Camel festival ‘represents rich Saudi culture,’ says Finland’s envoy

RIYADH: The organization of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival every year reflects the importance the Kingdom places on protecting and promoting its rich cultural heritage.

This is the view of Finland’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anu-Eerika Viljanen, who visited the ongoing seventh edition of the event recently, and tweeted: “King Abdulaziz Camel Festival presents rich #Saudiculture and traditions in a unique way. Different camel breeds compete in about 75 contests. It is an honor to experience these precious moments of #Saudi heritage and hospitality in the #KSA.”

During the visit, the ambassador and her delegation were briefed on the competitions in the 20-Asayel category for camels, the Saudi Press Agency reported.







Finnish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anu-Eerika Viljanen riding a camel at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, 130 km north of Riyadh. (Supplied)



The six-week event organized by the Camel Club, which began on Dec. 1, has attracted a steady stream of foreign ambassadors and thousands of visitors from around the globe.

The competitions offer prizes worth over SR100 million ($26 million).

Held 130 km north of Riyadh, the festival features cultural and heritage shows, and popular attractions such as Al-Dahna Market, food trucks, and booths for Saudis to sell their goods.

