Labour tells UK government to impose fresh sanctions on Iran
People react during a protest in the Iranian Kurdish city of Bukan, in Iran's west Azerbaijan province. (File/AFP)
  • Seven people with links to UK, including dual nationals, detained by IRGC
  • Labour’s Lammy calls for ‘Magnitsky sanctions,’ while Tory MP tells Brits to leave Iran
LONDON: The UK government has been told to impose fresh sanctions on senior regime figures in Iran following the arrests of a number of British Iranian dual nationals and other people with ties to the UK. 

David Lammy, the opposition Labour party’s shadow foreign secretary, called for “Magnitsky sanctions” — a US legal device that targets those accused of human rights abuses, named after a Russian tax lawyer who died in prison in Moscow in 2009 — after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it detained seven people with “direct links” to Britain, thought to be in relation to the mass protests that have swept the country in recent months. 

“The killings and repression being carried out by the Iranian regime against courageous Iranian protesters seeking a better future (are) appalling. There must be an end to impunity,” Lammy said. 

“The UK government urgently needs to put in place new Magnitsky sanctions against individuals and organizations involved in the repression.” 

The UK imposed sanctions on Iranian state figures and institutions, including the IRGC, in November, after protests broke out in September across the country following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police for improperly wearing her hijab. 

Around the same time, sanctions were imposed by London on other regime figures in relation to Iranian drones being supplied to the Russian military for use in its invasion of Ukraine, which UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called a “sordid” alliance. 

He later tweeted that the UK would “hold the tyrants in Iran to account” in relation to the regime’s activity both at home and abroad. 

Iran has a long history of detaining dual nationals on trumped-up charges relating to national security and convicting them without due process to exert political pressure on other countries, including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was detained in 2016 and released earlier this year. 

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns called on British citizens in Iran to leave immediately, adding: “This is industrialized taking of state hostages. This is what Iran now does. Iran has shown that it will happily arrest anyone with dual citizenship.” 

Lammy added that Iran “must be held accountable for every crime it has committed through an urgent investigation by the UN Human Rights Council.” 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Labour Party UK

Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait

Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait
Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait

Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait
Kuwait, one of the hottest countries on Earth, has been hit by a rare hail storm that delighted children and their parents, with images of the winter white shared widely on social media Wednesday.
“We have not seen so much hail during the winter season in 15 years,” Muhammad Karam, a former director of Kuwait’s meteorological department, told AFP.
Pictures and videos of southern roads partially blanketed in hail and ice spread online to celebrate the rare weather event.
Children donned scarves and raincoats as they scooped up hail in the Umm Al-Haiman district, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Kuwait City.
Kuwait’s meteorological department said precipitation since Tuesday had reached up to 63 millimeters but that the weather was clearing up.
Karam said he expects the phenomenon to reoccur as climate change disrupts weather patterns.
The oil-rich Gulf nation endures blistering summer heat, and scientists predict it could become unlivable in future because of climate change.
In 2016, summer temperatures peaked at 54 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit).
Parts of Kuwait could get 4.5 degrees Celsius hotter from 2071 to 2100 compared with the historical average, the Environment Public Authority has warned.

Italy summons Iranian envoy over protests

Italy summons Iranian envoy over protests
Italy summons Iranian envoy over protests

Italy summons Iranian envoy over protests
ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest the “unacceptable” response to women-led protests in the Islamic republic, his office said Tuesday.
Ambassador designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri has been called in to a meeting on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a note to the media.
Tajani has previously condemned the situation in Iran as an “unacceptable shame,” saying Rome took a “hard line” in defense of women.

Speaking on Thursday, he said however that new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government wanted to “keep open the door to diplomacy” with Tehran, notably over Iran’s nuclear program.
Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Tuesday that at least 100 Iranians arrested in the protests face charges punishable by death.
Iranian officials have accused hostile foreign powers, including the United States and some European countries, of stoking the unrest.

Topics: Iran protests

Anger in West Bank over Israel’s ‘disrespect’ of dead prisoners

Anger in West Bank over Israel’s ‘disrespect’ of dead prisoners
Anger in West Bank over Israel’s ‘disrespect’ of dead prisoners

Anger in West Bank over Israel’s ‘disrespect’ of dead prisoners
  • Soldiers fired live rounds and used tear gas against dozens of people marching from Al-Amari refugee camp to Qalandia checkpoint
  • According to campaigners, Israeli authorities are holding the bodies of 256 Palestinians in so-called ‘graves of numbers’ and 117 in refrigerators
RAMALLAH: At least 11 people were injured on Tuesday in Jerusalem as Israeli forces clashed in the north of the city with protesters demanding the release of the bodies of Palestinians who died in custody at Qalandia checkpoint.

Soldiers fired bullets and used tear gas to disperse the crowd as dozens of Palestinians marched from Al-Amari refugee camp, south of Ramallah, toward the checkpoint.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its medics treated a young man who appeared to have been shot in the leg with explosive bullets. Eight people were treated for tear gas inhalation, and two suffered burns as a result of being hit by gas canisters.

The participants in the protest march included families of people who died during detention in Israeli prisons, and representatives of civil society. It followed a similar event this week at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. Israeli soldiers are reportedly holding the bodies of 17 Palestinians from the city who died in detention.

According to a campaign that lobbies for the return of bodies and for information about the fates of people who are missing, Israeli authorities have held the bodies of 256 Palestinians in so-called “graves of numbers” and 117 in refrigerators since Israel resumed the policy of kidnapping bodies in October 2015.

In addition, Palestinians say about 68 people have gone missing since the beginning of the Israeli occupation in 1967, their fates unknown. Israeli authorities claim that they do not have any information about them.

Protesters called on the international community to hold Israel to account, describing the refusal to return bodies as a form of collective punishment and a violation of international human rights laws. They said that Israeli authorities are holding the bodies of dozens of former detainees in an attempt to put pressure on Hamas to release four Israeli soldiers who went missing in Gaza.

The withheld bodies in Jerusalem include those of five women and 11 prisoners who died in custody. The most recent death was that of Abu Hamid, a member of the Fatah movement who died of lung cancer in the Israeli Asaf Harofeh Hospital on Dec. 20.

Ahmed Ghuneim, a Fatah leader in Jerusalem, told Arab News that Israel would not voluntarily release the bodies and so the protests will continue. He said the Palestinian Authority should make intensive efforts to force Israeli authorities to hand them over, including taking action in international courts.

“Detaining the bodies of the occupied people after their death is something that no country in the world has done, and the silence about it has made Israel believe that its behavior and conduct is normal and acceptable,” he said.

Israeli authorities refuse to issue death certificates to the families of prisoners who died in Israeli prisons or provide lists of those who are being held.

Dana Ben Shimon, a senior reporter for Israel Hayom newspaper, told Arab News that Israeli authorities are withholding bodies to provide leverage in potential negotiations for future prisoner exchanges.

Palestinian sources confirmed to Arab News that efforts will continue in the coming weeks to have the bodies returned.
 

Topics: Palestine West Bank Israel

Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election

Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election
Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election

Kurds seek ‘courageous’ candidate in Turkiye’s election
DIYARBAKIR, Turkiye: Bullet marks reveal the spot where a rights lawyer was shot in the head at the height of clashes in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir between Kurdish militants and security forces in 2015.

Much of the Kurdish-majority city of over one million had to be rebuilt after the street battles, in which Tahir Elci, the president of the local bar association, died near a famous mosque.

But the wounds still fester as Turkiye heads into an election due by June from which the main pro-Kurdish party could be excluded.

Last year, prosecutors called for the Peoples’ Democratic Party — parliament’s third-largest — to be banned over alleged “terrorism” ties.

And just last week, a top prosecutor asked judges to strip the HDP of government funding, leaving the party’s election campaign in limbo.

“We have six million voters (in the nation of 85 million) and want a courageous candidate to support the Kurds,” said Orhan Ayaz, who was elected Diyarbakir mayor in 2019 but never allowed to assume his post despite winning 72 percent of the vote.

More than 60 other elected HDP officials have suffered the same fate, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government accusing them of “terrorism” and appointing ruling party members to run towns and cities in their place.

Thousands of HDP officials and supporters are behind bars, including the party’s former co-leader Selahattin Demirtas, an engaging speaker who ran against Erdogan in a 2016 election from jail.

Since the 1990s, nearly a dozen Kurdish parties have either been banned or have dissolved themselves in the face of prosecution.

The HDP won 12 percent of the vote in a 2018 election — a share that could become disenfranchised should the party be banned by June.

The government accuses the party of “organic” ties to the PKK, a militia whose decades-long insurgency has seen it designated as a “terrorist” organization by Washington and the European Union.

The Turkish army has launched air strikes against the PKK and its Kurdish allies in northern Iraq and Syria in response to a November bombing that killed six in the heart of Istanbul.

“These terrorism charges serve to criminalize the HDP,” Ayaz said.

“The PKK is a popular movement born of the pressure suffered by the Kurds. It did not fall from the sky,” he added.

“We want a political solution. The military way is not a solution, but you need a democratic system to silence the guns.”

The vote of Kurds, often described as the world’s largest people without a state, has been decisive in past close Turkish elections. But Ayaz warned that Kurds “will not support a party that does not support us.”

Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted AKP, in power since 2002, won 30 percent of the vote in Diyarbakir in the 2018.

“The Kurds will not vote for their enemy,” warned one local businessman on condition of anonymity. “But they can remain neutral, and that will be enough for Erdogan to prevail.”

Analyst Mesut Azizoglu said both the government and opposition parties fear being associated too closely with the Kurds heading into the vote.

“The government — all governments, from beginning of the republic to today — are afraid of the Kurds and all their policies are based on this fear,” the Tigris Social Research Center (Ditam) think-tank president said. “Our message is: Don’t be afraid, we don’t want to separate from Turkiye,” said Azizoglu, who is Kurdish.

“But opposition leaders don’t want to be seen with Kurds, either, and their silence helps Erdogan,” he said.

Abdullah Zeytun, 34, a lawyer with the Human Rights Association in Diyarbakir, fears rising tensions during the election campaign.

“This government does not tolerate the slightest criticism,” said Zeytun, who finds himself embroiled in more than a dozen court cases linked to politics.

Huseyin Beyoglu, Diyarbakir’s government-appointed acting mayor, or kayyum, disagrees.

“There has never been a Kurdish problem in Turkiye, and certainly not in Diyarbakir” he said, welcoming “competition between parties.” But Naci Sapan, a veteran columnist for the Tigris daily, is pessimistic.

“If we compare today to the 1980s, it’s worse on all fronts: economic, social, political,” he said.

Topics: Kurds Turkiye

Houthi oil facility attacks blamed for Yemeni riyal’s new slide

Houthi oil facility attacks blamed for Yemeni riyal’s new slide
Houthi oil facility attacks blamed for Yemeni riyal’s new slide

Houthi oil facility attacks blamed for Yemeni riyal’s new slide
  • The riyal was exchanged at 1,200 per dollar in Aden, Al-Mukalla and other liberated areas on Tuesday compared to 1,170 last week
AL-MUKALLA: The Yemeni riyal began plummeting in government-controlled areas this week, days after the head of the Presidential Leadership Council said his government will be unable to pay public employees due to Houthi strikes.

The riyal was exchanged at 1,200 per dollar in Aden, Al-Mukalla and other liberated areas on Tuesday compared to 1,170 last week, erasing months of improvement over the previous nine months.

In April, the value of the riyal increased by around 13 percent, rising to over 1,000 against the dollar from around 1,260 after the UN-brokered ceasefire went into force and the presidential council was formed.

The riyal sustained its recovery in the months after the founding of the council and the announcement of the Saudi and Emirati contribution of $3 billion to the Yemeni economy.

Traders said this week that the riyal started to decline apparently in response to Rashad Al-Alimi’s warning last week that the government will not pay public workers on its territory because Houthi drone attacks on oil installations in Hadramout and Shabwa had halted oil exports, the government’s principal source of income.

Previous waves of currency devaluation in Yemen have driven up the costs of gasoline, transportation, food and other essentials, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian catastrophe and driving millions of Yemenis to starvation.

In October, the Houthis started attacking oil facilities in Hadramout and Shabwa in an effort to compel the government to accept their demand of sharing oil earnings and paying public personnel in regions under their control who had not been paid since late 2016.

Mustafa Nasr, director of the Economic Media Center, told Arab News on Tuesday that the current devaluation of the riyal is expected in the wake of Houthi strikes, and that the currency may fall further if the central bank exhausts its foreign currency reserves.

“Given the cessation of oil shipments from the ports, the drop is expected. Due to the existence of certain cash reserves at the central bank, the current degree of deterioration is within normal bounds,” Nasr said.

“However, the scenario would be disastrous if the central bank stops selling the currency, and the riyal will drastically depreciate.”

The riyal was valued at 250 per dollar at the beginning of 2015, and hit an all-time low of 1,700 per dollar in December 2021.

Among other measures, the government shut down unlicensed exchange firms and firms engaged in currency transactions, provided local traders and importers with dollars, and requested that Sanaa-based financial institutions relocate their operations to Aden in order to prevent the devaluation of the riyal.

The latest devaluation comes as the UN painted a bleak picture of Yemen’s humanitarian situation in 2023, estimating that 21.6 million Yemenis — 75 percent of whom are women and children — out of the country’s 32.6 million population will require humanitarian assistance, with 13.4 million requiring immediate assistance.

In its Humanitarian Needs Overview published on Tuesday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 20.3 million Yemenis will need assistance to access vital health services, 17.3 million will need food assistance, 15.3 million will need assistance to access clean water and meet basic sanitation needs, and 2.2 million children will need nutrition support.

The UN said the depreciation of the riyal will continue in the next year due to the drop in money transfers from outside, as well as the decline in foreign currency reserves and oil exports.

“The significant reduction in remittances, oil exports and foreign currency reserves, coupled with the division in the country’s governmental financial structures, will be the main drivers of a continued depreciation of the YER (riyal),” OCHA’s report said.

Topics: Yemeni riyal Houthis Yemen

