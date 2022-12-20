You are here

Surge in capital demand to boost Saudi banks’ performance: Report

Updated 20 December 2022
In the first nine months of 2022, issuances of $3.8 billion have been conducted. File
Updated 20 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The performance of banks in Saudi Arabia remained robust during the nine months of 2022 highlighted by an increase in net profit by 26.21 percent year-on-year, to SR46.41 billion ($12.3 billion), according to a KPMG report.

KPMG, a leading provider of audit, tax and advisory services in Saudi Arabia, said banks in the Kingdom are likely to continue prioritizing their liquidity demands for the coming year despite enhanced earnings, through focusing on raising Tier I capital in the form of debt issuances, notably sukuk.

FASTFACTS

  • Banks in the Kingdom are likely to continue prioritizing their liquidity demands for the coming year despite enhanced earnings, through focusing on raising Tier I capital in the form of debt issuances, notably sukuk.
  • Total assets of banks in Saudi Arabia rose 9.76 percent year-on-year to SR3,329 billion.
  • The regulatory agenda is also ensuring a robust capital base through the implementation of Basel 4 as final rules have emerged.

In the first nine months of 2022, issuances of $3.8 billion have been conducted and this is expected to grow in coming months as banks are fueling the increased demand in the public and private sector.

“An upsurge in Tier I capital issuance has been noted across the banking participants as banks are further strengthening their equity base,” said Khalil Ibrahim Al-Sedais, office managing partner – Riyadh at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.

The regulatory agenda is also ensuring a robust capital base through the implementation of Basel 4 as final rules have emerged, the report said.

While the implementation was delayed due to the pandemic, global regulators are now pushing ahead for a “full and consistent” framework implementation.

“Banks could face significant challenges as they refresh their Basel 4 programs,” said Ovais Shahab, head of financial services at KPMG in Saudi Arabia, noting that banks in the Kingdom will need to ensure that they are well prepared to achieve compliance within the required timelines of Saudi Central Bank in a cost-effective manner.

According to KPMG’s Q3 2022 report, total assets of banks in Saudi Arabia rose 9.76 percent year-on-year to SR3,329 billion.

“We have witnessed continued growth in the economic activities during the nine-month period in 2022. While global supply chains have been under pressure due to challenges including geopolitical apprehensions, oil prices being consistently on the higher side has helped the Saudi economy to thrive and expand on its Vision 2030 ambitions,” Al-Sedais added.

In the recent KPMG CEO Outlook 2022, business leaders worldwide noted that pandemic fatigue and economic factors, including the threat of rising interest rates and inflation, top the list of most pressing concerns today.

“As we look to the next three years, risks are more interconnected than ever; emerging technology rises as the top risk and greatest threat to organizational growth, while operational risk, regulatory changes and reputational concerns are the other risks jumping in priority,” Shahab added. 

Furthermore, advancing digitalization and connectivity across the business is tied with attracting and retaining talent which is coming out as the top operational priority to achieve growth over the next three years. This focus may drive increasingly flexible working arrangements and mitigating the heightened cybersecurity threats.

“Toward the year-end, banks will continue to mitigate enhanced market risk due to volatility in the interest rate and resolve on disclosures of ESG and Basel reforms,” Shahab said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia banking

ROME: Algeria and Germany on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the first green hydrogen plant in the North African country.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the fourth Algerian-German Energy Day in Algiers. The deal was signed between Sonatrach, Algeria’s state-owned oil company, and the German gas company VNG AG.

According to the Algerian authorities, the proposed plant will have a production capacity of 50 MW.

The MoU aims “to explore opportunities for cooperation for the realization of projects in the field of hydrogen and of green ammonia to be exported” to Germany, reads a statement from Sonatrach.

“The first step of this project is focused on feasibility studies on the hydrogen value chain, from production and transport to commercialization. This will allow (us) to assess the potential of commercial projects to be jointly developed,” it said.

Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said this is the “first project” of its kind in Algeria. He said the plant will produce 50 MW of electricity from solar energy.

“This project will allow Algeria to benefit from the experience of Germany, whose industry is at the forefront in the field of new and renewable energies,” he added.

The German undersecretary to economy and climate action, Franziska Brantner, who attended the signing ceremony, said: “We will carry out this project for the welfare of Algerian and German future generations.”

Topics: Algeria Germany Hydrogen Ammonia

  • OPEC+ leaves politics out of the decision-making process, out of assessments and forecasting, and focuses solely on market fundamentals: Energy minister
RIYADH: An OPEC+ decision taken in October to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day turned out to be the right one for supporting the stability of the oil market despite being described as “very risky” and “unfortunate” at the time, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said there were suggestions that the decision was driven by political motivations, would tip the global economy into recession, and would cause harm to developing countries.

“In retrospect, the OPEC+ decision turned out to be the right one for supporting the stability of the market and the industry,” he said. 

He added that the oil cartel leaves politics out of the “decision-making process, out of assessments and forecasting, and focuses solely on market fundamentals. This enables us to assess situations in a more objective manner and with much more clarity and this in turn enhances our credibility.” 

This could be seen at the beginning of the Ukraine conflict when some predicted large supply losses of more than 3 million bpd, which caused panic and contributed to extreme volatilities, the minister said.

“At that time, many accused OPEC+ of being behind the curve and not responding to a crisis in a timely manner. But these projected losses did not materialize,” he said.

Prince Abdulaziz added: “The problem with politicizing statistics and forecasting and using them to discredit OPEC+ and its stabilizing role is that it agitates consumers and creates confusion in the market and gives rise to anomalies and misguided interpretations, all of which contribute to unnecessary volatility.”

Playing politics with statistics and forecasting and not maintaining objectivity often tend to backfire and result in loss of credibility, the minister said.

He said the oil cartel would not hesitate to handle any market situation.

“The more credible we are, the easier our task is in bringing stability to markets, and the more stability we bring, the greater our credibility is cemented and recognized. This is a virtuous cycle that OPEC+ intends to maintain through objective and high-quality analysis and through keeping its focus on market fundamentals,” he said.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia's national developer ROSHN has signed a land purchase agreement with real estate firm Ajdan to develop over 270 family villas in its flagship community SEDRA. 

Encompassing an area of 80,700 sq. m, the new villas will be integrated into SEDRA’s development of walkable residential neighborhoods in Riyadh. 

SEDRA comprises eight phases across 20 million sq. m which will accommodate over 30,000 homes and around 300 amenities. 

Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed ROSHN aims to further partnerships with real estate developers in the Kingdom in a bid to boost the sector by providing investment opportunities and creating new jobs. 

“By partnering with leaders in the real estate arena, like Ajdan, we ensure that the residents of our communities have access to the best products and services that the industry has to offer. Like us, Ajdan is introducing new living experiences to the Saudi housing market,” said ROSHN CEO David Grover. 

He further added that the villas will perfectly complement the design of ROSHN’s integrated communities, and that the strategic partnership includes the consolidation of consultants, main contractors, sub-contractors, and suppliers that will further enhance the real estate sector. 

Ajdan CEO Mohammed Al-Otaibi said: “We are pleased to partner with ROSHN as we work hand in hand to bring a higher quality of life throughout the Kingdom that supports our strategy as well as ROSHN’s.” 

ROSHN is building new communities across Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Kharj, Al Hofuf, Al Qatif, Makkah, and Abha. 

Earlier in November, ROSHN started the key handover at the first phase of development at SEDRA, ahead of the scheduled time.  

“The handover of the first ROSHN home is a momentous occasion not just for ROSHN but for the Kingdom at large. SEDRA will be the first project that sees our vision for the future become a reality on the ground and I am excited for our first residents to experience the ROSHN way of life,” Grover had said. 

In November, ROSHN also launched the first phase of its Al Arous project in Jeddah, named ‘The Bride of the Red Sea’ which will offer more than 2,200 single-family units.  

The community project on the west coast will also include pedestrian-friendly streets, and green spaces, along with civic, retail, sports, and recreational amenities to promote a healthy lifestyle. 

Topics: ROSHN real estate Projects

CAIRO: In an effort to develop and empower the financial sector in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's Ministry of Finance launched the second edition of the Revenue Ambassadors program that will host 180 male and female employees from 50 government agencies.   

The program will form a network of empowered individuals in the field of government revenue and finance by providing them with intensive training courses in forecasting, risk management, and data analysis. 

In a course of two months, the program will raise work efficiency and financial literacy skills that will unify the knowledge used between the Saudi Revenue Agency and governmental entities. 

Revenue ambassadors will also enrich the government agencies as a source of knowledge while linking them with the National Center for Government Resource Systems. 

The second edition will see a total of 230 employees from 50 government agencies taking part as opposed to 25 employees from 10 government agencies in the first edition held last year. 

The program has also increased the number of training hours to 128 to further empower employees by using the appropriate financial resources. 

This edition will also add a training track entitled ‘Effective Use of Data’ to the previous tracks Financial Analysis, Financial Projections, Forecasting Revenue, and Financial Risk Management. 

The launch of this program is part of developing financial skills amongst employees in the government sector as Saudi Arabia is keen to empower its financial sector. 

The ministry has put out several other programs to develop the sector including its Financial Leaders program which aims to improve leadership skills and the Budget Ambassadors program which aims to enhance the level of financial planning. 

This comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Financial Sector Development Plan which is committed to educating the Saudi population about financial literacy. 

The development plan stated that the Ministry of Education will also play a role in educating employees with training programs related to Islamic Financing. 

Although the Ministry of Education has not yet launched any official programs, the plan stated that the entity is responsible for providing minimum hours of training for auditing, compliance, and direct interaction with services related to Islamic finance. 

Topics: Saudi Finance auditing

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Stock Index on Tuesday made a startling comeback after touching a low of 10,055.56 at 11:13 a.m. to close 93.97 points up — or 0.92 percent — to 10,280.15, led by buying in almost all sectors.  

The materials and utility sectors ushered the rally, which gained 2.29 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. The capital goods and banking sectors also evinced interest among investors as the indices rose by 1.10 percent and 1.09 percent, respectively.  

“Within the banking sector, gains in larger banks such as Al Rajhi Bank and Alinma Bank more than offset declines in 7 out of 11 banking stocks on the exchange,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News.  

While Al Rajhi Bank increased 3.7 percent to close at SR75.70 ($20.13), Alinma Bank gained 1.73 percent to end at SR32.30.  

“Performance in the materials sector was also mixed but the gains in large-cap names like SABIC Agri-Nutrients and SABIC more than offset the declines,” added Ansari.  

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. on Monday declared an 80 percent cash dividend or SR8 per share, for the second half of 2022, doling out SR3.8 billion. With this payout, the company’s total cash dividend will touch SR5.71 billion for this year. The announcement saw the company’s share price rise by 6.8 percent to finish at SR144.40.  

The other companies that brought a sliver of cheer among the shareholders were Almarai Co., which recommended a 10 percent cash dividend or SR1 per share, for 2022 and Riyadh Cement Co., which declared a 7.5 percent cash dividend or SR0.75 per share for the second half of this year.   

Both companies, however, closed lower, with Almarai Co. falling 0.38 percent to SR53.8 and Riyadh Cement Co. shedding 5.39 percent to SR30.7.  

The market breadth captured the mood well, with 139 stocks of the listed 221 heading north and 69 turning south. The total trading turnover was SR4.29 billion ($1.14 billion).  

“The market also gained support from a recovery in crude oil prices that regained the $80 per barrel mark during the day,” said Ansari.  

Brent crude futures were up 33 cents at $80.13 a barrel by 1215 GMT, adding to a 76-cent gain in the previous session, even as US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for February delivery rose 57 cents to $75.95 after climbing 90 cents on Monday.  

Parallel market Nomu, however, lost steam and closed 65.13 points down at 18,650.90. Meanwhile, Molan Steel Co. started trading on Nomu, earmarking its 29th listing in 2022. The exchange also announced the listing and trading shares of Saudi Top for Trading Co. on Dec. 22.  

On the announcements front, Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. on Tuesday informed Tadawul that it partially redeemed SR214.5 million worth of sukuk scheduled semi-annually, representing 5.72 percent of the Sukuk’s original face value.

This redemption came per the redemption schedule in the prospectus approved by the Capital Market Authority. Subsequently, the face value of each certificate becomes SR38,880, and the outstanding sukuk principal is SR1.46 billion.  

Topics: Closing Bell

