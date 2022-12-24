What We Are Reading Today: Our Man in Tokyo

You are here

Author: Steve Kemper

Steve Kemper’s “Our Man in Tokyo” is a gripping, behind-the-scenes account of the personalities and contending forces in Tokyo during the volatile decade that led to World War II, as seen through the eyes of the American ambassador who attempted to stop the slide to war.
Drawing on Joseph C. Grew’s diary of his time in Tokyo as ambassador to Japan as well as US embassy correspondence, diplomatic dispatches, and firsthand Japanese accounts, “Our Man in Tokyo” brings to life a man who risked everything to avert another world war, the country where he staked it all — and the abyss that swallowed it.

 

 

Author: NATHAN T. ARRINGTON

The 7th century BC in ancient Greece is referred to as the Orientalizing period because of the strong presence of Near Eastern elements in art and culture.
Conventional narratives argue that goods and knowledge flowed from East to West through cosmopolitan elites.
Rejecting this explanation, “Athens at the Margins” proposes a new narrative of the origins behind the style and its significance, investigating how material culture shaped the ways people and communities thought of themselve.

 

 

Author: Robin Hansen

Gemstones have been a source of delight and fascination for thousands of years, from the icy brilliance of diamond and the soft iridescence of pearl to tough jade gems once used in weapons and pink topaz that was popular in Victorian jewelry.

This book covers every known type of gemstone, exploring each one’s unique beauty, rarity, and durability. It reveals how gems form, where they are found and mined, how to identify them, and more.

With sumptuous color photos throughout, Gemstones offers dazzling insights into the world of the rare and the valuable.

Author: Jeremy Gray

“Plato’s Ghost” is the first book to examine the development of mathematics from 1880 to 1920 as a modernist transformation similar to those in art, literature, and music.

Jeremy Gray traces the growth of mathematical modernism from its roots in problem solving and theory to its interactions with physics, philosophy, theology, psychology, and ideas about real and artificial languages. 

He shows how mathematics was popularized, and explains how mathematical modernism not only gave expression to the work of mathematicians and the professional image they sought to create for themselves, but how modernism also introduced deeper and ultimately unanswerable questions.

Authors: Nathaniel Silver and Diana Seave 

Isabella Stewart Gardner (1840–1924) assembled an extraordinary collection of art from diverse cultures and eras—and built a Venetian-style palazzo in Boston to share these exquisite treasures with the world. But her life and work remains shrouded in myth.

Separating fiction and fact, this book paints an unforgettable portrait of Gardner, drawing on her substantial personal archive and including previously unpublished findings to offer new perspectives on her life and her construction of identity.

Author: Pauline Pooi Yin Leong 

This book provides a comprehensive overview of the impact of the internet on Malaysian politics and how it has played a pivotal role in influencing the country’s political climate.

It lays out the background of Malaysia’s political history and media environment, and addresses the ramifications of mediaization for the political process, including public relations, advertising and online campaigns.

The book examines the internet’s role and effect on Malaysian democracy, as well as its consequences for political actors and the citizenry, such as the development of cyber-warfare, and the rise of propaganda or “fake” news in the online domain. It also investigates the interplay between traditional and new media.

