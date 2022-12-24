You are here

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
People gather in Manger Square, adjacent to the Church of the Nativity were most of the celebrations happen (AP)
Church of the Nativity IS believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem (AP)
Tourists and worshipers visit the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in Bethlehem.(AP)
Women pose for a photo as they visit the Church of the Nativity(AP)
Agencies

  • Thousands of visitors are expected to descend upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus
  • Visitors are back, hotels are full and local shopkeepers have reported a brisk business
Agencies

BETHLEHEM, West Bank: The biblical town of Bethlehem marked what was shaping up to be a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors expected to descend upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.
Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic kept international visitors away. This year, visitors are back, hotels are full and shopkeepers have reported a brisk business in the runup to the holiday.
“We are celebrating Christmas this year in a very much different way than last year,” said Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah. “We’re celebrating Christmas with pilgrims coming from all over the world.”
At midafternoon, hundreds of people packed the Christmas Eve celebrations in Manger Square.
Marching bands pounding on drums and playing bagpipes paraded through the area, and foreign tourists meandered about and snapped selfies with the town’s large Christmas tree behind them. Cool gray weather, along with an occasional rain shower, did little to dampen spirits.
Daisy Lucas, a 38-year-old Filipino who works in Israel, said it was a dream come true to mark the holiday in such an important place.
“As a Christian walking in the places in the Bible, it’s so overwhelming,” she said. ‘This is the birthplace of Jesus Christ. As a Christian, that’s one achievement that’s on my bucket list.”
Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Roman Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, arrived from Jerusalem through a checkpoint in Israel’s West Bank separation barrier.
“We are living in very difficult challenges,” he said, noting the war in Ukraine and a recent wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence. “But the message of Christmas is a message of peace.”
“It’s possible to change things,” he added. “We will be very clear in what we have to do and what we have to say in order to preserve the importance of unity and reconciliation among all.”
Pizzaballa walked through Manger Square, waving to well-wishers. Later, he was to celebrate Midnight Mass in the nearby Church of the Nativity, built on the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born.
“Christmas is the town’s celebration, and we put in a lot of time and effort to prepare for it,” Bethlehem mayor Hanna Hanania told AFP.
“We wanted to have international participation, and organized children’s songs and shows with singers from France, South Africa and Malta,” he added.
It was “wonderful to be here,” said Paul Wittenberger, a 40-year-old American from Michigan who was visiting with his father and siblings.
“We’ve been here for three days and the weather’s nice, we’re lucky to be here out of the storm” sweeping the United States this weekend, he said.
To John Hughes, just “hanging out” in Bethlehem was meaningful.
“It’s a pretty cool city,” the 22-year-old Canadian from Vancouver told AFP.
For him, the birthplace of Christ was a “significant place — especially on Christmas.”
Michael Al-Siriani, who owns a pottery and ceramics workshop, was delighted to see tourists flocking back to the town after two difficult years, which had seen local hotels standing empty.
“Things are much better now after the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “Besides, tourists have started to sleep in the city again.”
The Palestinian Authority, which governs the Israeli-occupied West Bank, confirmed Siriani’s feelings.
“Since the beginning of this year, but more specifically since March, we have begun receiving pilgrims and tourists from all over the world,” Palestinian tourism minister Rola Maayah told AFP.
“Until now, we have received about 700,000 tourists from around the world,” she said.
Billions of Christians were ushering in the holiday, wrapping up a tumultuous year characterized by conflict and violence in many parts of the world.
In war-ravaged Ukraine, the glitzy lights normally spread over Kyiv’s Sophia Square are missing due to restrictions and power cuts. Instead, a modest tree decorated with blue and yellow lights barely break the gloom of the square. Mayor Vitali Klitschko has called it the ” Tree of Invincibility.”
In the United States, a wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the country, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for those traveling for the holiday.
The present-day reality was visible at Manger Square as banners showing photos of Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid were prominently displayed. The veteran prisoner died of cancer last week in an Israeli prison clinic after spending some 20 years behind bars for his conviction in the deaths of seven Israelis.
(With AP and AFP)

Iran women protesters sexually assaulted in prison, activist tells BBC

Iran women protesters sexually assaulted in prison, activist tells BBC
Arab News

  • Narges Mohammadi, deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, is serving a long jail sentence in Iran’s Evin prison
  • ‘We will not back down,’ she said in a letter
Arab News

LONDON: Women detained by Iranian security forces amid anti-government protests in the country are facing sexual and physical assault in prisons, a human rights activist has told the BBC.
Narges Mohammadi, deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, is serving a long jail sentence in Iran’s Evin prison.
She wrote a letter to the BBC detailing physical and sexual abuse of women detainees who were arrested following protests around the country, which began in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Mohammadi said that one prominent woman activist had her limbs tied to a hook inside the vehicle transporting her to Evin prison. Once the activist was transferred, she was sexually assaulted by prison officers, resulting in bruising and scarring across her body.
A woman protester who was arrested also faced sexual assault while being transferred to prison on a motorcycle with two security officers, Mohammadi added.
The activist said: “Not revealing these crimes would contribute to the continuation of application of (these) repressive methods against women.
“Therefore, it seems that the assault on women activists, fighters and protesters in Iran should be widely and powerfully reported at the global level.
“In the absence of powerful independent civil organizations, the attention and support of the media and international human rights organizations and global public opinion (are) essential.”
In her letter to the BBC, Mohammadi hailed Iran’s “brave, resilient, lively and hopeful” women, adding: “Victory means establishing democracy, peace and human rights and ending tyranny.
“We will not back down.”
Iran state media has denied that authorities have sexually assaulted women protesters, claiming that all-female staff are responsible for overseeing women’s prison wards.
 

Climate change threatens centuries-old oasis in Morocco

Climate change threatens centuries-old oasis in Morocco
AP

  • Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren
  • The oasis is “threatened with extinction”
AP

ALNIF: Residents of the oasis of Alnif say they can’t remember a drought this bad: The land is dry. Some wells are empty. Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren.
Home to centuries-old oases that have been a trademark of Morocco, this region about 170 miles southeast of Marrakesh is reeling from the effects of climate change, which has created an emergency for the kingdom’s agriculture.
Among those affected is Hammou Ben Ady, a nomad in the Tinghir region who leads his flock of sheep and goats in search of grazing grass. The drought forced him to rely on government handouts of fodder.
November is usually a cold, wet month in Alnif, but when the rain failed to come, the king called for rain prayers across the country, an old Islamic tradition during desperately dry times.
Children led the procession, holding wooden planks inscribed with Qur’anic verses, followed by local officials and residents. They gathered near a dead oasis as a religious leader declared that the drought was a man-made disaster and that the rains will come when people atone for their sins and the way they have “treated the planet.”
Resident Mo’chi Ahmad said the oasis has provided a livelihood for this population for hundreds of years. Now the oasis is “threatened with extinction,” and everyone notices the disappearing palm trees.
In the last three years, hundreds of people from oasis areas have fled toward cities and many young people have migrated toward Europe, mainly because of the drought, said Mohamed Bozama, another resident.
He also blames the digging of unauthorized wells and rising demand for water from existing wells for worsening the crisis.
But for Hassan Bouazza, some of the solution lies in the hands of the people of the Alnif region. He was the first to install solar panels on the region’s ksar, or castle, and began relying on the energy produced to dig wells and irrigate his fellow farmers’ lands.
“We must learn to live with the situation we’re in and think about ways to make the heat and drought work to our advantage,” such as using new irrigation systems and solar power, he said.
He called for oasis inhabitants to be provided with training to help them move away from traditional irrigation in favor of drip irrigation, which requires significantly less water.
But sometimes, Bouazza said, it’s hard not to despair when climate warnings are ignored.
“It is like a little child holds a dying bird in his hand, and all he does is laugh. This is how we are treating Mother Earth.”

Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill seven: state media

Clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill seven: state media
AFP

  • A group of herders riding camels and vehicles attacked the village of Amuri
  • Ethnic clashes often break out in Darfur
AFP

KHARTOUM: Clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan’s restive Darfur region have killed at least seven people, state media reported Saturday.
Violence erupted on Wednesday around 20 kilometers from the South Darfur state capital Nyala pitting Arab herders against farmers from the Daju minority and other non-Arab ethnic groups, witnesses said.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the fighting.
“A group of herders riding camels and vehicles attacked the village of Amuri on Friday, leaving the site burnt and four people killed,” the official SUNA news agency said, adding that two people were killed between Wednesday and Thursday.
Another person was killed when the fighting spread to nearby villages, which were “partially burnt” as shops were looted, the news agency added, quoting a government statement.
At least 20 people were treated at Nyala hospital for bullet wounds, a medical source told AFP.
Security forces were dispatched to the area to contain the violence, SUNA said.
Ethnic clashes often break out in Darfur, a vast region the size of France which was ravaged by a bitter civil war that erupted in 2003.
That conflict pitted ethnic minority rebels against the Arab-dominated government of then-president Omar Al-Bashir.
Some 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced, according to the United Nations.
While the conflict has subsided over the years, violence still flares between nomadic herders and settled farmers over access to scarce water and grazing land.
Sudan is still grappling with the crippling aftermath of a military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan in October last year.
Civilian groups signed a preliminary deal with the military to end the crisis earlier this month but it has been criticized as “opaque.”
Conflicts in Sudan’s far-flung regions have killed around 900 people this year and driven almost 300,000 from their homes, according to a report this month by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Iran Supreme Court accepts appeal of one protester’s death sentence

Iran Supreme Court accepts appeal of one protester’s death sentence
Reuters

  • Iranian authorities seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in so-called ‘sham trials’
Reuters

Iran's Supreme Court has accepted the death sentence appeal of one protestor but confirmed that of another, the country's judiciary said on Saturday.
The Court had initially said it had accepted the appeals of both protestors, but in a subsequent statement the judiciary's Mizan news agency said: "The public relations of the Supreme Court of Iran has corrected its news: 'The appeal of Mohammad Qabadloo has not been accepted/the ruling has been confirmed.
"Saman Seydi's appeal has been accepted by the Supreme Court."
Nationwide unrest erupted in mid-September after the death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code laws.
Iran hanged two protesters earlier this month: Mohsen Shekari, 23, was accused of blocking a main road in September and wounding a member of the paramilitary Basij force with a knife. Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, who was accused of stabbing to death two Basij members, was publicly hanged from a construction crane.
Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran.”
Qobadloo was charged with killing a police agent and injuring five others during the protests.
Yasin, a Kurd who raps about inequality, oppression and unemployment, was accused of attempting to kill security forces and singing revolutionary songs.
Rights group HRANA said that as of Friday 506 protesters had been killed, including 69 minors. It said 66 members of the security forces had also been killed. As many as 18,516 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.
A top state security body said early this month that 200 people, including members of security forces, had lost their lives in the unrest.

Iraq tells visiting Italian PM it seeks closer economic ties

AFP

Iraq tells visiting Italian PM it seeks closer economic ties

  • The UN says Iraq is one of five countries most exposed to some impacts of climate change
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister appealed to visiting Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Friday for closer economic ties with his country suffering from power cuts and decaying infrastructure.
Meloni, who leads the eurozone’s third-largest economy, is on her first bilateral trip
outside Europe.
She is on a pre-Christmas visit to Italian troops posted in Iraq in support of an anti-terrorist mission.
“We expressed our disposition to develop economic cooperation in all fields, especially agriculture, water and health,” Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said at a joint press conference.
He invited to Iraq “companies specialized in infrastructure but also in the exploitation of gas.”
A government priority is to eliminate the highly polluting practice of gas flaring, a precursor to oil extraction, which contributes to global warming.
The UN says Iraq is one of five countries most exposed to some impacts of climate change.
Italian oil firm Eni has been involved in exploration and production in Iraq for more than a decade.
Part of its program “includes the use of associated gas for electricity generation,” the firm says on its website.
Captured and treated flared gas could help address Iraq’s chronic power shortages.
The country is beset by infrastructure in disrepair, endemic corruption and widespread unemployment nearly two decades after a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.
Nearly one-third of the population lives in poverty, the UN says.
Al-Sudani said Iraq “is prepared to supply Italy with what it needs in terms of oil and gas.”
Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party swept to power in September elections, forming a coalition government with the anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia.
She is the first woman to become Italian prime minister and heads Italy’s most far-right government since the second World War.
Italy is a NATO member with up to 650 personnel deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, according to the Defense Ministry website.
Under operation Prima Parthica, those personnel help staff multinational commands in Kuwait, Baghdad and Arbil.
They also train the armed forces and police, and provide administrative support.

 

