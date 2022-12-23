You are here

  • Home
  • Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years

Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years

Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years
Elon Musk. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6dgtq

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years

Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about two years.
While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a “serious recession” in 2023 and demand for big-ticket items will be lower.
His comments came after a Tesla stock sell-off deepened on Thursday over worries about softening demand for electric cars and Musk’s distraction with Twitter and his stock sales.
“I won’t sell stock until I don’t know probably two years from now. Definitely not next year under any circumstances and probably not the year thereafter,” Musk said.
Shares of Tesla rose 3 percent to $129.23 in after-hours trading on Thursday following an 8.9 percent drop in regular trading hours.
Musk has previously made promises about not selling Tesla stock before subsequently selling it. Last week, Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales, taking his total near $40 billion since late last year and frustrating investors as the company’s shares wallow at over two-year lows.
“I needed to sell some stock to make sure, like, there’s powder dry...to account for a worst case scenario,” the billionaire said.
He said Tesla’s board is open to share buyback, but that will depend on the scale of a recession.
On Thursday, Tesla stocks plunged 9 percent, after Tesla started to offer deep, $7,500 discounts to US consumers, fueling investor concerns about softening demand as the economy slows.
“I think there is going to be some macro drama that’s higher than people currently think,” he said, adding that homes and cars will get “disproportionately impacted” by economic conditions.
Musk said that Tesla is close to picking the location of its new “Gigafactory.” Tesla could announce the construction of a “Gigafactory” in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon as soon as Friday, with an initial investment of between $800 million and $1 billion, local newspaper Reforma reported on Monday.
Asked whether he would bring in someone such as venture capitalist David Sacks to run Twitter to allow him to focus on Tesla, Musk dodged the question and said Twitter was a relatively simple business.
“(Twitter) is maybe 10 percent of the complexity of Tesla,” Musk said.
Musk said earlier this week that he will step down as chief executive of Twitter once he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job.”
In response to concerns that his political views and controversial comments are alienating some people, he said, “I am not going to like sort of suppress my views just to boost the stock price.”
Musk has increasingly used Twitter’s live audio platform to weigh in on his product and strategic decisions at the social media company he took private in October in a $44 billion deal.

Topics: Tesla Elon Musk

Related

Update
Media
Musk says will step down as Twitter CEO once successor found

Turkiye wants bilateral trade volume with Saudi Arabia to reach $30bn, says minister

Turkiye wants bilateral trade volume with Saudi Arabia to reach $30bn, says minister
Updated 22 December 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkiye wants bilateral trade volume with Saudi Arabia to reach $30bn, says minister

Turkiye wants bilateral trade volume with Saudi Arabia to reach $30bn, says minister
  • Saudi, Turkish businessmen sign 10 cooperation deals at business forum in Istanbul
Updated 22 December 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ISTANBUL: With eyes set on increasing bilateral trade to $10 billion soon, Turkish and Saudi investors gathered at the Turkiye-Saudi Forum that began on Thursday in Istanbul.

The event, organized in partnership with the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance, Turkiye’s Investment Office of the Presidency, and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkiye, seeks to highlight promising investment opportunities.

Addressing the forum, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said: “The manufacturing, tourism, construction and biotechnology, and healthcare sectors are some of the key sectors that have the potential to drive areas for mutually beneficial investment opportunities.”

He stressed the importance of private-sector partnerships and business-to-business relations to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Turkiye’s trade volume with Saudi Arabia increased from $3.7 billion in 2021 to $4.3 billion between January-October 2022. However, the Turkish government’s target for bilateral trade volume is to reach $10 billion soon.

“But it is not enough. We should attain $30 billion if we are already making plans for 2030. When we work together, our countries will win,” Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati said, underlying that the finance sector is one of the most promising avenues for developing business ties.

“Turkiye will continue to be an investor-friendly country,” he said.

There are about 1,100 Saudi companies in Turkiye with investments worth $11 billion in agriculture, real estate, energy, and other sectors; while Saudi Arabia also suggests Turkish investors expand their business activities beyond the construction sector by investing in aviation, defense, tourism, innovation, health, technology, energy and food sectors.

Turkiye also offers deepening ties with the Kingdom by jointly investing in third countries, especially in the African continent.

According to Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a fellow for the Middle East at Rice University’s Baker Institute, Turkish and Saudi leaders have moved closer in aligning their visions of regional stability and they may wish to focus on developing the institutional links between the two states.

“It will give the bilateral relationship a depth and a durability that was missing before, and that befits two of the largest economies in the region,” he told Arab News.

Several Turkish and Saudi businesspersons attended the forum where about 10 cooperation deals were signed.

“The quest to intensify existing private sector partnerships and explore new ones has recently gained momentum in the wake of the normalization process in the bilateral relations concomitant with the regional de-escalation in the region. The forum represents a timely initiative as the two largest economies in the region seek to capitalize on the investment opportunities made available by the recent political rapprochement between the two countries,” Dr. Eyup Ersoy, visiting research fellow under the Institute of Middle Eastern Studies at King’s College London, told Arab News.

In late November, Nebati also met Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi in Istanbul to evaluate avenues for economic and commercial cooperation.

The representatives of the Turkish and Saudi business communities are expected to gather again in March 2023, this time in Riyadh.

Dr. Ersoy thinks that the energy sector needs constant investments in both countries, while the construction sector, as well as the housing market, also bear high untapped potential for bilateral economic relations as the two governments promote large-scale investments in this sector domestically.

“For Saudi Arabia, investment cooperation with the Turkish public and private sectors in agricultural, pharmaceutical, and health sectors seems especially relevant for the local development of these sectors in its domestic economy,” he said.

At a trade roadshow hosted in Istanbul last week, the Saudi Tourism Authority announced that Turkish citizens could now obtain an entry visa into Saudi Arabia more simply and quickly.

Experts underline that deepening economic and business ties carry a range of advantages for the two countries.

“The governments of each state have advanced ambitious development goals for their economies, and furthering closer economic collaboration with each other, especially through dynamic business networks, is certain to contribute to these goals,” Dr. Ersoy said.

He added: “In addition, diversification of economic and business ties is set to enhance investment opportunities for both sides, even in third markets through joint initiatives. Besides, intensification of commercial and financial transactions has the potential to mitigate the volatility observed in bilateral relations by creating and cementing economic interdependencies between the two countries.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Turkiye trade Istanbul Al-Falih

Related

Fintech firm PayTabs acquires Türkiye’s largest social commerce platform
Business & Economy
Fintech firm PayTabs acquires Türkiye’s largest social commerce platform

Saudi bourse loses 61 points as investors reverberate the restrained mood

Saudi bourse loses 61 points as investors reverberate the restrained mood
Updated 22 December 2022
Nirmal Menon

Saudi bourse loses 61 points as investors reverberate the restrained mood

Saudi bourse loses 61 points as investors reverberate the restrained mood
Updated 22 December 2022
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Stock Index on Thursday continued its lackluster stride for the second day in a row as it shed 61.15 points — or 0.59 percent — to close at 10,215.79 as investor mood remained muted.

Despite the market breadth being pegged positively, with 117 stocks of the listed 221 gaining and 86 losing, and 13 out of the 22 indices closing in black, the total trading turnover declined 24.57 percent to SR2.67 billion ($710 million) on Thursday from SR3.54 billion on Wednesday. 

“There is a clear calmness for the Saudi market index, as it has been moving sideways in the past few sessions. We may not see strong momentum till the end of this year because of continued fears and uncertainty that affect investor sentiments for the coming period,” Raed Mohamed Diab, vice president of investment strategy and research of Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

The lack of enthusiasm could be felt across all the indices in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, with four falling between 0.08 and 0.5 percent. Boursa Kuwait and Muscat Securities Market, on the other hand, gained 0.13 and 0.86 percent, respectively. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also fell 116 points to close at 18,680.87. 

However, the only saving grace for the bearish streak in the last trading week of the year would be oil prices which climbed for the fourth straight day in a row. 

Brent crude futures gained $1.17 to trade at $83.37 a barrel at 2:35 p.m. Riyadh time, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.11 at $79.40. 

“The stability of oil prices above the $80-per-barrel levels and their rebound in the recent period with expectations of a second weekly gain this week helps provide strong support to markets in the region in the coming period,” said Diab. 

Diab is, however, optimistic that the earnings and dividend announcements in the coming year could change the fortune of the markets. 

On Thursday, Mouwasat Medical Services Co.’s board of directors recommended a 100 percent capital increase to SR2 billion by distributing one bonus share for every share held, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. The company also proposed a 30 percent cash dividend or SR3 per share for 2022. The share price of the company increased by 1.05 percent to SR193. 

Meanwhile, Nomu, on Dec. 22, hosted the debut of plastic and chemical trader Saudi Top Trading Co., which recently offered 880,000 shares, or 22 percent of its capital, at a price of SR133 per share. The company’s share price fell 10.68 percent on its opening day to close at SR118.80. 

Edarat Communications and Information Technology Co. also announced that it would begin trading on Nomu on Dec. 26. Its capital currently stands at SR6.3 million, divided into 630,000 shares, and set its price guidance at SR300 per share. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Seera Holding Group informed that it had applied to the Capital Market Authority to offer 16.5 million shares, or 30 percent of Lumi Rental Co.’s capital, in an initial public offering on the Saudi Exchange. 

On the performance front, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. was the topmost gainer as its share price rose 6.38 percent to close at SR13. In comparison, another peer, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co., logged the worst performance with a 3.47 percent drop to wrap up at SR10.2. 

Topics: TASI Tadawul saudi stocks shares

Related

Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI edges up even as US Fed’s hawkish stance tips the scale 
Closing Bell: TASI tiptoes along to global market cues, closes up 27 points  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI tiptoes along to global market cues, closes up 27 points  

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 

Saudi crown prince launches National Intellectual Property Strategy 
  • Strategy based on four basic pillars: Generation, management, commercial investment, and protection of intellectual property
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the launch of the National Intellectual Property Strategy to support the Kingdom’s economy based on innovation and creativity.  

By establishing an intellectual property value chain that supports economic growth, the Kingdom is set to become a pioneer in the field in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

“We have minds and energies that are passionate about innovation and creativity, and by enabling them, the Kingdom will be a fertile environment for the knowledge economy through an integrated intellectual property system that supports the development of innovative technologies and industries and contributes to the growth of enterprises,” SPA said, citing the Crown Prince. 

The National Intellectual Property Strategy is based on four basic pillars: Generation, management, commercial investment, and protection of intellectual property. 

The generation of intellectual property came as one of the pillars of the strategy due to its high importance and its contribution to enhancing the Kingdom’s ability to generate intellectual property assets of economic and social value. 

The management pillar aims to elevate the value of intellectual property by establishing a rapid, high-quality system for its registration to ensure effective management of human creativity. 

The commercial investment will contribute to the growth and attraction of investments in the Kingdom. This comes in light of the Kingdom’s investments in future cities and projects based on innovation and creativity, such as The Line and NEOM, and its distinguished geographical location and strong digital infrastructure.   

Meanwhile, the protection of intellectual property pillar aims to activate the market economy through the protection of intellectual property. It works on respecting intellectual property rights and enhancing the value of their protection for creative rights. 

In an attempt to achieve these pillars, work will be done to boost cooperation and integration between national entities as a key partner to back the objectives of the new strategy. 

“The national strategy for intellectual property will also enable stimulating investment, creating high-quality jobs and raising awareness of human rights, creators and innovators,” the Crown Prince added.

Topics: Saudi crown prince property Vision 2030

Related

Special Fears of widening gender inequality in Afghanistan as Saudi Arabia joins calls to Taliban to keep university doors open to women
Saudi Arabia
Fears of widening gender inequality in Afghanistan as Saudi Arabia joins calls to Taliban to keep university doors open to women
Update Saudi Arabia, Georgia to enhance cooperation, says joint statement video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Georgia to enhance cooperation, says joint statement

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  

Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions drop to $2.85bn last week  
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions fell by SR1.6 billion ($0.43 billion) to reach SR10.7 billion in the week ending on Dec. 17, pulled down by education spending, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA.  

The SAMA data showed that around 155.4 million transactions were processed during that week — 2.3 million transactions more than the week prior.   

The POS transactions indicate the amount that consumers spend using ATMs and credit cards in retail stores, shopping malls, pharmacies and more.  

The decline in POS transactions was primarily led by a 40 percent decrease to SR197.6 million in the education sector spending.  

The telecommunications and electronics and electric appliances sectors came next, with both recording a fall of 8 percent in POS transactions to reach SR85.1 million and SR218.8 million respectively.  

  • Jewelry — fell 7 percent to reach SR196 million  
  • Food and Beverages — fell 4 percent to reach SR1.6 million  
  • Miscellaneous Goods and Services — fell 2 percent to reach SR1.2 million  
  • Health — fell 2 percent to reach SR691 million 

Saudi Arabia’s consumer spending was directed towards restaurants and cafes, recording almost SR1.58 billion worth of spending.  

The food and beverages sector closely followed with SR1.56 billion worth of spending in the week ending on Dec. 17. 

Of the 17 mentioned sectors, only five witnessed a rise in the week ending on Dec.17, showed the SAMA data.  

Saudi spending on hotels saw the largest increase last week, going up 6 percent to SR273 million.  

  • Transport — increased 3 percent to reach SR593.2 million  
  • Fuel Stations — increased 1 percent to reach SR716.3 million  
  • Construction Materials — increased 1 percent to reach SR359.3 million  
  • Recreation and Culture — increased 1 percent to reach SR284 million  
  • Riyadh’s total POS transactions recorded SR3.58 billion, making it register the highest level of sales of almost 33 percent in the week ending on Dec. 17.  

However, the value of transactions in the Kingdom’s capital fell by 2 percent last week from SR3.65 billion the week before.  

Jeddah followed with SR1.55 billion POS transactions, despite its 6 percent drop in the week ending on Dec. 17 from SR1.64 the week before. 

 

Topics: Saudi PoS spending SAMA

Related

Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi POS transactions plummet by $530m: SAMA
Saudi POS transactions value up for the first time in three weeks graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi POS transactions value up for the first time in three weeks

GCC smartphone market to grow 13.8% in Q4, predicts industry report

GCC smartphone market to grow 13.8% in Q4, predicts industry report
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

GCC smartphone market to grow 13.8% in Q4, predicts industry report

GCC smartphone market to grow 13.8% in Q4, predicts industry report
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The smartphone market in the Gulf Cooperation Council region is forecast to grow 13.8 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a recent report by International Data Corporation. 

With the expectation of supply issues getting resolved, the IDC report noted that the demand for Apple’s latest line of devices will help drive the overall value growth. 

This comes despite shipments of mobile phones to the GCC region declining 5.9 percent in the third quarter to 5.23 million units, as inflationary pressure continued to dent consumer spending. 

Smartphone shipments were also down 5.7 percent to 4.74 million units in the third quarter, but Saudi Arabia accounted for 52.4 percent of all smartphones shipped across the GCC in Q3 2022. Feature phone shipments also declined 8.1 percent over the same period to 0.48 million units, the report added. 

In terms of value, the GCC smartphone market was worth $1.93 billion in Q3 of 2022, an increase of 5.4 over the second quarter, while the feature phone market totaled $8.42 million, down 17 percent, showed IDC data. 

“Product shortages, while generally improved compared to previous quarters, continued to plague portions of the smartphone market,” said Akash Balachandran, a research manager at IDC.  

Furthermore, he said inflationary pressures impacted consumer spending among low- and mid-end price bands as discretionary spending were directed toward essentials. “The market’s premium price bands performed well in the third quarter of 2022 due to the release of several popular flagship devices from Apple and Samsung, which explains the quarterly growth in value.” 

Saudi Arabia led the Gulf region in smartphone shipment in the third quarter of 2022, but the figures were down 4.4 percent in unit terms when compared with the second quarter. 

The UAE, the GCC’s second-largest market, accounted for 23.6 percent of the region’s overall smartphone market, despite shipments to the country declining 7.2 percent quarter-on-quarter. 

“The decline in these two large markets came as a result of an unwillingness among channel partners to carry inventory as they are being challenged by fluctuating prices and varied pricing between different retail segments,” added Balachandran. “In Apple’s case, product shortages limited the company’s quarterly growth.” 

Samsung led the GCC smartphone market in unit terms in the third quarter with a 47.6 percent share, while Apple came second with a 16.8 percent share as its sales were bottle-necked by supply constraints.   

With a 15.2 percent share, Xiaomi was placed third but suffered a 5.1 percent quarter-on-quarter decline in shipments with its focus on more midrange and high-end devices. 

Moving forward, the report noted that 5G penetration is set to continue to grow as the technology is expanding into lower price bands. 

“5G devices accounted for 38.2 percent of smartphone shipments to the region in their quarter and the technology is expected to become standard in mid-tier price bands among Android vendors,” said Ramazan Yavuz, a senior research manager at IDC. 

“By the end of 2026, we expect that 5G devices will account for 82.6 percent of total GCC smartphone shipments,” he added. 

Topics: GCC mobile 5G Saudi Arabia

Related

Qatar’s FIFA World Cup driving mobile advertisement spending in 2022: Report
Business & Economy
Qatar’s FIFA World Cup driving mobile advertisement spending in 2022: Report
Salam Mobile opens future-focused immersive flagship store in Riyadh
Corporate News
Salam Mobile opens future-focused immersive flagship store in Riyadh

Latest updates

Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years
Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for about two years
Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant
Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant
US House passes equal pay bill in latest women’s soccer win
US House passes equal pay bill in latest women’s soccer win
TikTok hosts year-end party celebrating regional creators
TikTok hosts year-end party celebrating regional creators

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.