Where We Are Going Today: Quantum Specialty Coffee

Upon entering Dhahran’s Tamimi Markets, known locally by its former name, Safeway, you’ll see Quantum Specialty Coffee directly to the left of the entrance.
One of the things I craved most after returning to live in Dhahran after nearly a decade abroad was boba. I struggled to find a good spot locally, so decided to try to make my own — a time-consuming and messy process.
When Quantum Specialty Coffee opened up, I had hope that I could once again sip my favorite dessert in a cup. I could purchase my groceries at the store and then take a boba to-go to sip in the car on the way home after shopping.
The first time I tried Quantum’s brown sugar boba, it wasn’t a smash hit. The tapioca balls were knotted into one large goopy mess in the bottom of the cup and I had a hard time getting the balls to emerge from the milky liquid.
I thought maybe it was just bad luck so gave it another shot. Since then, they have immensely improved their preparation and now it’s enjoyable. The ration of milk tea to boba is now better, too. It isn’t too sweet nor is it too lumpy. You just need to make sure to shake it a bit before starting on your boba drinking journey.
They have also introduced such boba flavors as watermelon, grape and matcha. I tend to go for the more classic cups.
What is cool about this spot is that they also sell a variety of the popular Eastern European braided bread, babka, in flavors such as the more typical chocolate and cinnamon, but also with a regional twist in varieties such as zataar and cheese.
They also serve hot and cold sandwiches, cookies, bagels — as well as the usual coffees you'd expect. They have the lattes and the cappaccions and the like from a selection of beans.
What is also unique about this cafe is that each visitor is handed a free bottle of water upon ordering. You can sip it and stay hydrated while you wait for your custom drink or your food item.
Visit @quantumcoffeesa on Instagram for more details.
Food for thought as Dubai reveals plans for 10th anniversary festival
DFF to feature host of events, pop-ups, showcases
Retail CEO hails ‘milestone year for mouthwatering gourmet scene’
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The city’s Department of Economy and Tourism has unveiled details of the 10th anniversary edition of the Dubai Food Festival, as the industry looks forward to 2023.
The DFF, which begins on April 21 and lasts until May 7, will showcase the depth, diversity and creativity of Dubai’s culinary offering through an expanded program of events and activities.
It will celebrate homegrown dishes and international cuisine, as well as global trends and inspirational chefs and culinary pioneers, reported the Emirates News Agency on Thursday.
The event will play host to many activities, including the return of the Etisalat Beach Canteen, and Dubai Restaurant Week with set menus from 50 of the city’s top restaurants.
DFF will also feature a host of pop-ups and showcases, such as 100 Foodie Experiences, and include master classes, partner events and gourmet tastings with Dubai-based chefs from across the city.
It will also witness the launch of the Signature Dish initiative, in which 300 restaurants and cafes produce classic menus at an affordable price.
New attractions for next year include a Chefs in Town program of events, plus more still to be announced.
Details of the DFF were revealed as the DET hosted the third Dubai Gastronomy Forum, a major industry event showcasing new gourmet concepts and highlighting key events and culinary happenings.
The event, which was attended by 150 figures in the industry, took place at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai.
The forum confirmed Dubai’s reputation as an international hub for gastronomy, and a beacon for visionary restaurateurs, chefs, discerning foodies, and culinary aficionados.
The event showed a preview episode of the latest DET food-focused series, “Chefs on a Bus.”
The program will see award-winning pastry specialist Sahar Al Awadhi invite 10 of Dubai’s top chefs to show their favorite restaurants across the city.
It follows the successful launch of a number of series over the last 12 months which have showcased the Dubai food scene, including “Made in Dubai,” and “Meet the Chef.”
Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment CEO Ahmed Al-KHajja said: “This year has been a milestone year for Dubai, and in particular for the city’s mouthwatering gourmet scene.
“We are incredibly proud to work alongside our stakeholders and partners to showcase and further develop Dubai’s unique and diverse gastronomy scene.
“During the last 12 months, we have seen the launch of the inaugural “Michelin Guide Dubai,” the arrival of the “Gault & Millau” guide, the launch of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants list, and a host of other accolades for the city’s homegrown eateries, fine dining institutions, and neighborhood favorites.
“We are proud and thankful to come together to the table with our partners and discuss how we can make 2023 an even greater success than 2022.”
Dubai welcomed 11.4 million international overnight visitors between January and October this year and was recognized as the No. 1 global destination, and the fourth leading location for food lovers in the Tripadviser Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Pakistani-born inventor of UK’s favorite curry dies aged 77
Ali Ahmed Aslam opened his restaurant Shish Mahal in Glasgow in 1964, where he claims to have created the chicken tikka masala dish
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: The purported inventor of one of the UK’s most famous food dishes has died.
Ali Ahmed Aslam, the chef who reportedly created the chicken tikka masala dish, passed away aged 77 on Monday, survived by his five children.
His funeral was held at Glasgow Central Mosque on Tuesday, and his restaurant, Shish Mahal, closed for 48 hours as a mark of respect.
“Hey, Shish Snobs … Mr Ali passed away this morning … We are all absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” the restaurant announced.
Aslam, who moved to Glasgow as a boy with his family, was originally from Pakistan. He opened Shish Mahal in 1964.
The story of the creation of the chicken tikka masala dish is controversial, with a number of other chefs and restaurants across the UK laying claim to its origins, but Aslam’s remains the most well-known story.
In 2009 a campaign was launched for Glasgow to be officially recognized as the home of chicken tikka masala, and given EU Protected Designation of Origin status for the curry.
In an interview with AFP, Aslam said he had invented the dish after a customer claimed chicken tikka was too dry.
“Chicken tikka masala was invented in this restaurant. We used to make chicken tikka, and one day a customer said, ‘I’d take some sauce with that, this is a bit dry.’
“We thought we’d better cook the chicken with some sauce. So, from here, we cooked chicken tikka with the sauce that contains yoghurt, cream, spices. It’s a dish prepared according to our customer’s taste. Usually they don’t take hot curry — that’s why we cook it with yoghurt and cream.”
Recipes for success: Chef Evangelos Liakouris talks Greek food and buzzy new Riyadh Season pop-up
Liakouris is running the kitchen at Hellenika Restaurant’s Riyadh Season pop-up
Updated 22 December 2022
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: During Riyadh Season, the Alkhobar-based Greek restaurant Hellenika has set up a pop-up located at Riyadh Water Tower. Hellenika’s contemporary takes on Greek dishes are designed to be shared, making it an ideal choice for group dining.
Chef Evangelos Liakouris is running the kitchen at the Riyadh Season pop-up, and explains the thinking behind the dish-sharing concept. “Basically, for us Greeks, food is not just to feed ourselves because we have to eat and get energy; it’s part of the culture — sitting at the table together and discussing the topics of the day, bringing people together, families and friends gathering,” he tells Arab News. “You can awaken emotions by being all together and enhance memories, and the connecting link is the food.”
For Hellenika’s local clientele, Liakouris explains, the restaurant has adjusted some traditional Greek dishes with Arabic touches.
“We have a dish called talagani, which is similar to halloumi. A Greek-Cypriot gentleman fell in love with a lady and moved to the Kalamata region of Greece (to be with her). He knew how to make halloumi cheese so he created something similar to it, but with different characteristics — that’s talagani,” he says. “And one of my favorite Middle Eastern desserts is knafeh. So what I did is I took the (Greek pastry) kadaifi and (made it into a warm, savory dish). That idea comes from knafeh, so we’ve taken Greek products and used them in a way people in the local market will understand.”
Here, Liakouris discusses the value of mistakes, the best seafood, and the importance of ego.
When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made?
(It took some time before I realized) it's all about food pairing and seasonality — understanding how the ingredients work. Then creating a dish becomes much easier. But sometimes it’s important to let mistakes happen; we forget that a lot of recipes came about by mistake. But in order to understand and use these mistakes in a good way, we must understand the pairing and how the food works not just as ingredients but as chemistry.
What’s one ingredient you think can instantly improve a dish?
I can’t live without extra virgin olive oil. Our olive oil is a blend of two different olives, so it makes it very special. It has an acidity of 0.28. Olive oil has to be below 0.8 to be considered extra virgin. So ours is well below that.
Another ingredient that I love is mastika (a sweet liquer flavored with mastic). It comes from just one island, called Chios. It won’t grow anywhere else. It costs around 3,000 Euros per liter.
What’s your favorite dish to make?
My mother is from an island called Icaria, so I love making seafood. People always ask what the best seafood is, and my answer is that the best seafood is fresh seafood. But you have to be very delicate with it. To cook a very nice, juicy fish is very complicated, technically.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly?
It’s a Greek dish, trahana. It’s a small cracked-wheat pasta (fermented in) sour milk or yogurt, and then we use some flour or other ingredients sometimes. When you want to eat something fast, you take some stock or tomato or some yogurt and put this pasta inside. Mix in some herbs and feta cheese and it’s a super-quick, delicious and nutritious dish.
What are you like in the kitchen? Are you laidback, or a disciplinarian?
I’ll never put someone in a corner and make them feel uncomfortable; I will try to elevate their talents. This way you can (be productive). I always say that when you join my team, you are under my umbrella and you should feel safe. When people trust you, they can work in a better way. But of course there are rules everybody has to follow. For example, anybody can be late, but if you don’t inform me, you’re automatically out that day. It’s important everybody respects each other.
There’s an assumption that chef’s have big egos. Is that fair?
To be honest, yes. If you want to be good at something, you have to be competitive, and you can’t be competitive if you don’t have an ego. It’s all about creating a culture and trust between people, so we can share the same vision.
Jerusalem chef gives tourists a Palestinian taste of life in the Old City
"Palestinian cuisine really utilizes what the land has to offer," Bukhari says
He explains that kras beid, a quiche-like dish but with a pizza-style crust, is not just a food but also a social activity
Updated 21 December 2022
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Palestinian chef Izzeldin Bukhari begins the tours he offers to the Old City of Jerusalem with breakfast at Abu Shukri’s hummus restaurant which he says serves the perfect balance of chickpeas, tahina and lemon juice.
“Palestinian cuisine really utilizes what the land has to offer,” Bukhari says, explaining that these heavily plant-based recipes are deeply rooted in a connection to the local produce.
Bukhari, descended from Sufi mystics who walked to Jerusalem from Bukhara in Uzbekistan 400 years ago, takes guests down the narrow streets of the Old City, to food stalls and restaurants, telling stories of recipes dating back thousands of years.
For Palestinians living in the complex and often tense political environment of East Jerusalem, which includes the walled Old City and its holy sites of three major religions, food is a major part of their cultural identity. The stories behind it open up ways to talk about the wider culture.
Bukhari explains that kras beid, a quiche-like dish but with a pizza-style crust, is not just a food but also a social activity which brings people together in the evenings. Even the humble plate of hummus served for breakfast has found itself at the center of heated debates about whether it is a Jewish or Palestinian dish.
“It gives me a way to talk about Palestine and the culture of Palestine through the food,” said Bukhari.
The overwhelming majority of East Jerusalem’s more than 340,000 Palestinians hold Israeli residency permits but few have citizenship in Israel, which considers the entire holy city as its eternal, undivided capital.
The Palestinians have long sought the city’s east, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and later annexed in a move not recognized internationally, as the capital of a future state.
Friction between Israel and Palestinians can sporadically arise, especially around the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the Middle East’s most volatile holy sites.
A lesson on food becomes a lesson about a city which has changed hands, like recipes, over generations. In a spice shop, Bukhari explains that rice was once considered a rare delicacy and used sparsely or as a garnish served on other grains, while Palestinians mostly cook with other grains, such as Freekeh, wheat picked when it is young and then fire roasted.
“In our area politics is a big part of the talk of the day, so to have something different which is focusing on the culture, I found it to be unique and people enjoy it as well,” said Bukhari.
Where We Are Going Today: Vanilla Patisserie in Eastern Province of KSA
Each cake is sliced by hand by a staff member. Shoppers feel like they are part of the process as their selections are carefully sliced and bagged. Cakes stay fresh and the service delivers a special touch
Updated 20 December 2022
Jasmine Bager
Sandwiched between gate 3 and the Muvi cinema at Dhahran Mall is a neat little boutique stand with a tempting aroma of freshly baked pastries.
It is the ideal spot to visit after leaving the movies, or to enjoy a snack while shopping. It is also worth a trip to the mall simply to buy a slice, or several treats for a gathering.
Vanilla Patisserie initially opened in 2010 in Sharqiya, but that outlet closed during the pandemic. This stand, opened about five months ago, is currently the only branch in the Kingdom.
Each cake is sliced by hand by a staff member. Shoppers feel like they are part of the process as their selections are carefully sliced and bagged. Cakes stay fresh and the service delivers a special touch.
We tried the most popular flavor — the lemon poppy seed slice with a thick vanilla frosting on top, dotted with poppy seeds. It was delicious and moist. We also tried the carrot cake, the second most-popular request and one recommended by staff. It contained nuts and was crunchy, and came with a perfect portion of cream cheese frosting.
Each slice costs SR14 ($3.70), and the menu includes other pastries and cookies, as well as coffee.
The stand is open from noon until midnight. For a complete list of products and offers, visit Instagram @vanilla__sa.