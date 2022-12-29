You are here

Saudi unemployment rises to 9.9 percent in Q3: GASTAT
The unemployment rate of the total population in Saudi Arabia remained unchanged at 5.8 percent in the third quarter. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The unemployment rate of Saudi nationals in the third quarter of 2022 has risen to 9.9 percent, compared to 9.7 percent in the second quarter of this year, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The GASTAT report noted that the unemployment rate of the total population in Saudi Arabia remained unchanged at 5.8 percent in the third quarter.  

This data comes as the labor force participation rate of Saudis increased by 0.7 percentage points to 52.5 percent, and the employment-to-population ratio of Saudis increased by 0.5 pp to 47.3 percent.  

The GASTAT data noted that the unemployment rate among Saudi Arabian females rose to 20.5 percent in the third quarter, up 1.2 pp from last quarter, and down 1.4 pp from a year ago.

According to the report, the increase in the unemployment rate in the third quarter was accompanied by an expansion of Labor force participation that outpaced employment growth. 

Unemployment rates among Saudi Arabian males, however, fell to 4.3 percent in the third quarter, down 0.4 pp from the last quarter, and down to 1.6 pp compared to a year ago.

Among Saudi female youth, aged between 15 to 24, the unemployment rate fell by 2.6 pp to 27.9 percent, as labor participation rate rose to 1.4 pp to 20.2 percent and the employment-to-population ratio increased by 1.5 pp to 14.6 percent. 

The unemployment rate among Saudi male youth also dropped by 0.8 pp to 10.9 percent. 

“Among Saudi male youth, the unemployment rate fell, accompanied by a contraction in labor market participation and employment losses. The participation rate fell 1.3 pp to 37.6 percent, the employment-to-population ratio fell 0.8 pp to 33.5 percent and the unemployment rate fell 0.8 pp to 10.9 percent,” said GASTAT in the report. 

According to the report, 73.7 percent of unemployed Saudi females and 90.3 percent of unemployed Saudi males said that they would accept work for eight hours or more per day. 

“93.3 percent of unemployed Saudis would accept employment in private sector. Results of the survey showed that 58.4 percent of unemployed Saudi females and 42.6 percent of unemployed Saudi males would accept a maximum commuting time to work of one hour,” added GASTAT in the report. 

The report further noted that 75.2 percent of job seekers asked friends or relatives to procure a job, while 57.3 percent applied directly to employers. 

Newspaper advertisements and magazines were used by 50 percent of job seekers, followed by 48.2 percent who used the Jadarah platform. 44.5 percent and 8.1 percent of job seekers made use of two government platforms, TAQAT and Saad respectively. 

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank has been named “The Best Private Bank in Saudi Arabia” for 2023 in the Global Finance Group’s annual excellence awards.

The independent investment firm awarded SABB the accolade for its work in the field of private banking services as well as its variety of banking offers, services, and investment opportunities.

Global Finance’s annual awards are targeted at recognizing banks that best serve the specific needs of high-net-worth individuals and evaluated on input from industry insiders and independent research that takes into account a series of factors about the performance of private banks during the award period.

In a statement released by SABB, the bank’s Chief Retail Banking and Wealth Management Officer Bandar Al Ghashyan said: "This award is a testament to our industry leadership in private banking and our ongoing efforts to support global entrepreneurs. For more than 40 years, SABB has provided all types of support and assistance with innovative banking and investment solutions to contribute to the growth of the national economy and the financial sector.”

SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company. It is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

It offers integrated financial and banking services including personal banking, corporate banking, private banking and investment and treasury services. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).

Oil Updates — Crude dips on dampening demand outlook; Somalia rejects Genel Energy’s claim to oil permits

Oil Updates — Crude dips on dampening demand outlook; Somalia rejects Genel Energy's claim to oil permits
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dipped on Thursday as surging COVID-19 cases in China dimmed hopes of a recovery in fuel demand for the world’s largest crude oil importer. 

Brent futures for February fell 43 cents, or 0.52 percent, to $82.83 a barrel by 10.15 a.m. Saudi time, while US crude fell 77 cents, or 0.98 percent, to $78.19 a barrel.

The scale of the latest outbreak and doubts over official data prompted some countries to enact new travel rules on Chinese visitors, even as China began easing the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and testing. 

Exxon sues EU in move to block new windfall tax on oil companies

US oil major Exxon Mobil Corp is suing the EU in a bid to force it to scrap the new windfall tax on oil groups, arguing Brussels exceeded its legal authority by imposing the levy.

Record profits this year by oil companies benefiting from high energy prices have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector.

The windfall profits tax is “counter-productive,” discourages investments and undermines investor confidence, Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said on Wednesday. Exxon will factor in the tax as it considers future multibillion-euro investments in Europe’s energy supply and transition, he said.

“Whether we invest here primarily depends on how attractive and globally competitive Europe will be,” Norton said.

The Financial Times first reported the lawsuit on Wednesday.

Exxon said it invested $3 billion in the past decade in refinery projects in Europe. The projects are helping it deliver more energy products at a time when Europe struggles to reduce its imports from Russia, the company said.

“We will continue to work with EU leaders to address these issues. Thoughtful policy is critical,” the company said.

Chevron Corp. had also warned that taxing oil production would serve only to reduce energy supply by discouraging company investments.

“That goes against the intent of increasing suppliers and making energy more affordable,” Chevron’s chief financial officer Pierre Breber, told Reuters in October. 

Somalia rejects Genel Energy’s “illegal claim” to oil permits

Somalia rejected on Wednesday what it called an “illegal claim” by Genel Energy to oil exploration and exploitation rights in the country’s northern breakaway region of Somaliland, the country’s oil ministry said.

Somaliland claimed independence from Somalia in 1991 and has been largely peaceful while the rest of the country has grappled with three decades of civil war, but its leadership has failed to gain widespread international recognition.

In a statement, Somalia’s oil ministry said it “categorically rejects Genel Energy plc’s claim to own petroleum rights in Somalia’s northern regions and calls upon Genel Energy plc to cease its illegal claim to own petroleum rights.”

The oil ministry said it was the only institution legally authorized to grant permits in Somalia.

“Any authorization granted in violation of Somalia’s laws and regulations is unlawful and would be considered null and void,” the oil ministry said.

The company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, added Somaliland to its exploration portfolio in 2012, and signed a farm-out agreement with OPIC Somaliland Corporation for a block on the Ethiopian border last year, according to its website.

Earlier this month Genel said its geotechnical survey in Somaliland has been completed.  

(With input from Reuters)  

Pakistani company designing solar projects for Saudi Arabia’s zero-carbon city

Pakistani company designing solar projects for Saudi Arabia's zero-carbon city
Khurshid Ahmed

Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Netline, a Pakistani critical power and energy solutions provider, is designing solar projects for the zero-carbon city that Saudi Arabia plans to build in NEOM, a company official said on Monday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans for the $500-billion NEOM business zone in 2017 as part of his Vision 2030 reform plan, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil. Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, aims to reach “net-zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.

The zero-carbon city at NEOM, known as “The Line,” would extend over 170 km and be able to house a million residents in “carbon-positive urban developments powered by 100 percent clean energy.”

“The energy demand to power NEOM is around 20 GW,” Umair Zavary, group director at Netline Group of Companies, told journalists in Karachi on Monday.

“We are partnering with different companies, which are contractors in NEOM, for backend consultation, designing, and auditing of the project from Pakistan under an agreement that was signed last month.” 

Zavary said the company had initially acquired a $3 million project to design NEOM’s electrical system.

Netline, a family-owned business in the energy and power sector, recently secured Series A funding at a $4.5 million valuation of the company’s energy business. Though the amount of funding was not disclosed, the company’s director said it would substantially support enhancing a footprint in Saudi Arabia and the UAE where an office has already been set up for global outreach with supply chain partners.

 “In February next year, we are going to Riyadh to grow more business and look for more partners and opportunities,” Zavary said, expressing hope that Pakistani engineers and experts would also go to the Kingdom for installation purposes in the next phase. 

Netline has so far installed solar systems with a power generation capacity of over 10 MW at around 400 locations across the country. 

The company now plans to utilize its funding to expand and set up offices in other parts of the country and enhance manpower, install charging points for electric vehicles, and start solar panel manufacturing in Pakistan. 

“We are planning to start production of solar panels in the third or fourth quarter of the next year, 2023, at an estimated cost of $3.5 million in the first phase,” Uzair Zavary, another group director, said. 

The company plans to produce 180 MW solar panels in a joint venture with a Turkish company for which the manufacturing facilities have been acquired on the outskirts of Islamabad, he added.

Saudi Central Bank’s assets reach $505bn in November: Report

Saudi Central Bank's assets reach $505bn in November: Report
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Total assets of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, increased by SR20.44 billion ($5.4 billion) month-on-month to reach SR1.9 trillion in November, according to the official data release on Wednesday.

The central bank’s assets grew by SR104.59 billion as compared to November 2021.

SAMA’s investments in foreign securities, which make up 58 percent of its total assets, rose year-on-year to around SR1.141 trillion last month.

The total foreign investment balance in Saudi Arabia increased by 0.6 percent, equivalent to 15.3 billion riyals during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, to reach 2.41 trillion riyals, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank.

Profits of banks operating in Saudi Arabia before tax and zakat deduction rose 46 percent in November 2022 on an annual basis, to SR5.8 billion, but declined by 5 percent as compared to October 2022.

The data also showed that direct and indirect foreign investments in the Kingdom rose SR43 billion during the nine months of 2022.

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, on Wednesday said the Basel III reforms will come into force in the Kingdom's banking sector on Jan. 1, 2023.

“The move is in line with the internationally agreed timeline set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision,” said SAMA in a press statement.

It is an international regulatory accord that introduced a set of reforms to mitigate risk within the international banking sector by requiring banks to maintain certain leverage ratios and keep certain levels of reserve capital.

The Basel committee issued these reforms in December 2017 to strengthen regulation, supervision, and risk management in the banking sector. 

SAMA also updated the prudential framework for Saudi banks’ capital risks to align with these reforms as part of the Kingdom's commitment as a member of the G20.

The central bank also carried out a pilot program of Basel III during the second half of 2022. "The pilot application initially demonstrated the readiness of the banking sector for the official implementation while maintaining stable capital levels, which contributes to their financial stability,” the statement added.

