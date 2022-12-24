Beyonce to reportedly perform first full-length concert in 4 years in Dubai

Here’s what you can expect to see at the Van Cleef & Arpels exhibition in January
Updated 24 December 2022
Hanadi Habib
DUBAI: French luxury label Van Cleef & Arpels is set to host an exhibition in Saudi Arabia in January.
Titled “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love,” the show, which will be open to the public on Jan. 19, will display 280 pieces — a combination of jewelry, sketches and objets d’art.
To get a deeper insight ahead of the exhibit, Arab News spoke to Lise Macdonald, director of patrimony and exhibitions at Van Cleef & Arpels.
“The curatorial approach of this exhibition really has an international resonance,” Macdonald said. “We wanted to have an exhibition in the Kingdom and had been in talks with the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, which was very interested in working with us on this show. So we felt we had a very good partner — a serious cultural institution in the heart of Riyadh,” Macdonald says of why Saudi Arabia was the chosen destination.
The pieces, which range from creations from the beginning of the maison in 1906 to more recent creations, are a mix of the patrimonial collection – i.e., a mix of Van Cleef & Arpels’s historical collection along with private loans and archives. “We have lots of original drawings on display too, which really help understand the process of jewelry-making.”
On display are some important historical pieces, including the necklace of Begum Salimah Aga Khan and the “Zip” necklace.
“The begum’s necklace is one of the most important pieces of the patrimonial collection and is made from engraved emeralds, as well as gold and diamonds,” Macdonald said.
The spectacular Indian-inspired necklace features 44 engraved 18th-century emeralds and more than 745 diamonds and can be worn as a necklace, choker, two individual bracelets and a pendant that becomes a clip.
The Zip necklace, meanwhile, happens to be one of the maison’s most challenging and boldest creations — the idea of translating a zipper into a piece of high-jewelry shows the savoire faire that defines Van Cleef & Arpels.
One of Macdonald’s favorites includes a piece from the Nature section — a large bird of paradise brooch — beautifully capturing the house’s never-ending fascination with birds.
“It’s an amazing piece that has been captured in full motion. You can see the wings and feel that the bird in front of you is in full flight. Additionally, it is also symbolic — the piece was created during World War II — and became emblematic of freedom — of being able to fly,” she said.
Another one of her favorites includes a sketch of a cage from the 1930s, which was created to house a real-life frog and later two stone-carved birds.
“We recently acquired a collection of drawings and found some studies of this cage. You will see on display the cage and four drawings showing different variations — it shows you the creative process behind the final work of art.”
Deciding what pieces to display required a constant dialogue between the maison and the curator (Alba Cappallieri).
“An exhibition is a very collaborative process — you’re working with curators, designers, architects, lighting designers — so it’s a constant source of discussion. For this show, we had two years of planning involved.”
‘One more night together’: Pele’s daughter shares photo with father
Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems
Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP
SAO PAULO: Pele’s daughter posted a photo of the Brazilian football legend from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo on Friday with the caption “one more night together.”
In the photo, Kely Cristina Nascimento is seen hugging her 82-year-old father, with only one side of his face visible in the image. Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.
“We’re still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together,” Nascimento wrote below the photo shared on Instagram around 11:00 p.m. local time.
On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the three-time World Cup winner is staying, announced that his colon cancer was showing “progression” and he needed “more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure.”
Minutes earlier, Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, another one of Pele’s daughters, had announced on Instagram that their father would spend Christmas at the hospital.
Last Sunday, Nascimento had posted a photo of Arantes massaging their father’s left foot as he watched the World Cup final on TV.
After the match, Pele congratulated Argentine Lionel Messi for his “deserved” victory against France.
During this World Cup, Pele saw Neymar equal his international goal-scoring record for the Selecao (77).
Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time and has received several messages of support since his hospitalization, including from the French star Kylian Mbappe, who called on followers to “pray for the King.”
Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.
For the first time in its history, ULTRA Worldwide is coming to the Middle East
ULTRA Abu Dhabi will take place at the largest open-air venue in the region, Etihad Park, from March 4-5, 2023
Tickets can now be purchased online
Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News
ABU DHABI: ULTRA Worldwide will finally welcome the UAE’s community of electronic music lovers to the Ultranaut family with the inaugural edition of ULTRA Abu Dhabi.
On March 4 and 5, 2023, ULTRA Abu Dhabi will take place at the largest open-air venue in the region, Etihad Park, which is located on Yas Island, one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment destinations and a pinnacle of luxury in the UAE.
ULTRA Worldwide is an international music festival brand, boasting active events on all six inhabited continents, including the flagship Ultra Music Festival in Miami.
Heralded for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions, ULTRA Worldwide will finally be in the Middle East.
The festival will host two stages: The Main Stage will predominantly house the festival’s bombastic, stadium-smashing sounds, while ULTRA Worldwide’s renowned house and techno brand Resistance will host a stage boasting some of the festival’s best-loved underground acts.
The two-day event will also offer a Premium General Experience pass that allows access-holders to dedicated entrance gates, restroom facilities, food and beverage offerings as well as their own lounge area.
In addition, ULTRA Abu Dhabi will offer bespoke VIP experiences at both stages, packed with bottle service, unique entertainment and the very best view in the house.
Details on table sales will be announced shortly on ULTRA Abu Dhabi’s social media channels and website.
Tickets for ULTRA Abu Dhabi can now be purchased online at https://www.ultra-abudhabi.com.
Model Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa prepares to represent Bahrain at Miss Universe in New Orleans
Updated 24 December 2022
Saffiya Ansari Hams Saleh
DUBAI: After being crowned Miss Universe Bahrain, Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa is set to be one of just two contestants from the Middle East at the Jan. 14 Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, US.
The 24-year-old Bahraini Russian model and pianist, who was named this year’s Miss Universe Bahrain in September, told Arab News that winning the title “completely changed” her life.
“In this short time, I learned and saw so many new things. I traveled to the Philippines. I have been training there with one of the best beauty pageant trainers, and I went to the mental hospital in the Philippines,” she said. “I learned a lot of new things.”
After the support she received from people in Bahrain and from her fans around the world, Abdullah-Khalifa said she is now less nervous about the US contest. “I just want to enjoy this moment and do my best to represent my country on the worldwide stage,” she said.
Her main goal in participating in the renowned pageant is to “let the world know more about (Arabs), more about our culture,” Abdullah-Khalifa said. “I think the world should know that we — modern Arab women — can combine modern values with centuries-old traditions.”
Born to a Bahraini father and a Russian mother, Abdullah-Khalifa declares herself to be an advocate for education and also seeks to raise awareness about anorexia, which she suffers from.
Besides being excited about her upcoming contest, the beauty queen said she feels pressure as the only model from the Gulf region and hopes that, in time, there will be “more representatives” from Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
Winning a Miss Universe title sometimes comes with online criticism, which Abdullah-Khalifa said she experienced her fair share of.
However, her family and team are playing a major role in stopping her from giving these comments too much attention. “I understand those people and I am trying to forgive everyone, so it’s okay,” she said.
Abdullah-Khalifa says she was inspired by Russian model Oxana Fedorova, who won the Miss Universe title in 2002.
She was later inspired by Pia Wurtzbach, the Filipino beauty queen. “I remember how she looked beautiful, kind, innocent and at the same time very strong,” she said. “I wondered at that time why there weren’t Arab representatives at the competition.
“At that time, one of the conditions to participate in Miss Universe was to wear a bikini, which, we can say, is not allowed in our culture. That, I think, was the problem,” explained Abdullah-Khalifa.
“But just last year, finally, the first Bahraini woman Manar Dayani participated in Miss Universe with the burkini on during a swimwear competition.”
That moment gave Abdullah-Khalifa goosebumps. “Even now, I am so emotional, and I am proud of this moment,” she said.
“I think that was when I wished I could participate. I didn’t know how I could participate and what should I do, but it came to me by destiny I think, and my family are all proud and happy with this decision,” added the model.
Food for thought as Dubai reveals plans for 10th anniversary festival
DFF to feature host of events, pop-ups, showcases
Retail CEO hails ‘milestone year for mouthwatering gourmet scene’
Updated 22 December 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The city’s Department of Economy and Tourism has unveiled details of the 10th anniversary edition of the Dubai Food Festival, as the industry looks forward to 2023.
The DFF, which begins on April 21 and lasts until May 7, will showcase the depth, diversity and creativity of Dubai’s culinary offering through an expanded program of events and activities.
It will celebrate homegrown dishes and international cuisine, as well as global trends and inspirational chefs and culinary pioneers, reported the Emirates News Agency on Thursday.
The event will play host to many activities, including the return of the Etisalat Beach Canteen, and Dubai Restaurant Week with set menus from 50 of the city’s top restaurants.
DFF will also feature a host of pop-ups and showcases, such as 100 Foodie Experiences, and include master classes, partner events and gourmet tastings with Dubai-based chefs from across the city.
It will also witness the launch of the Signature Dish initiative, in which 300 restaurants and cafes produce classic menus at an affordable price.
New attractions for next year include a Chefs in Town program of events, plus more still to be announced.
Details of the DFF were revealed as the DET hosted the third Dubai Gastronomy Forum, a major industry event showcasing new gourmet concepts and highlighting key events and culinary happenings.
The event, which was attended by 150 figures in the industry, took place at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai.
The forum confirmed Dubai’s reputation as an international hub for gastronomy, and a beacon for visionary restaurateurs, chefs, discerning foodies, and culinary aficionados.
The event showed a preview episode of the latest DET food-focused series, “Chefs on a Bus.”
The program will see award-winning pastry specialist Sahar Al Awadhi invite 10 of Dubai’s top chefs to show their favorite restaurants across the city.
It follows the successful launch of a number of series over the last 12 months which have showcased the Dubai food scene, including “Made in Dubai,” and “Meet the Chef.”
Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment CEO Ahmed Al-KHajja said: “This year has been a milestone year for Dubai, and in particular for the city’s mouthwatering gourmet scene.
“We are incredibly proud to work alongside our stakeholders and partners to showcase and further develop Dubai’s unique and diverse gastronomy scene.
“During the last 12 months, we have seen the launch of the inaugural “Michelin Guide Dubai,” the arrival of the “Gault & Millau” guide, the launch of MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants list, and a host of other accolades for the city’s homegrown eateries, fine dining institutions, and neighborhood favorites.
“We are proud and thankful to come together to the table with our partners and discuss how we can make 2023 an even greater success than 2022.”
Dubai welcomed 11.4 million international overnight visitors between January and October this year and was recognized as the No. 1 global destination, and the fourth leading location for food lovers in the Tripadviser Travelers’ Choice Awards.