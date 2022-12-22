You are here

Rebound in domestic activity spurs economic growth in UAE: IMF official 

Rebound in domestic activity spurs economic growth in UAE: IMF official 
The UAE’s gross domestic product growth is projected to reach above 6 percent in 2022. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Rebound in domestic activity spurs economic growth in UAE: IMF official 

Rebound in domestic activity spurs economic growth in UAE: IMF official 
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Underpinned by a rebound in domestic activity, the UAE economy has quickly survived the economic impact of COVID-19, with near-term economic growth remaining strong, according to a top International Monetary Fund official.  

In addition, elevated oil prices supported high surpluses in the fiscal and external balances.  

“Economic growth has been robust this year, led by a strong rebound in tourism, construction, and activity related to the Dubai World Expo, as well as higher oil production in line with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies’ production agreements,” Jihad Azour, director of Middle East and Central Asia Department, IMF, told the Emirates News Agency.  

“The economic recovery is gaining momentum driven by return of economic cycle.” 

According to the latest IMF review, the UAE’s gross domestic product growth is projected to reach above 6 percent in 2022, improving from 3.8 percent in 2021. Inflation has risen with global trends and is expected to average just over 5 percent this year. 

Fiscal and external surpluses have increased further, benefiting from the higher oil prices as well as the removal of the temporary COVID-crisis-related fiscal support to businesses and households as the pandemic has gradually waned. Increased global uncertainty led to larger financial inflows, contributing to rapid real estate price growth in some segments. 

Azour went on to say that the UAE economic outlook remains positive, supported by domestic activity. “We expect non-hydrocarbon growth to be around 4 percent in 2023 and to accelerate over the medium term with the implementation of ongoing reforms,” he said. 

Azour added: “Inflationary pressures are projected to moderate gradually, including from the impact of tightening financial conditions. Further development of domestic capital markets, including through the issuance of local currency debt by the federal government will also support growth.” 

Talking about the Middle East and Central Asia, he said that economic activity in the region has been resilient thus far, with multispeed recovery continuing in 2022. 

“We project that the Middle East and North African region to grow at 5 percent this year, up from 4.1 percent in 2021,” he said. 

“However, the worsening of global conditions will weigh on the outlook for next year with growth slowing to 3.6 percent. Growth is projected at 5.2 percent this year for the oil exporters, with high oil prices and robust non-oil GDP growth offsetting the global headwinds.” 

Azour underlined the importance of stability on the monetary side, on the financial side, and with regard to inflation. 

“Financial and economic stability is important to enable the investor to increase the level of the investment and the citizen to be able to have purchasing power and to maintain it,” he concluded.  

Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt’s economic growth to decline to 4.5% in FY 2022-23: World Bank 

Egypt’s economic growth to decline to 4.5% in FY 2022-23: World Bank 
Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt’s economic growth is expected to decline to 4.5 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23 from 6.6 percent in 2021-22, affected by the Russia-Ukraine war overlapped with persisting COVID19-related disruptions, according to the World Bank’s Egypt Economic Monitor report. 

However, the growth is forecast to inch up after that as the country continues to push ahead with macroeconomic stabilization and structural reforms, the report stated. 

While critical sectors continue to thrive, especially gas extractives, benefiting from the higher global prices and the resilient communications, agriculture and construction sectors, other activities are expected to continue performing below potential, including manufacturing. 

During the fiscal year 2022-23, inflation is projected to surpass the Central Bank of Egypt’s target range between 5 and 9 percent and remain in double digits, following the impact of depreciation, imported inflation, supply bottlenecks, and the potential continuation of adjustments to fuel prices. 

Fiscal consolidation is also expected to decelerate in 2022-23 due to higher inflation rates alongside the government social mitigation package. 

While the social measures announced by the government in 2022 will offer mitigation to an extent, poverty rates are still forecast to rise as inflation gets reflected in real incomes. 

Moreover, the state’s spending on health and education is expected to drop to 1.3 percent and 2 percent of the gross domestic product, respectively, disclosed the World Bank report. 

Over the medium term, the North African country’s debt-to-GDP ratio will maintain its downward trajectory. 

Meanwhile, Egypt’s non-oil exports surged 12 percent during the first 10 months of 2022 to hit $30.4 billion, up from $27.1 billion during the same period a year earlier, reflecting a $3.3 billion increase, according to data from the General Authority for Export and Import Control. 

Later today, Egypt’s Monetary Policy Committee of the CBE is set to hold its last meeting before the end of 2022 to review interest rates. 

Based on a recent Reuters poll, analysts expect policymakers to end the year with a significant increase of 200 basis points in the interest rates to support the Egyptian pound against the dollar and other foreign currencies and curb rising inflation. 

The average forecast in the poll of 12 analysts estimated that the CBE would boost interest rates on deposits to 15.25 percent and lending interest to 16.25 percent. 

Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal

Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal

Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal
Updated 22 December 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security has renewed a deal with Saudi Aramco for crude oil storage on the island of Okinawa for another three years, the state-run Japanese company said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, JOGMEC leases 13 national crude oil stockpiling tanks on the island southwest of mainland Japan to Aramco, enabling Saudi Arabia's state oil producer to store about 1.3 million kilolitres of crude oil for the next three years, JOGMEC said in a statement.

In return for providing free storage space to Saudi Aramco, Japan gets a priority claim on the oil stocks in an emergency.

The tank lease deal has been running since 2010 and has been renewed every three years.

For Aramco, Okinawa, which is located in Asia where the crude oil market is expanding, becomes a supply center, and Aramco aims to be able to provide their crude in an attempt to meet this customer demand, according to a press release.

JOGMEC and Aramco strengthen their cooperation and aspire to contribute to energy security in Japan and a more stable supply in the related region, it added.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 4.4% in October to $6.62bn: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 4.4% in October to $6.62bn: GASTAT
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 4.4% in October to $6.62bn: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 4.4% in October to $6.62bn: GASTAT
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, increased by 4.4 percent to SR24.9 billion ($6.62 billion) in October 2022, compared to SR23.9 billion recorded in October 2021, according to the latest report released by the General Authority for Statistics. 

In its report, GASTAT noted that the Kingdom’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries, accounting for 40.9 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in October.  

The report further pointed out that overall merchandise exports increased by 13.9 percent in October to SR120.7 billion, up from SR106 billion in October 2021. 

The Kingdom’s merchandise imports increased by 39.3 percent in October to SR63.9 billion compared to SR45.9 billion in the same period last year. 

The report added that the most imported merchandise in October were machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment parts, which accounted for 19.5 percent of total merchandise imports.

As imports rose by a higher degree than non-oil exports year-on-year  — 39.3 percent and 4.4 percent respectively — the ratio of non-oil exports to imports dropped by 13.1 percent in that period to reach 39 percent.  

China, the Kingdom’s primary merchandise trading partner, accounted for 18.4 percent of total exports in October with a value of SR22.2 billion.  

The report added that South Korea and Japan came in next with both at 10.3 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total exports. Their exports totaled 12.4 billion in October 2022.  

As for Saudi imports, China also took the lead with its imports amounting to 20.6 percent of the total during that period reaching SR13.2 billion. 

The US followed with imports at SR6 billion, or 9.3 percent of Saudi imports, in October 2022. The UAE came in third with SR4 billion worth of imports accounting for 6.3 percent of the total, showed the report.  

Saudi Arabia’s top 10 exporting countries acquired 68.2 percent of exports, whereas its top 10 importing countries accounted for 62.7 percent.  

Furthermore, Jeddah Islamic Sea Port let through 29.2 percent of the total, making it the Kingdom’s primary port for imports. 

Indonesia plans $320m incentive to boost EV sales amid slow clean energy transition

Indonesia plans $320m incentive to boost EV sales amid slow clean energy transition
Updated 21 December 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia plans $320m incentive to boost EV sales amid slow clean energy transition

Indonesia plans $320m incentive to boost EV sales amid slow clean energy transition
  • Southeast Asian nation is one of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gas
  • Transportation makes up about 44 percent of total energy consumption
Updated 21 December 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is considering allocating $320 million from next year’s budget to encourage purchases of electric vehicles, a senior minister said on Wednesday, as the country trails in the transition to clean energy.
The Southeast Asian nation, one of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gas, has set a new target to cut emissions levels by almost 32 percent on its own by 2030 — a goal more ambitious than its Paris Agreement pledge — and also hopes to achieve net zero emissions by 2060.
Transportation contributes 44 percent to Indonesia’s total energy consumption, according to official data. To reduce that figure, the government is planning to introduce a cap on prices of electric vehicles in a bid to boost sales.
“This is an incentive that many other countries are already doing, because the key for us is energy transition,” Chief Economics Minister Airlangga Hartarto told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday.
“We also need to develop our market so that (sales of) electric cars can reach a minimum of 20 percent by 2025, around 400,000 units.”
President Joko Widodo, who also took part in the press conference, said that incentives could help to develop the homegrown EV industry.
“We hope with the incentives our electric cars and electric motorcycles industry in our country will grow,” he said.
Despite the government’s focus on promoting EVs, experts said that Indonesia is still lagging in the shift to clean energy sources.
“Without balancing energy transition from fossil energy sources, especially coal, to clean and renewable energy, this incentive is only going to shift emissions from the transport sector to the electricity sector,” Tata Mustasya, regional climate and energy campaign strategist at Greenpeace Southeast Asia, told Arab News.
“There’s a need to speed up energy transition so that the incentives for hybrid cars and electric motorcycles will actually benefit the efforts to reduce emissions.”
Fossil fuels are the dominant source in Indonesia’s power mix, consisting of more than 87 percent. With Indonesia’s slow transition to clean energy, charging EVs is likely to depend on those unclean sources as well.
“The electricity used to charge our EVs is rather carbon-intensive,” Agus Sari, environmentalist and CEO of Landscape Indonesia, which focuses on sustainable landscape management, told Arab News.
“I think promoting EV is a great policy, but EV comes out of two major policies: energy and mobility. We need to make sure that our EV promotion policy is comprehensively integrated with the two,” he said.
Other countries that introduced EV subsidies have also adopted policies to improve city planning, create walkable urban centers and develop efficient public transport systems, he added.
“For energy, we need to make sure that the source of electricity charging our EVs comes from clean sources, otherwise we only move the pollution, not reduce it.” 

 

 

Saudi Arabia’s Hassana invests $2.4bn in DP World’s UAE assets    

Saudi Arabia’s Hassana invests $2.4bn in DP World’s UAE assets    
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hassana invests $2.4bn in DP World’s UAE assets    

Saudi Arabia’s Hassana invests $2.4bn in DP World’s UAE assets    
Updated 21 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Hassana Investment Co. — the Riyadh-based investment arm of the General Organization for Social Insurance — announced an investment of SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) in three assets of the Dubai-based DP World.

The agreement sees Hassana acquire a strategic stake of 10.2 percent in three strategic centers of the DP World group — Jebel Ali Port, Jebel Ali Free Zone and the National Industries Park. 

The global hubs support supply chains and logistics services for over 9,000 companies internationally, serving over 3.5 billion customers.   

The acquisition of these assets, which generated revenues exceeding SR7 billion in 2021, would facilitate Hassana’s trade flow globally and pare down debt for DP World.   

Furthermore, the transaction “will support our target of achieving a strong investment-grade rating for the DP World Group,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the CEO of DP World Group, in a statement.   

“It is expected that the company’s business will continue to grow in the future due to the combination of favorable demographic factors, the growth of the region’s economies and the major investments in it, in addition to the expectations of a boom in trade exchange between developing countries in Asia and Africa,” noted Saad bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, CEO of Hassana.  

