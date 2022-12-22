You are here

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the launch of the National Intellectual Property Strategy. (File)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 
  • Strategy based on four basic pillars: Generation, management, commercial investment, and protection of intellectual property
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the launch of the National Intellectual Property Strategy to support the Kingdom’s economy based on innovation and creativity.  

By establishing an intellectual property value chain that supports economic growth, the Kingdom is set to become a pioneer in the field in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

“We have minds and energies that are passionate about innovation and creativity, and by enabling them, the Kingdom will be a fertile environment for the knowledge economy through an integrated intellectual property system that supports the development of innovative technologies and industries and contributes to the growth of enterprises,” SPA said, citing the Crown Prince. 

The National Intellectual Property Strategy is based on four basic pillars: Generation, management, commercial investment, and protection of intellectual property. 

The generation of intellectual property came as one of the pillars of the strategy due to its high importance and its contribution to enhancing the Kingdom’s ability to generate intellectual property assets of economic and social value. 

The management pillar aims to elevate the value of intellectual property by establishing a rapid, high-quality system for its registration to ensure effective management of human creativity. 

The commercial investment will contribute to the growth and attraction of investments in the Kingdom. This comes in light of the Kingdom’s investments in future cities and projects based on innovation and creativity, such as The Line and NEOM, and its distinguished geographical location and strong digital infrastructure.   

Meanwhile, the protection of intellectual property pillar aims to activate the market economy through the protection of intellectual property. It works on respecting intellectual property rights and enhancing the value of their protection for creative rights. 

In an attempt to achieve these pillars, work will be done to boost cooperation and integration between national entities as a key partner to back the objectives of the new strategy. 

“The national strategy for intellectual property will also enable stimulating investment, creating high-quality jobs and raising awareness of human rights, creators and innovators,” the Crown Prince added.

Topics: Saudi crown prince property Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia's point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions fell by SR1.6 billion ($0.43 billion) to reach SR10.7 billion in the week ending on Dec. 17, pulled down by education spending, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA.  

The SAMA data showed that around 155.4 million transactions were processed during that week — 2.3 million transactions more than the week prior.   

The POS transactions indicate the amount that consumers spend using ATMs and credit cards in retail stores, shopping malls, pharmacies and more.  

The decline in POS transactions was primarily led by a 40 percent decrease to SR197.6 million in the education sector spending.  

The telecommunications and electronics and electric appliances sectors came next, with both recording a fall of 8 percent in POS transactions to reach SR85.1 million and SR218.8 million respectively.  

  • Jewelry — fell 7 percent to reach SR196 million  
  • Food and Beverages — fell 4 percent to reach SR1.6 million  
  • Miscellaneous Goods and Services — fell 2 percent to reach SR1.2 million  
  • Health — fell 2 percent to reach SR691 million 

Saudi Arabia’s consumer spending was directed towards restaurants and cafes, recording almost SR1.58 billion worth of spending.  

The food and beverages sector closely followed with SR1.56 billion worth of spending in the week ending on Dec. 17. 

Of the 17 mentioned sectors, only five witnessed a rise in the week ending on Dec.17, showed the SAMA data.  

Saudi spending on hotels saw the largest increase last week, going up 6 percent to SR273 million.  

  • Transport — increased 3 percent to reach SR593.2 million  
  • Fuel Stations — increased 1 percent to reach SR716.3 million  
  • Construction Materials — increased 1 percent to reach SR359.3 million  
  • Recreation and Culture — increased 1 percent to reach SR284 million  
  • Riyadh’s total POS transactions recorded SR3.58 billion, making it register the highest level of sales of almost 33 percent in the week ending on Dec. 17.  

However, the value of transactions in the Kingdom’s capital fell by 2 percent last week from SR3.65 billion the week before.  

Jeddah followed with SR1.55 billion POS transactions, despite its 6 percent drop in the week ending on Dec. 17 from SR1.64 the week before. 

 

Topics: Saudi PoS spending SAMA

GCC smartphone market to grow 13.8% in Q4, predicts industry report

GCC smartphone market to grow 13.8% in Q4, predicts industry report
Updated 55 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

GCC smartphone market to grow 13.8% in Q4, predicts industry report

GCC smartphone market to grow 13.8% in Q4, predicts industry report
Updated 55 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The smartphone market in the Gulf Cooperation Council region is forecast to grow 13.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a recent report by International Data Corporation. 

With the expectation of supply issues getting resolved, the IDC report noted that the demand for Apple’s latest line of devices will help drive the overall value growth. 

This comes despite shipments of mobile phones to the GCC region declining 5.9 percent in the third quarter to 5.23 million units, as inflationary pressure continued to dent consumer spending. 

Smartphone shipments were also down 5.7 percent to 4.74 million units in the third quarter, but Saudi Arabia accounted for 52.4 percent of all smartphones shipped across the GCC in Q3 2022. Feature phone shipments also declined 8.1 percent over the same period to 0.48 million units, the report added. 

In terms of value, the GCC smartphone market was worth $1.93 billion in Q3 of 2022, an increase of 5.4 over the second quarter, while the feature phone market totaled $8.42 million, down 17 percent, showed IDC data. 

“Product shortages, while generally improved compared to previous quarters, continued to plague portions of the smartphone market,” said Akash Balachandran, a research manager at IDC.  

Furthermore, he said inflationary pressures impacted consumer spending among low- and mid-end price bands as discretionary spending were directed toward essentials. “The market’s premium price bands performed well in the third quarter of 2022 due to the release of several popular flagship devices from Apple and Samsung, which explains the quarterly growth in value.” 

Saudi Arabia led the Gulf region in smartphone shipment in the third quarter of 2022, but the figures were down 4.4 percent in unit terms when compared with the second quarter. 

The UAE, the GCC’s second-largest market, accounted for 23.6 percent of the region’s overall smartphone market, despite shipments to the country declining 7.2 percent quarter-on-quarter. 

“The decline in these two large markets came as a result of an unwillingness among channel partners to carry inventory as they are being challenged by fluctuating prices and varied pricing between different retail segments,” added Balachandran. “In Apple’s case, product shortages limited the company’s quarterly growth.” 

Samsung led the GCC smartphone market in unit terms in the third quarter with a 47.6 percent share, while Apple came second with a 16.8 percent share as its sales were bottle-necked by supply constraints.   

With a 15.2 percent share, Xiaomi was placed third but suffered a 5.1 percent quarter-on-quarter decline in shipments with its focus on more midrange and high-end devices. 

Moving forward, the report noted that 5G penetration is set to continue to grow as the technology is expanding into lower price bands. 

“5G devices accounted for 38.2 percent of smartphone shipments to the region in their quarter and the technology is expected to become standard in mid-tier price bands among Android vendors,” said Ramazan Yavuz, a senior research manager at IDC. 

“By the end of 2026, we expect that 5G devices will account for 82.6 percent of total GCC smartphone shipments,” he added. 

Topics: GCC mobile 5G Saudi Arabia

Industry heavyweights to discuss global issues at 16th Asian Financial Forum  

Industry heavyweights to discuss global issues at 16th Asian Financial Forum  
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Industry heavyweights to discuss global issues at 16th Asian Financial Forum  

Industry heavyweights to discuss global issues at 16th Asian Financial Forum  
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The 16th Asian Financial Forum, a premier financial and business forum, will be held on Jan. 11 and 12 next year in Hong Kong where industry heavyweights will discuss issues related to global finance, economy, trade and sustainability. 

The forum themed “Accelerating Transformation: Impact ∙ Inclusion ∙ Innovation” will be held in a hybrid format.  

It will provide a platform to connect participants for business and investment opportunities to strengthen Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center. The key business event has been organized by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. 

Highlights of the two-day forum include Ban Ki-moon, former secretary-general of the UN, Helen Clark, former New Zealand premier and the former executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Christiana Figueres. 

The two-day event will include more than 40 discussion sessions, featuring top financial, government and business leaders to shed light on major topics, including the global economic outlook, regional trade collaborations such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, asset and wealth management, environment, social and governance and green finance. 

In the main panel discussions, international financial and business leaders including Valérie Baudson, CEO of Amundi; Takeshi Kunibe, chairman of the board, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.; Robert F. Smith, Founder, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners; Mark Tucker, group chairman of HSBC Holdings; Jose Vinals, group chairman, Standard Chartered; Ridha Wirakusumah, CEO of Indonesia Investment Authority and James Turner, Group CEO, Prudential will examine macroeconomic trends amid the epidemic recovery and external uncertainties, and key market opportunities.  

Nearly 100 exhibitors will also showcase new technologies and investment opportunities at the event. Three highlighted zones, including Fintech Showcase, InnoVenture Salon and FintechHK Start-up Salon will allow on-site participants to experience the technologies of tomorrow. 

Topics: Hong Kong business forum Asian Financial Forum

Rebound in domestic activity spurs economic growth in UAE: IMF official 

Rebound in domestic activity spurs economic growth in UAE: IMF official 
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Rebound in domestic activity spurs economic growth in UAE: IMF official 

Rebound in domestic activity spurs economic growth in UAE: IMF official 
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Underpinned by a rebound in domestic activity, the UAE economy has quickly survived the economic impact of COVID-19, with near-term economic growth remaining strong, according to a top International Monetary Fund official.  

In addition, elevated oil prices supported high surpluses in the fiscal and external balances.  

“Economic growth has been robust this year, led by a strong rebound in tourism, construction, and activity related to the Dubai World Expo, as well as higher oil production in line with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies’ production agreements,” Jihad Azour, director of Middle East and Central Asia Department, IMF, told the Emirates News Agency.  

“The economic recovery is gaining momentum driven by return of economic cycle.” 

According to the latest IMF review, the UAE’s gross domestic product growth is projected to reach above 6 percent in 2022, improving from 3.8 percent in 2021. Inflation has risen with global trends and is expected to average just over 5 percent this year. 

Fiscal and external surpluses have increased further, benefiting from the higher oil prices as well as the removal of the temporary COVID-crisis-related fiscal support to businesses and households as the pandemic has gradually waned. Increased global uncertainty led to larger financial inflows, contributing to rapid real estate price growth in some segments. 

Azour went on to say that the UAE economic outlook remains positive, supported by domestic activity. “We expect non-hydrocarbon growth to be around 4 percent in 2023 and to accelerate over the medium term with the implementation of ongoing reforms,” he said. 

Azour added: “Inflationary pressures are projected to moderate gradually, including from the impact of tightening financial conditions. Further development of domestic capital markets, including through the issuance of local currency debt by the federal government will also support growth.” 

Talking about the Middle East and Central Asia, he said that economic activity in the region has been resilient thus far, with multispeed recovery continuing in 2022. 

“We project that the Middle East and North African region to grow at 5 percent this year, up from 4.1 percent in 2021,” he said. 

“However, the worsening of global conditions will weigh on the outlook for next year with growth slowing to 3.6 percent. Growth is projected at 5.2 percent this year for the oil exporters, with high oil prices and robust non-oil GDP growth offsetting the global headwinds.” 

Azour underlined the importance of stability on the monetary side, on the financial side, and with regard to inflation. 

“Financial and economic stability is important to enable the investor to increase the level of the investment and the citizen to be able to have purchasing power and to maintain it,” he concluded.  

Topics: IMF UAE GDP Investment

Egypt's economic growth to decline to 4.5% in FY 2022-23: World Bank 

Egypt’s economic growth to decline to 4.5% in FY 2022-23: World Bank 
Updated 22 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt’s economic growth to decline to 4.5% in FY 2022-23: World Bank 

Egypt’s economic growth to decline to 4.5% in FY 2022-23: World Bank 
Updated 22 December 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt’s economic growth is expected to decline to 4.5 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23 from 6.6 percent in 2021-22, affected by the Russia-Ukraine war overlapped with persisting COVID19-related disruptions, according to the World Bank’s Egypt Economic Monitor report. 

However, the growth is forecast to inch up after that as the country continues to push ahead with macroeconomic stabilization and structural reforms, the report stated. 

While critical sectors continue to thrive, especially gas extractives, benefiting from the higher global prices and the resilient communications, agriculture and construction sectors, other activities are expected to continue performing below potential, including manufacturing. 

During the fiscal year 2022-23, inflation is projected to surpass the Central Bank of Egypt’s target range between 5 and 9 percent and remain in double digits, following the impact of depreciation, imported inflation, supply bottlenecks, and the potential continuation of adjustments to fuel prices. 

Fiscal consolidation is also expected to decelerate in 2022-23 due to higher inflation rates alongside the government social mitigation package. 

While the social measures announced by the government in 2022 will offer mitigation to an extent, poverty rates are still forecast to rise as inflation gets reflected in real incomes. 

Moreover, the state’s spending on health and education is expected to drop to 1.3 percent and 2 percent of the gross domestic product, respectively, disclosed the World Bank report. 

Over the medium term, the North African country’s debt-to-GDP ratio will maintain its downward trajectory. 

Meanwhile, Egypt’s non-oil exports surged 12 percent during the first 10 months of 2022 to hit $30.4 billion, up from $27.1 billion during the same period a year earlier, reflecting a $3.3 billion increase, according to data from the General Authority for Export and Import Control. 

Later today, Egypt’s Monetary Policy Committee of the CBE is set to hold its last meeting before the end of 2022 to review interest rates. 

Based on a recent Reuters poll, analysts expect policymakers to end the year with a significant increase of 200 basis points in the interest rates to support the Egyptian pound against the dollar and other foreign currencies and curb rising inflation. 

The average forecast in the poll of 12 analysts estimated that the CBE would boost interest rates on deposits to 15.25 percent and lending interest to 16.25 percent. 

Topics: Egypt economy World Bank

