Saudi’s Awqaf, Council of NGOs to launch 5 investment funds worth $49.4m in Q1 2023

(Awqaf)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Awqaf has signed an agreement with the Council of Non-governmental Organizations to launch five investment endowment funds worth SR186 million ($49.4 million) during the first quarter of 2023, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The funds aim to achieve financial sustainability for NGOs and further enhance their developmental role.

The total assets of investment endowment funds increased by 22 percent during the second quarter of this year when compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the average performance of the funds since incorporation reached 12.9 percent compared to their benchmark of 5.45 percent.

The five funds are the Holy Quran Memorization Associations Fund, the Orphan Associations Fund, the Eastern Region Associations Fund, the Autism Associations Fund, and the Health Associations Fund.

Representatives of the associations have also signed agreements to manage the funds with Al Rajhi Financial Group, which was represented by CEO Walid bin Hamad.

Under the agreement, the partners will work hand in hand in mobilizing resources for specialized and regional endowment investment funds and backing them to achieve financial sustainability.

They will also cooperate to boost the contribution of the funds to the development of the non-profit sector and create capabilities to further activate their role in society.

Awqaf and the Capital Market Authority are in talks over the work of the endowment funds and the challenges they face, such as not diversifying their investments and only investing in the real estate sector which increases risks, Al-Eqtisadiah reported citing Deputy Governor Abdul Rahman Al-Aqil.

The management and operation of these investment endowment funds have been entrusted to specialized financial companies with high competence in managing funds. The CMA will also help by providing control tools related to the performance of these funds, Al-Aqil disclosed.

Awqaf works with its partners to achieve financial sustainability for civil endowment and non-profit entities. 

In order to do so, the authority provides financial capabilities and strengthening companies with relevant authorities to develop, empower civil associations, promote endowment work, and achieve its national goals.

Established as a public authority, Awqaf aims to enhance the role of endowments in economic, social development, and social solidarity.

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai International will remain exceptionally busy over the remainder of the holiday season and well into the New Year, with nearly 2 million passengers expected to pass through the airport.  

The airport’s average daily passenger numbers are almost at pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong recovery throughout 2022, making this latest seasonal peak one of the busiest since 2019.  

Over the next eight days starting Dec. 27, nearly 2 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB, with average daily traffic reaching as many as 245,000 passengers. Jan. 2 is expected to be the busiest day with traffic exceeding 257,000 passengers.  

December has been very busy for the international airport due to a combination of factors including the seasonal influx of visitors, the recently concluded World Cup football event in Doha, and the strength of Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.  

AD Ports Group signs deal with Kazakh oil firm  

AD Ports Group has signed a shareholder agreement with KMTF, a fully owned offshore logistics and services subsidiary of the Kazakh National Oil Co., to launch an exclusive joint venture, 51 percent owned by AD Ports Group and 49 percent owned by KMTF. 

The joint venture will provide offshore and shipping services for energy companies in the Caspian Sea.

The two parties have also signed an agreement to pool tanker resources. 

The joint venture will offer a broad range of services, including offshore support vessels, integrated offshore logistics, and subsea solutions.  

At a later stage, it will also offer container feedering, ro-ro and crude oil transportation in the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea. 

The enterprise will tender for a number of identified projects with estimated maritime contract values of more than $780 million.  

By combining AD Ports Group’s diverse portfolio of global maritime services and shallow water offshore expertise with the strong fleet, track record and local knowledge of KMTF, the joint venture will create an essential new entrant in the highly valued Caspian Sea and the Black Sea region.  

Falah Mohammed Al-Ahbabi, chairman of AD Ports Group, said that this new joint venture with KMTF opens the door to enormous opportunities in the Caspian Sea, which plays a key role in global energy production.  

Zimbabwe Business Council established 

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has announced the establishment of the Zimbabwean Business Council to promote the commercial interests of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwean businesses in the emirate. The business council also aims to promote Zimbabwe-owned UAE-registered companies as well as their goods and services in the UAE.  

The launch of the council is in line with the chamber’s plans to establish new country-specific business councils and expand their roles to boost Dubai’s foreign trade and promote cross-border business opportunities for member companies.  

Bilateral trade between the UAE and Zimbabwe witnessed strong growth between 2019 and 2021. The UAE’s imports from Zimbabwe reached $2.3 billion in 2021 compared to $1.5 billion in 2020 and $904 million in 2019, while the UAE exports to Zimbabwe accounted for $209 million in 2021.  

GCA publishes vertiports regulations  

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has published the world’s first national regulation related to vertiports to support rapid developments and continued worldwide investment in the UAE’s highly progressive and competitive aviation industry.  

The regulation covers the design and operational requirements of vertiports while ensuring a regulatory environment that supports the efficient and safe operation of vertical take-off and landing aircraft.  

The proposed amendments of the new draft regulation have been released for industry consultation, and it will be published later in its final version in the first quarter of 2023.  

The rapid and increasing development of electrical vertical take-off and landing aircraft has created an imperative for infrastructure, networks, and regulatory approaches.  

Updated 59 min 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Manafa raises $28m in Series A funding to fuel its growth

Manafa raises $28m in Series A funding to fuel its growth
Updated 59 min 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Manafa Capital, the first authorized crowdfunding platform in Saudi Arabia, announced the closing of its Series A round of SR106 million ($28 million) on Wednesday, led by Riyadh-based venture capital firm STV and Wa’ed Ventures, the venture capital arm of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. 

Founded in 2018, the company provides debt and equity financing to small and medium enterprises through a crowdfunding model that hosts institutional and individual investors scouting for SME funding opportunities. 

Licensed by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority, the company has funded more than 180 SMEs and facilitated SR1.5 billion through its platforms, reaching out to over 100,000 retail and institutional investors. 

“Manafa is planning to launch a new set of products that tackle quick access to financing and capital and empowers SMEs to fuel their growth,” said Abdulaziz Al-Adwani, founder and CEO of Manafa Capital, in a press statement. 

Since its inception, the company has been focused on attracting Saudi talent that helped build a sophisticated technical infrastructure that has enabled the financing of SMEs in less than 48 hours through its investors network, Al-Adwani added. 

Manafa plans to fuel its growth in the Kingdom by expanding its offering through launching several products and financing solutions across untapped sectors. It also plans to double the number of investors keen on investing in previously inaccessible alternative asset classes. 

“The idea of Manafa started with the launch of the Financial Sector Development Program as one of the Vision 2030 realization programs. Today, and within a short period, we were able to transform one of the vision’s goals into a reality,” said Amr Murad, co-founder and chairman of Manafa Capital. 

The funding assumes significance as there is a financing gap that SMEs have been facing due to the challenges in obtaining from traditional banks. It is evident in the share of SMEs in the total commercial financing in the Kingdom, amounting to 8.4 percent, which is aimed to be increased to 20 percent under the Vision 2030 plan. 

“We are delighted to have partnered with this pioneering team in their journey to disrupt the financial sector and enable investors to tap into a new asset class,” said venture capital firm STV in the press statement. 

Wa’ed Ventures added: “Manafa is not only addressing a key gap in the market but is providing an innovative and disruptive fintech solution and a much-needed support line for SMEs across the Kingdom.” 

Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of investors in the Kingdom’s small and medium enterprises sector grew by 83 percent up until the end of the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by the General Authority for SMEs.

The authority, known as Monsha’at, attributed the spectacular growth to a package of initiatives and services it introduced in 2022 to encourage and facilitate investors in the sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the report, the number of micro and SMEs in the Kingdom exceeded 970,000 as of the third quarter of 2022. 

These establishments, it added, received as much as SR221 billion ($58.7 billion) worth of credit facilities from banks and other financial institutions until the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, the total amounts disbursed in the indirect lending initiative for the third quarter amounted to SR2.85 billion, benefiting 2,500 establishments. When compared to the same period in 2021, credit facilities to SMEs in the Kingdom grew by 29 percent.

Guarantees for financial institutions provided by the Kafalah program reached SR71.3 billion by the end of the second quarter, while the total financing portfolios in the commercial concession amounted to more than SR1.7 billion. 

The Kafalah program helps entrepreneurs launch or even expand their businesses. It offers approximately 12 products to support enterprises, among them the high Saudization program, supply chains, technology, and more.

The program covers several business sectors, including wholesale and retail trade, catering and hotels, manufacturing industries, and administrative and support services.

The authority’s achievements also included the public issue of three firms in the parallel market Nomu and supporting more than 130 fast-growing establishments under its “Elite” initiative.

Monsha’at is constantly working on designing specialized programs, services, and initiatives that meet the needs of micro and SMEs. The report said the authority is also working on designing specialized programs to stimulate the culture of entrepreneurship and support aspiring entrepreneurs. 

The number of SMEs in Saudi Arabia jumped 9.3 percent in the third quarter of 2022, driven by strong economic growth and a healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom, according to the latest government figures.  

A Monsha’at report showed the number of firms reached 978,445 in the three months to the end of September, up from 892,063 in the second quarter.  

It pointed out that venture capital funding in Saudi Arabia in the first nine months of 2022 witnessed a 93 percent year-on-year increase totaling SR3.1 billion.  

Some other goals Monsha’at is trying to materialize by 2030 include lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.  

Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

King Salman Energy Park signs $150m deal for residential complex and workers’ village

King Salman Energy Park signs $150m deal for residential complex and workers’ village
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Energy Park, known as SPARK, has signed a contract with a subsidiary of Abdullah M. Bin Saedan & Sons Real Estate Group to develop a $150 million residential complex and workers’ village.

The residential complex will be developed in two phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2025 and is set to span an area of 30,000 sq. m, according to a press release.

The workers’ village will be built in three phases across an area of 110,000 sq. m, and will have over 8,000 beds, with its first phase also slated for completion in 2025.

“We are delighted to partner with Bin Saedan to build a residential complex and workers’ village at SPARK. This partnership reinforces our commitment to create an environment where residents can work, play and live. It will allow tenants to safely lodge their employees in amenities that offer the highest quality of services, elevating the investor experience at SPARK,” said SPARK President and CEO Saif Al Qahtani.

Mohammed Abdullah Bin Saedan, board member of Bin Saedan, said that its partnership with SPARK will help create “a dynamic community where residents can live a healthy and happy lifestyle.”

He added: “Our experience in the Kingdom spans nearly a century with several flagship innovative projects. This partnership marks a milestone for our company as we aim to accelerate our expansion in the Eastern Province. We are committed to making this project the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the region.”

SPARK is a fully integrated industrial ecosystem located in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia is being developed to be the leading gateway for the region’s energy sector.

Encouraging clean and sustainable energy production while diversifying revenues, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, SPARK is also the first and only industrial city in the world to receive a silver Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.

Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Adrian Smith, the chief designer of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper located in Dubai, will collaborate with Saudi-based Magnom Properties and Chicago-based Carbon Lab to develop sustainable development projects across the Kingdom.

A memorandum of understanding for these projects was signed by Abdulaziz Al-Turki, group chairman of Rawabi Holding and Nesma & Partners and chairman of Magnom Properties, and Adrian Smith during a special ceremony held at Rawabi Holding office in Al Khobar.

The developments will be led by Smith and Gordon Gill under the representation of their design company AS+GG Architecture. More details regarding these new development projects are expected to be unveiled soon.  

The implementation of the projects in the Kingdom comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s aims for economic diversification and ambitions to achieve net-zero by 2060.

Adrian Smith is also the designer of Jeddah Tower, the 3,281 feet tower in Jeddah Economic City, which upon completion will overtake the Burj Khalifa as the world’s tallest building.

“Architecture has the unique power to positively influence society, and our work in the region is a telling example of how economic and environmental sustainability can co-exist in urban development,” said Smith.

He added: “It gives us great pleasure to develop projects across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region in partnership with Magnom Properties. We look forward to seeing how our pioneering design concepts enrich the sustainable journey of Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Turki said that Magnom Properties will adopt advanced technologies to ensure sustainability during the construction of these projects.

“We work under the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 whereby Saudi Arabia is driving collective commitment to creatively and responsibly meet future energy and climate challenges through a reliance on clean energy, offsetting carbon emissions and reshaping its cities through principles of sustainable architecture,” said Al-Turki.

Othman A Ibrahim, CEO of Rawabi Holdings and vice chairman of Magnom Properties said that these development projects will make use of advanced technologies and innovative methods to set new sustainability standards.

“Apart from using renewable materials, sustainable energy sources and making efficient use of space and resources, among others, technology will play a key role in embedding sustainable practices to align with the decarbonization roadmap for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” added Ibrahim.

