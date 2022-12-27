Aid agencies halt Afghan work after Taliban ban on female staff

JEDDAH: International aid agencies halted their work in Afghanistan on Monday after the Taliban regime banned them from employing female staff.
ActionAid, Christian Aid, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council, CARE and the International Rescue Committee — which employs 3,000 women in Afghanistan — have all suspended operations.
Christian Aid was “rapidly seeking clarity ... and urging the authorities to reverse the ban,” head of global programs Ray Hasan said.
“While we do this, we are unfortunately pausing the work of our programs.
“Millions of people in Afghanistan are on the verge of starvation. Reports that families are so desperate they have been forced to sell their children to buy food are utterly heartbreaking.”
Hasan said that a ban on female aid workers would “only curtail our ability to help the growing number of people in need.”
ActionAid said that if women were banned from working with them it would “prevent us from reaching out to half of the population that are already reeling from hunger.”
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation voiced its concern over the ban and urged the Taliban to reconsider it.
It said: “ActionAid has made the difficult decision to temporarily halt most of its programs in Afghanistan until a clearer picture emerges.”
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan urged the Taliban administration to reverse the ban.
“Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital,” it said.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation voiced its concern over the ban and urged the Taliban to reconsider it. Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said it reflected a willful policy to further
limit Afghan women’s rights.
He said this “perplexing decision” would not only deprive Afghan women of a source of income for themselves and their families, but also seriously affect humanitarian and relief operations in Afghanistan.
The OIC chief described the ban as self-defeating and urged Kabul authorities to reconsider it “for the sake of social inclusion of women and the continuation of a much-needed international humanitarian safety net in Afghanistan.”
Last week the Taliban also banned women from attending university, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.
’Blizzard of the century’ leaves nearly 50 dead across US
At one point on Saturday, nearly 1.7 million customers were without electricity in the biting cold, according to tracker poweroutage.us.
BUFFALO, N.Y.: Emergency crews in New York were scrambling Monday to rescue marooned residents from what authorities called the “blizzard of the century,” a relentless storm that has left nearly 50 people dead across the United States and caused Christmas travel chaos.
Blizzard conditions persist in parts of the US Northeast, the stubborn remnants of a massive sprawl of extreme weather that gripped the country over several days, causing widespread power outages, travel delays and at least 49 deaths across nine states, according to official figures.
In New York state, authorities have described ferocious conditions, particularly in Buffalo, with hours-long whiteouts, bodies being discovered in vehicles and under snow banks, and emergency personnel going “car to car” searching for more motorists — alive or dead.
The perfect storm of fierce snow squalls, howling wind and sub-zero temperatures forced the cancelation of more than 15,000 US flights in recent days, including over 3,800 on Monday, according to tracking site Flightaware.com.
Buffalo — a city in Erie County that is no stranger to foul winter weather — is the epicenter of the crisis, buried under staggering amounts of snow.
“Certainly it is the blizzard of the century,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters, adding it was “way too early to say this is at its completion.”
Hochul said some western New York towns got walloped with “30 to 40 inches (0.75 to 1 meter) of snow overnight.”
Later Monday, Hochul spoke with President Joe Biden, who offered “the full force of the federal government” to support New York state, and said he and First Lady Jill Biden were praying for those who lost loved ones in the storm, according to a White House statement.
The National Weather Service forecast up to 14 more inches Monday in addition to the several feet that have already left the city buried in snow, with officials struggling to get emergency services back online.
Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Monday afternoon that the blizzard-related death toll had climbed to 27 across the county, including 14 people who were found outside and three who were discovered in a car.
Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Poloncarz said Erie’s death toll would likely surpass that of Buffalo’s infamous blizzard of 1977, when nearly 30 people died.
With more snow forecast and most of Buffalo “impassable,” he joined Hochul in warning residents to bunker down and stay in place.
National Guard members and other teams have rescued hundreds of people from snow-covered cars and homes without electricity, but authorities have said more people remain trapped.
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the storm “the worst” he has ever seen, with periods of zero visibility and authorities unable to respond to emergency calls.
“It was gut-wrenching when you’re getting calls where families are with their kids and they’re saying they’re freezing,” he told CNN.
Hochul, a native of Buffalo, said she was stunned by what she saw during a reconnaissance tour of the city.
“It is (like) going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking,” Hochul said, describing eight-foot (2.4-meter) drifts against homes as well as snow plows and rescue vehicles “buried” in snow.
“This is a war with mother nature,” she said.
The extreme weather sent temperatures to below freezing in all 48 contiguous US states over the weekend, including in Texas communities along the Mexico border where some newly arriving migrants have struggled to find shelter.
At one point on Saturday, nearly 1.7 million customers were without electricity in the biting cold, according to tracker poweroutage.us.
That number has dropped substantially, although there were still some 50,000 without power mid-day Monday on the US east coast.
Due to frozen electric substations, some Erie County residents were not expected to regain power until Tuesday, with one substation reportedly buried under 18 feet of snow, a senior county official said.
Buffalo’s international airport remains closed until Tuesday and a driving ban remained in effect for the city and much of Erie County.
Road ice and whiteout conditions also led to the temporary closure of some of the nation’s busiest transport routes, including part of the cross-country Interstate 70 highway.
Drivers were being warned not to take to the roads — even as the nation reached what is usually its busiest time of year for travel.
Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow’s proposals or our army will decide: Russia’s Lavrov
Lavrov told TASS that when it comes to how long the conflict will last, “the ball is in the regime’s court and Washington behind it”
MOSCOW: Moscow’s proposals for settlement in Ukraine are well known to Kyiv and either Ukraine fulfils them for their own good or the Russian army will decide the issue, TASS agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.
“Our proposals for the demilitarization and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” the state news agency quoted Lavrov as saying late on Monday.
“The point is simple: Fulfil them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”
Moscow has been calling its invasion in Ukraine a “special military operation” to “demilitarise” and “denazify” its neighbor. Kyiv and its Western allies call it an imperial-style aggression to grab land.
In September, Moscow proclaimed it had annexed four provinces of Ukraine — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — after holding so-called referendums that were rejected as bogus and illegal by Kyiv and its allies.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was open to negotiations and blamed Kyiv and its Western backers for a lack of talks, a stance Washington has previously dismissed as posturing amid persistent Russian attacks.
Lavrov told TASS that when it comes to how long the conflict will last, “the ball is in the regime’s court and Washington behind it.”
There is no end in sight to the war, which has entered its 11th month and which has killed thousands, displaced millions and turned cities into rubble.
Kyiv has ruled out conceding any land to Russia in return for peace, and publicly demands Russia relinquish all territory. Moscow has insisted it is pursing “demilitarization” and “denazification” but in reality its aims have not been fully defined.
Kuleba said he was “absolutely satisfied” with the results of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US last week, and he revealed that the US government had made a special plan to get the Patriot missile battery ready to be operational in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war but he doesn’t anticipate Russia taking part, a statement making it hard to foresee the devastating invasion ending soon.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that his government wants a “peace” summit within two months at the United Nations with Secretary-General António Guterres as mediator.
Kuleba said that Russia must face a war-crimes tribunal before his country directly talks with Moscow. He said, however, that other nations should feel free to engage with Russians, as happened before a grain agreement between Turkiye and Russia.
The AP interview offered a glimpse at Ukraine’s vision of how the war with Russia could one day end, although any peace talks would be months away and highly contingent on complex international negotiations.
Kuleba also said he was “absolutely satisfied” with the results of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US last week, and he revealed that the US government had made a special plan to get the Patriot missile battery ready to be operational in the country in less than six months. Usually, the training takes up to a year.
Kuleba said during the interview at the Foreign Ministry that Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war in 2023.
“Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” he said. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”
Commenting on Kuleba’s proposal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the state RIA Novosti news agency that Russia “never followed conditions set by others. Only our own and common sense.”
A Kremlin spokesman said last week that no Ukrainian peace plan can succeed without taking into account “the realities of today that can’t be ignored” — a reference to Moscow’s demand that Ukraine recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed in 2014, as well as other territorial gains.
Kuleba said the Ukrainian government would like to have the “peace” summit by the end of February.
“The United Nations could be the best venue for holding this summit, because this is not about making a favor to a certain country,” he said. “This is really about bringing everyone on board.”
At the Group of 20 summit in Bali in November, Zelensky made a long-distance presentation of a 10-point peace formula that includes the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Asked about whether Ukraine would invite Russia to the summit, he said that Moscow would first need to face prosecution for war crimes at an international court.
“They can only be invited to this step in this way,” Kuleba said.
About the UN Secretary-General’s role, Kuleba said: “He has proven himself to be an efficient mediator and an efficient negotiator, and most importantly, as a man of principle and integrity. So we would welcome his active participation.”
The UN spokesman’s office had no immediate comment.
Other world leaders have also offered to mediate, such as those in Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.
The foreign minister again downplayed comments by Russian authorities that they are ready for talks.
“They (Russians) regularly say that they are ready for negotiations, which is not true, because everything they do on the battlefield proves the opposite,” he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed few days ago that his country is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine, but suggested that the Ukrainians are the ones refusing to take that step. Despite Putin’s comments, Moscow’s forces have kept attacking Ukraine — a sign that peace isn’t imminent.
Zelensky’s visit to the US was his first foreign trip since the war started on Feb. 24. Kuleba praised Washington’s efforts and underlined the significance of the visit.
Ukraine secured a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including a Patriot missile battery, during the trip.
Kuleba said that the move “opens the door for other countries to do the same.”
He said that the US government developed a program for Ukrainian troops to complete training faster than usual “without any damage to the quality of the use of this weapon on the battlefield.”
While Kuleba didn’t mention a specific time frame, he said only that it will be “very much less than six months.” And he added that the training will be done “outside” Ukraine.
During Russia’s ground and air war in Ukraine, Kuleba has been second only to Zelensky in carrying Ukraine’s message and needs to an international audience, whether through Twitter posts or meetings with friendly foreign officials.
On Monday, Ukraine called on UN member states to deprive Russia of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the world body. Kuleba said they have long “prepared for this step to uncover the fraud and deprive Russia of its status.”
The Foreign Ministry says that Russia never went through the legal procedure for acquiring membership and taking the place of the USSR at the UN Security Council after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
“This is the beginning of an uphill battle, but we will fight, because nothing is impossible,” he told the AP.
Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says
Former US Vice President Mike Pence has not filed to run for president in 2024, his adviser Devin O’Malley said on Twitter following a report on Monday by Britain’s Sky News that Pence had filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.
Ethiopia government team in rebel Tigray after Nov.2 peace deal
NAIROBI: A high-level Ethiopian team arrived Monday in the capital of rebel-held Tigray for a first official visit following a peace deal aimed at ending a brutal two-year conflict.
The delegation visiting the Tigrayan capital Mekele will “supervise the implementation of major issues in the peace agreement” signed on Nov. 2, an Ethiopian government statement said.
The team is led by House of Peoples Representatives speaker Tagesse Chafo and includes Redwan Hussein, who is the security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, as well as the ministers of justice, transport and communication and labor.
The head of Ethiopia’s road infrastructure authority and the heads of Ethiopian Airlines and Ethio Telecom — Mesfin Tasew and Frehiwot Tamiru — are also present.
“The delegation is the first of its stature as a high-level federal government body heading to Mekele in two years,” the statement said.
“This gesture is an attestation to the peace agreement getting on the right track and progressing,” it said.
The delegation was greeted by rebel authorities, including their spokesman Getachew Reda, Tigrayan photographs showed.
“We believe (the visit) is a milestone in the peace agreement to end the war in/on Tigray,” Getachew said in a tweet.