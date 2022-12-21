You are here

Camel festival ‘represents rich Saudi culture,’ says Finland’s envoy

Camel festival 'represents rich Saudi culture,' says Finland's envoy
During the visit, the ambassador and her delegation were briefed on the competitions in the 20-Asayel category for camels. (SPA)
Rashid Hassan

  • Kingdom protecting its heritage, says Finland’s envoy
  • Prizes worth over $26m on offer at annual event 
RIYADH: The organization of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival every year reflects the importance the Kingdom places on protecting and promoting its rich cultural heritage.

This is the view of Finland’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anu-Eerika Viljanen, who visited the ongoing seventh edition of the event recently, and tweeted: “King Abdulaziz Camel Festival presents rich #Saudiculture and traditions in a unique way. Different camel breeds compete in about 75 contests. It is an honor to experience these precious moments of #Saudi heritage and hospitality in the #KSA.”

During the visit, the ambassador and her delegation were briefed on the competitions in the 20-Asayel category for camels, the Saudi Press Agency reported.




Finnish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anu-Eerika Viljanen riding a camel at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, 130 km north of Riyadh. (Supplied)

The six-week event organized by the Camel Club, which began on Dec. 1, has attracted a steady stream of foreign ambassadors and thousands of visitors from around the globe.

The competitions offer prizes worth over SR100 million ($26 million).

Held 130 km north of Riyadh, the festival features cultural and heritage shows, and popular attractions such as Al-Dahna Market, food trucks, and booths for Saudis to sell their goods.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Finland camels

Riyadh Season launches NFT access card

Riyadh Season launches NFT access card
Riyadh Season launches NFT access card

RIYADH: Visitors to the third Riyadh Season are being offered the chance to use the latest technology to gain entry to entertainment zones.

Non-fungible tokens in the form of an access card will enable holders to take part in activities and events including electronic games, Saudi and Arab festivals and plays, concerts, and local and international exhibitions.

NFTs are unique digital identifiers that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided. The first project was launched in 2015 via the Ethereum blockchain platform.

NFTs are used in many sectors, including games, selling songs, digital arts, clothing, cars, and for proving ownership of photos and videos. The technology is also used in medical records and health data, and for event ticketing.

The Riyadh Season access card grants visitors a set of privileges, including season-long entry to Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World, the festival’s distinctive entertainment zones.

Boulevard World contains the largest man-made lake in the world and allows visitors to move from one culturally oriented subzone to another through 11 stations. It also has an amusement area.

Boulevard Riyadh City offers a variety of activities and events with theatres, concerts, shows, and games, in addition to cafes, restaurants, shops, and firework displays.

The access card can be obtained via https://riyadhseason.sa/nft.html.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Season 2022

Riyadh session to address Arab population, development agenda

Riyadh session to address Arab population, development agenda
Riyadh session to address Arab population, development agenda

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host and chair the fourth session of the Arab Council for Population and Development in Riyadh on Thursday.

The session will be attended by ministers and delegates from the 21 member states of the Arab League and will be chaired by Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim.

During the session, the council will discuss recent regional and global population trends, as well as topics related to population and development.

Member countries will debate how to address the development issues facing Arab populations today.

The objective of the session is to further advance efforts to develop national population strategies, provide technical support to member states to help serve their populations, and improve coordination as well as knowledge sharing among member states.

Member states will put forward proposals and recommendations addressing the region’s most pressing population and development issues.

During the session, member states will consider trade-offs and strategy implications, as well as determine how best to implement various recommendations.

Saudi Arabia will host the council for the first time since the group’s inception in 2019.

In line with the Vision 2030 reform plan, the Kingdom aims to become an active and engaged participant in the international community and global discussions.

The Kingdom continues to support closer regional cooperation by building effective bilateral and multilateral relations as well as mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Arab Council for Population and Development was launched in Amman, Jordan. It aims to unify Arab efforts in supporting population and development, helping Arab national councils to draw population strategies in line with their national needs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Council for Population and Development

Emergency teams in place as Makkah braces for heavy rain

Emergency teams in place as Makkah braces for heavy rain
Emergency teams in place as Makkah braces for heavy rain

RIYADH: Makkah Municipality said emergency plans were in place on Wednesday in preparation for forecast heavy rain in the city.
Fully equipped field teams were standing by in all residential areas, ready to respond to protect residents and their possessions from danger and help keep them safe and secure, officials said. The teams will help manage water flows and prevent pooling as part of the municipality’s response to recent warnings issued by the National Center of Meteorology.
Earlier in the day, the NCM said thunderstorms accompanied by high winds would limit visibility in some parts of Madinah, Makkah and Al-Baha on Wednesday.
The municipality had already assembled an executive committee to supervise emergency planning, which allocated 10,552 workers, supervisors, controllers, engineers and field operatives to implement rain-related emergency plans. They have been provided with 2,556 items of equipment to help them respond to the expected bad weather. They will be directed by a unified emergency call center, which residents can contact 24/7 by calling 940.
Officials urged all residents to be cautious, heed warnings and follow instructions issued by authorities, and stay away from low-lying areas, valleys and streams, and to take the utmost care during this rainy period.
In addition to the 940 telephone hotline, the public can contact the emergency call center via WhatsApp on 0539400940.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia rain Makkah

10th Prince Sultan water award ceremony held at UN office in Vienna

10th Prince Sultan water award ceremony held at UN office in Vienna
10th Prince Sultan water award ceremony held at UN office in Vienna

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli attended the 10th awards ceremony of the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water held at the UN offices in Vienna, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The award, which was founded in 2002, offers five prizes every two years for innovation in water research. 

In a speech, Al-Fadhli outlined some of the Kingdom’s initiatives aimed at protecting the Kingdom’s environment, providing safe drinking water, and encouraging water research. 

Csaba Korosi, president of the UN General Assembly, praised the award and its “noble goal” of encouraging innovation in addressing water scarcity. 

Nicholas Hardman, acting director of the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, also highlighted the collaboration between the UN and the prize since 2008 to achieve water security.

Topics: Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water

Hajj and Umrah Ministry launches educational short film ‘The Journey of a Lifetime’

Hajj and Umrah Ministry launches educational short film 'The Journey of a Lifetime'
Hajj and Umrah Ministry launches educational short film ‘The Journey of a Lifetime’

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently launched a short film, “The Journey of a Lifetime” to educate pilgrims about the rituals of the annual event.  

The project, under the auspices of Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, will be screened in nine languages — Arabic, English, Urdu, French, Bengali, Farsi, Hausa, Indonesian and Turkish. It was filmed in more than 14 locations in seven weeks with the participation of more than 800 actors.

It will also be shown on Saudia airline as part of its Inflight Entertainment System on the Hajj and Umrah channel, and is part of an agreement between the airline and the General Authority of Awqaf, said Saudi Hajj services deputy minister, Hisham Saeed.

He told Arab News that it focuses on all the rituals undertaken by pilgrims, from the time they leave home. “Furthermore, the Hajj and Umrah channel provides additional features, including the Educational Guide Program for Hajj and Umrah, which includes 13 guides that were launched last year.

“The guides provide educational guidelines on the Hajj and Umrah rituals, wearing (of the) Ihram, and archaeological and historical places in the Kingdom. Other guides describe spending a day in Mina and the prohibitions (during) Hajj, among others,” he added.

Hajj and Umrah services adviser, Ahmed Saleh Halabi, said the film would provide many pilgrims with the information they need, and would be accessible because it would be screened during flights.

It would offer pilgrims guidance on the mandatory rituals, events and locations, including Arafat Day, Eid Al-Adha, the days of Tashreeq, overcrowded areas, the opening hours of the Jamarat Bridge, and several Islamic sites.

The film also showcases the ongoing development projects, flight times, and the schedule of the Al-Haramain Express Train, which links Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah, said Halabi.

Topics: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah ‘The Journey of a Lifetime’ Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah

