Where We Are Going Today: Vanilla Patisserie in Eastern Province of KSA

Sandwiched between gate 3 and the Muvi cinema at Dhahran Mall is a neat little boutique stand with a tempting aroma of freshly baked pastries.

It is the ideal spot to visit after leaving the movies, or to enjoy a snack while shopping. It is also worth a trip to the mall simply to buy a slice, or several treats for a gathering.

Vanilla Patisserie initially opened in 2010 in Sharqiya, but that outlet closed during the pandemic. This stand, opened about five months ago, is currently the only branch in the Kingdom.

Each cake is sliced by hand by a staff member. Shoppers feel like they are part of the process as their selections are carefully sliced and bagged. Cakes stay fresh and the service delivers a special touch.

We tried the most popular flavor — the lemon poppy seed slice with a thick vanilla frosting on top, dotted with poppy seeds. It was delicious and moist. We also tried the carrot cake, the second most-popular request and one recommended by staff. It contained nuts and was crunchy, and came with a perfect portion of cream cheese frosting.

Each slice costs SR14 ($3.70), and the menu includes other pastries and cookies, as well as coffee.

The stand is open from noon until midnight. For a complete list of products and offers, visit Instagram @vanilla__sa.