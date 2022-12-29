Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar sent off/node/2223566/sport
Mbappe delivers for PSG as Neymar sent off
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a penalty during the French L1 football match against RC Strasbourg Alsace at The Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Wednesday. (AFP)
PARIS: An injury-time penalty from Kylian Mbappe sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win for Paris Saint-Germain over modest Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Wednesday after Neymar had been sent off.
Mbappe bounced back from the heartbreak of losing the World Cup final to Argentina despite scoring a hat trick for France by securing all three points for the French champions.
Captain Marquinhos had put the hosts ahead with an early header but the Brazilian defender scored an own goal after 51 minutes as some of PSG’s stars appeared to be suffering a post-World Cup hangover.
Lionel Messi was absent from the PSG lineup after his World Cup-winning exploits.
The game turned when Neymar picked up a yellow for a petulant flick in the face of a Strasbourg player and then earned another for a blatant dive in the penalty area just after the hour.
Mbappe had been a constant menace for PSG but was unable to find the target with two clear-cut chances.
But deep into second-half injury time the relentless Mbappe was brought down in the penalty area and converted the winner from the spot in the 96th minute.
The victory put PSG eight points ahead of Lens, who must beat Nice on Thursday to keep up.
PSG also announced that their 30-year-old Italian midfielder Marco Verratti has extended his stay at the club until 2026.
In other games, Lille beat 10-man Clermont 2-0 thanks to an Angle Gomes penalty and a late settler from Mohamed Bayo deep in time added on.
Lyon banged four goals past Brest in a 4-2 win away from home as they push for the European places.
France may have had a glimpse of the future earlier on Wednesday when 17-year-old Monaco forward Eliesse Ben Seghir secured all three points in a 3-2 win over Auxerre on his Ligue 1 debut.
Thierry Henry was two months younger when he scored his first double for Monaco against Lens aged 17 years and 8 months back in 1995, but the brilliance of Ben Seghir’s brace on Wednesday brought back memories of the Arsenal and France star.
Ben Seghir, who does not turn 18 until February, came on as a second-half substitute for Wissam Ben Yedder, who had scored from the spot just before half time but was replaced anyway.
The newcomer unleashed his first goal within 12 minutes with an unstoppable shot to put Monaco 2-1 up.
He then delivered a solo effort to savor, delivering a curling winner from outside the box to make it 3-2.
After the final whistle the Monaco players led Ben Seghir to be serenaded by the away fans on a night that will live long in the teenager’s memory.
The win lifts Monaco up to fifth place on 30 points.
Ben Seghir grew up in Saint Tropez but is of Moroccan origin and has yet to decide who he will represent internationally though he has turned out for the France under-18s.
Liverpool confirm signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo
Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday
Updated 29 December 2022
AP
LONDON: Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
PSV announced on Monday that it had agreed to the transfer for an undisclosed fee, describing it as a “record” for the Dutch club.
“This is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years,” Gakpo told Liverpool’s website.
Gakpo scored 55 goals and provided 50 assists in 159 appearances for PSV.
CHELSEA DEAL
Chelsea have agreed to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian club Molde.
The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international will join Chelsea on New Year’s Day, the Premier League club confirmed Wednesday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Fofana was the leading scorer for Molde, one of Erling Haaland’s former clubs, with 15 league goals last season. He’s made three appearances for his national team.
Molde’s statement noted that Fofana is looking forward to following in the footsteps of his idol, Didier Drogba.
As the year closes, it is possible to discern certain themes of the last twelve months that will continue in cricket for the next.
First, is COVID-19. It delayed the 2020 T20 World Cup until Nov. 2021, as well as forcing its move from India to the UAE and Oman.
At the same time, it disrupted England’s Ashes tour to Australia. A Test scheduled for Perth in January was switched to Tasmania at short notice because of border restrictions in Western Australia.
All of this seems a long time ago. Since then, England won the T20 World Cup and nine of its last 10 Tests.
Elsewhere, COVID-19’s effects can be seen in other tournaments still awaiting completion. There is regional interest in the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled for India in October 2023. Both Oman and the UAE are striving to finish in the top three out of seven in League 2 of the qualifying stages so as to progress to the next level.
Each team has 36 matches to complete. Although Oman has achieved this, the UAE still has another 10 to fit into a crowded schedule.
A second theme is not COVID-19-related. The Asia Men’s Cup is due to be held in Pakistan in September 2023. The secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, who is also president of the Asia Cricket Council, stated in early October that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan and that it would be played at a neutral venue.
This incensed Pakistan’s Cricket Board Chair, Ramiz Raja, who was forthright in responding that Pakistan could boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
Raja was an appointee of Imran Khan, who was removed as prime minister in April after losing a vote of no confidence in Parliament.
It has been a surprise that Raja has remained in post since that time. However, as the year ends, he has been replaced as PCB’s chairman by Najam Sethi, who resigned from the same post when Khan became PM in 2018.
The country’s prime minister is patron of the PCB and has ultimate power of suspension. This has extended to the repeal of a new constitution introduced in 2019 and the restoration of a former 2014 constitution that will see reversion to the game’s previous domestic structure.
Quite how much the removal of Raja and his fellow administrators is a result of his increasingly belligerent language towards the BCCI is a matter of conjecture.
Sethi has made a point of saying the decision to play in India will be taken at government level.
Unsurprisingly, Raja is incandescent, but it seems that his time has gone. It is unlikely to be any consolation for him that the new chairman has appointed the popular, but enigmatic, former player, Shahid Afridi, as interim chief selector. The next year has the ingredients for another enthralling installment of Indo-Pakistani relations on and off the cricket field.
There is a related ingredient simmering in the background. It is understood that the ICC requests the host nation to secure tax exemptions from its national government for tournaments organized by the ICC.
However, India’s tax regulations do not allow such exemptions.
In the 2016 T20 World Cup, held in India, this meant that the BCCI lost around $22 million, as the ICC deducted that amount from the BCCI’s revenue share. A legal battle ensued.
This is clouding current negotiations relating to the 2023 ODI World Cup. It seems that the Indian government plans to levy a 21.84 percent tax surcharge on ICC’s broadcast revenue from the event. This is what the ICC seeks to gain exemption from, but the BCCI has so far not managed to reach a solution in its discussions with the finance ministry.
Further brinkmanship is likely, well into 2023.
Although there are signs that cricket in 2023 will be less disrupted by the pandemic than previously, a third theme re-surfaced in 2021 to cast a long shadow over parts of the sport.
The case of Azeem Rafiq and English cricket, specifically Yorkshire County Cricket Club, blew up in spectacular fashion in Nov. 2021. Rafiq’s harrowing testimony to a Parliamentary Select Committee and the English and Wales Cricket Board representative’s supine responses and attitudes laid bare the conflicted and conflicting understanding of what constitutes racism in cricket.
Almost immediately, the Chair and CEO of Yorkshire resigned, swiftly followed by the departure of coaching and some administrative staff. Major sponsors withdrew support. A new chairman, Lord Patel, was appointed and, in turn, new coaching staff arrived.
Meanwhile, the ECB seemed traumatized. Its CEO left in June 2022. A new one starts on Jan. 1, while a new chairman joined in August. The report of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket will not be published until early 2023. Individuals charged by the ECB in June have yet to have their cases heard.
Two weeks ago, Rafiq revealed, in a return appearance to the Parliamentary Select Committee that, despite 24/7 security, he and his family had been subject to levels of abuse sufficient to cause him to leave the country.
In the space of a year, Rafiq’s search for justice has borne little but heartache, frustration and delay.
It is to be hoped that 2023 heralds positive measures to counter racism in the game. Resolution of the deadlock in Indo-Pakistani relations is also needed if both countries are to participate in two major tournaments.
Intriguingly, the year will also witness a contrast between a rush of T20 tournaments, an ODI World Cup and, possibly, much rejuvenated Test cricket.
Dazzling Doncic’s historic triple-double powers Mavs past Knicks
Doncic’s just the second player, after James Harden, to score 60 points in a triple-double
Phoenix Suns sprung a surprise in Memphis, beating the Grizzlies 125-108
Updated 28 December 2022
AFP
LOS ANGELES: Dallas star Luka Doncic rewrote the NBA record book on Tuesday with a stunning 60-point triple-double, carrying the Mavericks to a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks.
Doncic added 21 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the first player in NBA history with a triple-double featuring at least 60 points and 20 rebounds.
He’s just the second player, after James Harden, to score 60 points in a triple-double, with Harden scoring 60 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists in a game for Houston in 2018.
“He’s special,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Slovenian star Doncic, who also had two steals and a blocked shot in the contest.
Doncic posted his career-high in rebounds and notched his seventh triple-double of the season to help Dallas rally for the win.
The Knicks, led by 33 points from Quentin Grimes, were up by nine with 33.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Dallas out-scored them 12-3 to close the period.
Doncic tied it up with one second remaining, coming up with the rebound of his own intentionally missed free throw and rising through a crowd of players to drain a game-tying jump shot.
“I think it was just kind of lucky,” the 23-year-old said. “I just threw it up — I was kind of lucky.”
Doncic scored seven of the Mavericks’ 11 points in overtime as they sealed the win, and departed the court to a massive ovation from the Dallas crowd.
“The history of the game is written by the players, and it was written again tonight,” Kidd said. “For a player to do something that’s never been done before — it’s hard to do. There’s been some great players before him.”
Elsewhere, the Washington Wizards withstood a 48-point performance from Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid to halt the 76ers’ eight-game winning streak with a 116-111 triumph.
The Boston Celtics shook off a slow start to rout the Houston Rockets 126-102, pushing their league-best record to 25-10 with a third straight win.
Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a four-game skid with a convincing 129-110 victory over the Magic in Orlando.
In Washington, Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who led the Sixers by as many as 16 in the third quarter.
They were up by 11 early in the fourth, but the Sixers slashed the deficit to one on Embiid’s alley-oop dunk with 2:59 to play.
Porzingis responded with a three-pointer, and the Sixers wouldn’t get the gap below three points the rest of the way.
“It would have been great to steal the game tonight, but they deserved it so much more than us,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “They played so much harder.”
Bradley Beal added 19 points for Washington before he left the game late in the fourth, appearing to hurt himself in a collision with Embiid.
Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura scored 14 points each for the Wizards. Harden scored 26 points and handed out 13 assists for Philadelphia.
In Boston, Jaylen Brown scored 39 points and Jayson Tatum added 38 to lead the Celtics, who were also buoyed by 11 points and 15 rebounds from Robert Williams.
The Rockets battled to keep it close, but Brown caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 14 points as he appeared to be energized after he was sent to the court by a flagrant foul by Kevin Porter.
The Celtics pushed the lead to 17 early in the fourth and cruised home.
The Lakers, who had lost four straight since star Anthony Davis was sidelined with a foot injury, got a much needed win in Orlando.
James scored 28 points and Russell Westbrook delivered a triple-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.
Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 10 rebounds as 10 Lakers players scored in double figures.
“You can’t replace Anthony Davis, we know that,” Westbrook said in an on-court post-game interview. “As a team collectively we have to make sure we come together, play the right way and try to get some wins — try to hold it down until he comes back.”
The Phoenix Suns sprung a surprise in Memphis, beating the Grizzlies 125-108.
Phoenix reserve guard Duane Washington scored a career-high 26 points to lead eight Suns players in double figures.
BRX primed for toughest test as Dakar Rally stretches into Empty Quarter
Loeb raring to go as he leads four-car challenge by Bahrain Raid Xtreme in Saudi Arabia
Updated 28 December 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Bahrain Raid Xtreme heads into its third Dakar Rally on Saturday with a four-car team of sustainably fueled Prodrive Hunters tested, developed and ready for the biggest adventure in the world of motorsport.
The 45th edition of the rally tackles some of the toughest desert terrain seen in recent years, and after winning two of the four World Rally Raid Championship events in 2022, the BRX team is raring to go, with car updates, new staff and a hunger for what lies ahead in Saudi Arabia.
After taking the runner-up spot 12 months ago, Sebastien Loeb returns to action with Fabian Lurquin looking to build on last year’s performance in the Prodrive Hunter T1+ that gave BRX eight stage podium finishes overall.
Argentine Orly Terranova, who drove another Prodrive Hunter to fourth place in the 2022 Dakar, will be accompanied by Spaniard Alex Haro who guided him to a superb second place on the Rallye du Maroc in October.
BRX will also be running the GCK Motorsport Hunter for Guerlain Chicherit and Alex Winocq, who together scored a stunning victory the first time out on the Rallye du Maroc. Completing the team line-up will be Lithuanians Vaidotas Zala and Paulo Fiuza.
Nine-time World Rally champion Loeb said: “We have a very good car for Dakar after excellent preparation in Morocco and Andalusia, proving that we’re right up there with the performance of the Hunter.
“Fabian and I are ready to go. We will try to be consistent and get some clean stages with no problems. We will have some long days in the dunes and that’s where you have to stay focused, but that is our target this year. We’re looking forward to it.”
Terranova said: “I’ve been training hard for this, my 15th Dakar. The first week we all know will be hard, with many kilometers to be tackled over new terrain in Saudi Arabia. That will test us, so we must be concentrated and in the best possible shape.”
Chicherit said: “I am very happy to attempt my 12th Dakar with a competitive and reliable car. It is difficult to announce a goal at this moment, but all I can say is we have a good car that will allow Alex and I to fight until the end.”
As part of the BRX drive toward alternative motorsport solutions, each Hunter will again run on Prodrive EcoPower biofuel, created by Coryton from sustainable sources, which produces 80 percent less CO2 than petrol. Engineers have also made subtle but important modifications to the cars following extensive tests in the searing heat of the Sahara Desert.
Dakar 2023 is the biggest undertaking from Prodrive in recent years, with huge logistical coordination from all over Europe. This saw 27 vehicles shipped from Marseille to Jeddah in late November ready for the team to get to the first bivouac at Sea Camp, north of Jeddah, this week.
The route of Dakar 2023 will be the longest in over 10 years and one the organizers promise will be harder than the previous three editions in the Kingdom, venturing into the Empty Quarter for the first time.
Starting on Saturday with an 11-km prologue stage at Sea Camp on the shores of the Red Sea, the rally finishes on the opposite side of the Arabian Peninsula at Dammam on Jan. 15. The total distance is 8,550 km, similar to driving from Jeddah to Shanghai, with 4,705 km of special stages.