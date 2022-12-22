HIGHLIGHTS: Abu Dhabi group exhibition ‘On Foraging’ looks to nature for inspiration

HIGHLIGHTS from ‘On Foraging,’ a group exhibition which runs until Dec. 25 at Abu Dhabi’s Warehouse421
Abdullah Al-Saadi
‘Sweet Potatoes’
“On Foraging” uses art to — among other things — examine the issue of food security in the UAE. According to the curators, the show “explores the nuances of what it means to be in constant search of sustenance for both the individual and the collective. Al-Saadi’s charcoal drawings of sweet potatoes were made on numerous camping trips in the UAE’s Al-Hajar Mountains between 2016 and 2019.
Tarek Al-Ghoussein
‘Windows on Work’
The photographer’s images of bus windshields, which are life-size prints in the show, showcase “the ways in which some drivers transform their dashboards into mobile gardens that are reminiscent of their homes, highlighting the connection between culture and the environment,” according to the show brochure.
Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim
‘Grill’
Ibrahim — one of the UAE’s most-significant contemporary artists — contributes this dried paper pulp sculpture, which, the brochure suggests, “reminds viewers of the intrinsic relationship between water and the Earth” and “alludes to the possibility that the Earth is ready to be shaped in particular ways to provide sustenance.”
Recipes for success: Chef Evangelos Liakouris talks Greek food and buzzy new Riyadh Season pop-up
Liakouris is running the kitchen at Hellenika Restaurant’s Riyadh Season pop-up
Updated 23 min 7 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: During Riyadh Season, the Alkhobar-based Greek restaurant Hellenika has set up a pop-up located at Riyadh Water Tower. Hellenika’s contemporary takes on Greek dishes are designed to be shared, making it an ideal choice for group dining.
Chef Evangelos Liakouris is running the kitchen at the Riyadh Season pop-up, and explains the thinking behind the dish-sharing concept. “Basically, for us Greeks, food is not just to feed ourselves because we have to eat and get energy; it’s part of the culture — sitting at the table together and discussing the topics of the day, bringing people together, families and friends gathering,” he tells Arab News. “You can awaken emotions by being all together and enhance memories, and the connecting link is the food.”
For Hellenika’s local clientele, Liakouris explains, the restaurant has adjusted some traditional Greek dishes with Arabic touches.
“We have a dish called talagani, which is similar to halloumi. A Greek-Cypriot gentleman fell in love with a lady and moved to the Kalamata region of Greece (to be with her). He knew how to make halloumi cheese so he created something similar to it, but with different characteristics — that’s talagani,” he says. “And one of my favorite Middle Eastern desserts is knafeh. So what I did is I took the (Greek pastry) kadaifi and (made it into a warm, savory dish). That idea comes from knafeh, so we’ve taken Greek products and used them in a way people in the local market will understand.”
Here, Liakouris discusses the value of mistakes, the best seafood, and the importance of ego.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made?
(It took some time before I realized) it's all about food pairing and seasonality — understanding how the ingredients work. Then creating a dish becomes much easier. But sometimes it’s important to let mistakes happen; we forget that a lot of recipes came about by mistake. But in order to understand and use these mistakes in a good way, we must understand the pairing and how the food works not just as ingredients but as chemistry.
What’s one ingredient you think can instantly improve a dish?
I can’t live without extra virgin olive oil. Our olive oil is a blend of two different olives, so it makes it very special. It has an acidity of 0.28. Olive oil has to be below 0.8 to be considered extra virgin. So ours is well below that.
Another ingredient that I love is mastika (a sweet liquer flavored with mastic). It comes from just one island, called Chios. It won’t grow anywhere else. It costs around 3,000 Euros per liter.
What’s your favorite dish to make?
My mother is from an island called Icaria, so I love making seafood. People always ask what the best seafood is, and my answer is that the best seafood is fresh seafood. But you have to be very delicate with it. To cook a very nice, juicy fish is very complicated, technically.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
It’s a Greek dish, trahana. It’s a small cracked-wheat pasta (fermented in) sour milk or yogurt, and then we use some flour or other ingredients sometimes. When you want to eat something fast, you take some stock or tomato or some yogurt and put this pasta inside. Mix in some herbs and feta cheese and it’s a super-quick, delicious and nutritious dish.
What are you like in the kitchen? Are you laidback, or a disciplinarian?
I’ll never put someone in a corner and make them feel uncomfortable; I will try to elevate their talents. This way you can (be productive). I always say that when you join my team, you are under my umbrella and you should feel safe. When people trust you, they can work in a better way. But of course there are rules everybody has to follow. For example, anybody can be late, but if you don’t inform me, you’re automatically out that day. It’s important everybody respects each other.
There’s an assumption that chef’s have big egos. Is that fair?
To be honest, yes. If you want to be good at something, you have to be competitive, and you can’t be competitive if you don’t have an ego. It’s all about creating a culture and trust between people, so we can share the same vision.
Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani and Egyptian director Tarik Saleh's films shortlisted for Academy Awards
Iranian writer-director Ali Abbasi’s ‘Holy Spider’ also made the cut
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: One step closer to knowing the 2023 Oscar nominees, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its shortlists for 10 categories on Wednesday, with three films by directors from the MENA region making the cut.
Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani's "The Blue Caftan" has been shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, it was just announced. Starring Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri as well as Lubna Azabal and Ayoub Messioui, the film made a mark at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
The film follows a husband and wife duo who run a handmade caftan shop in one of Morocco’s oldest medinas while their marriage hides a secret that neither wants to confront.
Also making the cut in the same category is Egyptian-Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh’s "Cairo Conspiracy," submitted from Seden and the winner of Best Screenplay and the coveted François Chalais Prize at Cannes Film Festival 202.
The film, originally titled "Boy From Heaven," follows Adam, a fisherman's son, who is offered the ultimate privilege to study at the Al-Azhar University in Cairo. When the Grand Imam suddenly dies, Adam becomes a pawn in a ruthless power struggle between Eqypt's religious and political elites.
The third and final film to be selected from the region is Iranian writer-director Ali Abbasi’s “Holy Spider.” The films tells the true story of Saeed Hanaei, a construction worker and decorated veteran of the Iran-Iraq war who in the years 2000 and 2001 strangled 16 female sex workers in the Iranian city of Mashhad.
Umm Qais in Jordan named among UNWTO’s best tourism villages of 2022
Festivals, art exhibitions and handicraft shows planned for the town
Listing will promote tourism and community jobs, says minister
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News
AMMAN: Jordan’s northern town of Umm Qais has been named among the best tourism villages of 2022 by the UN World Tourism Organization.
Nayef Fayez, Jordan’s minister of tourism and antiquities, said that the listing will promote tourism in the country and increase job opportunities in local communities.
A national strategy has placed the tourism sector at the heart of Jordan’s economy and society, Fayez said on Wednesday, according to the Jordan News Agency.
To celebrate the achievement, festivals, art exhibitions, forums and showcases of industries and handicrafts will be held in the town.
Umm Qais was among 135 locations judged by UNWTO member states based on a range of criteria, including cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, and economic, social and environmental sustainability.
The initiative is part of a UNWTO program to promote tourism and rural development. It also focuses on improving connectivity, infrastructure, access to finance and investment, and enhancing education and skills.
Umm Qais is located in the northwestern corner of Jordan, on the hills above the Jordan Valley. It is known for its impressive colonnaded streets, vaulted terrace and the ruins of two ancient theaters.
Review: Humor and hallucination combine in Saudi Arabia’s Oscar submission ‘Raven Song’
Updated 21 December 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran
JEDDAH: The surreal and real mix in director Mohamed Al-Salman's debut feature “Raven Song,” which played at the recent Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah and is the Kingdom’s submission for the Best International Feature Film at the upcoming Academy Awards.
In the opening scenes, we see a young man named Nasser (Asem Alawad) being diagnosed with brain tumor. The only way out is a surgery, but he is told in no uncertain terms that it is a risky procedure.
“Raven Song” is a product of the Saudi Film Commission’s Daw Film Competition, which supports local moviemakers. Al-Salman has to his credit several short films, including “Curtain” and “27th of Shaban,” which are available as part of the Six Windows in the Desert Collection on Netflix.
“Raven Song” is very culture specific — much of its premise lies in a reference to the turn of the century heated debate between Saudi poets about the correct approach to meter and rhyme that saw literature enthusiasts battle it out in Riyadh’s newspapers, pitching conservative classicists against free-form liberals. However, it could still find a place for itself at foreign film festivals after its run in Saudi Arabia as Al-Salman's work has an element of fantastic, universally appealing humor.
Set in 2002, Nasser is considered by his father and others as a some sort of a “dumb goat.” When the old man breaks his son's lovingly collected cassette collection, the scene manages to come off as humorous due to its sheer absurdity. This is something that creeps into the narrative throughout the 1 hour 49 minute runtime — from bizarre medical professionals to other colorful characters, the film is not wanting for entertaining figures, some of whom delight in the briefest of cameos.
Nasser is left enthralled when, after his shocking diagnosis, he comes across an angelic mysterious woman (Kateryna Tkachenko) in a flowing white who appears in the lobby of the hotel where he works. His friend Abu Sagr (Ibrahim Khairallah) persuades him that the way to win her heart is with a poem that he must deliver as a song.
Some viewers could find that there is too much going on in the film — adding to a whole lot of incidents at the hotel is a serial killer, but it soon becomes apparent that much of what Nasser “sees” is pure hallucination, perhaps a fallout of the tumor. The narrative wobbles despite the director's attempt to add style to his work. Visual delights, including brains falling from the sky and the imaginative use of raven and dove motifs, do help to movie on its feet, however.
All in all, we hardly feel a sense of affinity with Nasser. He remains too distant and too blank, as does the woman in white.
Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek say long wait for ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ was worth it
Updated 21 December 2022
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Eleven years after his first solo film and 18 years after debuting in “Shrek 2,” Puss in Boots is back in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," now showing in cinemas across the Middle East.
Salma Hayek, who voices Kitty Softpaws alongside Antonio Banderas' Puss in the animated adventure, said in an interview with Arab News, "We've been wanting to do this, Antonio and I, for the whole decade. And there were some hopes that it was going to get done like four times in the middle, and then it didn't happen. And I'm glad it didn't because it was for the better."
The story sees legendary hero Puss in Boots losing his magical immortality and living his ninth and final life. To regain his former glory, he races to find the mythic wishing star, fighting against villains and his own fear of having to give up his life of adventure.
"The movie is very daring. It steps in a territory which allowed us to go a little bit deeper, and, you know, so exploring the complexities and the depth of the human spirit," said Banderas to Arab News. "If I had nine lives, of course I would be a fantastic hero because, you know, I wouldn't be afraid of dying. But if you have one, the whole entire ballgame changes."
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” has already received recognition at the Golden Globes where it’s been nominated for best animated feature and at the Red Sea Film Festival where Banderas screened the movie for fans.
About his time in Jeddah during the film festival, Banderas said, "Even just to be there supporting, you know, the government that is taking this action, that is opening their hand, and it's allowing cinema to be seen there. I want to go back and I would like to spend more time there and see more, you know, to understand the character of the people, the personality, the personality of the country, and where they are going. It would be great. But I had a great time."