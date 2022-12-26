World Cup Qatar 2022 might impact results of football awards: FIFA

LONDON: FIFA said on Friday that the results of the World Cup Qatar 2022 might impact some of the nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards in February, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in contention for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award.
“Surely it is these two players who have most enhanced their reputation thanks to the World Cup. The final was not just Argentina versus France, but Messi versus Mbappe — and both rose spectacularly to the occasion. It would be a bold prediction to say neither will win the award,” FIFA said.
The federation also cited Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, who won his fifth Champions League and third La Liga title this year, as well as a bronze medal at the World Cup.
FIFA said of the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award: “Lionel Scaloni and the formation of his World Cup-winning Scaloneta have surely propelled the Argentinian into contention” and “Walid Regragui’s accomplishments with Morocco should not go unmentioned.”
Meanwhile, the federation suggested that Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti was their strongest contender.
Regarding Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, the FIFA hinted that Croatian Dominik Livakovic and Argentine Emiliano Martinez, who had the “tournament of their lives,” were in the running, alongside UEFA Champions League winner Thibaut Courtois, FA Cup winner Alisson Becker, and Bundesliga’s Manuel Neuer.
The FIFA Fan Award, which is voted for by the public, could go to either the Japanese supporters, for cleaning away their litter following games, or the Moroccan fans, “praised for their vibrant, inclusive and effervescent celebrations.”