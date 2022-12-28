Saudi SMEs sector records 83% rise in investors, says Monsha’at report 

You are here

The number of micro and SMEs in the Kingdom exceeded 970,000 as of the third quarter of 2022 (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The number of investors in the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises sector grew by 83 percent up until the end of the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by the General Authority for SMEs.

The authority, known as Monsha’at, attributed the spectacular growth to a package of initiatives and services it introduced in 2022 to encourage and facilitate investors in the sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the report, the number of micro and SMEs in the Kingdom exceeded 970,000 as of the third quarter of 2022. 

These establishments, it added, received as much as SR221 billion ($58.7 billion) worth of credit facilities from banks and other financial institutions until the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, the total amounts disbursed in the indirect lending initiative for the third quarter amounted to SR2.85 billion, benefiting 2,500 establishments. When compared to the same period in 2021, credit facilities to SMEs in the Kingdom grew by 29 percent.

Guarantees for financial institutions provided by the Kafalah program reached SR71.3 billion by the end of the second quarter, while the total financing portfolios in the commercial concession amounted to more than SR1.7 billion. 

The Kafalah program helps entrepreneurs launch or even expand their businesses. It offers approximately 12 products to support enterprises, among them the high Saudization program, supply chains, technology, and more.

The program covers several business sectors, including wholesale and retail trade, catering and hotels, manufacturing industries, and administrative and support services.

The authority’s achievements also included the public issue of three firms in the parallel market Nomu and supporting more than 130 fast-growing establishments under its “Elite” initiative.

Monsha’at is constantly working on designing specialized programs, services, and initiatives that meet the needs of micro and SMEs. The report said the authority is also working on designing specialized programs to stimulate the culture of entrepreneurship and support aspiring entrepreneurs. 

The number of SMEs in Saudi Arabia jumped 9.3 percent in the third quarter of 2022, driven by strong economic growth and a healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom, according to the latest government figures.  

A Monsha’at report showed the number of firms reached 978,445 in the three months to the end of September, up from 892,063 in the second quarter.  

It pointed out that venture capital funding in Saudi Arabia in the first nine months of 2022 witnessed a 93 percent year-on-year increase totaling SR3.1 billion.  

Some other goals Monsha’at is trying to materialize by 2030 include lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.  

SAMA to launch Basel III reforms implementation in January 2023

SAMA to launch Basel III reforms implementation in January 2023

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, on Wednesday said the Basel III reforms will come into force in the Kingdom's banking sector on Jan. 1, 2023.

“The move is in line with the internationally agreed timeline set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision,” said SAMA in a press statement.

It is an international regulatory accord that introduced a set of reforms to mitigate risk within the international banking sector by requiring banks to maintain certain leverage ratios and keep certain levels of reserve capital.

The Basel committee issued these reforms in December 2017 to strengthen regulation, supervision, and risk management in the banking sector. 

SAMA also updated the prudential framework for Saudi banks’ capital risks to align with these reforms as part of the Kingdom's commitment as a member of the G20.

The central bank also carried out a pilot program of Basel III during the second half of 2022. "The pilot application initially demonstrated the readiness of the banking sector for the official implementation while maintaining stable capital levels, which contributes to their financial stability,” the statement added.

Closing Bell: TASI rises for the second day in a row; closes up 1.28% to 10,458 points

Updated 28 December 2022
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 126.03 points — or 1.28 percent — on Wednesday, to close at 10,485.29, reflecting renewed enthusiasm in investor sentiment for the second day in a row.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index scaled 29 percent to SR4.46 billion ($1.18 billion) from Tuesday’s SR3.45 billion. While 109 of the 223 listed stocks gained, 95 trailed.

“Saudi market reported a second consecutive day of healthy gains backed by a broad-based rally, with 16 out of 21 sectors in the green,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kamco Invest, told Arab News.

Much of the firepower came from large-cap sectors such as materials, banks, and energy, which rose 2.01 percent, 1.5 percent, and 0.60 percent, respectively.

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, except Dubai, were northbound in contrast to the global markets, which cut short on Tuesday’s rally after rising infections in China dampened the spirits raised by its plan to scrap quarantine restrictions for inbound travelers beginning January.

Oil prices also took a dip even as the resulting gloomy outlook in the Western economies cast a shadow over the bourses worldwide. Brent futures for February delivery fell 66 cents to $83.67 a barrel at 1:20 p.m. Riyadh time, while US crude fell 53 cents to $79.00 per barrel.

What’s noteworthy about Tadawul’s gain on Wednesday is that it happened despite Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. falling 4.04 percent to close at SR95 on its much-anticipated debut. On its opening day, 11.22 million shares were traded for SR1.07 billion vide 60,581 transactions.

The company offered 50.045 million shares, or 29.66 percent of its capital, at SR99 per share, allocating 75 percent to institutional parties and 25 percent to individual investors.

“Gains (in Tadawul) came despite a 4 percent drop in (the) newly listed Luberef, highlighting the recent cap on oil prices gains led by doubts on global economic growth next year,” said Ansari.

Meanwhile, the parallel market Nomu resonated with the overall mood and blipped up 17.71 percent to finish at 19,199.75.

The parallel market also hosted the wave of initial public offerings as Yaqeen Capital, the lead manager for Nofoth Food Products Co.’s IPO, announced that its client’s subscription was complete at the offering price of SR150 a share.

In a statement to Tadawul, Yaqeen Capital said that the IPO was 342,69 percent covered, and it will determine the date for the listing shares on Nomu after finalizing the procedures with the stock exchange.

The exchange also announced that food produce company Leen Alkhair Trading Co. will start trading on Nomu from Jan. 1, 2023.

On the dividend front, the National Co. for Glass Industries informed Tadawul that it had recommended a 5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022 at SR0.5 per share, totaling SR 16.45 million.

Saudi Arabia 6th in key World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022 ranking

Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia placed sixth in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2022 peer group rankings’ attitude and values category. 

The yearbook, published by Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development, assesses and ranks 63 economies around the world on four main indicators — economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure. 

Achieving sixth position for attitude and values reflects the Kingdom’s efficiency in conducting business, positive attitude toward globalization, openness to foreign ideas and investments, business competitiveness, advanced economic and social reforms, flexibility around conduction of business and enhanced digital transformation.    

With digital transformation a key area of success for Saudi Arabia, many small and midsize business decision-makers are using business management software to comply with the latest regulations, generate e-invoices and improve customer service. 

“Digitalization and business management software have proven they can benefit SMEs. They are seeing the value technology can bring, whether it is to drive revenue, enhance operations or scale business. Moreover, business management software can help SMEs reduce costs, standardize, and automate business processes and reduce the reliance on manpower,” said Vikas Panchal, MENA general manager of Tally Solutions. 

The SME sector makes up more than 80 percent of all enterprises in the Kingdom, significantly contributing toward inclusive economic growth. 

With the growing number of SMEs, digitization is taking a front seat.  

Globally, 65 percent of small-business decision-makers feel technology has become more critical to their businesses since the start of the pandemic, with 70 percent of SMEs having intensified their use of digital technologies due to COVID-19 and tax regulations. 

Egypt launches bid round for Mediterranean, Nile Delta oil and gas exploration

Updated 28 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has set a new international tender for oil and gas exploration rights in the Nile Delta and Mediterranean sea.

The tender was set for 12 blocks, split evenly between onshore and offshore, and the deadline for offers in the bid round was set for April 30, 2023, the tender announcement showed.

In a statement, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla said the tender offered by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co. is part of the ministry’s strategy to increase investment in the oil and gas sector.

He pointed out that the strategy, which was launched in 2016, seeks to attract international companies to work in Egypt. It also aims to encourage existing companies to increase their investments.

El Molla said this tender is the third to be offered using the latest digital methods through the Egypt Upstream Gateway, which was launched in early 2021.

He added that the portal provides digital and quick access to the basic information about the proposed tender, its regions and the technical data related to the areas in question.

Gas exports

Egypt’s exports of natural gas increased during the current year by 14.28 percent to reach 8 million tons, compared to 7 million tons in 2021, according to the data released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The ministry said that gas export revenues jumped by 171 percent in 2022 to reach $8.4 billion, compared to about $3.5 billion last year, due to the increase in liquefied natural gas export prices globally.

Saudi’s Awqaf, Council of NGOs to launch 5 investment funds worth $49.4m in Q1 2023

Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Awqaf has signed an agreement with the Council of Non-governmental Organizations to launch five investment endowment funds worth SR186 million ($49.4 million) during the first quarter of 2023, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The funds aim to achieve financial sustainability for NGOs and further enhance their developmental role.

The total assets of investment endowment funds increased by 22 percent during the second quarter of this year when compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the average performance of the funds since incorporation reached 12.9 percent compared to their benchmark of 5.45 percent.

The five funds are the Holy Quran Memorization Associations Fund, the Orphan Associations Fund, the Eastern Region Associations Fund, the Autism Associations Fund, and the Health Associations Fund.

Representatives of the associations have also signed agreements to manage the funds with Al Rajhi Financial Group, which was represented by CEO Walid bin Hamad.

Under the agreement, the partners will work hand in hand in mobilizing resources for specialized and regional endowment investment funds and backing them to achieve financial sustainability.

They will also cooperate to boost the contribution of the funds to the development of the non-profit sector and create capabilities to further activate their role in society.

Awqaf and the Capital Market Authority are in talks over the work of the endowment funds and the challenges they face, such as not diversifying their investments and only investing in the real estate sector which increases risks, Al-Eqtisadiah reported citing Deputy Governor Abdul Rahman Al-Aqil.

The management and operation of these investment endowment funds have been entrusted to specialized financial companies with high competence in managing funds. The CMA will also help by providing control tools related to the performance of these funds, Al-Aqil disclosed.

Awqaf works with its partners to achieve financial sustainability for civil endowment and non-profit entities. 

In order to do so, the authority provides financial capabilities and strengthening companies with relevant authorities to develop, empower civil associations, promote endowment work, and achieve its national goals.

Established as a public authority, Awqaf aims to enhance the role of endowments in economic, social development, and social solidarity.

