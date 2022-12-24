Saudi Islamic minister receives Order of Merit for outstanding influence

BALI: The Indonesian Ulema Council awarded Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh the Order of Merit of the first class for his influence in the service of Islam and its dissemination based on the principle of moderation.
It is the first time in its history that the council has granted such an order. Al-Asheikh received the order for his contributions toward scientific and advocacy services, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The Saudi minister met with Sheikh Mahrousoun, head of the Indonesian Ulema Council in Bali, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Essam Abed Al-Thaqafi.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the second ASEAN Summit organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, in cooperation with the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs in Bali.
Mahrousoun hailed the distinguished role that Al-Asheikh played in the Kingdom’s mission to serve Islam and spread moderation, wishing the minister further success.
He also praised the pivotal role played that the Kingdom is playing providing the necessary services to pilgrims.
Mahrousoun highlighted the success of the ASEAN Summit in discussing important issues, including promoting the concept of charity in Islamic nations.
Al-Asheikh expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian Ulema Council for the honor.
He wished the council further success in providing scientific and advocacy services to the Indonesian people as well as serving Islam in various fields according to the principles of moderation.
Jasmine Bager
MADINAH: When Hatun Madani moved to the US from her native Saudi Arabia for college in the 1990s, she found herself craving food from home. Every Christmas in her college town, the city shut down for the holiday period. To create a sense of community and to overcome her homesickness, she joined with friends to concoct their own version of Christmas.
Madani decided to improve on the traditional turkey with all the trimmings and came up with her now-famous turkey mulokhia dish.
She told Arab News: “I was young, and I am still young. But when I was a teenager, it was new to me; the turkey and all of that. Everything closed during Christmas. So, we used to gather together, friends who used to live in the same building, and my siblings.
“For some reason, we didn’t want it to be pure Christmas. We had to make some changes. I tried it in their traditional way, and it didn’t suit me, so I made my own twist. Mulokhia is my comfort food, so why not use turkey?” she said.
She started making her fusion dish for Christmas every year while there, and when she became a mother, she taught her children to associate turkey with mulokhia.
Mulokhia is made from the leaves of the jute mallow plant and has been a staple of Arab cuisine since ancient times. Though it is prepared in many ways — as a soup, stew, with beef or chicken, or without meat — it is enjoyed throughout the Arab world and Africa.
Self-taught chef Madani now owns a restaurant in Dubai focused on Saudi cuisine. She measures ingredients with her eyes and can tell what is missing from a dish using her sense of smell and intuition. Her late mother taught her to cook with her heart and to be calm while in the kitchen.
As a college student in America, she recalls having to buy frozen mulokhia and even in Dubai today, fresh mulokhia is only available in summer. However, fresh mulokhia leaves can be bought all-year-round in Saudi Arabia.
Madani is a specialist in Hijazi food and wants to show the world that there is more to Saudi food than just kabsa, chicken, and rice.
She said: “When you travel to a hotel and ask about restaurants, there are Chinese, Japanese, French, Italian. But you never hear of Saudi restaurants. Why not? We have a cuisine and it’s very rich and very yummy. And it’s because it is a melting pot from all around.”
Food, she added, was more than just fuel for the body, it was how she connected people to each other and to themselves.
This Christmas, she is reminding people to break bread with those from all faiths and backgrounds because, “it is how we all can co-exist and have a divine feast.”
Madani said: “One thing I want the young generation to understand is not to lose their heritage, the culture, the cuisine. And the love.
“People laugh at me when I say, ‘oh, I cook with love,’ but I do. If you are what you eat, and your food is made with love, then you are love.
“I’m happy to bring back the turkey mulokhia and hope you try it, too,” she added.
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Years ago, Christmas in Saudi Arabia was celebrated in private.
With the festive day just around the corner, today, residents of the Kingdom can take part in celebrations by dining at home or outside to mark the occasion.
While Christmas is a Christian holiday, recent years have shown that secular and commercial celebrations are growing in popularity among communities globally, with a dinner feast, bountiful presents and dazzling decorations.
Locals and expatriates can mark the day with a delicious turkey feast as per tradition in the Kingdom.
At Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, a multicultural hub, the Marriott Hotel will celebrate the winter season on Friday with a holiday buffet feast at Goji Kitchen.
Turkiyes are sold at many supermarket chains, including Lulu Hypermarket, Tamimi Markets and Carrefour. While most branches are currently out of stock due to high demand, Tamimi Markets is expecting shipments to arrive shortly.
For a more sustainable option, local organic turkey farm Roomy offers different-sized birds. Buyers can opt for the 2.5-3 kg Roomy light option, which is free from preservatives and GMOs, or a classic 4.5-5 kg turkey. They also offer a “turkey plus” option, which is a larger-sized bird varying from 6-7 kg.
Full-roasted stuffed turkey meals are also available.
Christmas celebrants can enjoy a fully cooked dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Center. For a little under SR2,000 ($530), customers provide a feast for up to 10 people, complete with a 4.4 kg traditional turkey roast and a selection of six side dishes, so long as orders are placed 48 hours in advance.
But if turkey is not your goal this holiday, the hotel restaurant also offers an Angus roast beef dish that comes with various sides, including mashed potato, roasted sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, green beans, and with pecan or pumpkin pie for dessert.
Narcissus Hotel is also a great spot to order a fully made meal. For around SR1,200, the kitchen will prepare a roasted turkey dinner with selected sides.
For shoppers who already have their turkeys rested and ready in the freezer, here is an Arabic-inspired turkey roast recipe to try out this year:
INGREDIENTS
For turkey
1 5-7 kg turkey
1 onion, peeled and quartered
1 lemon, zested and quartered
1 orange, zested and quartered
1 apple, quartered
20 g fresh rosemary
20 g fresh thyme
20 g fresh sage
2 cinnamon sticks
½ tablespoon pomegranate molasses
2 bay leaves
For herb butter
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon za’atar
6-8 garlic cloves, minced
Fresh chopped herbs
Lemon zest
1 teaspoon of cumin, ground cinnamon and paprika
DIRECTIONS
After making sure to thoroughly thaw your turkey, remove it from the fridge one hour before placing in the oven. Remove the neck and giblets from the center of the bird and pat the skin dry.
Preheat the oven to 165 Celsius.
To make the marinade, combine room temperature butter with garlic, rosemary, thyme, sage, pomegranate molasses, orange and lemon zest, salt, pepper and chopped herbs, making sure to marinade the bottom as well.
Gently separate the skin from the turkey flesh and coat the area with the remaining marinade.
Use the turkey herbs to rub the cavity, and stuff with quartered lemon, orange, onion, cinnamon sticks and apple.
Baste the turkey with the remaining herb butter mixture and place the turkey on the center rack of the oven, roasting for 40 minutes per kg.
Once the roast reaches 70 Celsius, remove it from the oven and cover it with tin foil. Let the turkey continue cooking on the counter.
Allow the turkey to rest for at least 20 minutes before serving it alongside gravy, pomegranate stuffing and preferred side dishes.
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Cold weather and a wide range of attractions are some of the reasons why many visitors see Saudi Arabia as a winter destination. In addition, popular events and festivals take place during the winter months, providing an extra dimension to the seasonal holiday. There is a festive atmosphere everywhere you go, and the country is lively and vibrant with events, cultural goings-on and, of course, its heritage sites. The cooler weather means that sightseeing and outdoor activities can be enjoyed more comfortably.
Festivities at Riyadh Season 2022
Riyadh is a good place to be at any time of the year, but it is even more magical during winter. The Riyadh Season 2022 is primarily a city-wide celebration and brings experiences and events from around the world to the heart of the capital of Saudi Arabia, with each of its 15 zones offering a variety of activities.
Reasons to visit Riyadh include attractions such as Riyadh Winter Wonderland, the biggest theme park in the city, Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World, the Groves restaurants, located between palm trees in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, the Saturday Market, and much more.
Riyadh has many attractions for visitors, whether they are food lovers, music lovers or theater lovers.
Foodies will love the international cuisine, accompanied by music and entertainment shows at the Groves restaurants, presented in a charming winter atmosphere. For entertainment, the US-based ice show has brought a performance to Saudi Arabia just in time for the winter season. Atlantis by Holiday on Ice is taking center stage at Boulevard Riyadh City’s Cool Arena.
Winter vibes at AlUla’s Winter at Tantora
AlUla is a great location for a winter holiday and well-known for its highly anticipated Winter at Tantora, the first music and culture festival in the Kingdom, which returns this year for its fourth outing from Dec. 22 to 21 Jan. 21. It features an expansive array of offerings spanning music, arts, fashion, food and wellness.
The annual festival has a range of activities for sports fans, adventure seekers and history enthusiasts. Guests can cheer on riders in the world’s second-biggest endurance horse race or savor culinary experiences curated by top chefs. Luxury brand boutiques and traditional souqs are also available to explore, alongside art exhibitions and pop-up restaurants.
This weekend’s highlights will include Tantora Celebration, where guests can experience a projection show, taste Saudi coffee, watch live music and dance performances, as well as a hot air balloon experience, stargazing, rock climbing and eco-gardening.
Winter walk in Tabouk and Asir
In winter, the mountains in the northern and the southern provinces of the country are popular destinations for those looking for adventure.
One of the most magical parts of winter is stepping outside to enjoy the season’s brisk air. In Saudi Arabia, winter is celebrated as a time to cool off, camp and, of course, hike. Average winter temperatures are in the teens, but visitors may be lucky enough to see snowfall in the mountains of the northern regions blanketing the slopes and desert sands.
For snow enthusiasts, hiking in Saudi during winter is a different experience from hiking anywhere else. Head north, near Tabuk, for the best chance to see shifting sands under a coat of fresh snow.
Asir, meanwhile, is home to the juniper-covered mountains of Soudah, the highest location in Saudi Arabia, rising more than 3,000m above sea level.
Covered in lush green juniper trees and offering mesmerizing views, the rocky rural mountain range provides several hiking trails for people to enjoy.
Soudah also hosts an annual Flowerman Festival, which showcases the culture of the indigenous Aseri tribe, including men wearing flower wreaths and headdresses.
Desert activities in winter
The desert can be intimidating; it can be dry and dreary, and cold in the winter, but it can also be a fun place to be. With winter being the most temperate season in Saudi Arabia, this is the perfect time to get outdoors. Many locals choose winter to indulge in desert activities, heading out to Al-Nafud or Rub Al-Khali for horse-riding, sandboarding and hiking.
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Christmas would not be complete without a mouthwatering traditional turkey dinner. That is why, in the run-up to the festive season, households celebrating the holiday in Riyadh are on the lookout for the best place to buy their bird.
Whole turkeys can be bought from Carrefour and Lulu Hypermarket in the Saudi capital, but preparing an entire bird from scratch can be difficult and time-consuming. Many families will therefore look for pre-prepared dishes to save on time and mess.
“Since I moved to Riyadh earlier this year, I began the search for home-made turkey for hosting Thanksgiving for my Saudi friends,” Mildred, 32, from the Philippines, told Arab News. “People told me about Yawmiyat Catering and it was the most delicious I ever tried.
“Don’t tell my mom!”
Dalal Hajj Ibrahim, a 60-year-old Lebanese chef and owner of Yawmiyat Catering, is famous for serving one of the best turkeys in Riyadh. Although she mostly sells Lebanese cuisine and other Arab-inspired dishes, her festive fare has proven especially popular.
“Our style is that we serve two special dishes daily so our guests feel like they’ve been invited to their friends’ for a warm meal,” Ibrahim told Arab News.
Ibrahim says she has been an avid reader of culinary and recipe books since the age of 20. “I’ve always loved cooking for family and friends and hosting dinners and feasts. And so I translated that feeling into Yawmiyat’s cozy family kitchen,” she said.
At first, Yawmiyat did not offer turkey on the menu. It was only after she noticed a gap in the market for Thanksgiving and Christmas catering that she made it a speciality.
“Since I opened four years ago, people kept calling me before special occasions such as Thanksgiving and Christmas asking me to prepare turkey for them,” she said.
“I did my research in the Saudi turkey market and found that only five-star hotels are serving turkey feasts and very few new restaurants.”
The majority of Yawmiyat’s customers who place orders for turkey dishes are Saudis and Lebanese, while other foreigners make up about 5-7 percent of her clientele. Indeed, many Muslim Saudis have adopted the festive meal tradition having experienced it abroad.
“I loved spending the winter season in Washington D.C. because of the festive atmosphere,” Abdullah Khalid, 28, who was a student at the George Washington University in the US, told Arab News.
“Every year, I would celebrate Thanksgiving and be invited to my friend’s house for dinner.”
Since moving back to Riyadh, Khalid has consistently celebrated Thanksgiving with his family.
Ibrahim’s Christian customers are also grateful to find a familiar flavor. Mic, a Saudi Arabia-based South African from Cape Town, told Arab News that despite being away from home, he still celebrates Christmas.
“Turkiye is pretty important on Christmas. It’s very much a delicacy. Usually you’ll settle for chicken, but that’s just not good enough for the celebrations and cozy vibes.”
Mic recalled his perfect Christmas Eve. “Family and friends, music, great company, a crispy golden turkey and just chatting into the early hours of the morning and celebrating the occasion.”
As Muslims are a large minority group in South Africa, Mic says religious coexistence is something that he appreciates about his life back in Cape Town.
“Where I am from, at the end of Ramadan, we’ll celebrate with our friends by sharing iftar with them and their families. They also look forward to sharing the joy with us on Christmas.”
It takes Ibrahim about six days to prepare a turkey for the oven. First the turkey has to defrost for three days in the refrigerator before it is brined in a sugar and salt solution with vegetables for 24 to 48 hours to tenderize and flavor the meat.
Next, the meat is injected with a blend of butter and fresh herbs.
“The fourth step is the spices, and that depends on your preference,” said Ibrahim. “My signature turkey recipe has a mixture of Arabic and American seasoning to create my personal flavor.”
Her clients seem to prefer a Middle Eastern twist, which is served with a rice stuffing, packed with spices, seasonal dry fruits and chestnuts.
As for the cooking process, the turkey is baked for one hour for every few pounds, and basted every 30 minutes. “It’s very important to cover the turkey as it bakes so it doesn’t lose its moisture and juices,” said Ibrahim.
For the final 30 minutes, the turkey is uncovered and placed back in the oven so that it gets a crispy golden exterior.
Until just a couple of years ago, almost all turkey meat was imported into the Kingdom from the US company Butterball LLC. “Luckily, Saudi Arabia now has farms for grazing turkey and that freshness truly makes all the difference in the end result,” said Ibrahim.
“Our clients understand the long process and so they order it a week before. We accept orders through calls or walk-ins.”
Ibrahim says that the best sides to serve with turkey are pumpkin soup, potatoes, carrots, ginger, cranberry sauce, gravy, and bread stuffing. “A side salad made with beetroots, pecan and pumpkin is also a great way to stimulate your palette,” she said.
“All like that time spent caring for the turkey translates into this single moment when loved ones are gathered cozily around the feast. Maybe that’s one of the reasons it’s served on special occasions, because of the love that goes into preparing it.”
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: Many shops are getting into the Christmas spirit by showing support for the Saudi government’s new vision of celebrating diversity and cultural tolerance.
There are stores that offer discounts and gift hampers to create an experience that guarantees the shopper’s return in later years.
Fun, stylish clothing and footwear are always winners at the festive period. Next, Lefties, H&M, and Zara are some of the outlets offering cheerful pajamas, cardigans, sweaters and colorful footwear.
These stores are usually in malls across the Kingdom, but goods can also be ordered online from their official websites.
Candles are also one of the best options to grant the receiver a giant dose of festive spirit. This gift not only makes the home smell nicer, but also creates a relaxing and cozy environment.
Bath & Body Works has a bundle of options in its holiday collection. It also boasts fragrance products that are inexpensive and loved by all age groups.
Manal Hamad, who owns an abaya shop, said that she bought her employees sets of perfumes, lotions and shower gels from Bath & Body Works.
She said: “The shop has a festive vibe, and they offer great deals.
“I thought it was a simple gesture, just to show how much I appreciated them, especially the fact that they are away from their homes during this time of year.”
As an alternative to an individual gift, a basket or hamper containing several products may be the best bet. The most appreciated gift baskets may be sweet treats or selections of the best coffee.
Patchi and Godiva offer the best in chocolate, along with exquisite packaging, while buying for coffee lovers is simple with gift hampers from Starbucks and Barn, companies which also offer mugs or tumblers.
These gifts can be bought easily from stores in Jeddah, Riyadh, Makkah, and Dammam, or the companies’ websites.
Books for children may be traditional, but they still make cracking Christmas presents, from fantasy to thriller, adventure to classic.
Jarir Bookstore has books for adults and children on culture, fiction, academic subjects, and languages.
The store is one of the oldest and most cherished and can be found in 23 different cities across the Kingdom.
Jarir also sells stationery, educational toys for children, video games, mobiles, tablets and laptops — all great options for anyone searching for a gift.
Online store Booklee provides an alternative, offering books and simple crafts for children.
The latest gizmos could be on the Christmas list for teenagers, with AirPods, speakers, and mobiles providing the perfect present.
Virgin Megastore can be a real one-stop-shop, not only for gadgets but also for kitchen appliances such as juicers, rapid air fryers, smart pot multi-cookers, kitchen measurement scales and toasters, to name just a few.
The store also has scooters, puzzles, soft toys, adventure trivia board games, movie quiz night card games, educational games and the latest PlayStation items, Xbox and Nintendo.
Games can be bought either in person at the store or online from the official website.
West Elm is the perfect store for Christmas stockings, ornaments, pillows, holiday bedding, wreaths and garlands, along with dining utensil sets, blankets and quilts. This shop is the best place for those who are trying to purchase a unique gift for their loved ones.
Shoppers can also choose from a wide range of cushions, lighting and art essentials.
West Elm can be found in Riyadh Park mall, where the whole shopping center is a colorful mass of winter decorations.
Shopping online may save you the trouble of venturing out, and most items in stores are available to purchase in the comfort of your own home, at the click of a button.
The online experience can be less expensive and the perfect way to keep your purchases a great secret until the big day.
Noon, Amazon KSA, Floward KSA and Namshi are among the best virtual stores.
The stores also have sales at the moment, giving an opportunity to buy more for your money for all family members, friends and relatives. These websites also have gift vouchers or cards for sale.
Gift cards can also be bought from a variety of retailers within the Kingdom, such as Centerpoint KSA, Zara and Mango, while for mums-to-be, Mothercare and Mamas & Papas may be the best spot.
For beauty products, it has to be Paris Gallery and Sephora. These websites are awesome and just the place to shop until you drop.