‘Best Nation’ conference in Bali stresses need to combat extremism

Riyadh’s Boulevard World presents planet’s rich cultural diversity

RIYADH: Boulevard World, the largest zone of Riyadh Season 2022, is showcasing some of the globe’s rich cultural diversity from Asia, Africa, Europe and the US in 10 specially designed areas.

There are striking designs, adventures, games and restaurants. Visitors can experience a new lineup of some of the best shows featuring local costumes and social customs.

Each subzone expresses the heritage and culture of a particular country. The Italian subzone features various theatrical performances and flying pizza shows.

In the American area, visitors can watch live Hollywood shows while being served the country’s signature dishes.

Visitors can also take a journey through the Morocco subzone, which features some of the nation’s ancient history and culture, including a detailed traditional Moroccan wedding, and a puppet show depicting local customs.

HIGH LIGHTS • The Italian subzone features various theatrical performances and flying pizza shows. • In the American area, visitors can watch live Hollywood shows while being served the country’s signature dishes. • The Indian subzone offers mouth-watering food, and a marketplace to buy curry and biryani spices, flowers, aromatic plants, nuts, famous Indian teas, traditional artifacts and clothes.

Abdullah Nasir, a Jeddah resident, travelled to Riyadh with his family to experience the festival. “I was completely captivated by the level of entertainment activities the city had to offer. Visiting Boulevard World was one-of-a-kind experience that I have never seen before. My kids loved taking a tour of the floating city of Venice by boat in the middle of the lake.” He hoped a similar event could be organized in Jeddah.

China’s subzone offers the country’s lion show, multi-face dance, dragon display, and folk music that offers a glimpse of the nation’s storied history.

Filled with color and traditional decorations, the Japanese and Spanish subzones feature each country’s music and culture through theater.

The French zone honors the country’s rich and diverse legacy, and inspiring architecture with dance and music. The are several highlights, including the silent show, the Eiffel Tower Piano, and a cartoon, that makes it one of the most attractive zones in Boulevard World.

The Greece subzone features a performance of the Human Fountain in addition to its popular music and dance shows, while in the Mexico area, the highlights include an El Mariachi band and representations of Mayan culture. El Mariachi music has been recognized by UNESCO.

The Indian subzone has been created to lure guests with its diverse sights, sounds and smells. Visitors can experience dances and music, including clips of the most striking arts and architecture of the country, including the Taj Mahal.

The Indian subzone offers mouth-watering food, and a marketplace to buy curry and biryani spices, flowers, aromatic plants, nuts, famous Indian teas, traditional artifacts and clothes.

Sayeda Fatima, a Riyadh resident, said: “This is the first time (we) have something this big in the Kingdom and every smallest detail from parking spaces to safety standards has been considered really well, allowing the guests to have full(y) fledge(d) entertainment under one roof.”