquake, people came and saw that residents of the area were in trouble. We don’t even have a clinic or a school,” Khan said.
“Everybody has grown up illiterate.”
The UNHCR will start work to build two schools and a clinic in the area, still strewn with rubble, after the winter.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghanistan earthquake

North Korea says sanctions won’t stop its missile development -KCNA

Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

North Korea says sanctions won’t stop its missile development -KCNA

Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea said on Tuesday additional sanctions won’t stop its missile program, days after launching what appeared to be two medium-ranged ballistic missiles in what it called an “important” test for the development of a spy satellite.
Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister, made the remark in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, saying such a development is directly linked to the country’s security.

 

Topics: North Korea Pyongyang

UK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at center of political row

A general view of the financial district in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
A general view of the financial district in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

UK starts legal action to recover money from PPE firm at center of political row

A general view of the financial district in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
  • Opposition politicians have accused the government of running a “chumocracy,” awarding deals to those with family or business links to people in power, including for what turned out to be unusable PPE in some cases
Updated 20 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government has started legal action to recover money from a firm at the center of a row over the supply of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) filed a lawsuit against PPE MedPro at London’s High Court on Monday, according to court records.
“We can confirm that we have commenced legal proceedings in the High Court against PPE Medpro Limited for breach of contract regarding gowns delivered under a contract dated 26 June 2020,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
PPE MedPro said it would “refute all their claims which are portrayed in a one sided predictably biased way” and the legal action would “make uncomfortable reading” for the government.
The company has been at the center of a row for weeks with Britain’s main opposition Labour Party winning a vote earlier this month to force the government to release documents related to 200 million pounds ($243 million) of personal protective equipment contracts given to the firm.
Opposition politicians have accused the government of running a “chumocracy,” awarding deals to those with family or business links to people in power, including for what turned out to be unusable PPE in some cases.
According to local media, Michelle Mone, who sits as a Conservative in parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, had recommended MedPro to ministers at the beginning of the pandemic.
The government has repeatedly defended its actions to award contracts quickly at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, saying there was a global race for PPE and Britain had to be competitive to make sure its needs were met.
But since then, there has been criticism over the way the contracts were awarded.
A report by the Public Accounts Committee earlier this year said the government had spent more than 12 billion pounds on protective equipment in 2020–21, 4 billion of which did not meet the standards needed by the National Health Service and so was not used.

Topics: PPE Medpro

Tesco faces UK lawsuit over forced labor in Thailand

They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.” (AFP)
They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.” (AFP)
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

Tesco faces UK lawsuit over forced labor in Thailand

They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.” (AFP)
  • They were paid a maximum of £4.00 (4.60 euros) per day, and claim they were worked at a relentless pace for seven days a week and lived in tiny dormitories where they slept on a concrete floor
Updated 20 December 2022
AFP

LONDON: Tesco is facing a UK lawsuit brought by Burmese migrants in Thailand, who claim that one of the supermarket giant’s former clothing suppliers used their forced labor, lawyers said on Monday.
“Burmese migrants were made to work up to 99 hours a week on unlawful wages and in forced labor conditions at a Thailand factory making clothes for Tesco’s F&F fashion range,” said law firm Leigh Day, which represents the 130 claimants.
The claimants are demanding compensation from Tesco and its Thai subsidiary at the time, Ek-Chai, which it sold in 2020.
They accuse the companies of being “unjustly enriched at the expense of the adult workers.”
The suit will also target Intertek, the insurance and auditing group which inspected the factory where the alleged forced labor took place.
If a settlement is not reached, the case will be pursued in the High Court in London, the legal firm warned in a statement.
The workers were employed in the VK Garments factory in Mae Sot, northwest Thailand, between 2017 and 2020, where they cut, made and packed garments to be sold in Thailand.
They were paid a maximum of £4.00 (4.60 euros) per day, and claim they were worked at a relentless pace for seven days a week and lived in tiny dormitories where they slept on a concrete floor.
Tesco told AFP in a statement Monday that the claims were “incredibly serious” and that if it had “identified issues like this at the time they took place, we would have ended our relationship with this supplier immediately.”
While Tesco was not involved in the day-to-day running of the factory, it said “we would continue to urge” its former supplier “to reimburse employees for any wages they’re owed.”
Compensation has so far only been awarded by the Thai courts, and only for severance pay.
Intertek also said the allegations were serious, but it would not comment while legal proceedings were ongoing.
Separately, 10 investment companies with assets totalling around £800 billion, including Schroders and Quilter Cheviot, on Monday signed a joint appeal calling for UK food retailers and the government to be increasingly vigilant about forced migrant labor in British agriculture.
Many migrant workers in the UK have had to stump up large travel costs and “excessive fees to agents and middlemen,” often finding themselves saddled with debts, they warned.
The UK’s main farming union warned in early December that the UK was heading for a food-supply crisis, mainly due to a lack of visas to bring in seasonal workers, who are in short supply after Brexit.
The government announced on Friday plans to increase the number of seasonal visas available next year from a maximum of 40,000 to 45,000, with the possibility of an additional 10,000 if needed.
 

 

Topics: Thailand forced labor

