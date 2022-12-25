What We Are Reading Today: Childhood In A Sri Lankan Village

Author: Bambi L. Chapin

Like toddlers all over the world, Sri Lankan children go through a period that in the US is referred to as the “terrible twos.” Yet once they reach elementary school age, they appear uncannily passive, compliant, and undemanding compared to their Western counterparts. Clearly, these children have undergone some process of socialization.

Anthropologist Bambi Chapin traveled to a rural Sri Lankan village to begin answering this question, getting to know the toddlers in the village, then returning to track their development over the course of the following decade.

“Childhood in a Sri Lankan Village” offers an intimate look at how these children, raised on the tenets of Buddhism, are trained to set aside selfish desires for the good of their families and the community, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Combining penetrating psychological insights with a rigorous observation of larger social structures, Chapin enables us to see the world through the eyes of Sri Lankan children searching for a place within their families.