Performance measurement center chairman receives Omani ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Performance measurement center chairman receives Omani ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Adaa measure the performance of public departments, beneficiary experience, top achievements and empowerment tools to public departments. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Chairman of the National Center for Performance Measurement Fahad Abdullah Toonsi, at the center headquarters, received Omani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al-Said in the presence of ADAA Director General Rashed Al-Qaood.

Toonsi pointed out that the center receives generous support from the Saudi leadership, which contributes to supporting its work in cooperation with various public agencies, in addition to the center’s operations to measure the performance of public departments, beneficiary experience, top achievements and empowerment tools to public departments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Oman National Center of Performance Measurement (ADAA)

Saudi visual artist turns passion for Arabic calligraphy into icons of beauty

Saudi visual artist turns passion for Arabic calligraphy into icons of beauty
Updated 10 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Updated 10 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Khaled Mohammed Al-Mutlaq has turned his passion into art in the governorate of Hafr Al-Batin in northeastern Saudi Arabia.

As a child Al-Mutlaq was interested in art and calligraphy, including drawings and fonts.

Al-Mutlaq said: “My parents were the first to encourage me to do that. My passion continued until I joined secondary school in Al-Muftaha Village in the city of Abha. The village was founded for culture, art and heritage, and from there was the actual beginning of developing the hobby through learning more about art schools there and attending workshops.” 

There were many visual artists in the iconic village and Al-Mutlaq participated in several exhibitions held there in the summer for three years. 

“After that, the artistic experiments and participation continued. I did not lose sight of my passion for Arabic calligraphy, devoting daily efforts and long hours until I obtained a license in Arabic calligraphy, in its six types, from Arabic calligraphy professor Abbas Al-Baghdadi,” Al-Mutlaq said. 

“I started my project of integrating the aesthetics, meaning and form of calligraphy with artworks,” Al-Mutlaq said. 

“Arabic calligraphy is characterized by a very high cultural and heritage value and an Arabic depth in which the Holy Quran was revealed. The Arabic calligraphy is distinguished from all other writings by the presence of the long vowel, dots and short sound symbols that made the alphabet an art that moves even when it is static,” he said. 

He has participated in many international and local exhibitions, including “Between Civilization and Contemporary” in Al-Muftaha Village in 2000. In 2005 he participated in the Arabic calligraphy exhibition at the King Abdulaziz Public Library, and the “Lamsat Wafaa” (“A Touch of Loyalty”) exhibition in Asir Region in 2017. Most recently, he was part of the miniatures exhibition in Riyadh in 2022. 

Al-Mutlaq won first place in the International Falcons Club competition in visual art; he has also held several internal artistic workshops. 

He said that the difference between calligraphic painting and visual painting in Arabic calligraphy is that the traditional calligrapher relies on the imitation of letters according to established rules. “So the calligrapher works on the calligraphy painting and its letters in the most complete manner that enables the artist to adjust the rule for letters, their dimensions and their golden proportions of mass, space and balance distribution. This adjustment is preceded by templates, experiences and possibilities because letters have many forms, and the artist needs to use the appropriate ones to complete the work.”

Al-Mutlaq said that the visual calligraphy paintings differ, as color and mass are part of the work. There is also some freedom and space in interconnection, composition and repetition. “Thus, I use Arabic calligraphy with a focus on the details of the aesthetics of the Arabic letter in the visual paintings. As for art collectors, these works are more desirable than classic works. They are also more desirable for connoisseurs.”

He is currently working on his first solo exhibition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia art Arabic calligraphy

Muslim World League urges Afghan government to lift university ban for women

Muslim World League urges Afghan government to lift university ban for women
Updated 14 min 22 sec ago
SPA

  Decision contradicts guidance of Islam, secretary-general says
Updated 14 min 22 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Muslim World League has denounced the decision of the Afghan government to deny Afghan women and girls the right to a university education.

Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the organization’s secretary-general, said in a statement that the move contradicted the guidance of Islam and the consensus of Islamic scholars, and violated international and human values.

Al-Issa, who is also president of the Organization of Muslim Scholars, said the decision deprived women and girls of their legitimate right to education, and the Afghan people in general of the contribution women make to the nation’s prosperity and development.

He urged the government to reverse its decision and adopt the guidelines of Islamic scholars on the matter.
 

Topics: Afghanistan Muslim World League (MWL)

Ithra, Cultural Development Fund sign partnership deal

Ithra, Cultural Development Fund sign partnership deal
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
SPA

Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
SPA

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Officials from the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and the Saudi Cultural Development Fund on Wednesday inked a partnership deal.

The agreement, signed at a ceremony in Riyadh, aims to support the local content industry, spread knowledge, nurture creativity, highlight national talents locally and globally, and contribute to spreading a culture of quality and excellence.

The fund will provide SR15 million ($4 million) to support the second edition of an initiative to enrich Arabic content while empowering cultural projects. This will be done through training schemes and the development of skills programs related to the cultural sector.

The agreement was signed by Ithra director, Abdullah Al-Rashid, and the CDF’s chief executive officer, Mohammed bin Dayel.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) culture

Islamic affairs minister meets Indonesian VP

Islamic affairs minister meets Indonesian VP
Updated 23 min 55 sec ago
SPA

Updated 23 min 55 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Indonesian Vice President Marouf Amin on Thursday received Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on the sidelines of the second Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ international conference in Bali.

The ASEAN meeting was attended by 130 leading figures, including government ministers, muftis, presidents of Islamic universities, centers, and associations, and religious and cultural leaders from member countries.

In a speech, Amin said the conference provided a partnership and cooperation platform between Indonesia and Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, in areas including education, and research.

And he pointed out that religious leaders had an important role to play in helping tackle some of the challenges facing the world.

Amin noted that through the conference, Indonesia aimed to promote religious, political, economic, social, cultural, and environmental justice and moderation, based on the principles of Islam.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia

National Dialogue Award winners seek a cohesive society 

National Dialogue Award winners seek a cohesive society 
Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The winners of the second National Dialogue Award were revealed by the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue on Wednesday.  

The National Dialogue Award is one of the center’s 42 initiatives to highlight and promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and cohesion.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan, secretary general of the center, praised the role played by government and private institutions, civil society organizations and individuals. 

“The award is based on a set of standards that contribute to strengthening the system of positive values that the center seeks to integrate in society to achieve the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership by spreading a culture of tolerance, coexistence and cohesion among all segments of society, and confronting everything that threatens the social fabric,” he said. 

A total of 172 participants competed in different categories including 108 individuals, 29 government, 17 civil society organizations and 18 private. 

The winners from the government institutions were “Purple Saturday Initiative” (Authority of People with Disability) and “Consolation Initiative” (Municipality Makkah). 

The winners from the civil society organizations were Alwaleed Philanthropies Foundation, and Young Leaders for International Communication for the “Peace for Civilizational Communication” project.  

The winners from the private-sector institutions were Hayat Muhammadiyah Initiative (Waqf of Muhammad bin Ahmed Al-Rashid), and the Abdullah Al-Othaim and Sons Charitable Foundation.

Winners from the individuals section was the “Saudi Arabia, the Homeland of Tolerance” initiative launched by Zakia Suhail Al-Lahyani.

A ceremony is expected to be held soon to honor the winners of the award.  

The winners of the first edition of the National Dialogue Award from the government were the Ministry of Justice for the “Shaml” program and King Abdulaziz University for the Prince Khaled Al-Faisal Institute for Moderation. 

From the private category, the winner was Al-Fawzan Holding Company.  

Winners from the civil society organizations were Abdulaziz bin Talal and Surra Bint Saud Foundation for Human Development won for the “Ahyaha” initiative, and the Charitable Center for the Teaching of the Qur’an and its Sciences (Riyadh Branch) for “Learning Program.”

Muhammad Al-Mousa bagged the prize in the individuals category. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia National Dialogue Award King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND)

