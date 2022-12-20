TOKYO: Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa talked with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström by phone on Tuesday and emphasized the importance of “like-minded countries” strengthening cooperation on security issues under the current international situation.
The ministers discussed regional situations that included Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the East and South China Seas and North Korea, and confirmed that they would continue to work together to strengthen cooperation in the international arena.
The two ministers also welcomed the signing and entry into force of the “Agreement on the Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology between Japan and Sweden”.
Minister Hayashi congratulated Billström on his appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs, with the latter stating that he would like to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Japan.
Noting that Japan would hold the G7 Presidency and become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council next year, and that Sweden would hold the EU Presidency in the first half of the year, Hayashi expressed his intention to pursue further cooperation between Japan and Sweden as well as between Japan and the EU in order to address common challenges of the international community and realize a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”
Japan, Sweden Foreign Ministers agree on greater security cooperation
