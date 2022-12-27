Saudi Coffee Co. inks agreement with Arabian Coffee Institute to develop sector 

RIYADH: With the aim of developing the coffee sector through training, research and development services, the Saudi Coffee Co. has signed an agreement with the Arabian Coffee Institute.

National cadres will be trained in all aspects of the coffee value chain to produce highly qualified future leaders in the sector. This joint collaboration will also work on supporting and developing the coffee sector across the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by SCC Director of Human Resources Ghassan Nasser and the co-founder and CEO of the Arabian Coffee Institute, Almohanad Almarwai.

Fahad Alnuhait, chairman of the board of directors of the SCC, expressed his delight at signing the agreement to support the coffee sector in the Kingdom, as it emerges as a new and promising sector.

SCC plays a major role in the development and advancement of the coffee industry along with the pursuit and celebration of its authentic traditions.

Alnuhait pointed out that the agreement is in line with the framework of the company’s strategies, emanating from the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aimed at qualifying and developing national cadres.

He added that SCC always encourages new forms of collaboration with various entities under government, tourism and community to enhance the industry and involve a diverse segment of society.

Almarwai added that the signing of this agreement comes within the framework of the prominent efforts made by the Arabian Coffee Institute to sign meaningful and fruitful partnership agreements with many government agencies, educational institutions, and local and international companies to develop the field of coffee in the Kingdom.

Nasser explained that the agreement is a collaboration between the two parties to provide consulting services and scientific research. In addition to providing practical and theoretical professional programs in order to train national cadres, these programs will pave the road for future leaders.

Almarwai concluded that, as part of this agreement, the first phase of this collaboration will involve training 1,000 citizens in courses that will cover all aspects of the coffee value chain, varying between regular and intensive training.

These courses will include practical and theoretical training, where an accredited certificate will be presented to students at the end of the training.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, SCC’s CEO Raja AlHarbi told Arab News that SCC, solely owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, currently produces 300 tons of coffee a year, but is aiming to hit 2,500 tons.

AlHarbi said the company also has plans to open 25 coffee shops globally as he revealed details of a strategic plan comprising five pillars to elevate the coffee production industry in Saudi Arabia.

“PIF is targeting to help in the diversification of the Saudi economy. Agriculture and coffee play a major role in this diversification. Coffee is the second biggest product globally after oil. So, imagine one day Saudi Arabia is the major oil producer, and one of the major coffee producers,” he added.

He also noted that the development of the coffee industry in the Kingdom will help create jobs, and open businesses; both small and medium.