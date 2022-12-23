US House passes equal pay bill in latest women’s soccer win

You are here

US soccer women's national team member Megan Rapinoe at an event to mark Equal Pay Day in Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus on March 24, 2021. The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for US women competing in international events. (AP/File)
  • The Equal Pay for Team USA Act will require all athletes representing the US in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits 
  • The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support
NEW YORK: The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the US women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the US in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.

The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

In a speech Wednesday night on the Senate floor, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Washington), who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Virginia), called the bill a fitting way to cap off 2022, which marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark law that promoted gender equity in sports.

“I ... want to thank heroes like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who brought that case against US Soccer,” Cantwell said of the American soccer stars, whose World Cup victory in 2019 provided the backdrop for the start of the effort. “US women’s soccer led the charge after winning the World Cup and making it clear to everyone that women athletes deserve equal pay.”

The bill stems from a federal gender discrimination lawsuit the US women filed against US Soccer in 2019. Earlier this year, the women signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

Over the past decade, most Olympic sports in the US have met USOPC standards regarding equal compensation. But there remained inequities between the men’s and women’s soccer teams — whose roles in international events, such as the World Cup, resulted in unequal pay structures and different oversight — that led legislators to seek to enshrine those standards into law.

“By sending this legislation to the president, both houses have sent a clear message that this is the standard for all national teams in all sports and it underscores the importance of working with our athletes to achieve equal pay including equalizing international prize money,” US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement announcing the bill’s passage.
 

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Nathan Ake’s header proved decisive as Manchester City knocked holders Liverpool out of the League Cup in a dramatic 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
This last-16 clash marked the return to competitive action of two of English football’s heavyweights following the World Cup break and their latest encounter was a high-octane affair.
Premier League champions City twice led through Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez, only for Liverpool to waste little time in drawing level thanks to goals from Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Saleh.
But after Ake made it 3-2 shortly before the hour mark, the visitors were unable to fashion a third equalizer.
City manager Pep Guardiola named six World Cup players in his starting XI.
Ake, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan were all involved from the kick-off.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whose side pipped Chelsea 11-10 in a marathon penalty shoot-out at Wembley in February as the Reds won the League Cup for a record ninth time, also named a strong side.
The German’s forward line included Salah, making his first appearance in the League Cup outside of finals since October 2020, Darwin Nunez and Carvalho.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was included on the bench but fellow England international Trent Alexander-Arnold was not involved at all, with Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk also omitted after his World Cup stint.
Haaland and Cole Palmer both missed the target when well-placed to score early on but it was not long before the Norway star made amends.
Haaland, seemingly given a free run against Liverpool’s defense, turned in De Bruyne’s near-post cross in the 10th minute after getting in front of Joe Gomez to score his 24th goal of the season.
Liverpool, however, were level within 10 minutes when Carvalho finished from a James Milner cross after the former City midfielder was allowed too much room in the penalty area.
The visitors made two changes at half-time, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain coming on for novice midfielder Stefan Bajcetic and Carvalho.
But Liverpool fell behind again before either of the two substitutes could get into the game.
Only 76 seconds into the second half Mahrez fired home from the right side of the penalty area following a cross by Rodri.
City’s lead, however, evaporated just over a minute later as Nunez sprinted past Laporte down the left, with Salah making light of a mediocre center to draw Liverpool level at 2-2.
But a rollercoaster contest then saw City go ahead for the third time when, after a quickly-taken corner, Ake powered in a 58th-minute header from a superb pinpoint cross by the outstanding De Bruyne.
Oxlade-Chamberlain went down in the penalty after a collision with Ake in the 69th minute but David Coote denied the Reds a spot-kick and, with VAR not in use, the referee’s decision stood.
Liverpool, however, had an excellent chance to make it 3-3 when a superb ball from Naby Keita left the onside Nunez free down the right touchline.
But after sprinting clear of the City defense, Nunez, albeit from an acute angle, pulled his shot wide of the far post.

  • Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was pictured holding and kissing the trophy after Argentina beat France in Sunday's final
  • He was also photographed with Angel di Maria, Lisandro Martinez and even seen sinking his teeth into another player's medal
LONDON: FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained “undue access” to the pitch after the World Cup final where he enthusiastically posed for photos with surprised Argentina players including a bemused and irritated Lionel Messi.
Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, was pictured holding and kissing the trophy after Argentina beat France in Sunday’s final in Qatar.
The Turkish entrepreneur was widely criticized for twice grabbing the arm of Messi, who tried to sidestep the unwanted attention.
He was also photographed with Angel di Maria, Lisandro Martinez and even seen sinking his teeth into another player’s medal.
FIFA rules state the World Cup trophy can only be held by the tournament winners and the likes of FIFA officials and heads of state.
“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on December 18,” a spokesman told the BBC.
“The appropriate internal action will be taken.”
Salt Bae, 39, owns a chain of luxury restaurants around the world including Beverly Hills in Los Angeles and London’s swish Knightsbridge.
His technique for preparing and seasoning meat has become an Internet meme.
Earlier in the World Cup, he posted a video of himself at a match sitting alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

  • Local footballer Ahmed Daraghmeh, 23, played for West Bank Premier League team Thaqafi Tulkarm
  • “Palestinian football has been grieved by the assassination of one of its top footballers,” PFA told Arab News in a statement
DUBAI: Palestine’s Football Association has called on the sport’s governing body FIFA to investigate the death of local football player Ahmed Daraghmeh after it said the 23-year-old striker was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday.
The PFA said in a statement to Arab News: “While the rest of the world still basks in the festivities of a splendid World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and prepares to celebrate the season and welcome a new year, Palestinian football has been grieved by the assassination of one of its top footballers.
“And as we grieve for the loss of this young life, we express our heartfelt condolences to the family of Ahmed, his club, and his teammates and demand the international football organizations take a closer look into the racist policies and practices of the Israeli occupation, its constant violations of the international sport regulations, and hold it responsible for depriving Palestinian footballers from their enshrined right to develop and practice sport.”
Daraghmeh played for West Bank Premier League team Thaqafi Tulkarm and had scored six goals, the fourth highest total in the league this season.
His club said in a statement: “The family of Tulkarm, the management, players and fans mourn Ahmed Atef Mustafa Daraghmeh.
“We send our condolences to his family, his relatives and the entire sports family.”
The forward had previously been called up for Palestine’s Olympic team but injury had prevented his participation.
Mahmoud Hafez Daraghmeh, a coach at his club, said: “Ahmed had a distinguished personality and was a special player.
“He was tireless as a player and scored some decisive goals.”
The Israeli military said that its soldiers had fired back after coming under attack by Palestinians on entering Nablus.
The PFA has complained in the past that the Israeli occupation has affected the development of football in Palestine, including its attempts to qualify for the World Cup.
Former national football coach Noureddine Ould Ali said earlier this year: “People in Palestine are not free in their movement.
“If you want to leave then you must first go through a number of checkpoints, and if you get through those then you still have to go through the border into Jordan.”
Daraghmeh’s death comes after several positive weeks for the country on the international football stage. The country’s flag was unfurled by Morocco’s players after their historic win over Spain in Qatar on their way to a historic semifinal appearance.
With the flag a common sight at the competition and on the screens of the world’s televisions, Palestine were called in some quarters the tournament’s “33rd team.”
It is now reported that there have been 224 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire since the start of 2022.
 

  • The 82-year-old has been hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment
  • "Our Christmas at home has been suspended," his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram
DUBAI: Brazilian soccer legend Pele’s cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report, and his family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.
Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 82-year-old has been hospitalized in the Albert Einstein hospital since late November as doctors reevaluate his treatment and tend to a respiratory infection.
Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumor was removed from his colon in September last year.
“Our Christmas at home has been suspended,” his daughter Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, thanking people for their support.
“We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,” she said in the post.
Following Argentina’s win in Sunday’s World Cup final, Pele posted a picture on social media of their team lifting the trophy, and hailed performances from squad leader Lionel Messi, France’s rising star Kylian Mbappe, and surprise semifinalists Morocco.
“Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way,” he said. “What a gift it was to watch this spectacle of the future of our sport.”
Brazilian players had during a quarter-final in Qatar unfurled a massive banner on the pitch with an image of the soccer great during his 1970 World Cup win. It simply read: “Pele!”

  • Grigor Dimitrov, Caroline Garcia wins boost points tally
  • ‘Best pre-season you could wish for,’ says Nick Kyrgios
DUBAI: The Eagles team won several key matches on day three of the World Tennis League here to take the top spot from the Falcons.

The mixed doubles featured Grigor Dimitrov and Aryna Sabalenka for the Falcons against Bianca Andreescu and Rohan Bopanna for the Eagles, with the Eagles taking the opening set comfortably as Bopanna especially showed some great touches. The second set was highlighted by a spectacular rally which ended with Andreescu striking a crosscourt backhand winner to keep the Eagles on serve for a 3-2 lead.

The Falcons though broke to lead 4-3 when Andreescu lost her serve two games later. Sabalenka made it 5-3 but, after Bopanna held, Dimitrov failed to serve out the set and it went to 5-5. The set then moved on to a tiebreak, which the Falcons took 7-4 to finally level the match. The super tiebreak was just as closely contested, with the Falcons edging it 10-7.

In the women’s singles, Caroline Garcia took the fiercely-contested first set for the Eagles against Paula Badosa of the Falcons. The opening two games went against serve before, with Garcia leading 5-4, Badosa double-faulted to drop her serve for a second time and hand the Eagles the set. The second set followed a similar pattern, with Garcia this time broken in the third game before once more immediately breaking back to level at 2-2. Garcia soon went on to take the upper hand as she broke Badosa at love to lead 4-2, but she still needed to fight off a break point as she served for victory and to level the tie.

“It was a great atmosphere out there and I really played a good match,” said Garcia. “I’m playing with this team format for the first time and I really enjoy it. It’s really good fun, a different experience.”

Dimitrov returned to court for the men’s singles to face Nick Kyrgios, after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the match. The 21-time Grand Slam winner though did spend time on the bench supporting his team, as well as showing a few dance moves during a change of ends.

The match was close for the first set and a half, with no player earning a break of serve as the opening set went to a tiebreak. The second set also remained even until 3-3, when Dimitrov broke serve to lead 4-3 after Kyrgios had saved three break points, and that appeared to break Kyrgios’ resistance as Dimitrov broke again for the match.

Despite his defeat, Kyrgios is happy to be a part of the World Tennis League. “It’s always good to have these bonus matches (at the end of a season), and this is the best kind of pre-season you could wish for,” said Kyrgios. “I love playing in team events. You rarely get that during the year. It’s fun. It’s definitely an experience.”

There are three matches in each of the six sessions, featuring mixed doubles, women’s singles and men’s singles. Teams get one point for each game they win, plus five bonus points for winning most games in a match. One point wins the game at deuce, there is no advantage scoring, and if sets are one set each a super tiebreak is played, first to 10. That tiebreak can be won by a single point margin. Finally, the team manager can call one timeout in each set.

