You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia begins implementing localization of customer service sector

Saudi Arabia begins implementing localization of customer service sector

Saudi Arabia begins implementing localization of customer service sector
The ministry has pledged to provide an incentive and support package to help private sector institutions in the transition. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6fd5a

Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia begins implementing localization of customer service sector

Saudi Arabia begins implementing localization of customer service sector
Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has begun implementing the localization of customer services sectors across all the regions as the grace period given to businesses for implementing the scheme comes to an end. 

In a statement issued on its Twitter handle, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said that the first phase of the scheme to localize all employment related to customer services is now active.   

The HRSD ministry said the scheme to localize 100 percent of customer service jobs encompassed establishments providing customer service as a main or supportive activity, or outsourcing services to another party serving customers through means of communication, including leadership and supervisory positions. 

In a separate tweet, the ministry said that the second phase of localizing legal professions has also been implemented. 

The second phase, which targets all law firms and legal consultancy offices, both private and public, throughout the Kingdom, aims to localize 70 percent of the total number of workers. 

The ministry has pledged to provide an incentive and support package to help private sector institutions in the transition.   

Speaking of the localization of sectors and professions in October, the HRSD Minister Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi said that these decisions have contributed to raising the number of Saudi workers in the private sector to over 2.12 million.

Additionally, the decisions contributed to reducing the unemployment rate of Saudi citizens to 9.7 percent, as well as increasing the women’s economic participation rate to 35.6 percent.   

Al-Rajhi added that private sector establishments’ compliance rate with the labor system and its regulations has reached 98 percent during this year.   

Across the board, authorities and ministries are also implementing Saudization initiatives.   

This aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 goal to reduce unemployment rates by increasing employment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Saudization is officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme, Nitaqat.

The Kingdom's efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030 are showing fruition with the country coming first in the labor force growth rate among the Group of 20 countries during the period 2012 - 2021, according to a recent report launched by the National Labor Observatory.   

According to Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics and Information, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom decreased to 5.80 percent in the second quarter of 2022, from 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

To achieve its Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia is not only encouraging the recruitment of nationals to private sector jobs, but is also encouraging adequate investment in their future to ensure their retention by employers as well as their contribution to a vibrant and diverse economy.   

Topics: Saudization

Related

Saudi Arabia begins localization of 14 postal services in first phase   
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia begins localization of 14 postal services in first phase   
Saudi ministry targets 11 new localization decisions by year-end
Business & Economy
Saudi ministry targets 11 new localization decisions by year-end

Slovakia gets EU exemption to export Russian-origin oil products to Ukraine

Updated 8 sec ago

Slovakia gets EU exemption to export Russian-origin oil products to Ukraine

Slovakia gets EU exemption to export Russian-origin oil products to Ukraine
Updated 8 sec ago
DUBAI: Slovakia has secured an exemption from European Union sanctions on Russian oil that will allow it to continue exporting oil products including diesel to energy-starved Ukraine, Economy Minister Karel Hirman said on Wednesday.
The country’s main refiner Slovnaft, part of Hungarian energy firm MOL, faced having to stop exporting products refined from Russian oil to most markets when the sanctions take effect on Feb. 5.
The exemption permits Slovnaft to export oil products to Ukraine, which is facing severe electricity and heating shortages this winter caused by Russian missile and drone attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure.
“We managed to negotiate an exemption for Slovakia, for Slovnaft from the sanctions regime which takes effect after Feb. 5,” Hirman told a televised press conference.
“Thanks to this exemption, Slovnaft will be able to export all oil products not only to the Czech Republic but also to Ukraine...which will help to stabilize the production and operating results of our Slovnaft refinery next year,” he said.
Slovakia receives nearly 100 percent of its crude oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline that passes through Ukraine. But Slovnaft plans to cut the proportion to around 60 percent next year to preserve its potential for exports to other markets.
The Slovnaft refinery currently exports a substantial part of its 124,000-barrel-per-day production.
The company said earlier it was testing various blends to replace part of its Russian supply.

Public Investment Fund takes 30% stake in district cooling provider Saudi Tabreed     

Public Investment Fund takes 30% stake in district cooling provider Saudi Tabreed     
Updated 13 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Public Investment Fund takes 30% stake in district cooling provider Saudi Tabreed     

Public Investment Fund takes 30% stake in district cooling provider Saudi Tabreed     
Updated 13 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has taken a 30 percent stake in the Saudi Tabreed, a subsidiary of the UAE-listed National Central Cooling Co., known as Tabreed, through a private placement of shares, according to a bourse filing in Dubai.  

In a separate regulatory filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where Tabreed shares are traded, the district cooling provider said it has also entered into an acquisition deal of additional shares in Saudi Tabreed from Al Mutlaq Group for Industrial Investments for the value of SR55 million ($14.62 million).  

After this deal, Tabreed's existing shareholding in Saudi Tabreed will reach 21.8 percent, the filing added.  

The company didn’t disclose the value of the stake acquired by PIF; however, a Bloomberg report said it is estimated to be worth $250 million.  

The PIF has been increasing its investment in sustainable projects, and with this acquisition, the wealth fund is set to have a significant holding in the district cooling company.   

Founded in 1998, UAE-based Tabreed is a district cooling developer that provides energy-efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly cooling solutions in the region.  

Its subsidiary Saudi Tabreed is into providing sustainable district cooling schemes for some of the most important urban mega-development projects in the Kingdom and across the Gulf region.   

A closed joint stock company with offices in Riyadh and Khobar, Saudi Tabreed’s shareholders include Vision International Investment Co., Tabreed UAE, IDB Infrastructure Fund (II) “Mena Utilities” and Al Mutlaq Group.  

The company, which currently runs a contracted capacity of 751,000 tons of refrigeration across the Kingdom, develops, invests and maintains district cooling schemes on a build-operate-own or transfer basis.  

Saudi Tabreed is the exclusive cooling services provider for the Red Sea Project, a flagship mega-project under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy. The company also has long-term contracts with Saudi Aramco to provide district cooling services. 

Topics: Saudi PIF DISTRICT COOLING Investment

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes issuance of sukuk worth $1.25bn in December 

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes issuance of sukuk worth $1.25bn in December 
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes issuance of sukuk worth $1.25bn in December 

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes issuance of sukuk worth $1.25bn in December 
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR4.699 billion ($1.25 billion) riyal-denominated sukuk in December, according to a recent statement.   

The total value of bids stood at SR11.08 billion, NDMC said in a statement.   

The sukuk offering was divided into two tranches. The first tranche was SR4.09 billion, maturing in 2032; the second was SR605 million, peaking in 2037. 

Sukuk, also called an Islamic bond, is a debt product issued according to Shariah or Islamic laws.    

This month’s NDMC’s riyal-denominated Sukuk Program portrayed a closing of SR2.208 billion less than in November.   

Last month’s program closed the issuance of SR6.907 billion, which also came in two tranches.    

The first tranche recorded SR5.572 billion maturing in 2030, while the second was SR1.035 billion, offering returns in 2034.    

The Saudi Finance Ministry established the program through NDMC in July 2017 amid rising demand for international and domestic fixed-income markets that provide safe and guaranteed returns.   

Saudi Arabia’s cumulative public debt stood at SR966.5 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.   

The aggregate public debt consisted of SR604.8 billion in domestic debt and SR361.8 in external debt.   

Public debt in the Kingdom saw an SR7.9 billion increase from the first quarter to the second quarter of this year, according to data compiled by Arab News.   

Findings by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group business, in its 2022 study on sukuk perception and forecast indicate the Kingdom is among the top sovereign sukuk issuance centers in the Gulf region, a leading core market in the first half of this year.   

The findings also showed that Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Indonesia persisted as the largest issuance bases for sukuk in the first half of 2022, which together made up 75 percent of global sukuk issued in 2021 as well as the first half of 2022.   

The Kingdom’s aggregate sukuk raised in the first six months of this year reached $28.1 billion, compared with $24.2bn in the same period a year before despite recent oil-price surges.    

“Despite a strong start to the year, issuance momentum slowed as the Federal Reserve and other central banks kicked off a global monetary tightening cycle. The surge in oil prices also contributed to the slowdown in issuance, as it reduced government borrowing needs in core sukuk markets,” said Mustafa Adil, head of Islamic Finance in Refinitiv.    

Topics: Sukuk

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank completes issuance of $2.6bn Tier 1 SR-denominated sukuk
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank completes issuance of $2.6bn Tier 1 SR-denominated sukuk
Saudi sukuk issuance closes in November with $2.6bn bids received: NDMC
Business & Economy
Saudi sukuk issuance closes in November with $2.6bn bids received: NDMC

Developing nations at risk of debt crises as external borrowing to top $62bn: World Bank

Developing nations at risk of debt crises as external borrowing to top $62bn: World Bank
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News

Developing nations at risk of debt crises as external borrowing to top $62bn: World Bank

Developing nations at risk of debt crises as external borrowing to top $62bn: World Bank
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Developing economies face rising debt-related risks as their debt-service payments are projected to top $62 billion in 2022, showed a recent World Bank report.   

This comes as the total external debt for low- and middle-income countries hit $9.2 trillion by the end of 2021, according to the World Bank’s International Debt Report.  

The figure represents more than 100 percent of its value compared to a decade earlier.  

The global financial body’s report noted that the poorest countries which are eligible to borrow from the World Bank’s International Development Association now spend over a 10th of their export revenues to service their long-term public and publicly guaranteed external debt.  

Additionally, the total external debt of countries eligible to borrow from the IDA surged by an estimated 200 percent over the decade to reach $1 trillion.   

The World Bank warned that rising interest rates and slowing global growth risk tipping a large number of countries into debt crises. “About 60 percent of the poorest countries are already at high risk of debt distress or already in distress,” it added.  

World Bank President David Malpass said the report showed a dramatic increase in the debt vulnerabilities facing low- and middle-income countries and called for urgent steps to help countries reach more sustainable debt levels.    

“We need a comprehensive approach to the debt problem, including debt reduction, swifter restructuring and improved transparency,” Malpass said in a statement in the International Debt Statistics 2022 report.   

“Sustainable debt levels are vital for economic recovery and poverty reduction,” he said.  

The IDA countries’ total debt-service payments for long-term public debt service and government-guaranteed foreign debts amounted to about $46.2 billion by the end of 2021.  

This figure is equivalent to 10.3 percent of their exports of goods and services and around 1.8 percent of their gross national income, compared to 3.2 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, in 2010.  

The report noted that the IDA countries’ debt service payments on their public and external debts guaranteed by the government are anticipated to climb 35 percent in 2022 to exceed $62 billion, representing one of the highest annual increases recorded over the past 20 years.  

Last year, in October, the World Bank released a report indicating that the debt burden of the world’s low-income countries rose 12 percent to a record $860 billion in 2020 as countries responded to the COVID-19 crisis with massive fiscal, monetary and financial stimulus packages. 

Topics: World Bank debt loans

Related

World Bank highlights the benefits for the GCC to accelerate transition of desalination to renewable energy
Saudi Arabia
World Bank highlights the benefits for the GCC to accelerate transition of desalination to renewable energy

TotalEnergies raises the bar with its renewable ambition in Saudi Arabia 

TotalEnergies raises the bar with its renewable ambition in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 21 December 2022
Nada Hameed  

TotalEnergies raises the bar with its renewable ambition in Saudi Arabia 

TotalEnergies raises the bar with its renewable ambition in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 21 December 2022
Nada Hameed  

JEDDAH: The French oil giant TotalEnergies held an assembly on Dec. 19 to announce the commencement of Saudi Total Petroleum Products Co.’s solar project by installing a rooftop system on its lubricants blending plant, located at King Abdullah Economic City’s Industrial Valley. 

The solar system will be implemented by a joint venture named Saudi French for Energy Efficiency and Renewables, established in 2021 by the Jeddah-headquartered Zahid Group and French energy company Total. 

SAFEER’s mission is to bring affordable and reliable solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers across Saudi Arabia. It also aims to be a home for the development of the careers of future generations of Saudis, a case study in partnerships between international leaders and local champions. 

The assembly was attended by Catherine Corm Kammoun, consul general of France in Jeddah, Amine Ghezzar, the managing director of Saudi Total Petroleum Products Co. Ltd. in Jeddah and Ahmed Tarzi, the managing director of TotalEnergies’s refining and chemical operations in Saudi Arabia. 

Arab News exclusively interviewed Ghezzar and Tarzi to discuss the solar project and its expected outcomes. 

Ghezzar has been working with TotalEnergies since 2006 and said that Saudi Total Petroleum Products is a joint venture with the Zahid group and a well-known local partner. 

“We have a world-class blending that meets all the international standards in terms of certifications. We are producing a larger range of high-quality lubricants for industrial and automotive oils. The purpose today is to install the solar panel and to cover around 50 percent of the annual consumption of our plant,” said Ghezzar. 

In line with the renewable energy goals of Vision 2030, STPP is aiming to be a world-class player in the energy transition by becoming a multi-energy company. 

Tarzi, who is also the company’s country chair of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said: “We are committed to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by increasing renewable power generation significantly, and we, as a private investor in the Kingdom, see very positively the ongoing evolutions of the legal framework for the solar projects, which we think will enhance quick development in the Kingdom once these evolutions are implemented.” 

He added, “We have a big ambition to grow in renewable energy. It is really one of the key structures and elements of our growth in the Kingdom. So, for that, we have two vehicles, including SAFEER, which is investing in solar panels on the rooftop of the lubricant plant. We are also part of different large solar projects in the different regions in the kingdom.” 

This project further reinforces the STPPs blending plant as one of the most modern facilities in the region. 

Ghezzar said, “The project is completely in line with TotalEnergies’ ambition by replacing conventional electricity with renewable power. The photovoltaic system will produce 390 megawatt-hours yearly of clean energy, equivalent to 50 percent of the plant’s annual local consumption. This will also allow us to save 280 tons of carbon dioxide every year.” 

STPP’s path to net zero involves reducing the carbon footprint of its existing operations, as it has developed its sustainability roadmap involving the solarization of its lubricants blending plant in KAEC. This approach provides the market with cutting-edge lubricants produced sustainably by using renewable resources in its operations. It is also looking for more growth in service stations, lubricants, and the renewables area. 

It is worth mentioning that the company was renamed as TotalEnergies in 2021 to support a global cause, climate change. 

TotalEnergies’s Tarzi said: “For us, the movement from Total toward TotalEnergies is not only a change of name but also a change of business model. We are adapting our business model to the energy transitions and toward a low-carbon energy offer.” 

So, today TotalEnergies is present in the Kingdom through different local partnerships. For the refining business, it has joined with Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical in Jubail, which announced the Amiral complex last week. It has ventured into the lubricant fabrication business through its network and fuel retail services. Additionally, it forayed into the solar business through SAFEER and ongoing large-scale solar farm projects. 

In terms of new projects and global partnerships, Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s recent collaboration with TotalEnergies will build Amiral, the giant petrochemical complex with an estimated investment of around $11 billion. 

The petrochemical facility will be owned, operated, and integrated with the existing SATORP refinery located in Jubail on the eastern coast of the Kingdom. 

Tarzi said that the Amiral project is one of the most significant development investments of a French company in the Kingdom. 

“We have a very ambitious and sustainable plan for circular economies within the new Amiral project. So, it is not only petrochemicals, but we are working on a different collaboration with local actors to build a new circular economy for plastic recycling or used cooking oil through our assets as an example. Growing within the Kingdom’s solar and wind projects is one of our objectives as well.” 

Topics: Saudi solar totalenergy Aramco

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia begins implementing localization of customer service sector
Saudi Arabia begins implementing localization of customer service sector
Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
Review: Humor and hallucination combine in Saudi Arabia’s Oscar submission ‘Raven Song’ 
Review: Humor and hallucination combine in Saudi Arabia’s Oscar submission ‘Raven Song’ 
Slovakia gets EU exemption to export Russian-origin oil products to Ukraine
Slovakia gets EU exemption to export Russian-origin oil products to Ukraine
Public Investment Fund takes 30% stake in district cooling provider Saudi Tabreed     
Public Investment Fund takes 30% stake in district cooling provider Saudi Tabreed     

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.