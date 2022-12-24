You are here

Coronavirus
Chinese city seeing half a million COVID-19 cases a day: Official

Chinese city seeing half a million COVID-19 cases a day: Official
As China grapples with its first-ever wave of COVID-19 mass infections, emergency wards in the towns and cities to Beijing's southwest are overwhelmed. Intensive care units are turning away ambulances, residents are driving sick relatives from hospital to hospital, and patients are lying on floors for a lack of space. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

  • Shanghai asks residents to stay in on Christmas as China COVID-19 surges
AFP

BEIJING: Half a million people in a single Chinese city are being infected with COVID-19 every day, a senior health official has said, in a rare and quickly censored acknowledgement that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics.
China this month has rapidly dismantled key pillars of its zero-COVID-19 strategy, doing away with snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and travel curbs in a jarring reversal of its hallmark containment strategy.
Cities across the country have struggled to cope as surging infections have emptied pharmacy shelves, filled hospital wards and appeared to cause backlogs at crematoriums and funeral homes.
But the end of strict testing mandates has made caseloads virtually impossible to track, while authorities have narrowed the medical definition of a COVID-19 death in a move experts have said will suppress the number of fatalities attributable to the virus.
A news outlet operated by the ruling Communist Party in Qingdao on Friday reported the municipal health chief as saying that the eastern city was seeing “between 490,000 and 530,000” new COVID-19 cases a day.
The coastal city of around 10 million people was “in a period of rapid transmission ahead of an approaching peak,” Bo Tao reportedly said, adding that the infection rate would accelerate by another 10 percent over the weekend.
The report was shared by several other news outlets but appeared to have been edited by Saturday morning to remove the case figures.
China’s National Health Commission said Saturday that 4,103 new domestic infections were recorded nationwide the previous day, with no new deaths.
In Shandong, the province where Qingdao is located, authorities officially logged just 31 new domestic cases.
China’s government keeps a tight leash on the country’s media, with legions of online censors on hand to scrub out content deemed politically sensitive.
Most government-run publications have downplayed the severity of the country’s exit wave, instead depicting the policy reversal as logical and controlled.
But some outlets have hinted at shortages of medicine and hospitals under strain, though estimates of actual case numbers remain rare.
The government of eastern Jiangxi province said in a Friday social media post that 80 percent of its population — equivalent to around 36 million people — would be infected by March.
More than 18,000 COVID-19 patients had been admitted to major medical institutions in the province in the two weeks up to Thursday, including nearly 500 severe cases but no deaths, the statement said.

Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
AFP

  • Sobhraj embarked on an international life of crime
AFP

PARIS: French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, responsible for multiple murders in the 1970s across Asia, arrived in Paris on Saturday after almost 20 years in prison in Nepal, an AFP reporter confirmed.

Nepal’s top court ruled Wednesday that he should be freed on health grounds and deported to France within 15 days. He was released from prison two days later.

On Friday he boarded a flight at Katmandu airport to take him to France via Doha. On arrival at the French capital, he was taken by border police for “identity checks,” according to an airport source.

Sobhraj’s life was chronicled in the series “The Serpent” co-produced by Netflix and the BBC.

Born in Saigon to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother who later married a Frenchman, Sobhraj embarked on an international life of crime and ended up in Thailand in 1975.

Posing as a gem trader, he would befriend his victims, many of them Western backpackers on the 1970s hippie trail, before drugging, robbing and murdering them.

He was implicated in the 1975 killing of a young American woman whose body was found on a beach, and was eventually linked to more than 20 murders.

Arrested in India in 1976, he ultimately spent 21 years in jail there, with a brief break in 1986 when he drugged prison guards and escaped. He was recaptured in the Indian coastal state of Goa.

Released in 1997, Sobhraj lived in Paris, giving paid interviews to journalists, but went back to Nepal in 2003.

A court in Nepal handed Sobhraj a life sentence the following year for killing US tourist Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975. A decade later, he was also found guilty of killing Bronzich’s Canadian companion.

UN Security Council trying to ‘destabilize’ Myanmar, junta says

UN Security Council trying to ‘destabilize’ Myanmar, junta says
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

  • Security Council adopts its first ever resolution on the situation in the Southeast Asian nation
  • Calls for an end to violence and release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta on Friday slammed a United National Security Council resolution calling for an end to violence and release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, accusing the body of attempting to “destabilize” the country.
The Security Council adopted its first ever resolution on the situation in the turmoil-ridden Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday, after junta allies China and Russia abstained rather than veto the document.
The 15-member Council has been split on Myanmar for decades and was previously only able to agree on formal statements about the country.
The resolution contained “several intrusive elements on Myanmar’s internal affairs that contravene the principles and purposes of the United Nations,” the junta’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.
“Exerting pressure to destabilize Myanmar rather than supporting the government’s efforts does not help the country and Myanmar will not accept such acts.”
The text was adopted with 12 votes in favor. Permanent members China and Russia abstained, opting not to wield vetoes following amendments to the wording. India also abstained.
In its Friday statement the junta repeated its claim of alleged widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 election, won resoundingly by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.
International observers said the poll was largely free and fair.
Suu Kyi, 77, has been a prisoner since the army toppled her government almost two years ago.
The military’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters has killed more than 2,500 people, according to a local monitoring group.

Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America

Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America
Updated 24 December 2022
AP

  • Lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside
  • Reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the US see an influx of customers just days before Christmas
AP

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota: A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was a 19-year-old man. A bystander’s jacket was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting at the mall’s Nordstrom location.

There appeared to be some type of altercation between two groups and at one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, the chief said. The entire incident lasted about 30 seconds.

Hodges urged the gunman and the others involved in the fight to turn themselves into police.

“We are going to catch you, we are going to lock you up and you are going to get an orange jumpsuit,” he said. “It’s just a matter of when it’s going to happen.”

He also warned people against aiding the suspects in avoiding arrest.

“If anybody helps these people — I mean so much as buy them a Happy Meal, give them a ride,” the visibly upset chief said. “We’re going to lock you up with them.”

The mall is expected to reopen Saturday but the Nordstrom store will remain closed, Hodges said.

Since it opened in 1992, the mall has been a tourist destination and community gathering spot. It bans guns on the premises but shoppers have generally not been required to pass through metal detectors. The mall said in October it was testing a “weapons detection system” at one of its entrances.

Hodges said the mall is continuously evaluating its security measures, including the possibility of adding metal detectors. Still, the chief added, “if we have an incident where someone decides they want to pull out a gun and shoot somebody with a complete lack of respect for human life, then I still don’t know what we can do to stop that.”

Police did not identify the man who was killed but Hodges said he and Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse spoke to the victim’s relatives on Friday night.

“The family here — I really feel bad for them,” Hodges said. “Their last week before Christmas and now they’re having to bury one of their loved ones.”

Mall video surveillance showed the altercation between the two groups — estimated as five to nine people — erupt into a fistfight before one person pulled out a gun and opened fire, the chief said.

“W don’t know why it happened or what happened,” Hodges said.

A nearby Bloomington police officer — one of 16 stationed at the mall Friday — heard the gunshots around 7:50 p.m. The officer tried life-saving measures but the victim died.

The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Videos posted on social media show shoppers hiding in stores, and an announcement in the mall warned people to seek shelter. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard.

The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the US see an influx of customers just days before Christmas.

Jenny Hefty of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and her 16-year-old daughter had just gotten off the escalator up to the mall’s second floor, in front of the Nordstrom store, when people started running toward them and screaming. Her daughter thought she heard gunshots, although Hefty did not.

“At first we thought they were just messing around,” she said on Friday night. “It was like ‘why are all these kids running by us?’”

Retailers began shutting their doors and her husband told them to run as armed guards rushed toward Nordstrom, where Hefty had been trying perfume about 20 minutes earlier.

The trio raced to their hotel in the mall complex and frantically tried to reach the couple’s 18-year-old daughter, 21-year-old son and their friends on their cellphones. They had been shut inside stores or whisked into safer spots as the mall locked down.

The family, which often travels the four hours to the mall, was in town for the Minnesota Vikings football game against the New York Giants on Saturday.

“Of course we wanted to come early and do some Christmas shopping,” Hefty said.

The Giants were staying at a hotel adjacent to the mall. Pat Hanlon, the team’s executive vice president of communications, said he believes some players were in the mall at the time of the shooting.

“Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon said Friday night.

The mall was placed on lockdown in August after a reported shooting at the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex sent some shoppers running for cover and two people were wounded last New Year’s Eve during an apparent altercation.

Representatives from the city of Bloomington and Nordstrom did not immediately return requests for comment.

Women of all backgrounds invited to wear hijab on Feb. 1 to mark World Hijab Day

Women of all backgrounds invited to wear hijab on Feb. 1 to mark World Hijab Day
Updated 24 December 2022
Arab News

  • The community should unite and stand in solidarity in its fight against systemic hijabophobia, WHD Organization says
  • “With your support, Muslim women and girls who choose to do so can wear their hijab without fear, intimidation, or hesitation,” it said
Arab News

DUBAI: Feb. 1, 2023, could become a day to remember as women of all ethnicities worldwide are invited to wear the hijab in solidarity with Muslim women experiencing discrimination.

The World Hijab Day (WHD) Organization, through its annual initiative, has called on women across the globe, regardless of their religious backgrounds, to wear the Islamic headscarf (hijab) and show unity with Muslim women who experience discrimination, on Feb. 1.

Muslim women are being forced to remove hijabs to “show solidarity” and make political statements while some countries ratify laws that disallow veiled women from participating in society. The organization is fighting discrimination against Muslim women through awareness and education.

WHD says that the community should stand in solidarity in its fight against systemic hijabophobia.

 

 

“With your support, Muslim women and girls who choose to do so can wear their hijab without fear, intimidation, or hesitation,” said the organization in a statement.

The organizers of the global hijab-awareness event have invited women worldwide to mark the 2023 initiative in a new bid to dismantle hijabophobia.

World Hijab Day, celebrated each year on Feb. 1, and the non-profit organization behind it, were founded in 2013 by Bangladeshi American Nazma Khan with the aim of educating people and raising awareness about why many Muslim women choose to wear the hijab, and to encourage women to wear and experience it for a day. The annual event has grown into a global phenomenon.

Feb. 1, 2022 marked the 10th annual WHD when thousands of women worldwide, of all religions and backgrounds, participated by posting selfies on social media with the hashtag #DressedNotOppressed.

WHD has a long list of ambassadors who are an integral part of the organization in fighting discrimination against women in hijab.

With ambassadors from Argentina, the US, Canada, England, Australia, Ghana, Iraq, Ethiopia and Spain, among others, the organization searches for individuals who possess leadership qualities and are passionate, talented and dedicated to join their global team of ambassadors.

The organization says: “All we want is our freedom to wear what we want and be safe doing so.”

 

 

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, a British Indian hijabi from Bradford in England, said earlier it was important that Muslim women did not allow themselves to be affected by the stereotypes and stigmas attached to wearing the hijab.

In a message to women who have never worn a hijab, she has previously said: “You don’t really understand somebody until you put yourself in their shoes … it might be an opportunity to try it and see how you feel and, quite often, it’s actually quite liberating.”

Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown’s prison reform initiative

Updated 24 December 2022
AP

  • Syed had been one of 25 incarcerated students at Georgetown’s inaugural Bachelor of Liberal Arts program at the Patuxent Institute in Jessup, Maryland, during the year leading up to his release, the university said
AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md.: Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university’s Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said.
Syed started working this month for the initiative, which advocates for others in the criminal legal system, the university tweeted Wednesday.
In his new role, Syed will support Georgetown’s “Making an Exoneree” class, in which students reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison, the university wrote in an online announcement.
“PJI’s team and programming has so much to gain from Adnan’s experience, insight, and commitment to serving incarcerated people and returning citizens,” the organization tweeted.
Syed had been one of 25 incarcerated students at Georgetown’s inaugural Bachelor of Liberal Arts program at the Patuxent Institute in Jessup, Maryland, during the year leading up to his release, the university said.
“To go from prison to being a Georgetown student and then to actually be on campus on a pathway to work for Georgetown at the Prisons and Justice Initiative, it’s a full circle moment,” Syed said in the university’s announcement. “PJI changed my life. It changed my family’s life. Hopefully I can have the same kind of impact on others.”
Syed, 41, hopes to continue his Georgetown education and eventually go to law school.
After spending 23 years in prison, he walked out of a Baltimore courthouse in September after a judge overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee, Syed’s ex-girlfriend.
Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered his release at the behest of prosecutors who said they had recently uncovered new evidence.
Prosecutors said a reinvestigation of the case revealed evidence regarding the possible involvement of two alternate suspects. The two suspects may have been involved individually or together, the state’s attorney’s office said.
The suspects were known persons at the time of the original investigation and were not properly ruled out nor disclosed to the defense, prosecutors said.
Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office also cited new results from DNA testing that was conducted using a more modern technique than when evidence in the case was first tested. The recent testing excluded Syed as a suspect, prosecutors said.
Syed always maintained his innocence. His case captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of “Serial” focused on Lee’s killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors had used. The program shattered podcast-streaming and downloading records.

 

