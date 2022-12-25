Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests

DUBAI: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people on Sunday, including dual nationals linked to the United Kingdom, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country, according to a statement published by state media.
“Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the IRGC (Revolutionary Guards) including dual nationals who were trying to leave the country,” the statement read.
The unrest was triggered by the Sept. 16 death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian who was arrested for wearing “inappropriate attire” under Iran’s strict Islamic dress code for women.
The protests, in which demonstrators from all walks of life have called for the fall of Iran’s ruling theocracy, has posed one of the biggest challenges to the Shiite-ruled Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.
The government has blamed the unrest on demonstrators bent on the destruction of public property.
Protestors chanted slogans against “the extermination” of the Kurdish people
HASAKEH: Hundreds of Syrian Kurds staged a protest in northern Syria on Sunday in response to a deadly attack targeting members of the ethnic community in Paris this week.
A gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural center and a hairdressing salon in Paris on Friday, killing three Kurds.
The suspected gunman, a 69-year-old Frenchman, was arrested and later confessed to a “pathological” hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.
The semi-autonomous Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria called for the Sunday protest in Hasakah, which drew hundreds of people brandishing photos of the three victims and calling for accountability.
“Kurds are fighting against oppression and they are massacred everywhere, even in Paris, the city of love and freedom,” said feminist activist Evin Basho, 33, demanding that the killer be brought to justice.
She was among those who marched through the city chanting “the martyrs of Paris are forever in our hearts” and repeating slogans against “the extermination” of the Kurdish people.
Often described as the world’s largest people without a state, the Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkiye, Iraq and Iran.
Protester Azad Suleiman, 55, told AFP he felt Kurds were being targeted in the diaspora and at home.
“This is a war against our people, targeting us in the four parts of Kurdistan and even in Europe,” he said, adding he had high hopes that the French authorities would bring the perpetrator to justice.
“We will not concede to the enemies in Kurdistan and we will not abandon our revolution,” Suleiman said.
Furious Kurdish demonstrators had clashed with French police after the attack, which revived the trauma of three unresolved murders of Kurds almost 10 years ago in the same area of Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron described Friday’s killings as an “odious attack” against Kurds and ordered the Paris police chief to meet with leaders of the Kurdish community.
Industry minister Nishimura visits Saudi Arabia, Oman for energy discussions
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi is visiting Saudi Arabia and Oman from December 25 for discussions on the supply and stabilization of oil and LNG.
“We will encourage Saudi Arabia and Oman to stabilize the international crude oil market and secure a stable supply of LNG,” Nishimura said in a Twitter post. “We will also strengthen cooperation in areas such as hydrogen and ammonia.”
Japanese media reported that with China trying to draw closer to Arab countries, Japan plans to strengthen relations with Middle East countries in such areas as decarbonization and infrastructure, as well as the stable procurement of energy.
Nishimura will be in Saudi Arabia, Japan’s largest importer of crude oil, till December 26, and will then go to Oman, a supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), on December 27.
Nishimura will hold talks with ministers in charge of energy in Saudi Arabia and call for cooperation in stabilizing crude oil prices. He will also discuss hydrogen and ammonia projects.
Japan depends on the GCC countries for most of its crude oil and natural gas needs, and relations with Arab countries are crucial for the Japanese economy.
After visiting the Middle East, Nishimura will head to Malaysia for discussions on ensuring a stable supply of LNG, the Asia Zero Emission Community Initiative, IPEF and other matters following the recent change of government there.
Iran top court accepts rapper Yasin’s appeal against death sentence
“The public relations of the Supreme Court of Iran has corrected its news: ‘The appeal of Mohammad Qobadloo has not been accepted ... Saman Seydi’s appeal has been accepted by the Supreme Court,” the agency said
Updated 25 December 2022
Reuters
TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted an appeal by rapper Saman Seydi Yasin against his death sentence even as it confirmed the same sentence against another protester, the judiciary said on Saturday.
Yasin, a Kurd who raps about inequality, oppression and unemployment, had been accused of attempting to kill security forces, setting a rubbish bin on fire and shooting three times into the air during anti-government protests, charges which he denied.
Yasin’s mother last week pleaded in a video for help to save her son. “Where in the world have you seen a loved one’s life is taken for a trash bin?” she said in the video posted on social media.
The court had initially said it had accepted the appeals of Yasin and another protester, but in a subsequent statement the judiciary’s Mizan news agency said only Yasin’s appeal had been accepted.
“The public relations of the Supreme Court of Iran has corrected its news: ‘The appeal of Mohammad Qobadloo has not been accepted ... Saman Seydi’s appeal has been accepted by the Supreme Court,” the agency said.
Explaining the decision in its original statement, it cited flaws in investigating the case and said it had been referred back to the court for re-examination.
Qobadloo had been charged with killing a police agent and injuring five others with his car during the protests.
Unrest erupted across Iran in mid-September after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women.
Late on Saturday, the 100th day of the protests, videos posted on social media showed night demonstrations said to be in areas including the capital Tehran, the northeastern city of Mashhad, Karaj west of Tehran, and Sanandaj, the center of Kurdistan province in the northwest.
Dozens of protesters were seen braving rain and snow to chant slogans including “Death to the dictator” and “Death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei!” Reuters could not immediately verify the videos. DEATH PENALTY
Saturday’s announcement follows the Supreme Court’s suspension of protester Mahan Sadrat’s death sentence 10 days ago. He had been charged with various alleged offenses such as stabbing a security officer and setting fire to a motorcycle.
Iran hanged two protesters earlier this month: Mohsen Shekari, 23, who was accused of blocking a main road in September and wounding a member of the paramilitary Basij force with a knife, and Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23, who was accused of stabbing to death two Basij members, and publicly hanged from a construction crane.
Amnesty International called on the international community to pressure Iran to halt Qobadloo’s execution and “not allow Iran’s machinery of death to claim another victim while (the) world’s attention is on celebrating the festive season.”
Amnesty has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 people in what it called “sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran.”
It said all of those facing death sentences had been denied the right to adequate defense and access to lawyers of their choosing. Rights groups say defendants have instead to rely on state-appointed attorneys who do little to defend them.
Rights group HRANA said that, as of Friday, 506 protesters had been killed, including 69 minors. It said 66 members of the security forces had also been killed. As many as 18,516 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.
Officials have said that up to 300 people, including members of the security forces, had lost their lives in the unrest.
Baghdad clears streets flooded after heavy rains hit Iraq
Updated 25 December 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Municipality workers in Baghdad on Saturday worked to pump water out of flooded roads after torrential rains hit several areas in Iraq, the state-run Iraq News Agency reported.
The municipality said it has fully mobilized all its workers and was working at maximum capacity to drain the rainwater throughout the capital, in joint cooperation with a government team, the Ministry of Interior, and the Civil Defense.
Municipality spokesman Mohammed Al-Rubaie said the intensity of the rain has doubled in the last 45 days and the meteorology directorate announced that it is falling at a rate of 70 millimeters per hour.
“It is rare for the capital, Baghdad, to be exposed to such an amount of rain,” he said.
Al-Rubaie added that “the emergency room, headed by the Baghdad mayor, the Ministry of Electricity, Baghdad operations, and the heads of 15 municipalities, have closely monitored the situation to facilitate the movement of vehicles and citizens.
He said the water has been controlled since the morning, with the exception of some areas where they will continue to work for the coming hours.
He added that the municipality is working to clear the four main public transport lines in Baghdad; two lines east of the canal and two lines west of the capital, as the lines flow into the river and the main stations.
He also said that “the main stations have stopped working, due to being drowned from the excessive rains,” adding that “they will return to work to drain the water, but that takes a certain amount of time.”
He noted that “some areas have run out of water, while others will run out.”
Al-Rubaie said that the municipality is facing a challenge when it comes to the houses located in the widespread agricultural areas in Baghdad, and they will only be able to access them after clearing the main areas.
He stressed that by Saturday evening, “all areas of Baghdad will be completely cleared, even the agricultural areas,” adding that “the efforts will continue until tomorrow, and the emergency room has been open for the past 45 days.”
UN says some 1.5 million Lebanese live below the poverty line, subsisting on less than $2.15 per day
Christmas gifts and decorations have become unaffordable for many since the 2019 currency collapse
Updated 25 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The Lebanese are getting ready to welcome the holidays, but their joy is only as deep as their pockets.
Some commercial streets in Beirut and major coastal cities such as Jounieh, Jbeil and Batroun were decorated with Christmas lights, powered either by solar panels or private electricity generators, in an attempt to lighten up the holidays in cities that had plunged into darkness months ago.
Malls are packed with shoppers, between whom the social differences are clearly visible. One toy store owner told Arab News: “Some shoppers buy expensive toys without even asking about the price first, while others go around the shop comparing prices and settle for the cheapest ones.”
The differences are even starker in clothing shops. Purchases are very limited in luxury stores, while the cheaper outlet stores, which have become more popular in recent years, are filled with shoppers.
However, supermarkets and grocery stores attract the most shoppers, who face the struggle of choosing between high-priced items and local, cheaper ones of lower quality.
Temporary Christmas markets were held in public squares to create an atmosphere of joy, especially for children. One visitor told Arab News: “Such activities really make us feel the holiday spirit. It’s nice to see so many people out. The circumstances are difficult but we are trying to overcome them.”
Claudine, a bank employee, told Arab News: “Everyone is preparing to celebrate the holidays in their own way. I did not decorate my Christmas tree this year. Decorations are too expensive. A Christmas tree costs 4,000,000 LBP to 15,000,000 LBP; that’s more than my salary. A pack of six ornaments is at least 500,000 LBP.”
The owner of a decoration shop in Furn El-Chebbak said: “The cost of Christmas tree decorations has reached 25,000,000 LBP ($545 based on the black market rate of 45,800 LBP/USD).
“It all depends on the person’s salary and purchasing power. For instance, private-sector employees now receive parts of their salaries in dollars, which allows them to spend more than others.”
May, a mother of two and a teacher, told Arab News: “The priority this year is for the Christmas Eve dinner. People want to be happy, regardless of the circumstances, and the dinner table, be it simple or luxurious, brings the whole family together.”
Christmas dishes cost millions of Lebanese pounds. The cost of a holiday turkey is no less than $150 (6,870,000 LBP) and the price of 250g of cheese is no less than 300,000 LBP, while the Buche de Noel cake is at least 900,000 LBP.
Faced with these prices, families have avoided exchanging expensive gifts such as new cell phones and gold jewelry.
Nohad, a Lebanese citizen, told Arab News that she would rather have someone cover the cost of her medicines instead of getting a Christmas gift.
A study by the American University of Beirut this year on the cost of living concluded that “a Lebanese family needs at least five times the minimum wage to secure food.”
Seba, a young woman from the Bekaa region, told Arab News: “People are no longer able to buy fuel for heating, and they may spend the cold nights of the holidays wrapped in blankets or burning clothes and shoes in heaters instead of firewood and diesel.”
The financial collapse of 2019 has caused poverty to rise across Lebanon. According to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, there are no less than 1.5 million Lebanese living below the poverty line, subsisting on less than $2.15 per day (about 114,000 LBP). The local currency has lost more than 95 percent of its value against the dollar.
Dozens of planes loaded with expatriates wishing to spend the holidays with their families arrive daily at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.
Walid Nassar, Lebanon’s minister of tourism, had expected about 500,000 expatriates to arrive over the holidays as part of a campaign launched by the ministry dubbed “Come Back in Winter,” potentially generating revenues of up to $2 billion.
Several hotels have recently reopened after being badly damaged in the August 2020 Beirut port blast. Pierre Al-Ashqar, head of the Hotel Owners Syndicate, says he expects a lot of bookings at hotels and ski chalets over the holidays.
Meanwhile, on the administative front, political differences are still impeding the election of a new president. This has angered citizens who have become frustrated with the situation, especially amid the increasing security concerns in a lawless state.
The Central Security Council has taken measures to prevent unrest. A security source told Arab News: “The measures include conducting security patrols, setting up checkpoints in various regions, and stationing security forces in front of churches and places of worship.
“About 90 percent of the military personnel will be on call, and all these measures aim to reassure people that security is maintained and all matters are under the control of the security services.”
The Lebanese Motorcycle Club, the YASA Association, and the Freedom Rider Association, with the support of the Internal Security Forces, organized an awareness campaign on traffic safety during the holidays.