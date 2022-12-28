You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — China concerns push crude down; Putin responds to crude oil price cap

Oil Updates — China concerns push crude down; Putin responds to crude oil price cap

Oil Updates — China concerns push crude down; Putin responds to crude oil price cap
Crude prices edged higher as China continues to ease its COVID-related restrictions. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xmk5

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — China concerns push crude down; Putin responds to crude oil price cap

Oil Updates — China concerns push crude down; Putin responds to crude oil price cap
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in China, the world’s top oil importer, will disrupt its economic recovery and fuel demand growth as it unwinds its pandemic restrictions.

Brent futures for February delivery fell 66 cents or 0.78 percent, to $83.67 a barrel, by 01.20 p.m. Saudi time, while US crude fell 53 cents, or 0.67 percent, to $79.00 per barrel.

Both benchmarks fell by over $1 per barrel earlier in the session after rising to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday on hopes of a fuel demand boost.

China said it will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, a major step toward relaxing stringent curbs on its borders.

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap.

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The cap is close to the current price for Russian oil, but well beneath the windfall price Russia was able to sell for this year, which helped offset the impact of financial sanctions on Moscow.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, and a major disruption to its sales would have far-reaching consequences for global energy supplies.

The decree, published on a government portal and the Kremlin website, was presented as a direct response to “actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the US and foreign states and international organizations joining them.”

“Deliveries of Russian oil and oil products to foreign entities and individuals are banned, on the condition that in the contracts for these supplies, the use of a maximum price fixing mechanism is directly or indirectly envisaged,” the decree stated, referring specifically to the US and other foreign states that have imposed the price cap. “The established ban applies to all stages of supply up to the end buyer.”  

Egypt launches new bid round for oil and gas exploration

Egypt has set a new international tender for oil and gas exploration rights in the Nile Delta and Mediterranean Sea, state news agency reported on Tuesday.

The tender was set for 12 blocks, split evenly between onshore and offshore, and the deadline for offers in the bid round was set for April 30, 2023, the tender announcement showed.  

(With input from Reuters)   

Topics: oil update

Related

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Business & Economy
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index rises 130 points as China relaxes quarantine norms

Manafa raises $28m in Series A funding to fuel its growth

Manafa raises $28m in Series A funding to fuel its growth
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Manafa raises $28m in Series A funding to fuel its growth

Manafa raises $28m in Series A funding to fuel its growth
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Manafa Capital, the first authorized crowdfunding platform in Saudi Arabia, announced the closing of its Series A round of SR106 million ($28 million) on Wednesday, led by Riyadh-based venture capital firm STV and Wa’ed Ventures, the venture capital arm of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. 

Founded in 2018, the company provides debt and equity financing to small and medium enterprises through a crowdfunding model that hosts institutional and individual investors scouting for SME funding opportunities. 

Licensed by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority, the company has funded more than 180 SMEs and facilitated SR1.5 billion through its platforms, reaching out to over 100,000 retail and institutional investors. 

“Manafa is planning to launch a new set of products that tackle quick access to financing and capital and empowers SMEs to fuel their growth,” said Abdulaziz Al-Adwani, founder and CEO of Manafa Capital, in a press statement. 

Since its inception, the company has been focused on attracting Saudi talent that helped build a sophisticated technical infrastructure that has enabled the financing of SMEs in less than 48 hours through its investors network, Al-Adwani added. 

Manafa plans to fuel its growth in the Kingdom by expanding its offering through launching several products and financing solutions across untapped sectors. It also plans to double the number of investors keen on investing in previously inaccessible alternative asset classes. 

“The idea of Manafa started with the launch of the Financial Sector Development Program as one of the Vision 2030 realization programs. Today, and within a short period, we were able to transform one of the vision’s goals into a reality,” said Amr Murad, co-founder and chairman of Manafa Capital. 

The funding assumes significance as there is a financing gap that SMEs have been facing due to the challenges in obtaining from traditional banks. It is evident in the share of SMEs in the total commercial financing in the Kingdom, amounting to 8.4 percent, which is aimed to be increased to 20 percent under the Vision 2030 plan. 

“We are delighted to have partnered with this pioneering team in their journey to disrupt the financial sector and enable investors to tap into a new asset class,” said venture capital firm STV in the press statement. 

Wa’ed Ventures added: “Manafa is not only addressing a key gap in the market but is providing an innovative and disruptive fintech solution and a much-needed support line for SMEs across the Kingdom.” 

Topics: Manafa Capital Wa'ed

Related

Aramco's Wa'ed provides $1.3m loan to Amad Chemicals Co.
Business & Economy
Aramco's Wa'ed provides $1.3m loan to Amad Chemicals Co.

Saudi SMEs sector records 83% rise in investors, says Monsha’at report 

Saudi SMEs sector records 83% rise in investors, says Monsha’at report 
Updated 16 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi SMEs sector records 83% rise in investors, says Monsha’at report 

Saudi SMEs sector records 83% rise in investors, says Monsha’at report 
Updated 16 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of investors in the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises sector grew by 83 percent up until the end of the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by the General Authority for SMEs.

The authority, known as Monsha’at, attributed the spectacular growth to a package of initiatives and services it introduced in 2022 to encourage and facilitate investors in the sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the report, the number of micro and SMEs in the Kingdom exceeded 970,000 as of the third quarter of 2022. 

These establishments, it added, received as much as SR221 billion ($58.7 billion) worth of credit facilities from banks and other financial institutions until the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, the total amounts disbursed in the indirect lending initiative for the third quarter amounted to SR2.85 billion, benefiting 2,500 establishments. When compared to the same period in 2021, credit facilities to SMEs in the Kingdom grew by 29 percent.

Guarantees for financial institutions provided by the Kafalah program reached SR71.3 billion by the end of the second quarter, while the total financing portfolios in the commercial concession amounted to more than SR1.7 billion. 

The Kafalah program helps entrepreneurs launch or even expand their businesses. It offers approximately 12 products to support enterprises, among them the high Saudization program, supply chains, technology, and more.

The program covers several business sectors, including wholesale and retail trade, catering and hotels, manufacturing industries, and administrative and support services.

The authority’s achievements also included the public issue of three firms in the parallel market Nomu and supporting more than 130 fast-growing establishments under its “Elite” initiative.

Monsha’at is constantly working on designing specialized programs, services, and initiatives that meet the needs of micro and SMEs. The report said the authority is also working on designing specialized programs to stimulate the culture of entrepreneurship and support aspiring entrepreneurs. 

The number of SMEs in Saudi Arabia jumped 9.3 percent in the third quarter of 2022, driven by strong economic growth and a healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom, according to the latest government figures.  

A Monsha’at report showed the number of firms reached 978,445 in the three months to the end of September, up from 892,063 in the second quarter.  

It pointed out that venture capital funding in Saudi Arabia in the first nine months of 2022 witnessed a 93 percent year-on-year increase totaling SR3.1 billion.  

Some other goals Monsha’at is trying to materialize by 2030 include lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.  

Topics: General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat)

Related

Saudi Monsha’at issues establishment size certificates to 24.5k SMEs in 2022
Business & Economy
Saudi Monsha’at issues establishment size certificates to 24.5k SMEs in 2022

King Salman Energy Park signs $150m deal for residential complex and workers’ village

King Salman Energy Park signs $150m deal for residential complex and workers’ village
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

King Salman Energy Park signs $150m deal for residential complex and workers’ village

King Salman Energy Park signs $150m deal for residential complex and workers’ village
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Energy Park, known as SPARK, has signed a contract with a subsidiary of Abdullah M. Bin Saedan & Sons Real Estate Group to develop a $150 million residential complex and workers’ village.

The residential complex will be developed in two phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2025 and is set to span an area of 30,000 sq. m, according to a press release.

The workers’ village will be built in three phases across an area of 110,000 sq. m, and will have over 8,000 beds, with its first phase also slated for completion in 2025.

“We are delighted to partner with Bin Saedan to build a residential complex and workers’ village at SPARK. This partnership reinforces our commitment to create an environment where residents can work, play and live. It will allow tenants to safely lodge their employees in amenities that offer the highest quality of services, elevating the investor experience at SPARK,” said SPARK President and CEO Saif Al Qahtani.

Mohammed Abdullah Bin Saedan, board member of Bin Saedan, said that its partnership with SPARK will help create “a dynamic community where residents can live a healthy and happy lifestyle.”

He added: “Our experience in the Kingdom spans nearly a century with several flagship innovative projects. This partnership marks a milestone for our company as we aim to accelerate our expansion in the Eastern Province. We are committed to making this project the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the region.”

SPARK is a fully integrated industrial ecosystem located in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia is being developed to be the leading gateway for the region’s energy sector.

Encouraging clean and sustainable energy production while diversifying revenues, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, SPARK is also the first and only industrial city in the world to receive a silver Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.

Topics: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

Related

King Salman Energy Park wins US Green Building Council’s leadership award
Business & Economy
King Salman Energy Park wins US Green Building Council’s leadership award

Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia

Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia

Burj Khalifa designer Adrian Smith to lead sustainable development projects in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Adrian Smith, the chief designer of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper located in Dubai, will collaborate with Saudi-based Magnom Properties and Chicago-based Carbon Lab to develop sustainable development projects across the Kingdom.

A memorandum of understanding for these projects was signed by Abdulaziz Al-Turki, group chairman of Rawabi Holding and Nesma & Partners and chairman of Magnom Properties, and Adrian Smith during a special ceremony held at Rawabi Holding office in Al Khobar.

The developments will be led by Smith and Gordon Gill under the representation of their design company AS+GG Architecture. More details regarding these new development projects are expected to be unveiled soon.  

The implementation of the projects in the Kingdom comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s aims for economic diversification and ambitions to achieve net-zero by 2060.

Adrian Smith is also the designer of Jeddah Tower, the 3,281 feet tower in Jeddah Economic City, which upon completion will overtake the Burj Khalifa as the world’s tallest building.

“Architecture has the unique power to positively influence society, and our work in the region is a telling example of how economic and environmental sustainability can co-exist in urban development,” said Smith.

He added: “It gives us great pleasure to develop projects across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region in partnership with Magnom Properties. We look forward to seeing how our pioneering design concepts enrich the sustainable journey of Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Turki said that Magnom Properties will adopt advanced technologies to ensure sustainability during the construction of these projects.

“We work under the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 whereby Saudi Arabia is driving collective commitment to creatively and responsibly meet future energy and climate challenges through a reliance on clean energy, offsetting carbon emissions and reshaping its cities through principles of sustainable architecture,” said Al-Turki.

Othman A Ibrahim, CEO of Rawabi Holdings and vice chairman of Magnom Properties said that these development projects will make use of advanced technologies and innovative methods to set new sustainability standards.

“Apart from using renewable materials, sustainable energy sources and making efficient use of space and resources, among others, technology will play a key role in embedding sustainable practices to align with the decarbonization roadmap for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” added Ibrahim.

Topics: sustainability

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global’s annual sustainability report unveils new standards in transparency, accountability
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global’s annual sustainability report unveils new standards in transparency, accountability
Special How Madinah’s sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city’s unique identity 
Saudi Arabia
How Madinah’s sustainable smart-lighting project will complement holy city’s unique identity 

Oman’s OQ, Kuwait Petroleum International and SABIC plan petrochemicals complex: ONA

Oman’s OQ, Kuwait Petroleum International and SABIC plan petrochemicals complex: ONA
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters

Oman’s OQ, Kuwait Petroleum International and SABIC plan petrochemicals complex: ONA

Oman’s OQ, Kuwait Petroleum International and SABIC plan petrochemicals complex: ONA
Updated 28 December 2022
Reuters

DUBAI, Dec 28 : Oman’s state energy company OQ has signed an agreement to develop a petrochemicals complex in the Duqm economic zone with Kuwait Petroleum International and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), state news agency ONA reported on Wednesday. 

- More to follow

Topics: SABIC Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) OQ Kuwait Petroleum International

Related

SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex
Business & Economy
SABIC, Aramco, Sinopec to assess viability of developing petrochemical complex

Latest updates

Manafa raises $28m in Series A funding to fuel its growth
Manafa raises $28m in Series A funding to fuel its growth
Italy minister cautious on supplying air defense systems to Ukraine
Italy minister cautious on supplying air defense systems to Ukraine
US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices
US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices
Saudi SMEs sector records 83% rise in investors, says Monsha’at report 
Saudi SMEs sector records 83% rise in investors, says Monsha’at report 
US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50
US digs out from monster storm as death toll passes 50

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.