What We Are Reading Today: Our Man in Tokyo

Author: Steve Kemper
Steve Kemper’s “Our Man in Tokyo” is a gripping, behind-the-scenes account of the personalities and contending forces in Tokyo during the volatile decade that led to World War II, as seen through the eyes of the American ambassador who attempted to stop the slide to war.
Drawing on Joseph C. Grew’s diary of his time in Tokyo as ambassador to Japan as well as US embassy correspondence, diplomatic dispatches, and firsthand Japanese accounts, “Our Man in Tokyo” brings to life a man who risked everything to avert another world war, the country where he staked it all — and the abyss that swallowed it.