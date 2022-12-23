You are here

‘Best Nation’ conference in Bali stresses need to combat extremism

The conference issued a number of recommendations underscoring the importance of Islam's values. (SPA)
'Best Nation' conference in Bali stresses need to combat extremism
Updated 24 December 2022
The conference issued a number of recommendations underscoring the importance of Islam’s values. (SPA)
The conference issued a number of recommendations underscoring the importance of Islam’s values. (SPA)
The conference issued a number of recommendations underscoring the importance of Islam’s values. (SPA)
The conference issued a number of recommendations underscoring the importance of Islam’s values. (SPA)
Updated 24 December 2022
The conference issued a number of recommendations underscoring the importance of Islam’s values. (SPA)
  • They stressed their rejection of partisanship, and the need to take guidance from the teachings of the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad
BALI: A two-day conference for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ended in Bali on Friday. The event, titled “Khair Ummah” (Best Nation), was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in cooperation with Indonesia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

In a joint statement released at the end of the conference, the participants issued a number of recommendations underscoring the importance of Islam’s values of tolerance, moderation, harmony and friendship.

They also stressed their rejection of partisanship, and the need to take guidance from the teachings of the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad.

The statement also recommended the use of technology to explain and spread moderate Islam and clarify its rejection of violence and extremism, and to intensify efforts to combat extremist ideology.

 

