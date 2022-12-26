At least 3 killed in blast near police station in northeastern Afghanistan

You are here

A security police officer, center, walks through a busy bazaar in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)
Updated 26 December 2022
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

  • 2 suspects arrested in connection with incident, says official
  • Explosion at Kabul petrol station on Sunday evening
Updated 26 December 2022
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL


KABUL: An explosion near a police station in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province killed at least three people on Monday, including the provincial police chief, and injured two others, an official has said.

The blast occurred near police headquarters in the provincial capital Faizabad, Abdul Nafi Takoor, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, told Arab News.

He said: “As a result of the blast, three people — including Maulvi Abdul Haq Abu Omar, the provincial police chief — were martyred and another two wounded.

“Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the blast.”

Takoor added the explosive material used in the incident had been placed in a rickshaw.

A Faizabad resident, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, told Arab News the blast had “hit the Badakhshan police chief’s vehicle.”

Police have begun an investigation into the attack, but there has been no claim of responsibility for the blast that took place in the mountainous and remote Afghan province, which shares borders with Tajikistan, Pakistan, and China.

Monday’s incident came a day after an attack close to a petrol station in the Afghan capital Kabul.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadran said: “The explosion occurred near a petrol station on Sunday evening but there were no casualties.”

Former Gen. Abdul Wahid Taqat said: “The bloody Badakhshan attack is not the first nor the last, due to the existence of the Islamic Emirate’s enemies there (and) the presence of militants.”

Resistance movements have in the past claimed activity in Badakhshan.

There has been an increased presence of resistance groups following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year, according to reports.

 

 

'Once-in-a-lifetime' blizzard kills at least 27 in western New York

A man attempts to clear his roof of snow on December 26, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (AFP)
A man attempts to clear his roof of snow on December 26, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

'Once-in-a-lifetime' blizzard kills at least 27 in western New York

A man attempts to clear his roof of snow on December 26, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

BUFFALO, N.Y.: A blizzard that paralyzed western New York over the Christmas weekend has killed more than two dozen people, local officials said on Monday, as crews struggled to dig out the snow-bound region around Buffalo from its fiercest winter storm in decades.
With snow continuing to fall on top of more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) dumped on Buffalo since the blizzard took shape on Friday, New York’s second-largest city stood as ground zero for a storm the governor called an “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” weather disaster.
The toll of confirmed storm-related deaths climbed to 27 in Buffalo and the rest of Erie County on Monday, up from 13 the night before. The fatalities included cases of people found in snow banks and in cars or who had died from cardiac events while plowing or blowing snow, county executive Mark Poloncarz said.
More deaths have been reported, Poloncarz said, but it remained for the county medical examiner to determine if they were directly attributable to the weather.
At least 60 lives have been lost in weather-related incidents nationwide, according to an NBC News tally, from an arctic deep freeze and sprawling storm front that extended over most of the United States for days, as far south as the Mexican border.
The larger storm system has wreaked havoc with travel across the country over the holiday weekend, stranding passengers as thousands of flights were canceled.
The greater Buffalo region, on the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, was hardest hit.
Nearly 50 inches (1.27 meters) of snow was measured at Buffalo Airport as of Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Although blinding winds that created white-out conditions for more than two days had abated by Monday, snow kept falling, with additional accumulations of up to a foot (30 cm) forecast through Tuesday in areas south of Buffalo and north of Syracuse.
RESCUE EFFORTS PERSIST
Roadways remained littered with cars, buses, ambulances, tow trucks and even plows buried beneath towering drifts, complicating efforts to clear snow-blanketed streets and reach stranded residents in need of medical care. Authorities deployed high-lift tractors as hospital transports.
Despite a countywide ban on personal road travel that remained in effect on Monday, hundreds of motorists had to be rescued from their vehicles over the weekend
A few of the grocery stores that had been closed for days reopened on Monday, and people trekked more than a mile (1.6 km) through the middle of otherwise impassable streets to get there.

The severity of the storm, notable for a region accustomed to harsh winter weather, grew out of a combination of meteorological factors that supercharged one another.
Howling winds, numbing cold and “lake-effect” snow — the result of moisture picked up by frigid air moving over warmer lake waters — produced a storm that New York Governor Kathy Hochul said would go down in history as “the Blizzard of ‘22.” She and local officials ranked it as the worst Buffalo-area snowstorm since a 1977 blizzard that killed nearly 30 people.
President Joe Biden tweeted on Monday that he had spoken to Hochul on the phone and that his administration would provide resources to help the region cover the daunting expense of storm rescue and recovery.
“My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill’s prayers,” Biden said.
Hundreds of National Guard troops were assisting local emergency personnel and state police on Monday as crews rescued people still trapped in cars and homes without electricity, performed wellness checks and delivered food and basic needs.
Poloncarz said many emergency workers had themselves become trapped in the snowy onslaught over the weekend, requiring special teams to be dispatched “to rescue the rescuers.”
Thousands of people in Erie County had power restored as of Monday morning, Poloncarz said, though some 14,000 customers were still without power statewide, according to poweroutage.us.
Poloncarz pleaded for motorists to heed the driving ban in order to keep free of traffic those narrow street routes that had been cleared for emergency and utility workers struggling to weave through an obstacle course of buried cars and snow banks.
“There are cars everywhere, everywhere, pointing the wrong direction on roads. They’ve basically been plowed in and they need to be dug out and towed. It’s going to take time to clear those,” Poloncarz said. 

 

Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army will decide: Russia's Lavrov

Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army will decide: Russia's Lavrov

  • Lavrov told TASS that when it comes to how long the conflict will last, “the ball is in the regime’s court and Washington behind it”
Updated 14 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow’s proposals for settlement in Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and either Ukraine fulfils them for their own good or the Russian army will decide the issue, TASS agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.
“Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” the state news agency quoted Lavrov as saying late on Monday.
“The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”
Moscow has been calling its invasion in Ukraine a “special military operation” to “demilitarise” and “denazify” its neighbor. Kyiv and its Western allies call it an imperial-style aggression to grab land.
In September, Moscow proclaimed it had annexed four provinces of Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — after holding so-called referendums that were rejected as bogus and illegal by Kyiv and its allies.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was open to negotiations and blamed Kyiv and its Western backers for a lack of talks, a stance Washington has previously dismissed as posturing amid persistent Russian attacks.
Lavrov told TASS that when it comes to how long the conflict will last, “the ball is in the regime’s court and Washington behind it.”
There is no end in sight to the war, which has entered its 11th month and which has killed thousands, displaced millions and turned cities into rubble.
Kyiv has ruled out conceding any land to Russia in return for peace, and publicly demands Russia relinquish all territory. Moscow has insisted it is pursing “demilitarization” and “denazification” but in reality its aims have not been fully defined.

 

Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit

Updated 41 min 33 sec ago
AP

Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit

  • Kuleba said he was “absolutely satisfied” with the results of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US last week, and he revealed that the US government had made a special plan to get the Patriot missile battery ready to be operational in Ukraine
Updated 41 min 33 sec ago
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war but he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part, a statement making it hard to foresee the devastating invasion ending soon.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that his government wants a “peace” summit within two months at the United Nations with Secretary-General António Guterres as mediator.
Kuleba said that Russia must face a war-crimes tribunal before his country directly talks with Moscow. He said, however, that other nations should feel free to engage with Russians, as happened before a grain agreement between Turkiye and Russia.
The AP interview offered a glimpse at Ukraine’s vision of how the war with Russia could one day end, although any peace talks would be months away and highly contingent on complex international negotiations.
Kuleba also said he was “absolutely satisfied” with the results of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US last week, and he revealed that the US government had made a special plan to get the Patriot missile battery ready to be operational in the country in less than six months. Usually, the training takes up to a year.
Kuleba said during the interview at the Foreign Ministry that Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war in 2023.
“Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” he said. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”
Commenting on Kuleba’s proposal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the state RIA Novosti news agency that Russia “never followed conditions set by others. Only our own and common sense.”
A Kremlin spokesman said last week that no Ukrainian peace plan can succeed without taking into account “the realities of today that can’t be ignored” — a reference to Moscow’s demand that Ukraine recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed in 2014, as well as other territorial gains.
Kuleba said the Ukrainian government would like to have the “peace” summit by the end of February.
“The United Nations could be the best venue for holding this summit, because this is not about making a favor to a certain country,” he said. “This is really about bringing everyone on board.”
At the Group of 20 summit in Bali in November, Zelensky made a long-distance presentation of a 10-point peace formula that includes the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Asked about whether Ukraine would invite Russia to the summit, he said that Moscow would first need to face prosecution for war crimes at an international court.
“They can only be invited to this step in this way,” Kuleba said.
About the UN Secretary-General’s role, Kuleba said: “He has proven himself to be an efficient mediator and an efficient negotiator, and most importantly, as a man of principle and integrity. So we would welcome his active participation.”
The UN spokesman’s office had no immediate comment.
Other world leaders have also offered to mediate, such as those in Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.
The foreign minister again downplayed comments by Russian authorities that they are ready for talks.
“They (Russians) regularly say that they are ready for negotiations, which is not true, because everything they do on the battlefield proves the opposite,” he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed few days ago that his country is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine, but suggested that the Ukrainians are the ones refusing to take that step. Despite Putin’s comments, Moscow’s forces have kept attacking Ukraine — a sign that peace isn’t imminent.
Zelensky’s visit to the US was his first foreign trip since the war started on Feb. 24. Kuleba praised Washington’s efforts and underlined the significance of the visit.
Ukraine secured a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including a Patriot missile battery, during the trip.
Kuleba said that the move “opens the door for other countries to do the same.”
He said that the US government developed a program for Ukrainian troops to complete training faster than usual “without any damage to the quality of the use of this weapon on the battlefield.”
While Kuleba didn’t mention a specific time frame, he said only that it will be “very much less than six months.” And he added that the training will be done “outside” Ukraine.
During Russia’s ground and air war in Ukraine, Kuleba has been second only to Zelensky in carrying Ukraine’s message and needs to an international audience, whether through Twitter posts or meetings with friendly foreign officials.
On Monday, Ukraine called on UN member states to deprive Russia of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the world body. Kuleba said they have long “prepared for this step to uncover the fraud and deprive Russia of its status.”
The Foreign Ministry says that Russia never went through the legal procedure for acquiring membership and taking the place of the USSR at the UN Security Council after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
“This is the beginning of an uphill battle, but we will fight, because nothing is impossible,” he told the AP.

 

Mike Pence to run for US president in 2024: Sky News

Mike Pence to run for US president in 2024: Sky News
Updated 5 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Mike Pence to run for US president in 2024: Sky News

Mike Pence to run for US president in 2024: Sky News
Updated 5 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has filed a statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Commission to run for US president in 2024, Sky News reported on Monday. 

-Developing

Ethiopia government team in rebel Tigray after Nov.2 peace deal

Ethiopia government team in rebel Tigray after Nov.2 peace deal
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

Ethiopia government team in rebel Tigray after Nov.2 peace deal

Ethiopia government team in rebel Tigray after Nov.2 peace deal
Updated 26 December 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: A high-level Ethiopian team arrived Monday in the capital of rebel-held Tigray for a first official visit following a peace deal aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict.

The delegation visiting the Tigrayan capital Mekele will “supervise the implementation of major issues in the peace agreement” signed on Nov. 2, an Ethiopian government statement said.

The team is led by House of Peoples Representatives speaker Tagesse Chafo and includes Redwan Hussein, who is the security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as well as the ministers of justice, transport and communication and labor.

The head of Ethiopia’s road infrastructure authority and the heads of Ethiopian Airlines and Ethio Telecom — Mesfin Tasew and Frehiwot Tamiru — are also present.

“The delegation is the first of its stature as a high-level federal government body heading to Mekele in two years,” the statement said.

“This gesture is an attestation to the peace agreement getting on the right track and progressing,” it said.

The delegation was greeted by rebel authorities, including their spokesman Getachew Reda, Tigrayan photographs showed.

“We believe (the visit) is a milestone in the peace agreement to end the war in/on Tigray,” Getachew said in a tweet.

