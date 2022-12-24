You are here

Palestinian supporters attend educational pop-up event in east London

Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Supporters in the UK capital showed their solidarity with Palestine by attending a two-day interactive event in east London’s artsy Shoreditch area, organizers said.

Palestine Pop-Up exhibited 21 illustrations from the new Injustice Illustrated collection, each highlighting a certain aspect of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine, the UK-based non-governmental organization Friends of Al-Aqsa said.

Visitors got to enjoy interactive installations, including a 2.5-meter pencil, to “show the injustice taking place under Israeli apartheid and to raise awareness of key BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) campaigns, including #BoycottPUMA and #BoycottCocaCola,” said FOA, which promotes equality and justice in Palestine against Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid regime.

The event, which was held on Dec. 17 and 18 and was aimed at people of all ages interested in learning about Palestine, also featured competitions and distributed prizes throughout the weekend.

A Palestinian arts and crafts session was held for children, where they were able to learn about Palestine through designing, making and decorating badges, tote bags, bracelets and cupcakes.

On Saturday night, the venue transformed “into a hub for like-minded people to connect, exchange ideas and get inspired to build a stronger movement for Palestine in 2023,” FOA said.

“Last year, Israel brutally attacked Gaza, murdering 67 Palestinian children in May. Israeli forces also attacked peaceful worshippers at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan. This year, 2022, has been the deadliest year for Palestinian children since 2007, and this Ramadan over 250 worshippers were once again attacked by Israeli forces,” said Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA.

“Even when Palestine isn’t making headlines, Israeli apartheid continues. Just this week, 16-year-old Jana Zakarneh was the latest victim of Israeli violence. Palestine Pop-Up will galvanize supporters to create stronger campaigns for Palestine in 2023, the 75th year of the ongoing Nakba,” he added.

The event was organized as part of FOA’s Silver Anniversary celebrations and the launch of its new website.

Beyonce to reportedly perform first full-length concert in 4 years in Dubai

Beyonce to reportedly perform first full-length concert in 4 years in Dubai
Updated 24 December 2022
Arab News

Updated 24 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Beyonce fans, rejoice! The US superstar is set to perform in Dubai at an exclusive event in January, according to media reports.  

This will be the singer’s first full-length concert since 2018. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The 41-year-old music sensation will meet her fans in the Middle East on Jan. 21 at the UAE’s five-star luxury resort Atlantis, The Palm. 

Beyonce has been reportedly offered $24 million to perform in the UAE city.  

Arab News reached out to Atlantis for confirmation, but the hotel declined to comment.

Updated 24 December 2022
Hanadi Habib

Updated 24 December 2022
Hanadi Habib

DUBAI: French luxury label Van Cleef & Arpels is set to host an exhibition in Saudi Arabia in January. 

Titled “Van Cleef & Arpels: Time, Nature, Love,” the show, which will be open to the public on Jan. 19, will display 280 pieces — a combination of jewelry, sketches and objets d’art.

To get a deeper insight ahead of the exhibit, Arab News spoke to Lise Macdonald, director of patrimony and exhibitions at Van Cleef & Arpels.

“The curatorial approach of this exhibition really has an international resonance,” Macdonald said. “We wanted to have an exhibition in the Kingdom and had been in talks with the National Museum of Saudi Arabia, which was very interested in working with us on this show. So we felt we had a very good partner — a serious cultural institution in the heart of Riyadh,” Macdonald says of why Saudi Arabia was the chosen destination.

This necklace can be worn as two bracelets, 1970. (Supplied)

The pieces, which range from creations from the beginning of the maison in 1906 to more recent creations, are a mix of the patrimonial collection – i.e., a mix of Van Cleef & Arpels’s historical collection along with private loans and archives. “We have lots of original drawings on display too, which really help understand the process of jewelry-making.” 

On display are some important historical pieces, including the necklace of Begum Salimah Aga Khan and the “Zip” necklace.

“The begum’s necklace is one of the most important pieces of the patrimonial collection and is made from engraved emeralds, as well as gold and diamonds,” Macdonald said.

The spectacular Indian-inspired necklace features 44 engraved 18th-century emeralds and more than 745 diamonds and can be worn as a necklace, choker, two individual bracelets and a pendant that becomes a clip.

The Zip necklace, meanwhile, happens to be one of the maison’s most challenging and boldest creations — the idea of translating a zipper into a piece of high-jewelry shows the savoire faire that defines Van Cleef & Arpels.

‘Necklace,’ 1936. (Supplied)

One of Macdonald’s favorites includes a piece from the Nature section — a large bird of paradise brooch — beautifully capturing the house’s never-ending fascination with birds.

“It’s an amazing piece that has been captured in full motion. You can see the wings and feel that the bird in front of you is in full flight. Additionally, it is also symbolic — the piece was created during World War II — and became emblematic of freedom — of being able to fly,” she said. 

Another one of her favorites includes a sketch of a cage from the 1930s, which was created to house a real-life frog and later two stone-carved birds.

“We recently acquired a collection of drawings and found some studies of this cage. You will see on display the cage and four drawings showing different variations — it shows you the creative process behind the final work of art.”

Deciding what pieces to display required a constant dialogue between the maison and the curator (Alba Cappallieri).

“An exhibition is a very collaborative process — you’re working with curators, designers, architects, lighting designers — so it’s a constant source of discussion. For this show, we had two years of planning involved.”

Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

  • Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems
  • Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29
Updated 24 December 2022
AFP

SAO PAULO: Pele’s daughter posted a photo of the Brazilian football legend from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo on Friday with the caption “one more night together.”
In the photo, Kely Cristina Nascimento is seen hugging her 82-year-old father, with only one side of his face visible in the image. Pele is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems.
“We’re still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together,” Nascimento wrote below the photo shared on Instagram around 11:00 p.m. local time.
On Wednesday, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where the three-time World Cup winner is staying, announced that his colon cancer was showing “progression” and he needed “more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure.”
Minutes earlier, Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, another one of Pele’s daughters, had announced on Instagram that their father would spend Christmas at the hospital.
Last Sunday, Nascimento had posted a photo of Arantes massaging their father’s left foot as he watched the World Cup final on TV.
After the match, Pele congratulated Argentine Lionel Messi for his “deserved” victory against France.
During this World Cup, Pele saw Neymar equal his international goal-scoring record for the Selecao (77).
Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time and has received several messages of support since his hospitalization, including from the French star Kylian Mbappe, who called on followers to “pray for the King.”
Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo on November 29 for what his medical team called a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatments, which he has been receiving since having surgery to remove a colon tumor in September 2021.

For the first time in its history, ULTRA Worldwide is coming to the Middle East

For the first time in its history, ULTRA Worldwide is coming to the Middle East
Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News

  • ULTRA Abu Dhabi will take place at the largest open-air venue in the region, Etihad Park, from March 4-5, 2023
  • Tickets can now be purchased online
Updated 23 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: ULTRA Worldwide will finally welcome the UAE’s community of electronic music lovers to the Ultranaut family with the inaugural edition of ULTRA Abu Dhabi.
On March 4 and 5, 2023, ULTRA Abu Dhabi will take place at the largest open-air venue in the region, Etihad Park, which is located on Yas Island, one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment destinations and a pinnacle of luxury in the UAE.
ULTRA Worldwide is an international music festival brand, boasting active events on all six inhabited continents, including the flagship Ultra Music Festival in Miami.
Heralded for delivering an unparalleled combination of top-tier electronic talent, cutting-edge technology and large-scale productions, ULTRA Worldwide will finally be in the Middle East.
The festival will host two stages: The Main Stage will predominantly house the festival’s bombastic, stadium-smashing sounds, while ULTRA Worldwide’s renowned house and techno brand Resistance will host a stage boasting some of the festival’s best-loved underground acts.
The two-day event will also offer a Premium General Experience pass that allows access-holders to dedicated entrance gates, restroom facilities, food and beverage offerings as well as their own lounge area.
In addition, ULTRA Abu Dhabi will offer bespoke VIP experiences at both stages, packed with bottle service, unique entertainment and the very best view in the house.
Details on table sales will be announced shortly on ULTRA Abu Dhabi’s social media channels and website.
Tickets for ULTRA Abu Dhabi can now be purchased online at https://www.ultra-abudhabi.com.

Model Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa prepares to represent Bahrain at Miss Universe in New Orleans

Model Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa prepares to represent Bahrain at Miss Universe in New Orleans
Updated 24 December 2022
Saffiya Ansari
Hams Saleh

Updated 24 December 2022
Saffiya Ansari Hams Saleh

DUBAI: After being crowned Miss Universe Bahrain, Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa is set to be one of just two contestants from the Middle East at the Jan. 14 Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, US.

The 24-year-old Bahraini Russian model and pianist, who was named this year’s Miss Universe Bahrain in September, told Arab News that winning the title “completely changed” her life. 

“In this short time, I learned and saw so many new things. I traveled to the Philippines. I have been training there with one of the best beauty pageant trainers, and I went to the mental hospital in the Philippines,” she said. “I learned a lot of new things.” 

After the support she received from people in Bahrain and from her fans around the world, Abdullah-Khalifa said she is now less nervous about the US contest. “I just want to enjoy this moment and do my best to represent my country on the worldwide stage,” she said. 

The 24-year-old Bahraini Russian model and pianist was named this year’s Miss Universe Bahrain in September. (Supplied)

Her main goal in participating in the renowned pageant is to “let the world know more about (Arabs), more about our culture,” Abdullah-Khalifa said. “I think the world should know that we — modern Arab women — can combine modern values with centuries-old traditions.”

Born to a Bahraini father and a Russian mother, Abdullah-Khalifa declares herself to be an advocate for education and also seeks to raise awareness about anorexia, which she suffers from.

Besides being excited about her upcoming contest, the beauty queen said she feels pressure as the only model from the Gulf region and hopes that, in time, there will be “more representatives” from Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Winning a Miss Universe title sometimes comes with online criticism, which Abdullah-Khalifa said she experienced her fair share of. 

However, her family and team are playing a major role in stopping her from giving these comments too much attention. “I understand those people and I am trying to forgive everyone, so it’s okay,” she said. 

Abdullah-Khalifa says she was inspired by Russian model Oxana Fedorova, who won the Miss Universe title in 2002.

She was later inspired by Pia Wurtzbach, the Filipino beauty queen. “I remember how she looked beautiful, kind, innocent and at the same time very strong,” she said. “I wondered at that time why there weren’t Arab representatives at the competition.

“At that time, one of the conditions to participate in Miss Universe was to wear a bikini, which, we can say, is not allowed in our culture. That, I think, was the problem,” explained Abdullah-Khalifa.

“But just last year, finally, the first Bahraini woman Manar Dayani participated in Miss Universe with the burkini on during a swimwear competition.”

That moment gave Abdullah-Khalifa goosebumps. “Even now, I am so emotional, and I am proud of this moment,” she said. 

“I think that was when I wished I could participate. I didn’t know how I could participate and what should I do, but it came to me by destiny I think, and my family are all proud and happy with this decision,” added the model. 

