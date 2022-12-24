You are here

  • Home
  • Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill seven: state media

Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill seven: state media

Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill seven: state media
Ethnic clashes often break out in Darfur, a vast region the size of France which was ravaged by a bitter civil war that erupted in 2003.(AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/59ah3

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill seven: state media

Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill seven: state media
  • A group of herders riding camels and vehicles attacked the village of Amuri
  • Ethnic clashes often break out in Darfur
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan’s restive Darfur region have killed at least seven people, state media reported Saturday.
Violence erupted on Wednesday around 20 kilometers from the South Darfur state capital Nyala pitting Arab herders against farmers from the Daju minority and other non-Arab ethnic groups, witnesses said.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the fighting.
“A group of herders riding camels and vehicles attacked the village of Amuri on Friday, leaving the site burnt and four people killed,” the official SUNA news agency said, adding that two people were killed between Wednesday and Thursday.
Another person was killed when the fighting spread to nearby villages, which were “partially burnt” as shops were looted, the news agency added, quoting a government statement.
At least 20 people were treated at Nyala hospital for bullet wounds, a medical source told AFP.
Security forces were dispatched to the area to contain the violence, SUNA said.
Ethnic clashes often break out in Darfur, a vast region the size of France which was ravaged by a bitter civil war that erupted in 2003.
That conflict pitted ethnic minority rebels against the Arab-dominated government of then-president Omar Al-Bashir.
Some 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced, according to the United Nations.
While the conflict has subsided over the years, violence still flares between nomadic herders and settled farmers over access to scarce water and grazing land.
Sudan is still grappling with the crippling aftermath of a military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan in October last year.
Civilian groups signed a preliminary deal with the military to end the crisis earlier this month but it has been criticized as “opaque.”
Conflicts in Sudan’s far-flung regions have killed around 900 people this year and driven almost 300,000 from their homes, according to a report this month by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Topics: Sudan Darfur

Related

Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police
Middle-East
Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police
Sudanese protest post-coup deal on anniversary of anti-Bashir revolt
Middle-East
Sudanese protest post-coup deal on anniversary of anti-Bashir revolt

Iran Supreme Court accepts appeals of two protesters sentenced to death

Iran Supreme Court accepts appeals of two protesters sentenced to death
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters

Iran Supreme Court accepts appeals of two protesters sentenced to death

Iran Supreme Court accepts appeals of two protesters sentenced to death
  • ‘Due to research deficiencies, the Supreme Court has referred them to the same courts for re-examination’
  • Iranian authorities seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in so-called ‘sham trials’
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters
Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted the appeals of two protesters sentenced to death due to flaws in investigating their cases, the country’s judiciary said on Saturday.
“The Supreme Court accepted the appeals of Mohammad Qobadloo and Saman Saidi Yasin, accused of the recent riots,” the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.
“Due to research deficiencies, the Supreme Court has referred them to the same courts for re-examination.”
Nationwide unrest erupted in mid-September after the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code laws.
Iran hanged two protesters earlier this month: Mohsen Shekari, 23, was accused of blocking a main road in September and wounding a member of the paramilitary Basij force with a knife. Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, who was accused of stabbing to death two Basij members, was publicly hanged from a construction crane.
Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran.”
Qobadloo was charged with killing a police agent and injuring five others during the protests.
Yasin, a Kurd who raps about inequality, oppression and unemployment, was accused of attempting to kill security forces and singing revolutionary songs.
Rights group HRANA said that as of Friday 506 protesters had been killed, including 69 minors. It said 66 members of the security forces had also been killed. As many as 18,516 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.
A top state security body said early this month that 200 people, including members of security forces, had lost their lives in the unrest.

Iraq tells visiting Italian PM it seeks closer economic ties

Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

Iraq tells visiting Italian PM it seeks closer economic ties

  • The UN says Iraq is one of five countries most exposed to some impacts of climate change
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister appealed to visiting Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Friday for closer economic ties with his country suffering from power cuts and decaying infrastructure.
Meloni, who leads the eurozone’s third-largest economy, is on her first bilateral trip
outside Europe.
She is on a pre-Christmas visit to Italian troops posted in Iraq in support of an anti-terrorist mission.
“We expressed our disposition to develop economic cooperation in all fields, especially agriculture, water and health,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said at a joint press conference.
He invited to Iraq “companies specialized in infrastructure but also in the exploitation of gas.”
A government priority is to eliminate the highly polluting practice of gas flaring, a precursor to oil extraction, which contributes to global warming.
The UN says Iraq is one of five countries most exposed to some impacts of climate change.
Italian oil firm Eni has been involved in exploration and production in Iraq for more than a decade.
Part of its program “includes the use of associated gas for electricity generation,” the firm says on its website.
Captured and treated flared gas could help address Iraq’s chronic power shortages.
The country is beset by infrastructure in disrepair, endemic corruption and widespread unemployment nearly two decades after a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.
Nearly one-third of the population lives in poverty, the UN says.
Al-Sudani said Iraq “is prepared to supply Italy with what it needs in terms of oil and gas.”
Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party swept to power in September elections, forming a coalition government with the anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia.
She is the first woman to become Italian prime minister and heads Italy’s most far-right government since the second World War.
Italy is a NATO member with up to 650 personnel deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, according to the Defense Ministry website.
Under operation Prima Parthica, those personnel help staff multinational commands in Kuwait, Baghdad and Arbil.
They also train the armed forces and police, and provide administrative support.

 

Topics: Iraq Italy

Related

No stability in Middle East ‘without strong Iraq’: Italian PM
Middle-East
No stability in Middle East ‘without strong Iraq’: Italian PM
Explosion in northern Iraq kills two soldiers, injures three
Middle-East
Explosion in northern Iraq kills two soldiers, injures three

Arab-Israeli shot dead near Tel Aviv

Arab-Israeli shot dead near Tel Aviv
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

Arab-Israeli shot dead near Tel Aviv

Arab-Israeli shot dead near Tel Aviv
  • Members of the new governing coalition announced by Netanyahu have called for an even tougher crackdown on Palestinians
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

KAFR QASSEM: Israeli officers on Friday shot dead an Arab-Israeli after he attempted to fire at them and then rammed them with his car near Tel Aviv, the police said.
The incident occurred in Kafr Qassem, an Arab-Israeli city on the edge of Tel Aviv and just outside the occupied West Bank.
Violence has surged in the West Bank since March when Israel began near daily raids following a series of deadly attacks targeting Israelis.
In a statement, police said the suspect had called police on the pretext of “a violent incident,” which brought them to Kafr Qassem.
“When police arrived on the scene he ran at them with a gun, and then got into his car and knocked them down,” the police statement said.
Three officers were injured before the suspect was “neutralized by shooting.” it added.
Sobhi Bedir, an uncle of the dead man, Naim Mahmoud Bedir, said his nephew was innocent.
“When the police kill a Palestinian in Israel, they say he is a terrorist or planning an attack,” he said.
Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu praised the police “who acted professionally and quickly to eliminate the terrorist ... and avert a major attack,” a statement from his office said.
Members of the new governing coalition announced by Netanyahu have called for an even tougher crackdown on Palestinians.
The prospective national security minister in the new government, Itamar Ben Gvir of the far-right Jewish Power party, has repeatedly urged Israeli security personnel to use more force when countering Palestinian unrest.
At least 150 Palestinians have been killed this year across Israel, the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
A further 49 Palestinians were killed during three days of fighting between Gaza Strip militants and Israel in August.
According to UN data, 2022 has been the deadliest year since the 2000-2005 Palestinian uprising, known as the Second Intifada.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank
Middle-East
Netanyahu regime under US pressure to contain far-right tactics in West Bank
Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank clashes
Middle-East
Palestinians say Israeli army kills man in West Bank clashes

Turkish doctor on ‘terror’ trial over chemical arms comment

Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

Turkish doctor on ‘terror’ trial over chemical arms comment

  • Fincanci calls for ‘an effective investigation’ including on-the-ground inspections and autopsies of Kurdish fighters
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

The head of Turkiye’s main medical union went on trial on Friday on “terror” charges linked to her calls for a probe into the army’s alleged use of chemical weapons against Kurdish fighters in Iraq.

Sebnem Korur Fincanci was detained on Oct. 26 after becoming one of the most prominent public figures to draw attention to reports that first surfaced in media outlets close to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.
The militia said 17 of its fighters had died in Turkish chemical weapons attacks in the mountains and caves of northern Iraq.
The PKK has been waging a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since the 1980s that has seen it listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies.

BACKGROUND

Sebnem Korur Fincanci is known in Turkiye as both a forensics expert and a human rights campaigner who openly speaks out against Erdogan’s government.

The Turkish Defense Ministry called the allegations “slander” and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Fincanci of “speaking the language of terrorism.”
Fincanci has been charged with disseminating “terror propaganda” — a crime that has seen past defendants sentenced to 13 years behind bars. The court ruled that Fincanci should be kept in jail pending trial and set the next hearing for Thursday.
“Professor Sebnem is not alone!” her supporters chanted as she was being led from the Istanbul courtroom.
The 63-year-old forensic medicine expert entered the packed hearing holding a defiant fist in the air while her backers applauded and dozens of riot police looked on.
Fincanci once again called for “an effective investigation” into the alleged use of the weapons that included on-the-ground inspections and autopsies of the Kurdish fighters.
“As a human rights defender, I have a responsibility to defend freedom of expression and the public’s right to information,” she told the court.
Fincanci is known in Turkiye as both a forensics expert and a human rights campaigner who openly speaks out against Erdogan’s government. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch issued a joint call with five other organizations for Fincanci’s release pending her trial.
German human rights commissioner Luise Amtsberg called Fincanci “one of Turkiye’s bravest voices” who must be immediately released.
“Fincanci has dedicated her life to upholding human rights and dignities through her pioneering work documenting torture,” the New York-based Physicians for Human Rights campaign group added. “The world is watching.”
But the chief prosecutor argued Friday that Fincanci “actively participated in propaganda activities of the PKK.”
Fincanci said her continued detention only helped bring broader attention to her calls for an independent probe into the Kurdish reports.
“Don’t think that being under arrest and in jail is tough for me,” she said moments before being remanded in custody. “It’s actually a golden opportunity for a human rights advocate such as me.”

 

 

Topics: Turkiye

Related

Middle-East
Cyprus accused of increasing tension in east Mediterranean
Middle-East
Tunisia union says election runoffs could cause chaos

Iran ‘plans new attacks on Gulf countries,’ says Israel’s spy chief

Iran ‘plans new attacks on Gulf countries,’ says Israel’s spy chief
Updated 24 December 2022
Arab News

Iran ‘plans new attacks on Gulf countries,’ says Israel’s spy chief

Iran ‘plans new attacks on Gulf countries,’ says Israel’s spy chief
  • Mossad head issues warning on ‘brazen’ Tehran regime’s intentions
  • David Barnea said Iran was driving its nuclear program forward at an unprecedented rate
Updated 24 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iran is planning renewed attacks on Gulf states as well as seeking to expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, Israel’s spy chief warned on Friday.

David Barnea, head of the Mossad intelligence agency, also said the Tehran regime was driving its nuclear program forward at an unprecedented rate.

“We warn against Iran’s future intentions, which they are trying to keep secret, to deepen and expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, to expand the uranium enrichment project and to intensify their attacks against friendly Muslim countries in the region,” Barnea said.

The spy chief described the Iranian regime as “brazen,” and said: “As one arm sends Iranian diplomats to Vienna for negotiations, the other arm sends Iranian terrorists to kill innocents across the world.”

Saudi Arabia blames Iran for a major attack on oil infrastructure in the east of the Kingdom in 2019, using the same armed drones now being deployed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The Kingdom has also been hit repeatedly in recent years by drones, missiles and mortars launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. The Houthis also attacked Abu Dhabi with drones in January this year.

The US has expressed alarm over a “full-scale defense partnership” between Tehran and Moscow, which invaded Ukraine last February. Tehran has admitted it had sent drones to Russia, but insisted they were supplied before the invasion. 
Earlier this month Washington described an extensive relationship between Iran and Russia involving equipment such as helicopters and fighter jets as well as drones, which led to new US sanctions.
Moscow’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council that Russia’s military industrial complex “doesn't need anyone’s assistance” and said the drone allegations had been rebutted several times.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the Tehran regime, after more than three months of civilian protests, was “striking sordid deals” with Moscow “in a desperate attempt to survive.”
Iranian-manufactured drones supplied to Russia have played a "central role" in attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, Britain’s Foreign Office said.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it would not “seek permission from anyone” to expand relations with Russia.“Cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields including defense is expanding within the framework of common interests ... and is not against any third country,” ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.


 

Topics: Iran Israel Mossad

Related

US Central Command experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
World
US Central Command experimenting with new technologies to deal with Iranian drones
Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties
Middle-East
Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms ties

Latest updates

Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill seven: state media
Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill seven: state media
Twenty killed in a fire at a nursing home in Russia
Twenty killed in a fire at a nursing home in Russia
Ukraine official urges ‘liquidation’ of Iranian weapon factories
Ukraine official urges ‘liquidation’ of Iranian weapon factories
Here’s what you can expect to see at the Van Cleef & Arpels exhibition in January
Here’s what you can expect to see at the Van Cleef & Arpels exhibition in January
Iran Supreme Court accepts appeals of two protesters sentenced to death
Iran Supreme Court accepts appeals of two protesters sentenced to death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.